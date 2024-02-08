Primavera: Young Australian Artists receives three-year regional tour

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) announced a three-year national regional tour of its annual exhibition featuring Australian artists aged 35 years and under, named Primavera: Young Australian Artists.

In partnership with Museums & Galleries of NSW (M&G NSW) and with support from the Australian Government’s Visions of Australia program, Primavera will travel to nine regional galleries, commencing in July 2024 at The Condensery in Toogoolawah, Queensland.

The touring exhibition is guest curated by Talia Smith, and features Primavera 2023 artists Tiyan Baker, Christopher Bassi, Moorina Bonini, Nikki Lam, Sarah Poulgrain and Truc Truong, who recently had their works shown at MCA Australia. Smith’s curation considers artists that challenge societal norms, with practices that span video, painting, sculpture, installation and text.

The Primavera series is now in its 32nd year and has presented the work of over 250 artists and over 30 curators. Each year a different curator is appointed for Primavera, who will then undertake studio visits and meetings with artists to curate their selection of participants for the show.

Suzanne Cotter, Director of MCA Australia, says: ‘MCA Australia’s annual Primavera exhibition is recognised as a unique and pivotal launchpad in an artist’s career. Each year is a privileged opportunity to see the energy and commitment of a new generation of artists who will be defining how we see and understand art now and in the future. It is fitting that this showcase exhibition reaches people across Australia with the artists of the future through this partnership with Museums & Galleries of NSW.’

Brett Adlington, CEO of M&G NSW, adds: ‘We are incredibly excited to partner with the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia for the first time on a tour of great national significance. Primavera has long held an important role highlighting the work of emerging artists from across the country. Thanks to this partnership and Visions of Australia support, the 2023 iteration will bring that attention to a diverse range of institutions, ensuring regional communities across the country have first-hand access to this work.’

Primavera touring galleries and dates

The Condensery, Toogoolawah, Qld

13 July – 1 September 2024

Noosa Regional Gallery, Qld

14 September – 3 November 2024

Cowra Regional Art Gallery, NSW

15 December 2024 – 2 February 2025

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, NSW

14 February – 23 March 2025

Bank Art Museum Moree, NSW

4 April – 31 May 2025

Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, NSW

21 June – 10 August 2025

Wangaratta Art Gallery, Vic

23 August – 19 October 2025

Latrobe Regional Gallery, Vic

31 October 2025 – 15 February 2026

Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, SA

16 May – 19 July 2026