News

 > News

SXSW Sydney quietly cancels 2026 festival and all future events

After three years, SXSW Sydney is calling it quits.
14 Jan 2026 13:57
Alannah Sue
Suichu Spica performs at SXSW Sydney Music Festival 2024 Opening Night Party. A guitarist with green hair stands with their back to the camera, their instrument slung in front of them and hands raised. A large crowd faces them.

All Arts

Suichu Spica performs at SXSW Sydney Music Festival 2024 Opening Night Party. Photo: Jess Gleeson.

Share Icon

Despite previous statements about SXSW Sydney returning in 2026, it was announced today (14 January) that the festival will not be proceeding with its planned new edition this year, and it appears that SXSW will not be returning to the Harbour City at any point in the future, either.

In an email sent to past attendees, the organisation team thanked everyone for their support, and confirmed the event has reached its ‘closing chapter’.

Official statement from SXSW Sydney

SXSW Sydney 2023 Team. Image: Supplied by SXSW Sydney.
SXSW Sydney 2023 Team. Image: Supplied by SXSW Sydney.

A press release sent to media outlets by TEG Media today states, ‘The decision reflects a changing global environment that is impacting major events, festivals and cultural programs worldwide’.

The statement continues: ‘SXSW Sydney worked closely with the NSW Government and SXSW’s global owners, Penske Media Corporation to explore potential pathways forward for the event, however, prevailing market conditions mean the Sydney edition will not be going ahead at this time.’

What is (or was) SXSW Sydney?

Following in the footsteps of the legendary South by Southwest (SXSW) event based out of Austin, Texas, SXSW Sydney ran for three years after launching in 2023. Expanding SXSW to the Asia-Pacific region, it was the first attempt at an international adaption of SXSW – which can be described as a week of ‘parallel mini-festivals’ bringing together the Tech, Film, Music, Gaming and Culture industries for networking, showcases, movie premieres, keynote presentations, gigs and more.

In 2025 alone, the event attracted a total attendance of more than 345,000, including more than 63,000 out-of-region attendees, and recorded a 35% year-on-year growth in international visitation between 2024 and 2025.

The email sent today to past attendees states: ‘It’s bittersweet to be saying goodbye while the momentum is so high. We’re still celebrating the success of this past year – one that saw total attendance of more than 345,000 (representing a 15% year-on-year increase), and cemented a three-year cumulative economic impact of $276 million.’

What we know about SXSW Sydney 2026’s cancellation

As reported by ScreenHub‘s Leah J. Williams: ‘An exact reason for SXSW Sydney’s cancellation has not been detailed, although it’s worth noting the event operated with many moving parts, relying on the support of various sponsors, including state funding bodies and arts organisations.

‘Destination NSW reportedly invested $12 million in the initial multi-year deal to secure rights to SXSW in 2022, and it was expected to invest millions more in Sydney’s visitor economy,’ Williams says.

SXSW Sydney Unlocked - International Stage in Tumbalong Park. Photo: Daniel Tran.
SXSW Sydney Unlocked – International Stage in Tumbalong Park. Photo: Daniel Tran.

A statement from Jenny Connelly, Director in Charge of SXSW, says: ‘SXSW Sydney represented an ambitious and meaningful extension of the SXSW brand, and we are incredibly proud of what was built in partnership with the Sydney team, Destination NSW, and the broader creative community.

‘Over three years, SXSW Sydney demonstrated the power of convening global innovators, creatives, and leaders, and created a platform that elevated voices from Australia and the Asia-Pacific region onto the world stage. While the event will not proceed in 2026, we are grateful for the collaboration, creativity, and commitment that defined SXSW Sydney,’ Connelly says.

The media release from SXSW Sydney also states that it remains committed to its staff, and will be working closely with team members to provide appropriate support.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Alannah Sue

Alannah Sue is a writer, editor, theatre critic and content creator with a passion for arts and culture and all that glitters. After spending more than a decade embedded in the Sydney arts landscape and finishing up her tenure as Arts & Culture Editor at Time Out, she relocated to Melbourne in 2025. In addition to contributing to ArtsHub and ScreenHub, her freelance portfolio also expands to editorial and copywriting for lifestyle and arts publications such as Limelight and Urban List, cultural institutions like the Sydney Opera House, and marketing and publicity services for independent artists. She is always keen to take a chance on weird performance art, theatre of all kinds, out-of-the-box exhibitions, queer venues, and cheap Prosecco. Give her half a chance, and she will get on a soapbox when it comes to topics like the magic of musical theatre, the importance of rigorous arts criticism, and the global cultural implications of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. Connect with Alannah on Instagram: @alannurgh.

Related News

arts board in crisis: a photo of a room with an empty board room table. It's a white oblong table with 8 executive style black chairs around it.
Analysis

Arts boards in crisis: how have we landed here, yet again?

As the Adelaide Writers Week crisis worsens, many are asking why arts boards aren’t taking note of others’ past actions.

Jo Pickup
Bundanon Artist In Residence. Photo: ArtsHub. art residencies fellowships scholarships
Career Advice

Arts opportunities 2026: residencies, fellowships and scholarships for artists and arts workers

Discover the major residencies, fellowships and scholarships across the visual, performing and literary arts.

Nanci Nott
This summer, playright Danish Sheikh presents Much To Do With Law, But More To Do With Love as part of the Queer Playwriting Award and Midsumma Festival at Gasworks, Melbourne. Photo: Tom Noble.
Features

A new era begins at Gasworks

Multi-hyphenate creative Sam Strong talks to ArtsHub about his new role as Gasworks CEO and what it takes to nurture…

Stephen A Russell
Arts grants and arts funding opportunities 2026. Image: Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash.
Career Advice

Australian arts grants 2026: best funding opportunities for artists, arts workers and arts organisations

Looking to take the next step? Here are the major arts sector grant and funding opportunities for 2026.

Nanci Nott
Head shots of eight arts professionals on colored backgrounds. Arts Jobs.
Career Advice

20 arts jobs to consider for a 2026 career change

Thinking about a career change in 2026? Here are 20 fascinating arts jobs to consider.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login