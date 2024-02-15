Quilts by men: fabrics of war

The David Roche Foundation House Museum in Adelaide is presenting a unique exhibition that features rare pieces from the Annette Gero Collection of Quilts, all made from military fabrics by men.

Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900 is curated by Gero, an Australian quilt historian, who says the quilts reveal stories of migration, craftsmanship and longing.

‘Most of the intarsia (patchwork) quilts in this exhibition are recently found and have never been exhibited before,’ explains Gero. ‘Several rare quilts were even discovered in Australia and had been brought here by Prussian immigrants in the 1830s, and others whose relatives had fought in wars in England or Europe. These mid-19th century immigrants journeyed to a new land bringing precious items with them, including their family heirloom quilts.

‘They make one wonder how men could have possibly made these quilts, as the geometric designs are so complex and there were no patterns to follow. Some of the quilts have 15,000 or 20,000 pieces of one-inch (2.5-centimetre) squares and they were all made from brightly coloured 18th and 19th century military uniforms.’

Quilt in the ‘Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900’ exhibition at The David Roche Foundation House Museum. Photo: Supplied.

The quilts also offer insight into history, and reflect each of their makers’ sentiments at the time. Gero continues: ‘As they are made by soldiers or military tailors, from colourful woollen uniform scraps, some of the quilts are pictorial and copied from famous paintings, and celebrate life and victory or defeat. Their illustrated stories are full of facts, war history and patriotic legends.’

Museum Director, Robert Reason, says, ‘We are delighted to be working with guest curator Dr Gero to present her remarkable quilt collection made by men serving in the military. It’s humbling to think that these quilts still clearly reveal their service in the Prussian, Napoleonic and Crimean wars, as well as service in British India. That Dr Gero recognised and researched the history of these important quilts has, without a doubt, saved them for future generations to enjoy.’

Quilts: The Fabric of War 1760-1900 is on view until 18 May at The David Roche Foundation House Museum; ticketed. A Tea & Tour event is held on 16 February with guest exhibition curator Annette Gero.