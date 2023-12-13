Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

The Muswellbrook Art Prize

This prize invites submissions from artists throughout Australia. Established in 1952, the Muswellbrook Art Prize continues to be a vibrant celebration of creativity and is one of the richest prizes for painting in regional Australia. Three awards are awarded: the $50,000 acquisitive Painting Prize, the $10,000 acquisitive Works on Paper Prize and the $10,000 acquisitive Ceramics Prize.

Entries close 9 February 2024; learn more and enter.

Wold Illustration Awards 2024 (International)

The World Illustration Awards (WIA) showcase great work being made by illustrators all over the world today. WIA focuses on supporting and celebrating creativity, and connecting illustrators to their peers and the industry. Entrants are able to submit works in 10 categories, including Animation, Publishing, Advertising, Book Covers, Editorial, Site Specific and more.

Applications close 13 February 2024; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support (IVAIS) program

Funding totalling approximately $3.9 million is available through the IVAIS round per annum to eligible organisations that support professional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to produce, promote and market their art. The IVAIS program assists in the operations of more than 85 Indigenous-owned art centres and other arts organisations that are at the heart of Australia’s world-famous Indigenous visual art movement. Funding is delivered to four primary types of organisation including: art centres, mostly in remote and very remote locations; industry service organisations; art fairs and arts hubs, mostly in regional or urban locations.

Applications close 18 February 2024; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Young artists for Perth Festival 2024

Perth Festival is calling on young artists aged 14-26 to create a new piece of art in response to the 2024 Festival theme ‘Ngaangk’, meaning both “sun” and “mother” in Noongar. Entrances can create a piece of flash fiction or video art. Fifteen pieces of video art and 15 pieces of flash fiction will then be programmed as part of Perth Festival 2024.

Submissions close 7 January 2024; learn more and submit.

Darebin Intercultural Centre Open Access Program (Vic)

Do you have an idea that engages with one or more communities, cultures or identities that you would like to explore? Darebin Intercultural Centre (IC) wants to hear from you. The Open Access program is open to anyone who lives, works or studies in Darebin and offers time, space and funds to explore ideas about culture, identity and intersectionality. People from First Nations, culturally and linguistically diverse, d/Deaf and disabled, and LGBTIQA+ communities, women and people experiencing financial hardship, are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications open from 9-23 January 2024; learn more and apply.

YourSAy Creating for the Future (SA)

The South Australian Government has launched the ‘Creating for the Future’ discussion paper, the first step in building a landmark cultural policy. The policy will develop a long-term vision for the arts, culture and creative sector that is smart, sustainable and inclusive. The SA Government invites all South Australians to help shape this policy, via the YourSAy Creating for the Future consultation page. Those who wish to be involved can complete the YourSAy survey before 31 January 2024 and attend the online town hall meeting in early 2024 (TBC).

Professional development

artisan 2024 Residency Programs (Qld)

Applications are now open for artisan’s exciting new career-changing residency programs, offering fully-funded residency opportunities for two outstanding Queensland craft and design practitioners. The Established Queensland Artist Residency sends the artist to Canberra Glassworks in 2024 for four to six weeks and covers interstate travel, accommodation, living costs, studio, materials and a curated exhibition at artisan. The Emerging Queensland Regional Artist Residency will run in Brisbane for up to six weeks and covers travel, accommodation, living costs, materials, mentoring, career development and a curated exhibition at artisan.

Applications close 20 February 2024; learn more and apply.

ANAT Synapse Fellowship

This fund supports an ANAT Synapse Alumnus or Alumna to continue the trajectory of their interdisciplinary artistic practice since undertaking an ANAT Synapse residency with $20,000 on offer. The Fellowship is announced in light of the 20th anniversary of the ANAT Synapse residency program in 2024.

