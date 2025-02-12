News

Public art commissions by leading Australian artists transform Docklands

A commissioned art collection has been introduced as part of an initiative to broaden culture and community in the .
12 Feb 2025 10:23
Autumn Whiteman

Public Art

Vipoo Srivilasa, ‘Water Spirit’, 2024. Image courtesy of Craft. Photo: Claire Armstrong.

After a gestation period of over two years, a contemporary art collection has now been embedded in Docklands, featuring some of Australia’s leading artists. Curated and managed by Craft Victoria, this significant collection of commissioned artworks has been introduced as part of a new residential development, which aims to extend the area as a cultural destination.

Presenting works from 14 contemporary Australian artists across both public-facing and interior spaces, the ‘Home’ collection was curated by Craft through the organisation’s consultancy services, Craft Agency. Highlights of the collection include four large-scale, site-specific external public art commissions and one significant internal commission by Alexander Knox, Jamie North, Meagan Streader, Vipoo Srivilasa and Marta Figueiredo.

Alexander Knox, ‘Time Talker’, 2024. Image courtesy of Craft. Photo: Claire Armstrong.

Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks, says: “As the vision for Docklands continues to take shape, partnerships play a key role in helping to deliver strong outcomes for residents, workers and visitors. As a long-term supporter of Craft Victoria, the Allan Labor Government is proud to back this commissioning program, which has brought incredible art to the Docklands while showcasing the powerful role creativity can play in urban renewal.”

“At Craft, we firmly believe in the power of art and culture to have a positive impact on our society and to create stronger communities,” says Nicole Durling, Executive Director of Craft.

The public art collection draws connections between Birrarung Marr, La Trobe Street and Marvel Stadium, weaving together Docklands’ natural and urban landscapes, and drawing inspiration from themes of renewal and discovery and water rhythms.

Marta Figueiredo, ‘River of Mists and Shadows’, 2024. Image courtesy of Craft. Photo: Claire Armstrong.

The intention behind this collection of works is to broaden community engagement while creating a sense of place. Docklands is one of Australia’s largest urban renewal projects led by Development Victoria in partnership with the Victorian Government and the City of Melbourne. This art collection is aimed at bringing new opportunities to the notoriously underutilised and underappreciated precinct, aiming to spark new connections and discoveries for residents and visitors alike.

