Senior First Nations artists receive recognition for lifetime achievement

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.

Presented by Creative Australia on 27 May each year to coincide with the anniversary of the 1967 Referendum and the start of National Reconciliation Week, the First Nations Arts and Culture Awards recognises First Nations excellence across the arts and cultural sectors.

This year, senior First Nations artists, Uncle Badger Bates and Aunty Mabel Juli, have been awarded the Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Bates, a proud Barkindji man, is known for his intricate emu egg carvings, linocut prints and public artworks highlighting his deep connection to the Barka/Darling River and its cultural heritage. Upon receiving the lifetime achievement recognition, he said, ‘I am truly overwhelmed to be the nominated recipient of this award. It is a dream come true for someone who grew up on the Barka riverbank and almost never went to school or art school. It has always been very important for me to bring my people along with me, and I am hoping this award will give confidence to younger First Nations artists.’

Gija artist Juli is celebrated for her black and white paintings with striking depictions of the Moon and Star Dreaming stories. She is also a ceremonial singer and dancer.

Previous recipients of the Red Ochre Award include Uncle Bob Weatherall and Aunty Sandra Hill in 2023, and, in 2022, Stephen Page alongside the late Destiny Deacon, whose death was made public last Friday (24 May).

Other 2024 First Nations Arts and Culture Awards winners include Indigenous, Pasifika and West Asian writer Meleika Gesa, and First Nations and Zimbabwean emerging R&B artist Dean Brady, both awarded the Dreaming Award for young emerging artists. The Award supports the creation of a major body of work.

Two First Nations Emerging Career Development Awards were given to actor Tibian Wyles and soprano and music educator, Sarah Prestwidge.

Prestwidge said, ‘My career development project aims to equip me with the skills necessary to have an international operatic career. I hope to set a powerful example for other Indigenous artists. This not only challenges stereotypes, but also inspires and paves the way for other young Indigenous artists, demonstrating that they too can pursue their dreams beyond borders, while maintaining a connection to their roots. Ultimately, I hope to return to Australia to share the knowledge and skills I’ve learned to inspire the next generation of young First Nation opera singers.’

Yuin woman and saxophonist, pianist and composer, Brenda Gifford received the First Nations Fellowship worth $80,000.

Creative Australia Executive Director, First Nations Arts and Culture, Franchesca Cubillo said, ‘These Awards are a celebration and recognition of the remarkable achievements of First Nations artists. We are very proud to honour their excellence and artistry, as well as their invaluable contributions to our arts and culture. We acknowledge the role of First Nations artists in sharing untold stories, creating innovative works and forms of expression, and safeguarding our traditional knowledge.’

This is the first National Reconciliation Week and First Nations Arts and Culture Awards since the defeat of the 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum. It is with this in mind that this year’s National Reconciliation Week channels the theme ‘Now More Than Ever’.

Bates will be joining a conversation with Wesley Enoch AM online at 12.30pm AEST today (28 May) as part of Reconciliation Week, reflecting on this year’s theme, and accompanied by a musical performance from Prestwidge. Register here.