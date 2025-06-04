News

Sydney Contemporary announces largest fair to date including inaugural Photo Sydney

The ninth edition of Sydney Contemporary at Carriageworks features 114 exhibitors and more than 500 artists – and this year expands with a new section dedicated to photography.
4 Jun 2025 15:49
ArtsHub
A moody and dramatic image by photographer Caterina Pacialeo of a firepit on a beach at dusk. Flames dance towards the cloudy horizon. Sydney Contemporary 2025 expands with the addition of the inaugural Photo Sydney.

Sydney Contemporary 2025 expands with the addition of the inaugural Photo Sydney. Caterina Pacialeo, ‘Elements #2’ series, ‘Fire Heart’, 2016. 115 x 82cm. Photo: Caterina Pacialeo and Tina FiveAsh, Sydney, Australia.

Billed as the most ambitious edition of the art fair to date and featuring 114 exhibitors from Australia, New Zealand and beyond, Sydney Contemporary launched its new program today (Wednesday 4 June).

The art fair – showcasing over 1000 new works by over 500 contemporary artists – will also feature curated programs, including installation contemporary, performance contemporary, talks and kid contemporary.

In a major new development, Sydney Contemporary 2025 – presented in partnership with Principal Partner MA Financial Group and hosted by presenting partner Carriageworks from 11-14 September – includes the premiere of the dedicated section for photography, Photo Sydney.

“We’re thrilled to announce our largest fair to date and thank our exhibitors both old and new as Sydney Contemporary couldn’t happen each year without their support,” says Sydney Contemporary founder and co-owner Tim Etchells.

“We’ve long wanted to broaden the Fair’s focus on photography, and we’re delighted to finally bring Photo Sydney to life. This new sector is a direct response to the many collectors who’ve visited the Fair over the years, asking to see a wider representation of photographic work. As Australasia’s premier art fair, we are constantly evolving to reflect trends in the market and provide access to the best contemporary art in the region and beyond across all mediums.”

What is Photo Sydney?

Photo Sydney will offer visitors a dedicated sector showcasing the breadth and vitality of contemporary photography, alongside the art fair’s Works on Paper, Future and Galleries programs.

Created in direct response to collector demand, Photo Sydney will provide a focused and commercial platform to the photographic medium, with inaugural exhibitors including Alexia Sinclair (Bowral), Australian Galleries (Sydney/Melbourne), Blender Gallery (Sydney), Caterina Pacialeo and Tina FiveAsh (Sydney), Christopher Ireland (Sydney), Head On Photo Festival (Sydney), John Marmaras and John Gollings (Sydney),Oculi Collective (Sydney), Olsen (Sydney), Paul Blackmore (Byron Bay), Photo Access (Canberra), sandyprints (Sydney), Simon Harsent (Sydney) and Toby Burrows (Sydney).

Read: Photographic installation responding to Australian Queer Archives wins $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize

Advising the development and curation of Photo Sydney is Sandy Edwards (photographer and former Director of Stills Gallery) – inaugural exhibitors have been selected by the Photo Sydney Selection Committee: Margot Riley (Curator, State Library of NSW), Merilyn Fairskye (artist and former Board member, Australian Centre for Photography), Gael Newton (Australian art historian and curator) and Alasdair Foster (writer, researcher and award-winning curator).

About Sydney Contemporary

Since its foundation in 2013, Sydney Contemporary has regularly attracted over 25,000 visitors at each edition, recording a total of over $138 million in art sales since its launch.

The 2025 line-up showcases galleries from across Australia and New Zealand, as well as international exhibitors from Hong Kong, the US, UK, Korea and Indonesia. See the full list of participating galleries (as of 4 June) below.

A number of new galleries will be exhibiting at Sydney Contemporary 2025 for the first time. Animal House Fine Arts (Melbourne), Nasha Gallery (Sydney) and Velvet Lobster (Sydney) will be showing in the Future sector of the fair, alongside returning galleries C. Gallery (Melbourne), Minerva, (Sydney), Five Walls Gallery (Melbourne) and Jennings Kerr (Robertson, NSW).

