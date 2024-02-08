Primavera: Young Australian Artists receives three-year regional tour

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) announced a three-year national regional tour of its annual exhibition featuring Australian artists aged 35 years and under, named Primavera: Young Australian Artists.
In partnership with Museums & Galleries of NSW (M&G NSW) and with support from the Australian Government’s Visions of Australia program, Primavera will travel to nine regional galleries, commencing in July 2024 at The Condensery in Toogoolawah, Queensland.
The touring exhibition is guest curated by Talia Smith, and features Primavera 2023 artists Tiyan Baker, Christopher Bassi, Moorina Bonini, Nikki Lam, Sarah Poulgrain and Truc Truong, who recently had their works shown at MCA Australia. Smith’s curation considers artists that challenge societal norms, with practices that span video, painting, sculpture, installation and text.
The Primavera series is now in its 32nd year and has presented the work of over 250 artists and over 30 curators. Each year a different curator is appointed for Primavera, who will then undertake studio visits and meetings with artists to curate their selection of participants for the show.
Suzanne Cotter, Director of MCA Australia, says: ‘MCA Australia’s annual Primavera exhibition is recognised as a unique and pivotal launchpad in an artist’s career. Each year is a privileged opportunity to see the energy and commitment of a new generation of artists who will be defining how we see and understand art now and in the future. It is fitting that this showcase exhibition reaches people across Australia with the artists of the future through this partnership with Museums & Galleries of NSW.’
Brett Adlington, CEO of M&G NSW, adds: ‘We are incredibly excited to partner with the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia for the first time on a tour of great national significance. Primavera has long held an important role highlighting the work of emerging artists from across the country. Thanks to this partnership and Visions of Australia support, the 2023 iteration will bring that attention to a diverse range of institutions, ensuring regional communities across the country have first-hand access to this work.’
Primavera touring galleries and dates
The Condensery, Toogoolawah, Qld
13 July – 1 September 2024
Noosa Regional Gallery, Qld
14 September – 3 November 2024
Cowra Regional Art Gallery, NSW
15 December 2024 – 2 February 2025
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, NSW
14 February – 23 March 2025
Bank Art Museum Moree, NSW
4 April – 31 May 2025
Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, NSW
21 June – 10 August 2025
Wangaratta Art Gallery, Vic
23 August – 19 October 2025
Latrobe Regional Gallery, Vic
31 October 2025 – 15 February 2026
Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, SA
16 May – 19 July 2026