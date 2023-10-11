Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA)

All emerging, mid-career and established Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists are invited to submit their entries in the 2024 Telstra NATSIAA celebrating First Nations art. Presented by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT), in collaboration with Principal Partner Telstra, this iconic event continues to be a testament to the rich cultural expressions, artistic practices and innovations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Awards include the $100,000 Telstra Art Award, and $15,000 awards for general painting, bark painting, work on paper, 3D works, multimedia and emerging artists.

Entries close 3 March 2024; learn more and enter.

2024 National Portrait Gallery Prize

This year, entry fees for both the Darling Portrait Prize and the National Photographic Prize have been removed. All finalists for both prizes will receive an artist fee of $1200 and a copyright and licensing fee of $1000, with freight expenses covered by the National Portrait Gallery. The move aims to remove financial barriers that may have prevented artists from entering the prizes in the past.

Entries for the Darling Portrait Prize close 31 January 2024; learn more and enter.

Entries for the National Photographic Portrait Prize open 1 November 2023 and close 7 February 2024; learn more.

Grants and funding:

Elevate: First Nations Storytelling (Literature)

Elevate is a career development grant opportunity of up to $10,000 for First Nations individuals and groups. The opportunity is open to writers, poets, editors, illustrators, journalists, arts workers and groups in the literature sector. Elevate is designed to support and develop career pathways and opportunities, which may include capacity building, networking, mentoring, residencies and audience development.

Applications close 14 November for projects beginning after 1 February 2024; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Free tickets to jazz (NSW)

Hot Jazz Picnic is giving away 500 complimentary tickets to artists, performers and industry folk to attend the new summer festival at Lyne Park in Rose Bay, NSW on 25 November. The program is curated by ARIA award-winning musician Elana Stone.

Learn more and enter the draw.

Professional development:

Scholarships for women and nonbinary applicants

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and Prime Video have announced a new partnership to offer two scholarships to women and non-binary applicants with intersectional backgrounds. The scholarships will assist students with the costs associated with studying at NIDA, and can be directed towards accommodation and living costs, contributions towards travel, childcare for students and tuition fees. Two $50,000 Prime Video Scholarships will be available for students studying Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Directing and/or MFA Dramatic Writing courses. Prime Video will also be offering industry support and mentorship to these courses as part of the partnership.

Applications to study at NIDA in 2024 close 12 October for Master of Fine Arts in Directing and 16 October for the Master of Fine Arts in Dramatic Writing; learn more and apply.

Teaching Artist Training Program (WA)

The Teaching Artist Training Program is a unique professional development opportunity from the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) and Healthway. The two-day immersive experience is designed to empower current and emerging Teaching Artists by arming them with generative practice. Places are available for 20 teaching artists who will be provided with an immersive learning experience, access to expertise, networking opportunities and more.

Applications close 11 November; learn more and apply.

Digital Specialist-in-Residence

The Digital Specialist-in-Residence program provides arts organisations with access to a specialist who will help them develop their digital capacity and pilot a new digitally led project. The program also provides $3000 in seed funding to assist in prototyping or piloting a digitally led project (granted after a successful pitch of the project). A specialist will work with the organisation over a period of 14 weeks.

Applications close 14 November; learn more and apply.

MAVA Artist Studio and Workshop (Qld)

Metro Arts has transformed the Norman Park satellite site into the MAVA Artist Studio and Workshop, offering accessible resources and programs that provide career pathways for artists. With cutting edge tools for woodworking, metalwork and digital fabrication, artists and the general public are able to access the space to build and create works. The MAVA Workshop is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

Learn more and join.

This week’s winners

Artwork to become face of Adelaide Fringe 2024

After a nationwide competition, Rebecca Davis’ artwork All In will become the poster for 2024 Adelaide Fringe. In response to the theme ‘Arts Unlimited’, Davis’ work reflects the energy, passion and talent of Adelaide Fringe’s performers and artists through illustrations of characters that form a marching band. As the winner of the 2024 Poster Competition, Davis will receive $6000 courtesy of Community Partner, Lumo Energy SA, along with free registration to hold a show or exhibition at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe. Davis says: ‘I’m beyond excited to have won the poster competition for Adelaide Fringe. I often submit an entry, as Fringe holds a special place in my heart, and to win, to play a significant visual part of Fringe in my home town – well, it’s thrilling, a dream come true and I’m so grateful for this amazing opportunity. A huge thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey and to Lumo Energy for supporting the Fringe Poster Competition.’

