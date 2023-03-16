Did you know that the pulp and paper industry is the world’s fourth-largest energy-consuming industry, accounting for about 5% of the world’s total industrial energy consumption? And did you also know that various Australian publishers have committed to improving waste practices, finding ways to repurpose, reuse and recycle what would once have been sent to landfill? Facts such as these are studded within The BookPeople Sustainability Paper – ‘Towards a Sustainable Bookselling Future’.

BookPeople is a not-for-profit association that has been an advocate for books, bookshops and readers for nearly a century.

Its recently released report explores the topic of environmental sustainability and how it intersects with bookselling and the wider book industry. Written and compiled by author, editor and academic Angela Meyer, the paper ‘provides practical and peer advice on what can be worked on immediately to improve the environmental footprint of bookselling’.

‘It is intended to contribute to a conversation about larger and more radical changes within the book industry.’

ArtsHub reached out to Meyer to ask her about the genesis and remit of this report.

‘After completing Climate Reality Leadership training in 2020, I started wondering about the environmental impact of the industry I work in. I put out a call on Twitter asking what was underway and how could I help? This led to writing a three-part article for Books+Publishing and then the report for BookPeople: ‘Towards a Sustainable Bookselling Future’, she says.



‘[The organisation] was keen to look into the issue of environmental sustainability in the book industry from an angle relevant to its members – booksellers. I interviewed a range of people across the industry and conducted textual research between January and October 2022.’

However, the audience for this paper is not just Australian booksellers, but the wider literary community, including publishers, industry bodies and policy-makers. In fact anyone, as the report says, ‘interested in the impact of books on the environment and possible solutions’.

Findings of the report

‘Towards a Sustainable Bookselling Future’:

offers a contemporary snapshot of booksellers’ best practices along with the challenges they face in becoming more environmentally conscious

delves into publishing and the supply chain, revealing how choices upstream affect the environmental credentials of the product booksellers receive, and what some publishers and printers in Australia are doing to change their practices

will help BookPeople and other industry bodies set targets and measures for emissions reduction and environmental sustainability

gives practical advice to booksellers so they can implement change, and

makes recommendations for industry, research and government based on what has been learned.

‘The report identifies key areas of concern for booksellers, from embedded carbon in the product to packaging and shipping, on-the-ground operations, proofs and marketing materials, and the industry-wide issue of sale or return,’ continues Meyer.

It also contains ‘recommendations for immediate action, such as a greater effort for different sectors of the book industry and various industry bodies to work together to set and communicate targets and measures for meaningful change – as well as recommendations for government and for further research,’ she says.

A few tips for booksellers from the report