Opportunities and awards wrap

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

Awards:

The Daisy Utemorrah Award

Open to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers currently living in Australia. This annual award is presented to an Indigenous writer for an unpublished manuscript of junior or YA fiction. The winner receives $15,000 and a publishing contract with Magabala Books.

Applications close 30 March; learn more and apply.

State Cultural Treasures Awards, WA

Public nominations are invited to acknowledge outstanding lifelong contributions of senior Western Australian artists to their art form and the community. For the first time in 2022, nominations can include community arts organisations with more than 25 years of operation in WA and a demonstrated commitment to the WA arts sector. Awards categories include visual arts, dance, music, design, theatre, film, writing and community impact.

Applications close 5 April; learn more and nominate.

Designers Australia Awards 2022

The Designers Australia Awards 2022 bring together Australia’s broad design community to celebrate ethical, innovative, impactful design across all the design disciplines. In 2022, instead of the traditional prize categories, The Designers Australia Awards have just three categories — place, use, interact — to dissolve the silos and reflects a trend to multidisciplinary approaches to design-led problem solving.

Entries extended to 12 April; learn more and enter.

Creative Partnerships Awards 2022

Nominations are now open for the Creative Partnerships Awards which recognise the commitment and dedication of leaders from the philanthropic, business and arts communities through the contribution they make to Australia’s cultural life. Categories open for nomination are Emerging Philanthropy Leadership, Arts Leadership, Business Leadership and Philanthropy Leadership.

Nominations close 22 April; learn more and nominate.

Sisters in Crime 22nd Davitt Awards

Sisters in Crime Australia’s 22nd Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books by Australian women from 2021 are now open. The six Davitt Awards include: Best Adult Novel; Best Young Adult Novel; Best Children’s Novel; Best Non-fiction Book; Best Debut Book; and Readers’ Choice.

Entries close 7 May; learn more and apply.

Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize

Artists and designers across Australia are invited to apply for the second edition of this non-acquisitive prize which celebrate a brighter, greener future. The nine categories feature a prize pool over $40,000 and encompass a range of contemporary practices, from fashion and design to ceramics, painting, photography, digital media, functional and textile design, and more.

Entries close 11 May; learn more and enter.

Poem Forest Prize

The youth nature writing competition has returned for a second year, inviting students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted to help heal critical endangered habitats. All submitted poems will be published on the Red Room Poetry website and go in running for $5,000 worth of prizes.

Applications close 23 September; learn more and apply.

Matilda Awards, QLD

Nominations are currently open for the Matilda Awards celebrating the achievements of the Brisbane theatre industry. Now in its 35th year, 18 award categories recognise the breadth of outstanding performances across the theatre community. Shows must be registered at least 6 weeks in advance of the season opening.

Nominations are open; learn more.

Commissions:

Hydro Tasmania, TAS

Hydro Tasmania is inviting applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander artists living in lutruwita / Tasmania to create an artwork for its nipaluna / Hobart office. The budget for this opportunity is $20,000 + GST and includes an artist fee of $7,000 with the remaining funds provided for materials and installation costs.

Applications close 31 March; learn more and apply.

Dodges Ferry Ambulance Station, TAS

Arts Tasmania is seeking applications from Tasmanian artists to create a mural on a water tank at Dodges Ferry Ambulance Station. The artwork is centrally located in the township and will become part of its streetscape with a $13,600 + GST budget.

Applications close 11 April; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

The Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund

Presented in partnership with the Myer Foundation by Writers Victoria, the Fund supports emerging, midcareer and established Australian writers and literary sector workers. Applicants can apply for grants between $2,000 and $10,000 for travel-based career development between 1 July 2022 – 30 June 2023. The judges will be looking for applications that demonstrate how strategic travel opportunities will benefit the applicant’s writing practice, career development and/or the broader Australian literary sector.

Round 7 closes 14 April; learn more and apply.

Lake Macquarie City Council 2022/23 events fund, NSW

$200,000 of support is available through three grant categories from the Lake Macquarie City Council. Individual grants of up to $2,000 are available for local events and celebrations, up to $10,000 for community events and up to $20,000 for sponsored events and festivals. Council offers funding biannually, in March and November each year for events 6 months to 12 months in the future.

Applications close 29 April; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

DESIGN Canberra 2022

Proposals are welcomed for this year’s Design Canberra Festival around the theme Transformation. Applicants can choose to join a confirmed Design Canberra program or work alongside the festival in a cross-promoted program.

Proposals close 28 March 11.59pm (AEST); learn more and apply.

