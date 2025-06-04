Sydney Contemporary announces largest fair to date including inaugural Photo Sydney

Billed as the most ambitious edition of the art fair to date and featuring 114 exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and beyond, Sydney Contemporary launched its new program today (Wednesday 4 June).
The art fair – showcasing over 1000 new works by over 500 contemporary artists – will also feature curated programs, including installation contemporary, performance contemporary, talks and kid contemporary.
In a major new development, Sydney Contemporary 2025 – presented in partnership with Principal Partner MA Financial Group and hosted by presenting partner Carriageworks from 11-14 September – includes the premiere of the dedicated section for photography, Photo Sydney.
Jump to:
“We’re thrilled to announce our largest fair to date and thank our exhibitors both old and new as Sydney Contemporary couldn’t happen each year without their support,” says Sydney Contemporary founder and co-owner Tim Etchells.
“We’ve long wanted to broaden the Fair’s focus on photography, and we’re delighted to finally bring Photo Sydney to life. This new sector is a direct response to the many collectors who’ve visited the Fair over the years, asking to see a wider representation of photographic work. As Australasia’s premier art fair, we are constantly evolving to reflect trends in the market and provide access to the best contemporary art in the region and beyond across all mediums.”
What is Photo Sydney?
Photo Sydney will offer visitors a dedicated sector showcasing the breadth and vitality of contemporary photography, alongside the art fair’s Works on Paper, Future and Galleries programs.
Created in direct response to collector demand, Photo Sydney will provide a focused and commercial platform to the photographic medium, with inaugural exhibitors including Alexia Sinclair (Bowral), Australian Galleries (Sydney/Melbourne), Blender Gallery (Sydney), Caterina Pacialeo and Tina FiveAsh (Sydney), Christopher Ireland (Sydney), Head On Photo Festival (Sydney), John Marmaras and John Gollings (Sydney),Oculi Collective (Sydney), Olsen (Sydney), Paul Blackmore (Byron Bay), Photo Access (Canberra), sandyprints (Sydney), Simon Harsent (Sydney) and Toby Burrows (Sydney).
Read: Photographic installation responding to Australian Queer Archives wins $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize
Advising the development and curation of Photo Sydney is Sandy Edwards (photographer and former Director of Stills Gallery) – inaugural exhibitors have been selected by the Photo Sydney Selection Committee: Margot Riley (Curator, State Library of NSW), Merilyn Fairskye (artist and former Board member, Australian Centre for Photography), Gael Newton (Australian art historian and curator) and Alasdair Foster (writer, researcher and award-winning curator).
About Sydney Contemporary
Since its foundation in 2013, Sydney Contemporary has regularly attracted over 25,000 visitors at each edition, recording a total of over $138 million in art sales since its launch.
The 2025 line-up showcases galleries from across Australia and New Zealand, as well as international exhibitors from Hong Kong, the US, UK, Korea and Indonesia. See the full list of participating galleries (as of 4 June) below.
A number of new galleries will be exhibiting at Sydney Contemporary 2025 for the first time. Animal House Fine Arts (Melbourne), Nasha Gallery (Sydney) and Velvet Lobster (Sydney) will be showing in the Future sector of the fair, alongside returning galleries C. Gallery (Melbourne), Minerva, (Sydney), Five Walls Gallery (Melbourne) and Jennings Kerr (Robertson, NSW).
Read: The 2025 art fair calendar
Exhibiting galleries will showcase Australian, Indigenous and international, art and are a significant drawcard for high-profile collectors and visitors in the region. The presentations will feature artists from countries around the world including Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, India, Mexico, Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy, Poland and more.
The ninth edition of Sydney Contemporary will see an expanded Works on Paper sector with 30 exhibitors, presented in association with The Print Council of Australia Inc and curated by its Director Akky van Ogtrop. Works on Paper showcases the best of national and international contemporary works on paper, printmaking, watercolours, drawings, artists’ books, photographs and zines, ranging from $100 to over $5000.
Installation Contemporary and Performance Contemporary 2025 programs will be curated by Director of UNSW Galleries, Chair of University Art Museums Australia and Exhibitions Editor of The Art Newspaper, José da Silva.
Returning curators of the Talks program are Micheal Do, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Sydney Opera House and Stephen Todd, Design Editor of Australian Financial Review. Details of these programs will be announced in the coming months.
Read: Guide to making the most of art fairs
Sydney Contemporary Fair Director Zoe Paulsen says, “Sydney Contemporary continues to set the benchmark as the leading art fair in Australia, and this year’s edition marks an exciting evolution and significant step forward with the launch of Photo Sydney. Our dynamic new sector will bring critical focus to the richness and diversity of contemporary photography, offering a dedicated platform for established and emerging voices in the medium. With the return of our flagship curated sectors and programs, including an expanded Works on Paper presentation, we’re proud to present a truly global platform for contemporary art and look forward to welcoming audiences back to Carriageworks this September for the largest edition of Sydney Contemporary to date.”
