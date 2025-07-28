Sydney Writers’ Festival partners with State Library of NSW for new literary hub 

The partnership between the Sydney Writers’ Festival and the State Library of NSW will deliver a year-round program of literary events in addition to its annual Festival, beginning this September 2025.

The $1.5 million initiative is the first part of a sector-wide strategy to position writing and literature at the heart of NSW’s cultural, educational and economic life.

Supported by publishers and a network of festivals, libraries, schools, booksellers and literary organisations, the alliance will create over 300 paid opportunities for local writers over 12 months, with many free events included.

The initiative will also support global literary exchange and nurture emerging talent through appearances by international and local authors. Its remit is to also provide an inclusive and accessible platform for NSW’s diverse communities and amplify underrepresented voices.

Sydney Writers’ Festival: support

Minister for Arts, John Graham said: ‘In Australia, writers earn on average $18,500 per year yet reading and writing are vital to our personal wellbeing and to our collective prosperity.

‘The NSW Government is pleased to support this partnership between the Sydney Writers Festival and the State Library of NSW. The partnership recognises the role libraries play as the homes for readers and writers, and the great contribution that writers festivals play in taking what is quite a solitary act – reading – and transforming it into community experience.

‘This $1.5 million investment into a year-around program will benefit us all, strengthening the cultural heartbeat of our city, creating a home for readers and writers – a place for discussion, ideas, reflection, discovery.

‘This investment is the first step in our upcoming writing and literature strategy – the first time an Australian government has put together a comprehensive strategy to support the writing and literature sector.’

Image: Sydney Writers’ Festival.

Sydney Writers’ Festival: proud

Sydney Writers’ Festival CEO Brooke Webb said: ‘Sydney Writers’ Festival is proud to partner with the State Library of NSW – a relationship that began almost 30 years ago, when some of our earliest events were held there.

Read: Miles Franklin winner 2025: Siang Lu, Ghost Cities

‘This new chapter allows us to extend the spirit of the Festival year-round, engaging loyal audiences and inviting new readers to discover the power of books, stories and ideas. United by a shared commitment to literature and learning, we’re working together to champion more writers, inspire readers and nurture vibrant literary communities across NSW.’

Tickets for the first round of events are available for presale from 30 July, with highlights that include panels and readings from Michelle de Kretser, Hannah Kent, Bob Brown, Melanie Saward and Saman Shad.

The first series of events can be found online at swf.org.au. Book lovers are encouraged to sign up to the Sydney Writers’ Festival eNews for exclusive presale tickets. Visit the website for more information