Grants to boost after dark events

City of Melbourne’s Dusk till Dawn Activation Grants program will support four projects with up to $100,000 each, including:

In Common by One Fell Swoop Circus and Melbourne Fringe – a large-scale live performance combining sculpture and circus in thrilling acrobatics

Festival Park by Melbourne Fringe – an after-hours outdoor festival precinct at Queen Victoria Market, bringing together a pop-up circus tent, an outdoor live performance stage, art installations, and food and drink market stalls

Melbourne Emerging Screen Festival by 40 Billion Pixels – a 17-day festival showcasing more than 100 video installations across two venues, and

Diwali at Docklands by SarasCare – a celebration of lights bringing the sounds and sights of Diwali to life in the heart of Docklands.

Melbourne’s night-time economy continues to soar, with night-time pedestrian activity in August at 118% of pre-pandemic levels – up 21% on the same period last year. The Dusk till Dawn Activation Grants program is a part of the $200 million Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund – a partnership between the City of Melbourne and the Victorian Government.

Ngununggula’s doggy commissions unveiled

The Southern Highlands regional art gallery, Ngununggula, has commissioned 10 Australian contemporary artists to create new works for the Gallery’s upcoming exhibition New Dog Old Tricks (18 November 2023 to 4 February 2024). Commissioned artists include Billy Bain, David Griggs, Guido Maestri, Jason Phu, Julia Gutman, Madeleine Pfull, Marc Etherington, Nadia Hernández, Noel Mckenna and Todd Fuller. They will be presented alongside loaned artworks from the Art Gallery of NSW, National Gallery of Victoria and private collections by artists including Jeff Koons, Adam Cullen, Aleks Danko, Richard Walker, Del Kathryn Barton, Louise Hearman and William Wegman. The exhibition will delve into our relationship with the furry canines, and question how we perceive dogs and their role in our physical and emotional worlds. Highlighted artworks include a new life-sized sculpture by Bain and two paintings by Mckenna depicting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with his dog Toto.

Aleks Danko, ‘Log dog’, 1970, wood, metal, chain, leather, casters dog. John Kaldor Family Collection © Aleks Danko. Image: © Art Gallery of New South Wales.

New terrace memorial at the MCA

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) has unveiled a new site-specific sculpture Remember Us (2023) by artist Reko Rennie. The sixth work of the Loti Smorgon Sculpture Terrace Commission, Rennie’s work is a memorial to the 551 Aboriginal people who died in police custody between the time that the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody final report was submitted in 1991 and when this work was made. Since that report little has changed, and the number of deaths continues to rise. Rennie says: ‘Remember Us asks us to question: why is this still occurring in 2023? Where is accountability from those in power? This is a national and international travesty of justice. Words fail such violations of human rights. Numbers speak volumes. Those who are no longer here to speak deserve to be remembered, have their cases heard, and the results actioned.’ Remember Us is the first in a series of works that Rennie is making from marble, recoding the Eurocentric material as a First Nations artist.

Celebrating design that provokes questions rather than provides answers

Winners have been announced for the Design Fringe 2023 Awards with the exhibition Speculation: Eight Billion Little Utopias now on view at Linden New Art in Melbourne’s St Kilda. This year with the Design Fringe for Gender Equity initiative, over 53% of participating artists identified as female or gender diverse. Speculation invites Australian designers to reimagine our societies, communities and politics, and allows ideas to be catalysts for conversations through alternative visions of design practice. Winners include Jacky Cheng, Pattie Beerens, Maryam Moghadam, Ilan El and Phong Lai. Richard Greenacre and Vi Le were recognised with honourable mentions. Find out more about the artists and their works.

Wiradjuri poet wins Australia’s richest poetry prize

Wiradjuri poet and Associate Professor Jeanine Leane has won the 2023 David Harold Tribe Poetry Award, which offers $20,000 for an original unpublished poem on any theme. A record of 522 poems were submitted for the award this year. The poem Water under the bridge by Leane was chosen by judges Toby Fitch, Ellen van Neerven and John Kinsella from their shortlist of seven. The judges’ citation said: ‘[Water under the bridge‘s] tracing of the intergenerational narratives and traumas of Indigenous women and a particular kind of racial discrimination – not appearing Black enough – is rendered poignant and aching by the total control over line and word.’

Leane is a Wiradjuri writer, teacher and academic from south-west New South Wales. After a long teaching career, she completed a doctorate in Australian literature and Aboriginal representation, and currently lectures at the University of Melbourne. Leane said: ‘It’s a tremendous honour to win this prize, which is generous in the space it offers poets to tell their stories and the prize money offered in recognition of the power of poetry to tell a story. Water under the bridge lays bare the intergenerational traumas and ongoing resilience of Aboriginal women through a non-fiction narrative poem that was both difficult and cathartic to write. Thank you for recognising this important and under-told story of First Nations experience and ever-present history.’

