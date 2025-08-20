PAC Australia’s IMPACT Awards: 8 winners announced

Awards recognising national impact, arts leadership and excellence were presented last week by PAC Australia (PACA) – the peak body for Australian performing arts presenters, venues, producers and creators.

The annual IMPACT Awards (previously known as the Drover Awards) were announced at PACA’s arts market and professional development gathering, the Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX) in Darwin.

The 2025 Wendy Blacklock Industry Legend Award

The highest IMPACT award, the Wendy Blacklock Industry Legend Award, acknowledges exceptional, longstanding contributions to the performing arts field by an individual or organisation. This Award, which has previously been won by the likes of Annette Downs, Restless Dance Theatre and Stephen Page AO, honours the significant career of Wendy Blacklock AM, a pioneer of national touring and founder of Performing Lines.

The 2025 recipient of the Wendy Blacklock Industry Legend Award was the Sydney-based Rhoda Roberts, who, though her body of work – which includes being a co-founder of the Aboriginal National Theatre Trust in 1987, founding the Dreaming Festival (1995-2009), co-curating Parrtjima – A Festival in Light alongside the Parrtjima Festival Reference Group, creating and performing in the recent NORPA production My Brother Frank, and much more – has played a key role in bringing the stories of First Nations artists into the mainstream.

‘Woven throughout a career traversing performing arts, media and major events, shaping festivals and pioneering roles in major cultural institutions, her leadership and advocacy forged the pathway for the presentation of First Nations work to be presented as essential practice,’ said PAC Australia’s Executive Director, Katherine Connor, as she announced Roberts’ award.

‘Alongside her support of artists and creating platforms for the development of their work, Rhoda continues to be influential in broader sector issues, such as workforce development, supporting First Nations arts workers to develop longevity in careers in presenting and touring. Rhoda is a true innovator who continues to lead with wisdom and passion.’

Wendy Blacklock said, ‘The arts in Australia are going through yet another difficult period so how lucky we are to have Rhoda, who has not only managed her own career but has helped so many others… and continues to do so.’

2025 Performing Arts Centre of the Year: Merrigong Theatre Company

The Wollongong-based Merrigong Theatre Company was recognised for the bold and thoughtful way they have reimagined their role in the sector, particularly since the pandemic. Merrigong has been hugely committed to First Nations collaboration, artist wellbeing and long-term support for local artists through programming like the MerrigongX Artists’ Program and the Strangeways Ensemble. Merrigong’s ambitious programming and focus on what really matters to their community has helped grow their audiences and their impact.

The team from Merrigong Theatre accepts their PAC Australia IMPACT Award. Photo: Alex Sibbison.

Connor said, ‘Merrigong continues to set a national example of what it means to be a community-connected, artist-focused and forward-thinking regional presenting organisation.’

2025 Innovator Award: Queensland Ballet and Queensland Health

Queensland Ballet and Queensland Health were honoured as recipients of the 2025 Innovator Award in recognition of their visionary partnership and the transformative impact of the Van Norton Li Community Health Institute. Together, they redefined what’s possible when the arts and public health converge – creating new pathways for wellbeing, social connection, and cultural participation. They embedded dance within the continuum of care, and the scale and quality of their evidence-based programs across Queensland.

‘This project is innovation at its most meaningful: connecting art and science, performance and purpose and proving that dance belongs not only on stage, but in every part of community life,’ said Connor.

The IMPACT Awards: General Category

A total of eight IMPACT Awards (general category) were presented in 2025. The award winners were:

Fraser Corfield

Fraser Corfield was recognised with an IMPACT Award for his contribution to youth art over the past 30 years. His leadership at ATYP and beyond has shaped the lives of countless young Australians, giving them a voice and a place to discover their creativity. His generosity, vision and dedication has left a remarkable legacy that continues to inspire the arts sector and the wider community.

Slingsby

Based on Kaurna Country in Adelaide, Slingsby was recognised with an IMPACT Award for their contribution to Australian theatre over the past two decades. Slingsby have been honoured with this award for the enormous contribution they’ve made to audiences, artists and the sector as a whole.

Dancenorth Australia

Dancenorth Australia was recognised with their second IMPACT Award for their 2024 national tour of Wayfinder – a landmark achievement in scale, ambition and community connection. Dancenorth’s commitment to growing and strengthening dance audiences across the country and to challenging the conventional touring model through meaningful, place-based engagement has meant they met each community with generosity, rigour and joy.

Corrugated Iron Youth Arts

Corrugated Iron Youth Arts (NT) was selected for an IMPACT Award in recognition of its 40-year commitment to youth-led, place-based performance in the Northern Territory. Through Future Collides the company celebrated this milestone with artistic excellence and demonstrated the long-term impact of creative pathways that centre young people as artists, leaders and change makers. They utilised an intergenerational approach, deep First Nations engagement and the powerful legacy visible in alumni still involved decades on.

Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre

Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre (NSW) was recognised with an IMPACT Award for their leadership and commitment in addressing the urgent skills shortage in technical theatre through their innovative Traineeship Program. Their initiative is a powerful example of how regional venues can take the lead in nurturing and mentoring emerging talent, especially when formal education options are limited.

‘We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners who have truly exemplified impact and excellence in their artistic work. Tonight, has been another remarkable celebration of the ground-breaking work, artists and venues that unites and motivates us all,’ said Connor said.

