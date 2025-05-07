News

Sharing Trent Dalton’s ‘Love Stories’ on stage: 2025 national tour

From September, the play will be travelling outside Brisbane for the very first time.
7 May 2025 11:38
Allison Dickie
Theatre makers stand on stage as a close up of a mans face fills the theatre backdrop in a purple, blue hue.

Trent Dalton’s ‘Love Stories’. Image: Supplied.

The stage adaptation of Trent Dalton’s Love Stories premiered at Brisbane Festival in 2024, in a celebrated and well reviewed production. On the back of this successful debut, the team behind the play have announced a tour across the country to share the love around Australia.

For two months Dalton asked the public ‘can you please tell me a love story?’ His conversations tapped into a raw and intimate collection of stories that ignited appreciation from readers far and wide. Dalton reflects on his experience of writing the book in 2021, and how far his stories have come.

“It is deeply moving to me to think that these extraordinary stories that I gathered while sitting at a writing desk with a typewriter on the corner of Adelaide and Albert Streets, Brisbane, are now taking the most gifted collection of theatre-makers around this beautiful country,” says Dalton.

Read: Theatre review: Love Stories, QPAC

Those award-winning theatre-makers include playwright Tim McGarry, director Sam Strong, and associate director Ngoc Phan. Dalton’s wife, Fiona Franzmann made some additions to the stories, before Nerida Matthaei oversaw the choreography and movement, bringing the play to life.

The author explains the impetus to tour the adaptation across Australia, promising fans the show is worth the wait.

“I am bombarded daily with people sliding into my DMs, asking when Love Stories is coming to their neck of the woods. We have tried so very hard to accommodate every last fan of that book who wants to see this thing brought to life on stage,” says Dalton. “The thing reaches into your soul and doesn’t let it go for 100 minutes of aching, rib-tickling, heartbreaking, heart-restoring love-filled theatre. You drive home being reminded of all that is wondrous in this life. All that is wondrous about love.”

Recognised as a shining example of Brisbane theatre talent, the production has been commissioned to tour by Brisbane Festival and Queensland Performing Arts Centre. The outgoing Artistic Director at Brisbane Festival, Louise Bezzina, speaks to the delight of sharing a thriving homegrown production.

“It’s such a joy to see this proudly Queensland-made production embark on a tour across four states. When we commission new work, we always hope it has a long and vibrant life — and Love Stories is doing just that. It’s a brilliant advertisement for the heart and talent of Brisbane, and a meaningful way to keep our artists inspired and employed,” says Bezzina.

From 11 September, Love Stories will visit Parramatta, Canberra, Darwin and Gold Coast, with further locations and the full cast list yet to be announced. Read more.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

