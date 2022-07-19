Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

Awards:

National Emerging Art Prize 2022

The National Emerging Art Prize (NEAP) invites submissions, with this year’s finalists’ exhibition taking place at the newly opened Michael Reid Art Bar in Pyrmont. Offering a total prize pool of $30,000, up to 25 finalists will be invited to participate in an exhibition in November with all works available for sale to the public. Applicants can head to the FAQ section to find out more on entry requirements.

Applications close 1 September; learn more and apply.

Read: Newest prize on the block bolsters emerging careers

M16 Artspace 2022 Drawing Prize

The M16 Drawing Prize is for drawing in either traditional media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of what drawing may be within contemporary art practice. The judges for this year’s prize are Megan Monte, curator and inaugural Director Ngununggulla, and Dr. Sarina Noordhuis-Fairfax, Canberra-based artist, writer, curator and Curator, Australian Prints and Drawings at the National Gallery of Australia. Major winner takes home $10,000.

Entries close 23 October; learn more and enter.

Willgoss Choral Composition Prize 2022-23

Open to all Australian composers of any age, the UNSW Willgoss Choral Composition Prize aims to cultivate the Australian music scene by encouraging the production of original works from emerging composers. The winner of the prize will receive $3,000 as well as the opportunity to have their work performed by UNSW’s elite chamber choir, the Burgundian Consort.

Applications close 31 January 2023; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Creative Ventures Program, VIC

The Creative Ventures Program provides two years of funding to a diverse cohort of Victorian creative entities (i.e. micro to small creative organisations/businesses and collectives) that reflect contemporary ways of working across the creative industries. Applications are encouraged across the creative industries for funding requests from $70,000 to $100,000 per year over two years.

Current round closes Thursday 21 July; learn more and apply.

Regional Arts Fund (RAF) Project Grants

Grants of up to $30,000 are available for arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple art forms, or cross-disciplinary practice.

Applications close 15 August; learn more and apply.

Carclew Project and Development Grants 2023, SA

Individual early career artists can apply for up to $10,000 and organisations can apply for up to $20,000 for projects that are developed and presented for children and young people. Artists up to 26 years of age and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants up to 30 years of age can apply.

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply.

South East Queensland (SEQ) Flood Relief Arts Fund

Grants of up to $5,000 across all art forms are available for Queensland artists and arts workers across 12 local government areas impacted by the state’s floods earlier this year (22 February – 5 April 2022). Artists and arts workers, including in music, literature, visual arts and the performing arts, who experienced damage to their property or loss of income are eligible to apply. The Fund is registered by the Actors’ & Entertainers’ Benevolent Fund Queensland (ABF Qld) and fully subsidised by the Australia Council.

Applications open until funding exhausted; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

2023 Adelaide Fringe Poster Competition

Artists, creatives, illustrators and designers are invited to submit their design for the emblematic image of the 2023 Adelaide Fringe. Entrants are invited to use their work to capture the spirit of Fringe and what it means to them. The winner receives $6,000 in prize money and there are no rules regarding the level of artistic or design experience.

Submissions close 7 August; learn more and enter.

M&M’s Comedy Spotlight

Together with Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain, the M&M’s FUNd has launched the Comedy Spotlight, an initiative supporting up-and-coming comedians that hopes to bridge the diversity gap. Selected applicants will receive mentorship with Hussain, access to the comedy minds at Jubilee Street Management and the chance to feature on a national campaign to grow their audience. All Australia’s budding comedians are welcome to apply.

Applications close 8 August; learn more and enter.

Curiocity Brisbane 2023

Artists, creators, makers, engineers, architects and collaborators are invited to submit ideas and be part of Curiocity Brisbane 2023 running from 22 March – 2 April 2023, a key pillar of World Science Festival Brisbane. Expressions of Interest (EOI) are now open for a large scale physical or digital installation that celebrates the interconnectivity of art and science. Applicants must be 18 years or older; base funding is available for selected artworks and installations.

EOIs close 12 August; learn more and apply.

The Blue Room Theatre 2023 Annual Season, WA

The Blue Room Theatre April – December 2023 performance season welcomes applications from artists who are looking to challenge themselves and their form, explore new territory, grow their skills, diversify participation in the arts, comment on contemporary life, push boundaries, and offer new experiences. Artists and companies whose work is selected to be produced during the season are offered support across all aspects of their production.

Applications close 23 August; learn more and apply.

The Greek-Australian Artists Directory (GAAD)

The Greek-Australian Cultural League (GACL) is inviting artists to register in the first directory for Greek-Australian artists, a digital resource aimed at introducing Greek-Australian artists to the wider community. GACL intends to support those registered with publication of artist biographies, artwork images, contact details and links, with the opportunity to build network, promote their artwork through GACL social media, and participate in events and workshops.

Registrations are open; learn more and register.