Read: The 2025 art fair calendar

Exhibiting galleries will showcase Australian, Indigenous and international, art and are a significant drawcard for high-profile collectors and visitors in the region. The presentations will feature artists from countries around the world including Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, India, Mexico, Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy, Poland and more.

The ninth edition of Sydney Contemporary will see an expanded Works on Paper sector with 30 exhibitors, presented in association with The Print Council of Australia Inc and curated by its Director Akky van Ogtrop. Works on Paper showcases the best of national and international contemporary works on paper, printmaking, watercolours, drawings, artists’ books, photographs and zines, ranging from $100 to over $5000.

Installation Contemporary and Performance Contemporary 2025 programs will be curated by Director of UNSW Galleries, Chair of University Art Museums Australia and Exhibitions Editor of The Art Newspaper, José da Silva.

Returning curators of the Talks program are Micheal Do, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Sydney Opera House and Stephen Todd, Design Editor of Australian Financial Review. Details of these programs will be announced in the coming months.

Read: Guide to making the most of art fairs

Sydney Contemporary Fair Director Zoe Paulsen says, “Sydney Contemporary continues to set the benchmark as the leading art fair in Australia, and this year’s edition marks an exciting evolution and significant step forward with the launch of Photo Sydney. Our dynamic new sector will bring critical focus to the richness and diversity of contemporary photography, offering a dedicated platform for established and emerging voices in the medium. With the return of our flagship curated sectors and programs, including an expanded Works on Paper presentation, we’re proud to present a truly global platform for contemporary art and look forward to welcoming audiences back to Carriageworks this September for the largest edition of Sydney Contemporary to date.”

Galleries

The main sector of the Fair provides a significant platform for solo or group exhibitions by leading galleries.

1301SW | StarkwhiteMelbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Queenstown/Tāhuna
Alcaston GalleryMelbourne/Naarm
Ames YavuzSydney/Gadigal Country, Singapore, London
APY Art Centre CollectiveAdelaide/Kaurna, Melbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country
ARC ONE GalleryMelbourne/Naarm
Art Collective WAPerth/Boorloo
Art LevenSydney/Gadigal Country
Artist ProfileSydney/Gadigal Country
Brenda Colahan Fine ArtSydney/Gadigal Country
Cassandra BirdSydney/Gadigal Country
CBD GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Chalk HorseSydney/Gadigal Country
ComaSydney/Gadigal Country
Curatorial+Co.Sydney/Gadigal Country
D’Lan ContemporaryMelbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country, New York
Darren Knight GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Dominik Mersch GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Edwina CorletteBrisbane/Meanjin
EG ProjectsPerth/Boorloo
Egg & DartWollongong/Dharawal
FHE GalleriesAuckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
Fine Arts, SydneySydney/Gadigal Country
Flinders Lane GalleryMelbourne/Naarm
Flowers GalleryHong Kong
Gallery LNLSydney/Gadigal Country
Gallery Sally Dan-CuthbertSydney/Gadigal Country
GallerysmithMelbourne/Naarm
Gow LangsfordAuckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
Hugo Michell GalleryAdelaide/Kaurna
Jonathan Smart Gallery | Emily Gardener ProjectsChristchurch/Ōtautahi
Justin Miller ArtSydney/Gadigal Country
La LomaLos Angeles
Lennox St. GalleryMelbourne/Naarm
.M ContemporarySydney/Gadigal Country
Mars GalleryMelbourne/Naarm
Martin Browne ContemporarySydney/Gadigal Country
Michael LettAuckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
Michael Reid Sydney + BerlinSydney/Gadigal Country, Berlin
Mitchell Fine ArtBrisbane/Meanjin
N.Smith GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Nanda\HobbsSydney/Gadigal Country
National Art SchoolSydney/Gadigal Country
Neon ParcMelbourne/Naarm
Niagara GalleriesMelbourne/Naarm
OlsenSydney/Gadigal Country
PaulnacheGisborne/Tūranganui-a-Kiwa
Piermarq*Sydney/Gadigal Country
Pontone GalleryLondon
Redbase ArtSydney/Gadigal Country Yogyakarta
Roslyn Oxley9 GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
SabbiaSydney/Gadigal Country
Saint ClocheSydney/Gadigal Country
SandersonAuckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
Stanley Street GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
StationMelbourne/Naarm, Sydney/Gadigal Country
Sullivan+StrumpfSydney/Gadigal Country, Melbourne/Naarm, Singapore
The CommercialSydney/Gadigal Country
The Renshaws’Brisbane/Meanjin
Two RoomsAuckland/Tāmaki Makaurau
Utopia Art SydneySydney/Gadigal Country
Vermilion ArtSydney/Gadigal Country
Void_MelbourneMelbourne/Naarm

