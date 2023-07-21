Symphony Orchestra’s new season of storytelling

In 2024, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will showcase 12 world premieres, 17 MSO debuts and 14 artists performing exclusively with the Orchestra. It’s a year of programming centred around storytelling, those that move and inspire us, from the experimental to the familiar.

Australian premieres of MSO commissions include Chinese-American composer Tan Dun and Scottish composer James MacMillan. World premieres include new work from Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, 2024 Composer in Residence Katy Abbot, and Cybec Young Composer in Residence Naomi Dodd. A new world premiere and a collaboration between Elena Kats-Chernin and William Barton will also join the lineup.

Other program highlights include Baroque and Beethoven Festivals, the tribute concert Hopelessly Devoted in memory of the late Olivia Newton John (1948-2022), and a screening of Disney’s The Lion King with a live score.

For those who missed Max Richter’s recent performance of Recomposed at Dark Mofo 2023 – an epic reimagining of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons – Principal Conductor in Residence Benjamin Northey will bring it back to life on Melbourne stages.

Chief Conductor Jaime Martín will be conducting Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto featuring German cellist Alban Gerhardt, and Gustav Holst’s The Planets, while Dutch conductor Lawrence Renes leads Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem with Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg.

Those making their Australian debut include American conductor and cellist Jonathon Hayward, mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis, German conductor Anja Bihlmaier and Chinese soprano Hui He, performing at the annual Chinese New Year concert for the Year of Dragon.

More MSO 2024 highlights

Holst’s The Planets is a seven-movement orchestral suite that famously does not include our own planet Earth. For their 2024 program, the MSO has commissioned Yorta Yorta composer Cheetham Fraillon to create Earth’s world premiere, joining the rest of the seven-movement piece.

The 2024 Beethoven Festival will present all nine Beethoven symphonies, culminating in the Ryman Healthcare Spring Gala Beethoven’s Ninth. The concert features some of Australia’s top opera singers and the MSO Chorus.

Kaddish: A Holocaust Memorial Concert is curated by the Australian War Memorial’s first musical Artist in Residence, Christopher Latham OAM. The program includes Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish Symphony, a new work by Elena Kats-Chernin and William Barton as mentioned above, and works by Jewish composers, musicians and artists, led by Benjamin Northey.

MSO Composer in Residence Katy Abbott will present Hidden Thought as part of the Orchestra’s new music series, Metropolis. Each work includes text sourced from the public, elevating the perceived ‘ordinary and mundane’ into powerful and meaningful statements of grace and kindness.

Emerging artists will also be in the spotlight thanks to the Cybec 21st Century Australian Composers and First Voices Composer programs. The Cybec 21st Century Australian Composers’ Program will showcase new MSO commissions by Martin Cheney, Katia Geha, Klearhos Murphy and Christine Pan who have been mentored by leading Australian composers to create a 10-minute piece for the premiere.

The First Voices Composer programs will present new works from two Indigenous composers.

View the full MSO Season 2024 program.