Professional development:

Experience Lab, VIC

As part of Federation Square’s 20th anniversary it has partnered with Experience Consortium to launch a new incubator program that will reimagine what’s possible in the iconic space by developing concepts for both physical and virtual experiences. Three individual groups will be selected for the three-month program, each receiving $10,000, industry mentoring and support from the Fed Square team to form a site-specific experience concept and business plan pitch.

Applications close 7 August; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Far North Queensland-based artist Naomi Hobson has been awarded the $30,000 2022 Geelong Contemporary Art Prize for her painting Sand dunes on the coast (2022). The work is representative of Hobson’s distinct style; her vibrant multi-layered compositions convey a deep ancestral connection to the traditional lands of the Kaantju/Umpila people, on which she was born and continues to live and work (in the coastal town of Coen). Hobson said: ’This work is inspired by feelings towards my natural world … We are all one. We are grounded in Nature.’

Writing and publishing:

Griffith Review has revealed the five winners of the Emerging Voices competition who share $25,000 and will have their stories published in editions 78–80 of the publication. The winners are Stephanie Barham for Old Stars, Melanie Myers for Fallen Apples, Emily O’Grady for Colour Theory, Alex Philp for Taxidermy, and Isa Shirokawa for Have You Ever Seen the Rain?

All:

The Albanese Labor Government is supporting the resurgence of arts and cultural events throughout regional and remote Australia, with 14 projects to share in over $630,000 under Round 14 of the Festivals Australia program. The projects span music, literature, theatre, digital and visual arts and will ’play a key role in uplifting local economies after two years of cancelled events,’ said Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke. The latest recipients include:

$107,410 for the 2022 York Festival’s opening event featuring Aboriginal artists and performers, Two Mountains Dreaming (WA);

$71,500 for Byron Bay International Film Festival to deliver an extended reality experience, Outdoor XR Activation (NSW);

$63,909 for the 2023 Castlemaine State Festival free opening night and concert showcasing two Australian acts; Frente! and Kian (VIC);

$57,500 for Artology to deliver a water-based movement piece and installation, Squid Theory (TAS).

Learn more about the projects.

In similar news, 38 arts projects in regional and remote communities were funded under the first round of the 2022 Regional Arts Fund Project Grants, worth more than $740,000.

The projects include Yirrmal Marika’s visual artworks for music singles Which Way and Spirit of Place; Bianca Acimovic will produce the podcast In Their Words, connecting with artists and arts workers living and working in regional Queensland; Riverland Youth Theatre for digital theatre-making workshops run through Minecraft; and Southern Forest Arts to develop a program of dance workshops.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards unveil a stellar lineup finalists including BARKAA, Thelma Plum and Baker Boy leading the nominations. Amongst the brightest lights in the country’s performance industry, the nominee list also includes previous finalists and winners The Kid Laroi, Jessica Mauboy, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Miiesha, Mo’Ju, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Birdz, Dallas Woods, Archie Roach, Tasman Keith and Tilly Tjala Thomas.

Xavier Rudd, Jem Cassar-Daley, Lil Kootsie, Dobby and dameeeela are receiving their first ever nominations. Winners will be announced on 6 August at Darwin Amphitheatre with the first in-person performance since 2019, featuring Thelma Plum and King Stingray among others. Listen to the nominees playlist on Amazon Music.

The memoirs of Helen Garner, David Williamson AO, Amani Haydar and Lech Blaine, along with biographies of some of Australia’s best-known writers, have been shortlisted for the 2022 National Biography Award, Australia’s richest prize for biographical and memoir writing, the State Library of NSW announced. Shortlisted titles each receive $2,000 and will be competing for the top prize of $25,000. The winner will be announced in August.

The shortlisted works, selected from 109 entries, are:

Car Crash: A Memoir by Lech Blaine (Black Inc. Books)

Leaping into Waterfalls: The enigmatic Gillian Mears by Bernadette Brennan (Allen & Unwin)

One Day I’ll Remember This: Diaries 1987–1995 by Helen Garner (Text Publishing)

The Mother Wound by Amani Haydar (Pan Macmillan Australia)

Into the Loneliness: The unholy alliance of Ernestine Hill and Daisy Bates by Eleanor Hogan (NewSouth)

Home Truths: A Memoir by David Williamson AO (HarperCollins Publishers)

Shortlisted titles for the 2022 National Biography Award. Image supplied.

The 2022 National Capital Art Prize announced 128 finalists from across Australia with over $45,000 prize money up for grabs in the Open Prize, First Nations Prize and Sustainability Prize categories. The finalist exhibition will be held at Fitters’ Workshop in Canberra from late September to early October with dates to be announced.

‘This competition has proven, only in its second consecutive year, to be an outstanding platform for established and emerging artists to showcase their talent,’ said Director and Founder of the National Capital Art Prize, Robert Stephens.

An online People’s Choice Award will also be selected with the winner taking home a cash prize of $2,500. Find the full list of finalists’ works.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.