Raining Poetry, SA

In 2022, Raining Poetry in Adelaide is extending into regional South Australia through a special collaboration with the Writers SA’s No Limits Program. Writers SA are calling for poetry submissions from writers living anywhere in regional South Australia, with poems set to magically appear in selected locations when it rains.

Submissions close 4 April; learn more and submit.

Performance Space LIVE DREAMS

Performance Space’s LIVE DREAMS is a platform for artists to share works-in-progress and ideas in development in a dynamic and responsive environment. Proposals are invited from Australian and Asia Pacific artists to present works-in-progress that imagine radical futures. Guest curators Talia Smith, Joel Bray and Victoria Spence will be leading three themed streams to be presented both in-theatre at Carriageworks and digitally.

Applications close 4 April; learn more and apply.

Outer Space Exhibition 2022–23, QLD

From June 2022 to March 2023, Outer Space will present solo and group exhibitions at the gallery in Brisbane’s Judith Wright Arts Centre selected from the callout, in addition to projects by invitation. Successful applicants receives up to $4,000 in artist and production fees alongside consultation and support from the gallery.

Applications close 21 April; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

MSO Academy, VIC

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has launched the inaugural MSO Academy for young instrumentalists. Each year, aspiring young musicians will be selected through a two-step audition process and interview. Academy members will receive a stipend, perform with the MSO, undertake chamber music projects and receive mentoring from established MSO musicians.

EOIs close 25 March; learn more and apply.

Queer Development Program

Presented by Performance Space, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Morganlin Performing Arts and Pact Centre for Emerging Artists, the Queer Development Program provides opportunities for emerging queer artists to develop their creative skills, performance ideas and industry connections. The two streams include the Stephen Cummins Residency and Queer Workshop Intensive.

Applications close 4 April; learn more and apply.

The Writer’s Space Fellowship 2022

12 fellowships are available for writers with disability or who are D/deaf from around Australia. Selected recipients can nominate their preference for a one-week in-person residency fellowship or a four-week online fellowship.

Applications close 14 April; learn more and apply.

ArtScreen

The video art program supporting video artists with disability or who are D/deaf hosted by Accessible Arts is open for applications. Two successful artists will create works exploring identity, access and social connectedness with $11,500 in grant funding each and an additional $9,000 of in-kind production support. Works developed during the program will be screened at the MCA in celebration of International Day of People with Disability (3 December).

Applications close 26 April; learn more and apply.

The Farm Margaret River Artist in Residence, WA

This WA program offers a supportive environment for creatives to work in a regional setting, focusing on site-specific projects for all disciplines and all career stages. The successful recipient will be hosted by The Farm Margaret River in self-contained studio accommodation, located in the South West of Western Australia, which is country traditionally belonging to the Wardandi cultural group of the Nyoongar people. The artist will receive a $5,000 residency fee as well as initial travel expenses to the property and have access to a gallery space, workshop, working farm, and natural bushland.

Applications close 6 May; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Sculpture by the Sea has announced the recipients of the EY People’s Choice and the Kids’ Choice Prizes as the 18th annual outdoor Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe draws to a close. Perth-based artist and current University of Western Australia student, Sachin Ingrilli has been awarded the $5,000 EY People’s Choice Prize for Perspective out of 70 artworks. The 3.2 metre high work displays the words ‘yes’ and ‘no’ when viewed from different vantage points. On the other hand, youngsters were drawn to WA artist Britt Mikkelsen’s work Anthroposcenic, which took out the $2,000 Kids’ Choice Prize. With found objects embedded in resin and stone, Anthroposcenic captures a moment in time and asks how our world will be remembered in years to come.

Stylecraft and the NGV have announced Canberra based designer-maker, Ashley Eriksmoen as the winner of the 2022 Australian Furniture Design Award as part of Melbourne Design Week. The Dream, or: the view from here is both bleak and resplendent was selected from a shortlist of five finalists and is said to critique resource intensive production-consumption-waste practices and disrupts furniture archetypes. Constructed from discarded timber furniture with the upholstery dyed using Eucalyptus leaves, the lounging chair presents an invitation to consider our eco-anxieties. Eriksmoen will receive a $20,000 cash prize alongside support from Stylecraft for design, production and distribution of a furniture design and a two-week residency at JamFactory.

Ashley Eriksmoen, The Dream, or: the view from her is both bleak and resplendent’. Image courtesy of the artist.