Photo Sydney

An inaugural showcase highlighting the breadth and vitality of contemporary photography.

Alexia SinclairBowral/Dharawal
Australian GalleriesSydney/Gadigal Country, Melbourne/Naarm
Blender GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Caterina Pacialeo + Tina FiveAshSydney/Gadigal Country
Christopher IrelandSydney/Gadigal Country
Head On Photo FestivalSydney/Gadigal Country
John Marmaras and John GollingsSydney/Gadigal Country
Oculi CollectiveSydney/Gadigal Country
OlsenSydney/Gadigal Country
Paul BlackmoreByron Bay/Cavanbah
photo accessCanberra/Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country
sandyprintsSydney/Gadigal Country
Simon HarsentSydney/Gadigal Country
Toby BurrowsSydney/Gadigal Country

Future

A dynamic platform for young galleries or Artist Run Initiatives which have been operating for five years or less, presenting curated solo or duo artist exhibitions of new work.

Animal House Fine ArtsMelbourne/Naarm
C. GalleryMelbourne/Naarm
Five Walls GalleryMelbourne/Naarm / Naarm
Jennings KerrRobertson/Gundungurra
Minerva,Sydney/Gadigal Country
Nasha GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Velvet LobsterSydney/Gadigal Country

Works on paper

Presented in association with The Print Council of Australia Inc, Works on Paper showcases the best of contemporary printmaking and works on paper.

16albermarle Project Space & Project ElevenSydney/Gadigal Country
Aboriginal & Pacific ArtSydney/Gadigal Country
ACAE GalleryMelbourne/Naarm
Agave Print StudioTrentham/Dja Dja Warrung
Ames YavuzSydney/Gadigal Country, Singapore, London
Australian Print WorkshopMelbourne/Naarm
Baldessin PressSt Andrews/Wurundjeri Country
CBD GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Chalk HorseSydney/Gadigal Country
Cicada PressSydney/Gadigal Country
Jenny Robinson Print StudioSydney/Gadigal Country
Kaleidoscope EditonsMelbourne/Naarm
Krack StudioYogyakarta
Megalo Print StudioCanberra/Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country
Melbourne StudiosMelbourne/Naarm
Michelle Perry Fine ArtsSydney/Gadigal Country
N.Smith GallerySydney/Gadigal Country
Nanda\HobbsSydney/Gadigal Country
Open Bite Printmakers Inc.Sydney/Gadigal Country
Parc EditionsSeoul
Parker ContemporaryBrisbane/Meanjin
Print Council of AustraliaMelbourne/Naarm
Riverside StudiosMelbourne/Naarm
Studio Bronwyn BermanRobertson/Gundungurra
Sydney PrintmakersSydney/Gadigal Country
Tiliqua TiliquaSydney/Gadigal Country
UpspaceSydney/Gadigal Country
Whaling Road StudioSydney/Gadigal Country

Learn more about Sydney Contemporary 2025, running from 11-14 September on Gadigal County at Carriageworks, Everleigh.

