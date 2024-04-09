Sharing heritage through wearable art

The Australian Wearable Art Festival has launched A Wearable Canvas exhibition at the Cardinia Cultural Centre in the outer Melbourne suburb of Pakenham, Victoria.

The exhibition features a collection of winning works from the Festival, made such from diverse materials as pearl beads, coffee pods and shotgun aluminium. Visitors will be able to get close to the works to appreciate the techniques and materials employed by the artists.

Curator Wendy Roe says, ‘The Australian Wearable Art Festival represents a unique cross-section of high-end haute couture fashion with sculptural art, and the detail and technique in each work is fascinating to see up close’.

Australian Wearable Art Festival 2023 awards. L-R: Stephanie Saal, Isabelle Cameron (Supreme Winner), Rosanna Natoli, Samille Muirhead. Image: Australian Wearable Art Festival 2023.

On display is Isabelle Cameron’s Dear Babushka, which was the 2023 Supreme Winner. The crochet artwork was inspired by Cameron’s Ukrainian heritage and sought to challenge mainstream fashion norms, while celebrating diversity, inclusivity and storytelling.

‘For me, Dear Babushka is not just a work of art; it’s a journey into cherished memories and a celebration of cultural richness. The meditative and labour-intensive process of crochet intertwines with bold, contrasting colours and large-scale elements, creating a playful and dynamic silhouette that exudes joy,’ says Cameron.

Cameron also incorporated the personal references to the model, Stephanie Saal, in the piece. ‘The large lily flowers [in Dear Babushka] you see on the headdress, coupled with the purple and yellow colouring, are in tribute to my model who is a proud intersex woman,’ says Cameron.

‘It was really important for me to share her pride and story because a lot of the time the “I” in LGBTQIA is overlooked. Stephanie also shares Ukrainian heritage, as well so the traditional vinok was also significant to her.’

The A Wearable Canvas Exhibition opened on 5 April and runs until 15 May. Bookings are free and may be made on the Cardinia Culture Centre website.