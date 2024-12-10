Pop-up clubs and performance art announced for Asia TOPA’s Nightlife program

Generational shifts and demographic changes mean that some younger audiences approach cultural experiences in a radically different way from traditional performances in concert halls and proscenium arch theatres.

Acknowledging this shift, the 2025 edition of Melbourne’s Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts (Asia TOPA) has introduced an entirely new programming stream, Nightlife, in which contemporary performance art is fused with live music and club culture.

“Nightlife is a brand new [programming] stream and it’s our late night program. It revolves around us opening a nightclub at Arts Centre Melbourne for the duration of the festival, and that will be the late night venue … that will house DJs, dance floors, VJs, electronic music, technology, but also houses a series of substantial performance commissions,” explains Asia TOPA’s Creative Director, Jeff Khan.

Asia TOPA’s Nightlife program also features “a series of late-night concerts and special events across the city and really acknowledges that some, perhaps younger and more culturally diverse people, prefer to consume their culture in this way, in a more social environment, in a way where there’s a more blurred line between the artists and the audience. So we wanted to give that [culture] its own distinct place in the program,” Khan says.

Across the Triennial’s three weekends, the recently renamed Leaper Family Pavilion in Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building will be transformed into Club 8, featuring nine distinct club nights curated by artists and nightlife denizens from across the Asia-Pacific.

Nightlife highlights include performances from drag artist Scarlett So Hung Son (Scotty So) and the ballroom-meets-performance-art stylings of Thai artist Aurora Sun Labeija on its opening weekend, as well as hip-hop, rave culture, dance collectives, transgressive and sex-positive Sydney-based performance artist Betty Grumble, First Nations DJs Soju Gang (Naarm/Melbourne), Katayanagi Twins (Aotearoa New Zealand) and nudibranchia (Naarm/Melbourne) in BLAX: ACT ONE, curated by Melbourne festival Yirramboi, and more.

A reference to its location on Level Eight of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building, Club 8’s name is also a tribute to Chinese numerology, embodying luck, prosperity and success.

“Rooted in the cultural significance of the number eight, Club 8 celebrates diverse diasporic artists and communities. Weaving tradition into contemporary culture, offering good fortune and recognition to its creators and audiences,” Khan added in a formal media statement.

Asia TOPA 2025 marks the Triennial’s return after an extended five-year hiatus.

“The last edition of Asia TOPA was actually in February-March 2020, so I think it must have been one of the last international festivals to happen anywhere … as the world started shutting down in the early stages of COVID. And, as you know, at the time artists had started to dive-roll under the border in order to make it home before their borders closed, and 70% to 80% of the festival was delivered before Melbourne went into its first lockdown,” Khan says.

The reimagined festival now runs for three weeks instead of three months, which Khan describes as “a shorter, more layered and intense experience, where you can go out in a night and see a number of different things, have an adventure across the city, and experience in it in a more contained time frame”.

Two other program streams complement the newly-announced Nightlife program, with the core Performance program announced last month, and Knowledge, the third and final stream featuring talks, workshops and similar events featuring the talents of festival guests, the details of which have yet to be revealed.

“They’re designed to create different entry points in the festival,” Khan says of the three programming streams.

“You might have a ticket to a performance, but choose to kick on in the nightlife program after your show, for example, or you might want to do a workshop or come to a talk during the day and see that artist give a performance in the evening. So we’ve designed those three streams so that people can plot their own journeys through the festival.”

Chunky Move’s ‘U>N>I>T>E>D’ at Asia TOPA 2025. Photo: Gianna Rizzo.

As well as the advance aspects of Performance, announced in October and including an immersive VR piano recital by the late, legendary Japanese composer, pianist and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto, other highlights include Milestone, the Triennial’s opening night performance at Hamer Hall celebrating the work of pioneering Asian-Australian creative William Yang; U>N>I>T>E>D, a new international dance and music collaboration at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl; Ane Ta Abia, featuring singers and musicians from Papua New Guinea and Australia in a one-off choral concert at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Playhouse; and Gapu Ŋupan (Chasing the Rainbow), a cross-cultural collaboration featuring First Nations artists from Arnhem Land and Taiwan.

Describing Gapu Ŋupan, which grew out of the last edition of Asia TOPA in 2020, Khan says: “There’s a Yolŋu song line from thousands of years ago, it predates colonisation, about having been visited by an ancestor who’s now believed to be a First Nations Taiwanese person. So for these artists to meet and rekindle that very ancient ancestral connection was very special for them.

“They decided they had to collaborate, and they’ve been working since that time. So for almost five years, they’ve been going back and forth on country between Yolŋu country in Arnhem Land, and Paiwan and Amis country in Taiwan, and really bringing together their traditions of song and dance and story and weaving them into this very beautiful work of dance and music that we’re presenting in the festival.”

The work is emblematic of Asia TOPA’s new thematic focus, which Khan describes as exploring and reinforcing Australia’s place in the Asia-Pacific region, and what it means to be a good neighbour both culturally and geographically.

“Australia has always had an Asia-Pacific cultural heritage. Before colonisation there were all these links, trade routes, cultural exchanges between our First Peoples and the peoples of the Asia Pacific, which is reflected in our program through a series of First Nations-led collaborations that really look to reinvigorate those ties,” he says.

Across its three program streams, Asia TOPA also seeks to acknowledge “the fact that modern Australia includes a huge Asia-Pacific diaspora as a really critical part of our civic make-up, and that Asian-Australian and Pacific-Australian artists have been working and thriving in this country for as long as artists of every other cultural heritage. So Asia TOPA is really a place to celebrate those connections.”

Asia TOPA runs from 20 February to 10 March 2025 at venues across Melbourne. For more details.

Asia TOPA is a joint initiative of Arts Centre Melbourne and the Sidney Myer Fund, and supported by a range of partners including the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, and the Australian Government Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.