Performing arts:

The first Australian company to receive the International Ibsen Award, Geelong’s critically acclaimed Back to Back Theatre is splashing waves this week. Described by some as the ‘Nobel Prize for Theatre’ and presented every two years by the Norwegian Ministry of Culture, the award recognises an individual or company that has brought new artistic dimensions to the world of drama or theatre. Back to Back Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Bruce Gladwin said: ‘Many amazing artists have collaborated with the Back to Back Ensemble over the last 30 years. The presentation of The International Ibsen Award honours not only the Ensemble’s talent and unique insight as social commentators but the richness and depth of Australian contemporary theatre.’

Read: Back to Back wins international theatre award

Writing and publishing:

Winners of the 2022 Award Mentorship Program for Writers and Illustrators hosted by the Australian Society of Authors (ASA) have been announced. The Award offers twenty-one 20-hour mentorships with an experienced author, illustrator or publishing professional to help develop their manuscript or illustration project to a publishable standard. In addition, four highly commended applicants receive a four hours of mentoring on the first ten pages of their manuscript or illustration project, as well as access to the Pathways to Publishing Program. Fiction is the largest winning category, featuring Stephanie Blockley, Jane Carrick, Lee Frank, Stella Glorie, Julie Janson, Sam Leah, Celeste Martin, Kylie Mulcahy, Suzanne Romney, Nike Subway and Lilian Telford; highly commended is Edwina Shaw. Narrative Non-Fiction winner is Jenny Toune and Rachael Mead scored winner of the Poetry category. Nikki Bielinski, Julie Lamb, Bethany Loveridge, Gabriella Page and Cassy Polimeni took out Children’s category; Kai Ash and Nicole Hayes for Young Adult and Picture Book Illustration prize went to Louis Decrevel. View the full list of winners and assessor comments.

Screen:

The raw and vibrant documentary Geeta made by Melbourne award-winning film director Emma Macey-Storch has taken out the Social Justice Film award at the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (US). Geeta was one of six films in the festival’s Social Change category, as well as one of six Australian films in the festival which include Nitram, My Name is Gulpilil, The Seeds of Vandana Shiva, Ruby’s Choice and Paper City. Geeta speaks of a mother’s heartfelt attempt to change her daughter’s destiny after a brutal acid attack by her husband, a story about overcoming violence, the power of love and everyday heroism. Director Mackey-Storch said: ‘This is important recognition for all women and girls, like Geeta and Neetu, who are out there in the world doing the long fight, over decades, to survive violence, find their voice and create change in their communities.’

All:

48 regional West Australian artists and organisations have received grants through the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund (RAF) Cultural Tourism Accelerator Program totalling $550,000. The Cultural Tourism Accelerator Program enables arts organisations, local governments, and artists to promote and develop cultural events for local and domestic tourists across regional Western Australia. Grant recipients include Arts Narrogin ($10,000), Denmark Arts Council ($15,000), CinefestOZ ($15,000), Mara Arts Aboriginal Corporation ($15,000), Cindy Poole ($10,000), Nyamba Buru Yawuru ($10,000), Northwest Multicultural Associations WA ($2,500) and Darcy Palladio ($10,000). View the full list of funded applicants.

Darwin Festival has awarded $45,000 to six projects over a range of creative disciplines as part of its Spotlight Creative Development Fund for Northern Territory Artists. The recipients are: Rosealee Pearson, NT Dance Company, Claire Kilgariff & Chris’s Carr, Ashleigh Musk in partnership with GUTS Dance, Jocelyn Tribe, Dave Crowe and collaborators.

Shortlisted and finalists

59 finalists of the Victorian Craft Awards 2021 will finally be exhibited from 5 April – 21 May at Craft’s Watson Place gallery after COVID postponements. Held every two years, the accompanying showcase exhibition to the Victorian Craft Awards highlights the breadth and depth of creative practice. Finalists are in the running for the $10,000 Lynne Kosky Award for Contemporary Jewellery, $5,000 Excellence Award, $2,500 Jarman Craft Award, $1,000 Ceramics Award and more. Winners will be selected by a panel of arts sector professionals and announced following the Awards ceremony on the evening of Thursday 7 April. View the full list of finalists.

Finalists of the inaugural sister competition to Paper on Skin (TAS), Paper off Skin have been announced. Entries were received from around the world as artists, designers and paper makers jumped on the opportunities to explore the unique and versatile qualities of paper as a medium of creativity. More than 40 finalist works include outstanding creations from Australia, but also the US, New Zealand, Belgium, Sweden, Singapore and more. The Paper off Skin exhibition will be on display at RANT Arts, Devonport, TAS from Jun 3 – July 1. View the full list of finalists.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.