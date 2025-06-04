Sydney Contemporary announces largest fair to date including inaugural Photo Sydney

Billed as the most ambitious edition of the art fair to date and featuring 114 exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and beyond, Sydney Contemporary launched its new program today (Wednesday 4 June).

The art fair – showcasing over 1000 new works by over 500 contemporary artists – will also feature curated programs, including installation contemporary, performance contemporary, talks and kid contemporary.

In a major new development, Sydney Contemporary 2025 – presented in partnership with Principal Partner MA Financial Group and hosted by presenting partner Carriageworks from 11-14 September – includes the premiere of the dedicated section for photography, Photo Sydney.

“We’re thrilled to announce our largest fair to date and thank our exhibitors both old and new as Sydney Contemporary couldn’t happen each year without their support,” says Sydney Contemporary founder and co-owner Tim Etchells.

“We’ve long wanted to broaden the Fair’s focus on photography, and we’re delighted to finally bring Photo Sydney to life. This new sector is a direct response to the many collectors who’ve visited the Fair over the years, asking to see a wider representation of photographic work. As Australasia’s premier art fair, we are constantly evolving to reflect trends in the market and provide access to the best contemporary art in the region and beyond across all mediums.”

What is Photo Sydney?

Photo Sydney will offer visitors a dedicated sector showcasing the breadth and vitality of contemporary photography, alongside the art fair’s Works on Paper, Future and Galleries programs.

Created in direct response to collector demand, Photo Sydney will provide a focused and commercial platform to the photographic medium, with inaugural exhibitors including Alexia Sinclair (Bowral), Australian Galleries (Sydney/Melbourne), Blender Gallery (Sydney), Caterina Pacialeo and Tina FiveAsh (Sydney), Christopher Ireland (Sydney), Head On Photo Festival (Sydney), John Marmaras and John Gollings (Sydney),Oculi Collective (Sydney), Olsen (Sydney), Paul Blackmore (Byron Bay), Photo Access (Canberra), sandyprints (Sydney), Simon Harsent (Sydney) and Toby Burrows (Sydney).

Read: Photographic installation responding to Australian Queer Archives wins $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize

Advising the development and curation of Photo Sydney is Sandy Edwards (photographer and former Director of Stills Gallery) – inaugural exhibitors have been selected by the Photo Sydney Selection Committee: Margot Riley (Curator, State Library of NSW), Merilyn Fairskye (artist and former Board member, Australian Centre for Photography), Gael Newton (Australian art historian and curator) and Alasdair Foster (writer, researcher and award-winning curator).

About Sydney Contemporary

Since its foundation in 2013, Sydney Contemporary has regularly attracted over 25,000 visitors at each edition, recording a total of over $138 million in art sales since its launch.

The 2025 line-up showcases galleries from across Australia and New Zealand, as well as international exhibitors from Hong Kong, the US, UK, Korea and Indonesia. See the full list of participating galleries (as of 4 June) below.

A number of new galleries will be exhibiting at Sydney Contemporary 2025 for the first time. Animal House Fine Arts (Melbourne), Nasha Gallery (Sydney) and Velvet Lobster (Sydney) will be showing in the Future sector of the fair, alongside returning galleries C. Gallery (Melbourne), Minerva, (Sydney), Five Walls Gallery (Melbourne) and Jennings Kerr (Robertson, NSW).

Read: The 2025 art fair calendar

Exhibiting galleries will showcase Australian, Indigenous and international, art and are a significant drawcard for high-profile collectors and visitors in the region. The presentations will feature artists from countries around the world including Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, India, Mexico, Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy, Poland and more.

The ninth edition of Sydney Contemporary will see an expanded Works on Paper sector with 30 exhibitors, presented in association with The Print Council of Australia Inc and curated by its Director Akky van Ogtrop. Works on Paper showcases the best of national and international contemporary works on paper, printmaking, watercolours, drawings, artists’ books, photographs and zines, ranging from $100 to over $5000.

Installation Contemporary and Performance Contemporary 2025 programs will be curated by Director of UNSW Galleries, Chair of University Art Museums Australia and Exhibitions Editor of The Art Newspaper, José da Silva.

Returning curators of the Talks program are Micheal Do, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Sydney Opera House and Stephen Todd, Design Editor of Australian Financial Review. Details of these programs will be announced in the coming months.

Read: Guide to making the most of art fairs

Sydney Contemporary Fair Director Zoe Paulsen says, “Sydney Contemporary continues to set the benchmark as the leading art fair in Australia, and this year’s edition marks an exciting evolution and significant step forward with the launch of Photo Sydney. Our dynamic new sector will bring critical focus to the richness and diversity of contemporary photography, offering a dedicated platform for established and emerging voices in the medium. With the return of our flagship curated sectors and programs, including an expanded Works on Paper presentation, we’re proud to present a truly global platform for contemporary art and look forward to welcoming audiences back to Carriageworks this September for the largest edition of Sydney Contemporary to date.”

Sydney Contemporary 2025 gallery list (as of 4 June 2025)

Galleries

The main sector of the Fair provides a significant platform for solo or group exhibitions by leading galleries.