Applications open from 14 February to 18 April 2024; learn more.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Access Arts has announced visual artist Donna Lawrence as the winner of the 2023 Access Arts Achievement Award for her groundbreaking visual exploration of Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT). Lawrence’s creative practice focuses on political, social, emotional and educationally motivated themes such as stigma, communication, mental health, isolation, inclusion and lived experience. With lived experience of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Bipolar Disorder, both highly stigmatised mental health conditions, Lawrence will be using the Award funding of $10,000 to exhibit Light and Shade at Belco Arts, Canberra, in an exhibition that will coincide with Mental Health Week and BPD Awareness Week in 2024. Light and Shade is an exploration of DBT through a visual medium. DBT centres on a synthesis of opposites, and the exhibition’s themes of acceptance and change, two seemingly disparate forces, are explored through a visceral, emotional work. Lawrence says: ‘I was really surprised to hear my application for the [2023] Access Arts Achievement Award was successful. As much as you think your work is relevant, disability in arts is often not regarded as “real art”, but something outside the mainstream. I’m working at changing that opinion in the community and in my own mind.’

National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Director Tony Ellwood AM was recently awarded with the medal of Chevalier des Arts et Lettres (Knight of Arts and Letters) by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, who visited the Gallery to launch the French-Australian Cultural Exchange Foundation in partnership with the NGV. The Order was established in 1957 by the French Government to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to furthering French art and culture. The honour recognises Ellwood’s commitment to developing new and ongoing cultural exchanges between Australia and France. In his capacity as Director of the NGV, Ellwood has fostered partnerships with many major French cultural institutions, including the Louvre Museum, Musée d’Orsay, Centre Pompidou, Musée National Picasso-Paris, Musée des Arts Décoratifs and many more. Under Ellwood’s leadership, the NGV has also developed and hosted a number of Australian-exclusive and world-premiere French exhibitions, including Pierre Bonnard (2023), The Picasso Century (2022), Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto (2021), Camille Henrot: Is Today Tomorrow (2021), The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture (2017), Degas: A New Vision (2016) and Monet’s Garden: The Musée Marmottan Monet, Paris (2013). The NGV has also toured Australian exhibitions to France, including Blak Rainbow: The Art of Dylan Mooney, which is currently on display at the Australian Embassy Gallery in Paris until 24 May 2024. The French-Australian Cultural Exchange Foundation will be established in Australia as a non-profit organisation in early 2024, designed to be a meeting place for people and organisations who share a commitment to supporting and advancing French-Australian cultural projects and deepening the bilateral relationship between these two countries.

UNSW is showcasing the next generation of artists, designers and digital media creators at the A&D Annual Graduate Showcase 2023, with winners already announced. This year, the TWT Excellence Prize goes to Vedika Rampal, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Honours) for Pilgrimage (2023), which interrogates Western museological modalities that perceive “art/efacts” as distinct from cultures. The installation uncovers how these materials and objects, containing potential histories, resist inscription, plunder and reproduction through fragmentation. Winner of the Frost* Design Prize is Jiaying Qian, Bachelor of Design (Honours) with Modina (2023), which proposes an alternative to the ecologically damaging effects of human-centred design. Hamada Al Kuwari, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Honours), takes out the Ross Steele AM Fine Arts Prize with a video installation that explores self-healing, GutraVerse (2023). The A&D Annual 2023 is on display at the UNSW Paddington Campus from 6-17 December.

Yorta Yorta artist Daniel Hills has been announced as the winner of the Koorie Art Show, Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in Any Media for his work Goanna Outback. Hills says: ‘Bungarra, known as the sand goanna, plays a vital role in our heritage, being one of our Creators in the Dreamtime story, along with representing tribal and individual totems… My late father was one of those artists who loved representing the goanna in all types of mediums and techniques, painting being his favourite. Incorporating rattan cane, natural flax leaf strips and jute string, I used the intertwining weaving technique to create a goanna-shaped sculpture [as a] tribute to my dad and his love for old Bungarra, the sand goanna.’ The Koorie Art Show launch coincides with the reopening of the Koorie Heritage Trust across all three floors of the newly renovated Birrarung Building at Melbourne’s Federation Square. Other award-winners include Annie Brigdale (City of Melbourne Aboriginal Melbourne Award), Alice Pepper (Josh Muir Digital Art Award), Tarsha Davis (RMIT University Emerging Artist Award), Josh Deane (Lendlease Reconciliation Award), Tammy Gilson (Viva Energy Australia 3D Award) and more. The Koorie Art Show is on view until 25 February 2024 at the Koorie Heritage Trust, Birrarung Building, Federation Square, Melbourne.

Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in any Media $10,000 winner Daniel Hills (Yorta Yorta), ‘Goanna Outback’, 2023, rattan cane, natural flax leaf, jute string. Photo: Nicole Smith-Walker.

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) has announced the first artists for the ACE 2024 Studio Program. They are Carly Tarkari Dodd, Marian Sandberg and Emmaline Zanelli. The program will see artists benefit from a year-long, fully-funded studio residency, featuring tailored professional development opportunities and exhibition outcomes. Individually tailored for each participant, the Studio Program is designed to support artists at a crucial point in their careers, building on existing strengths and creating opportunities for them to grow conceptually and professionally. Two remaining studios will be awarded to graduates from the Helpmann Academy and Adelaide Central School of Art. The Program culminates in the presentation of Studios: 2024 running from 9 November to 14 December 2024. In 2024 ACE will again partner with Firstdraft, an independent, artist-led gallery in Sydney, to provide an interstate exhibiting opportunity for one of the studio artists. This opportunity will see a 2024 ACE Studio artist develop and present a solo exhibition as part of Firstdraft’s 2024 program, supported by an artist fee, materials budget and travel bursary. This opportunity will assist the artist in forging pathways to gain national recognition.

Read: Exhibition review: Studios: 2023, Adelaide Contemporary Experimental

Local stories and ambitious exhibitions will continue to take centre stage at two of Newcastle’s key cultural institutions thanks to an extended multiyear funding allocation from the NSW Government. Newcastle Museum and Newcastle Art Gallery’s existing three-year agreements with Create NSW have both been extended for an additional 12 months, bringing the combined total investment in the facilities to almost $850,000 over four years. At the same time, Create NSW has also recognised the leading industry knowledge and expertise of City of Newcastle’s Director Museum Archive Libraries and Learning, Julie Baird, and appointed her as Chair of the Museums and History Artform Advisory Board. Baird says: ‘Newcastle Museum’s vast collection allows visitors to gain a sense of Newcastle’s unique identity by exploring the city’s past, present and future, while our exciting annual program of self-curated and touring exhibitions are on the cutting edge of contemporary museum practice. This funding has supported our ongoing commitment to serving the city with diverse and inclusive programs and award-winning exhibitions that tell the story of Newcastle.’ She continues: ‘I was also blown away by my appointment – to have a regional museum director as the head of the Advisory Board acknowledges the professionalism and skills within our regional areas and recognises that a significant portion of the cultural innovation and leadership in our industry is coming from centres outside of Sydney.’

Performing arts

The Flinders Quartet (FQ)has been collaborating with emerging composers through its annual composer development program. This year, six participating composers from the ‘Emerge’ stream have each crafted a five- to six-minute composition for a string quartet, which will be showcased in February 2024. The Emerge program participants are Ian Whitney, Hao Zhen, Pat Jaffe, Jonathan Mui, Huangkai (Kaykay) Lai and Lisa Cheney. FQ will premiere these newly crafted compositions to both a live audience and viewers tuning in via livestream on 21 February at Noisy Ritual. Find out more.

Flinders Quartet Emerge program participants, from left to right, top to bottom: Lisa Cheney, Ian Whitney, Pat Jaffe, Huangkai (Kaykay) Lai, Jonathan Mui and Hao Zhen. Photo: Supplied.

Melbourne Recital Centre has announced double ARIA-nominated pianist and composer, Nat Bartsch, as its new Artist-in-Residence. Based in Melbourne, Bartsch’s career so far has spanned eight studio albums, domestic and international tours, as well as the establishment of her own record label, Amica Records. Bartsch’s ethereal and meditative music defies conventions, traversing jazz, neoclassical, classical and children’s genres, drawing influence from artists including Nils Frahm and Claude Debussy. Her compositions have reached people all over the world and are played by people from all walks of life, often in profoundly personal moments – from the birthing suite to the final hours before death. She is best known

for her 2018 lullaby album Forever, and No Time At All and her ARIA-nominated response to the challenges of 2020, Hope. ‘This recognition is a welcome reminder that I’m on a good path, and that what I’m doing is meaningful to others,’ says Bartsch. ‘Although I’ve faced many challenges, I now see my neurodiversity as one of my greatest strengths, and I look forward to using the residency as a platform to start conversations about how we can better support and celebrate neurodivergent artists and audiences.’