Sydney Contemporary 2025 gallery list (as of 4 June 2025)
Galleries
The main sector of the Fair provides a significant platform for solo or group exhibitions by leading galleries.
|1301SW | Starkwhite
|Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Queenstown/Tāhuna
|Alcaston Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Ames Yavuz
|Sydney/Gadigal Country, Singapore, London
|APY Art Centre Collective
|Adelaide/Kaurna, Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country
|ARC ONE Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Art Collective WA
|Perth/Boorloo
|Art Leven
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Artist Profile
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Brenda Colahan Fine Art
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Cassandra Bird
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|CBD Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Chalk Horse
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Coma
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Curatorial+Co.
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|D’Lan Contemporary
|Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country, New York
|Darren Knight Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Dominik Mersch Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Edwina Corlette
|Brisbane/Meanjin
|EG Projects
|Perth/Boorloo
|Egg & Dart
|Wollongong/Dharawal
|FHE Galleries
|Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
|Fine Arts, Sydney
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Flinders Lane Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Flowers Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Gallery LNL
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Gallerysmith
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Gow Langsford
|Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
|Hugo Michell Gallery
|Adelaide/Kaurna
|Jonathan Smart Gallery | Emily Gardener Projects
|Christchurch/Ōtautahi
|Justin Miller Art
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|La Loma
|Los Angeles
|Lennox St. Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm
|.M Contemporary
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Mars Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Martin Browne Contemporary
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Michael Lett
|Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
|Michael Reid Sydney + Berlin
|Sydney/Gadigal Country, Berlin
|Mitchell Fine Art
|Brisbane/Meanjin
|N.Smith Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Nanda\Hobbs
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|National Art School
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Neon Parc
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Niagara Galleries
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Olsen
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Paulnache
|Gisborne/Tūranganui-a-Kiwa
|Piermarq*
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Pontone Gallery
|London
|Redbase Art
|Sydney/Gadigal Country Yogyakarta
|Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Sabbia
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Saint Cloche
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Sanderson
|Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
|Stanley Street Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Station
|Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Sullivan+Strumpf
|Sydney/Gadigal Country, Melbourne/Naarm, Singapore
|The Commercial
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|The Renshaws’
|Brisbane/Meanjin
|Two Rooms
|Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
|Utopia Art Sydney
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Vermilion Art
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Void_Melbourne
|Melbourne/Naarm
Photo Sydney
An inaugural showcase highlighting the breadth and vitality of contemporary photography.
|Alexia Sinclair
|Bowral/Dharawal
|Australian Galleries
|Sydney/Gadigal Country, Melbourne/Naarm
|Blender Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Caterina Pacialeo + Tina FiveAsh
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Christopher Ireland
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Head On Photo Festival
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|John Marmaras and John Gollings
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Oculi Collective
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Olsen
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Paul Blackmore
|Byron Bay/Cavanbah
|photo access
|Canberra/Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country
|sandyprints
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Simon Harsent
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Toby Burrows
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
Future
A dynamic platform for young galleries or Artist Run Initiatives which have been operating for five years or less, presenting curated solo or duo artist exhibitions of new work.
|Animal House Fine Arts
|Melbourne/Naarm
|C. Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Five Walls Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm / Naarm
|Jennings Kerr
|Robertson/Gundungurra
|Minerva,
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Nasha Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Velvet Lobster
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
Works on paper
Presented in association with The Print Council of Australia Inc, Works on Paper showcases the best of contemporary printmaking and works on paper.
|16albermarle Project Space & Project Eleven
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Aboriginal & Pacific Art
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|ACAE Gallery
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Agave Print Studio
|Trentham/Dja Dja Warrung
|Ames Yavuz
|Sydney/Gadigal Country, Singapore, London
|Australian Print Workshop
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Baldessin Press
|St Andrews/Wurundjeri Country
|CBD Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Chalk Horse
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Cicada Press
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Jenny Robinson Print Studio
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Kaleidoscope Editons
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Krack Studio
|Yogyakarta
|Megalo Print Studio
|Canberra/Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country
|Melbourne Studios
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Michelle Perry Fine Arts
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|N.Smith Gallery
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Nanda\Hobbs
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Open Bite Printmakers Inc.
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Parc Editions
|Seoul
|Parker Contemporary
|Brisbane/Meanjin
|Print Council of Australia
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Riverside Studios
|Melbourne/Naarm
|Studio Bronwyn Berman
|Robertson/Gundungurra
|Sydney Printmakers
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Tiliqua Tiliqua
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Upspace
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
|Whaling Road Studio
|Sydney/Gadigal Country
Learn more about Sydney Contemporary 2025, running from 11-14 September on Gadigal County at Carriageworks, Everleigh.