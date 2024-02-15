News

 > News

Quilts by men: fabrics of war

Significant and rarely seen quilts from 1760-1900 will be on display in Adelaide, offering insight to their makers' lives and military histories.
15 Feb 2024
ArtsHub
Quilt work from the exhibition 'Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900' at The David Roche Collection. Photo: Supplied. A harlequin quilt pattern with red, pink, yellow, blue green, white, purple and black diamond patches. It features various emblems, the US flag, the union jack and the words 'IN GOD WE TRUST'

Visual Arts

Quilt work from the exhibition ‘Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900’ at The David Roche Foundation. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The David Roche Foundation House Museum in Adelaide is presenting a unique exhibition that features rare pieces from the Annette Gero Collection of Quilts, all made from military fabrics by men.

Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900 is curated by Gero, an Australian quilt historian, who says the quilts reveal stories of migration, craftsmanship and longing.

‘Most of the intarsia (patchwork) quilts in this exhibition are recently found and have never been exhibited before,’ explains Gero. ‘Several rare quilts were even discovered in Australia and had been brought here by Prussian immigrants in the 1830s, and others whose relatives had fought in wars in England or Europe. These mid-19th century immigrants journeyed to a new land bringing precious items with them, including their family heirloom quilts.

‘They make one wonder how men could have possibly made these quilts, as the geometric designs are so complex and there were no patterns to follow. Some of the quilts have 15,000 or 20,000 pieces of one-inch (2.5-centimetre) squares and they were all made from brightly coloured 18th and 19th century military uniforms.’

Quilt in the 'Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900' exhibition at The David Roche Foundation House Museum. Photo: Supplied. Harlequin quilt with complex red, yellow, white, black, blue and green patchwork patterns. There are four royal emblems of the crown and two flags in the middle, one of the union jack.
Quilt in the ‘Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900’ exhibition at The David Roche Foundation House Museum. Photo: Supplied.

The quilts also offer insight into history, and reflect each of their makers’ sentiments at the time. Gero continues: ‘As they are made by soldiers or military tailors, from colourful woollen uniform scraps, some of the quilts are pictorial and copied from famous paintings, and celebrate life and victory or defeat. Their illustrated stories are full of facts, war history and patriotic legends.’

Read: Role of the add-on exhibition

Museum Director, Robert Reason, says, ‘We are delighted to be working with guest curator Dr Gero to present her remarkable quilt collection made by men serving in the military. It’s humbling to think that these quilts still clearly reveal their service in the Prussian, Napoleonic and Crimean wars, as well as service in British India. That Dr Gero recognised and researched the history of these important quilts has, without a doubt, saved them for future generations to enjoy.’

Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900 is on view until 18 May at The David Roche Foundation House Museum; ticketed. A Tea & Tour event is held on 16 February with guest exhibition curator Annette Gero.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Sponsored
More
L-R: Project Alchemy artist Sue Norman and Colleen Weir, collaborators on 'Nye River of Life'. Norman has short grey hair and she is holding up the cover of her book, featuring rows of different colours. Weir is speaking and gesturing towards the book. They are booth sitting down behind a table covered with black cloth.
News

Making space for collective healing through the regions

Rebus Theatre brought together 15 artists to embark on collective journeys to help heal bushfire-devastated communities.

ArtsHub
Add-on. Gallery space with blue walls and carpet and colourful abstract artworks. Desmond Lazaro.
Features

Role of the add-on exhibition

Within today’s museum environment some exhibitions are not entirely ‘PC’ (politically correct). We look at the role of the ‘add-on’…

Gina Fairley
An Asian woman in her late 40s covered in dry flowers and gold glitter. She is holding an orchid branch with pink blossoms and smiling. The background appears to be an artwork with pink, white and gold abstract strokes.
News

Opportunities and awards

Workshops for creatives and LGBTQIA+ communities, comedy festival grant recipients, finalists of the Glover Prize and more!

Celina Lei
Sturt. Black and white image of several woman and a male teacher learning woodworking techniques.
News

Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure

Sturt Gallery and Studios has its closed doors as it undergoes a review for its future viability.

Gina Fairley
Installation view ‘Ash Keating: PRESSURE’ at Bunjil Place. Photo: Michael Pham. A vast gallery space with polished timber floor and two white columns running through it. There are six large canvases with splashes of coloured paint, ranging from yellow, orange, red to green, blue and purple.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Ash Keating: PRESSURE, Bunjil Place

Pressure manifesting into canvases that capture fluidity and colour.

Jahan Rezakhanlou
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login