Writing and publishing

Ian Hoskins’ Australia & the Pacific: A history (NewSouth) examines Australia’s relationship with the Paciﬁc region – from our ties with Papua New Guinea and New Zealand to our complex connections with China, Japan and the US – and this month it has been awarded the 2023 Frank Broeze Memorial Maritime History Book Prize. The judges said of Hoskins’ book that its study of Australia’s relationship with the Pacific Ocean is ‘masterfully woven’. ‘It convincingly demonstrates how the geography of the Pacific and its cultures have influenced our climate, society, economy, politics and national identity. The narrative spans millennia, from deep time through to European exploration, colonisation (with discussion of Australia both as a colony and a coloniser), the Cold War and a future focused on the urgent challenges of climate change,’ they said. The 2023 Frank Broeze Memorial Maritime History Book Prize was judged by Dr Ross Anderson, Dr Peter Hobbins and Professor Wendy van Duivenvoorde. Hoskins receives a prize of $8000, supported by the Australian Association for Maritime History (AAMH) and the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM). Smuggled: An Illegal History of Journeys to Australia by Ruth Balint and Julie Kalman, also published by NewSouth Publishing, was commended as the runner-up in the 2023 Prize.

All

In a night of accolades, Adelaide Fringe has been crowned Event of the Year at the SALIFE Absolute Best Awards 2023. This significant achievement is a testament to the festival’s unwavering commitment to excellence in showcasing a diverse array of artistic talents and providing audiences with access to a multi-genre program that embraces a mix of local and international shows. The reasons to celebrate continued as Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO, Heather Croall was honoured as the SALIFE Person of the Year, recognising her visionary leadership and significant contribution to the arts and cultural landscape across South Australia. Vincent Namatjira and Restless Dance Theatre were also among the winners. Learn more.

Schools from around Australia have shared in $25,000 of prizes awarded by the National Museum of Australia and project sponsor, the Gandel Foundation, as winners of the second History Makers school challenge. Between April and September 2023, the National Museum invited school students to tell stories about Australia’s defining moments – local, national and global – that have shaped Australia and will continue to shape us into the future. Schools submitted video entries about the historical and contemporary defining moments that are important to them, using a variety of tools such as acting, animation, claymation, historic photos, drawings and even rapping. They explored a wide range of defining moments in Australian history including the 1967 Referendum, arrival of the First Fleet in 1788, a tribute to the Aboriginal resistance warrior Pemulwuy and the establishment of the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Others showcased moments significant for their local communities such as Darwin’s Cyclone Tracy and the 2020 bushfires. The winning schools are: Mandama Primary School (Vic), Beverly Hills Girls High School (NSW), Whittaker Homeschool (residing in Mungallala, Qld), East Victoria Park Primary School (WA), Werrington Public School (NSW), St Therese Catholic Primary School, West Wollongong (NSW), Millner Primary School (NT), Galilee Catholic Primary School (NSW), Santa Sabina College – Santa Maria del Monte Primary School (NSW) and Santa Sabina College (NSW). To watch highlights from the winning and runner-up entries visit the History Makers School Challenge website.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2024 line-up has been revealed for St Kilda Festival’s New Music Competition, which has been unearthing emerging talent at St Kilda Festival since 2007. On 18 February, 10 acts will take to the New Music Stage, representing a diverse variety of sounds, from electronic jazz rock to rock ‘n’ roll, alternative pop, dance, hip-hop, R&B, groove-heavy indie rock and more. The 10 finalists are Mulga Bore Hard Rock, Brekky Boy, Good Pash, Jewel Owusu, Lewis Coleman, Mathilde Anne, MUDRAT, Romaine Assez, TAB Family and Winten. All artists performing as part of the New Music Competition are in the running for the coveted St Kilda Festival Main Stage opening slot in 2025 and a $5000 cash prize, voted on by the public. The polls will open on Big Festival Sunday in 2024, via the St Kilda Festival website. Julian Munyard, who took out the competition crown for 2023 after a stellar performance, will be kicking off proceedings on the Main Stage at St Kilda Festival in 2024. Find out more.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.