1301SW | Starkwhite Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Queenstown/Tāhuna Alcaston Gallery Melbourne/Naarm Ames Yavuz Sydney/Gadigal Country, Singapore, London APY Art Centre Collective Adelaide/Kaurna, Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country ARC ONE Gallery Melbourne/Naarm Art Collective WA Perth/Boorloo Art Leven Sydney/Gadigal Country Artist Profile Sydney/Gadigal Country Brenda Colahan Fine Art Sydney/Gadigal Country Cassandra Bird Sydney/Gadigal Country CBD Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Chalk Horse Sydney/Gadigal Country Coma Sydney/Gadigal Country Curatorial+Co. Sydney/Gadigal Country D’Lan Contemporary Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country, New York Darren Knight Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Dominik Mersch Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Edwina Corlette Brisbane/Meanjin EG Projects Perth/Boorloo Egg & Dart Wollongong/Dharawal FHE Galleries Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau Fine Arts, Sydney Sydney/Gadigal Country Flinders Lane Gallery Melbourne/Naarm Flowers Gallery Hong Kong Gallery LNL Sydney/Gadigal Country Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert Sydney/Gadigal Country Gallerysmith Melbourne/Naarm Gow Langsford Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau Hugo Michell Gallery Adelaide/Kaurna Jonathan Smart Gallery | Emily Gardener Projects Christchurch/Ōtautahi Justin Miller Art Sydney/Gadigal Country La Loma Los Angeles Lennox St. Gallery Melbourne/Naarm .M Contemporary Sydney/Gadigal Country Mars Gallery Melbourne/Naarm Martin Browne Contemporary Sydney/Gadigal Country Michael Lett Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau Michael Reid Sydney + Berlin Sydney/Gadigal Country, Berlin Mitchell Fine Art Brisbane/Meanjin N.Smith Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Nanda\Hobbs Sydney/Gadigal Country National Art School Sydney/Gadigal Country Neon Parc Melbourne/Naarm Niagara Galleries Melbourne/Naarm Olsen Sydney/Gadigal Country Paulnache Gisborne/Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Piermarq* Sydney/Gadigal Country Pontone Gallery London Redbase Art Sydney/Gadigal Country Yogyakarta Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Sabbia Sydney/Gadigal Country Saint Cloche Sydney/Gadigal Country Sanderson Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau Stanley Street Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Station Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country Sullivan+Strumpf Sydney/Gadigal Country, Melbourne/Naarm, Singapore The Commercial Sydney/Gadigal Country The Renshaws’ Brisbane/Meanjin Two Rooms Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau Utopia Art Sydney Sydney/Gadigal Country Vermilion Art Sydney/Gadigal Country Void_Melbourne Melbourne/Naarm

Photo Sydney

An inaugural showcase highlighting the breadth and vitality of contemporary photography.

Alexia Sinclair Bowral/Dharawal Australian Galleries Sydney/Gadigal Country, Melbourne/Naarm Blender Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Caterina Pacialeo + Tina FiveAsh Sydney/Gadigal Country Christopher Ireland Sydney/Gadigal Country Head On Photo Festival Sydney/Gadigal Country John Marmaras and John Gollings Sydney/Gadigal Country Oculi Collective Sydney/Gadigal Country Olsen Sydney/Gadigal Country Paul Blackmore Byron Bay/Cavanbah photo access Canberra/Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country sandyprints Sydney/Gadigal Country Simon Harsent Sydney/Gadigal Country Toby Burrows Sydney/Gadigal Country

Future

A dynamic platform for young galleries or Artist Run Initiatives which have been operating for five years or less, presenting curated solo or duo artist exhibitions of new work.

Animal House Fine Arts Melbourne/Naarm C. Gallery Melbourne/Naarm Five Walls Gallery Melbourne/Naarm / Naarm Jennings Kerr Robertson/Gundungurra Minerva, Sydney/Gadigal Country Nasha Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Velvet Lobster Sydney/Gadigal Country

Works on paper

Presented in association with The Print Council of Australia Inc, Works on Paper showcases the best of contemporary printmaking and works on paper.

16albermarle Project Space & Project Eleven Sydney/Gadigal Country Aboriginal & Pacific Art Sydney/Gadigal Country ACAE Gallery Melbourne/Naarm Agave Print Studio Trentham/Dja Dja Warrung Ames Yavuz Sydney/Gadigal Country, Singapore, London Australian Print Workshop Melbourne/Naarm Baldessin Press St Andrews/Wurundjeri Country CBD Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Chalk Horse Sydney/Gadigal Country Cicada Press Sydney/Gadigal Country Jenny Robinson Print Studio Sydney/Gadigal Country Kaleidoscope Editons Melbourne/Naarm Krack Studio Yogyakarta Megalo Print Studio Canberra/Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country Melbourne Studios Melbourne/Naarm Michelle Perry Fine Arts Sydney/Gadigal Country N.Smith Gallery Sydney/Gadigal Country Nanda\Hobbs Sydney/Gadigal Country Open Bite Printmakers Inc. Sydney/Gadigal Country Parc Editions Seoul Parker Contemporary Brisbane/Meanjin Print Council of Australia Melbourne/Naarm Riverside Studios Melbourne/Naarm Studio Bronwyn Berman Robertson/Gundungurra Sydney Printmakers Sydney/Gadigal Country Tiliqua Tiliqua Sydney/Gadigal Country Upspace Sydney/Gadigal Country Whaling Road Studio Sydney/Gadigal Country

Learn more about Sydney Contemporary 2025, running from 11-14 September on Gadigal County at Carriageworks, Everleigh.