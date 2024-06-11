News

Over 50 pages of art – each for $100

The catch? All artists are anonymous, so you could be getting a rare gem or supporting emerging talent.
11 Jun 2024
Celina Lei
A sample of what’s available at the Incognito Art Show 2024. Image: Screenshot of Incognito Art Show website. Eight different A5 sized artworks lined up on a webpage, including a painting of a happy dog, a portrait, a landscape of Uluṟu, a red chess piece, and a collage.

Visual Arts

A sample of what’s available at the Incognito Art Show 2024. Image: Screenshot of Incognito Art Show website.

How does a famous name affect our appreciation of an artwork? What if a painting is stripped of all its labels and the only measurement of “worthiness” is your own?

The annual Incognito Art Show does just that, offering contemporary art pieces each priced at $100 with the artists remaining completely anonymous. Only once an artwork is bought will the artist’s name be revealed to the buyer.

This year, the in-person event where people can see the artworks and purchase their favourites will be held in Paddington, Sydney from 13-14 July. An online sale will be hosted at a later date featuring the remaining artworks for those who can’t make it to the live showing.

A record number of over 13,000 artists have registered for Incognito Art Show 2024, with thousands of artworks available to choose from.

Each artwork is A5-sized, with subjects including still life, portraiture and landscape, and mediums such as drawing, painting, collage, textiles and photography.

Those interested in purchasing a piece can now view available works online, with nearly 60 pages worth of art to peruse and more to come. This year, a wish list functionality is offered so that buyers can save their favourite artworks in advance and heighten the chances of getting their preference at the in-person event. Artworks are sold on a first-come first-serve basis.

The Incognito Art Show’s missions are to encourage art purchases based on what people truly love, and to improve access at an affordable price point. However, historically it has attracted participation by some of Australia’s most recognised artists, including Ken Done, Abdul Abdullah, this year’s Archibald winner Laura Jones and more.

Profits from the show will go towards Studio A and We Are Studios to fund programs that support artists with disabilities.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