Inaugural international AI prize announce winner

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale has announced Swedish artist Annika Nordenskiöld as the winner of the first Prompted Peculiar – International AI Prize, which attracted over 100 submissions from around the world. Twin Sisters in Love depicts a vintage monochrome photo depicting two women embracing an octopus. Twenty works were shortlisted for the prize, which is now displayed as part of the shortlist exhibition at the Biennale. Melbourne-based designer Breeanna Hill and Sydney artist Carolyn McKay were both highly commended by the judges for their submissions. Almost 1000 votes were cast in the People’s Choice Prize, with Victorian artist Hanna Silver receiving the highest number for her work Robot Intermarriage, Melbourne 1895, 2023. The judges said: ‘Overall, the entries displayed a playful enthusiasm for AI-generated image-making, with a heavy emphasis on the photographic. The works shortlisted for the exhibition display the range of creative approaches. The strongest works show – or hide! – evidence of pushing the idea and the technology beyond the gimmick, that is, beyond the first prompt or “first draft”. The artists’ statements also revealed there is a long way to go in articulating the creative process when using AI tools, both technically and conceptually.’

Sector-wide celebration at 2023 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards

In an event hosted by vibrant radio broadcaster Jacinta Parsons, winners of the 2023 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards were announced at a gala ceremony held on 10 October at ACMI. This year marks the first time Australian Museums and Galleries Association Victoria (AMaGA Victoria) and Public Galleries Association of Victoria (PGAV) have partnered to deliver the Awards. Ten awards were presented during the evening, and 12 organisations were recognised for achieving Reaccreditation – the gold standard for collecting institutions, as outlined by the National Standards for Australian Museums and Galleries. Winners include Museums Victoria, Art Gallery of Ballarat, Yarra Ranges Regional Museum, Queenscliff Historical Society and more. Change-maker of the year went to Rose Hiscock, University of Melbourne. Sharene Hassan, Islamic Museum Australia, was named winner of the Martin Hallett Award for Community Engagement and Tammy Nguyen, Vietnamese Museum Australia was Volunteer of the Year.

Work capturing ‘the everyday vernacular of the internet’ wins

Melbourne-based artist Xanthe Dobbie’s work The Long Now was declared the winner among 28 shortlisted artworks at the 2023 Incinerator Art Award. Dobbie takes home $10,000 with a piece that ‘captures a convergence of pop and game culture, social media and the everyday vernacular of the internet’, say the judges. ‘Through a plurality of historical narrative and contemporary visual languages, it masterfully highlights video as a media that can be both accessible and stylistic,’ they add. Amala Groom’s Found was named winner of the City of Moonee Valley Mayoral Award, with the People’s Choice Award still open for public voting before the exhibition ends on 19 November.

Australia crowns two poetry slam champions

Two poets stood out at the Australian Poetry Slam 2023, with both announced as winners to a cheering crowd at the Sydney Opera House on 8 October. First Nations poet Rob Waters went face to face with 16-year-old K J Hayward from Ballarat and, after two ties, the organisers declared both as winners. Waters performed a powerful poem about the Stolen Generation, and he says: ‘It’s an exciting time… People are listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices being heard. Despite the negativity that’s out there at the moment, I feel a shift and there’s a lot more people wanting to listen to our people’s stories, to hear what we have to say and what we have experienced.’ For Hayward, the win was unexpected and a dream come true. ‘I never once in a million years thought that this was going to happen. I’ve gone from performing my first open mic night in Ballarat to winning the Australian Poetry Slam at the Opera House, in the space of two months. This has all happened so quickly! … I am super honoured to come to a draw with the amazing Rob Waters, this has really put into perspective just how much my poetry has moved the audience, because his words are just beautiful.’ National finalist performances can be revisited on the Australian Poetry Slam YouTube channel.

Afterlife portrait claims top prize

Jenni, a little Guinea fowl who took her final breath under a blanket of shooting stars, is the subject of the major prize-winning artwork in the 2023 Sunshine Coast Art Prize. Jenni, in spirit form, watches the first UFOs appear above the West MacDonnell Ranges (2022) was captured by artist Judith Nangala Crispin with a special technique and the work will now enter the Sunshine Coast Art Collection. The People’s Choice award went to Seabastion Toast for Paddle pool, with Highly Commended taken out by Anna Carey for You can bring your fantasies to earth. The Artist Residency prize went to Fiona Lowry for In the colour-blind night. Lowry will take up a two-week residency.

Shortlisted and finalists

Screen Music Awards receives record-breaking number of first-time nominees

The 2023 Screen Music Awards celebrates a record-breaking number of first-time nominees this year, including Erkki Veltheim, Jodi Phillis, Samuel Hirschfelder, Mark Bradshaw, Dominic Cabusi, Bronte Maree O’Neill, Leigh Marsh, Alex Olijnyk, Moses Carr and Nir Tsfaty. Lead nominees with three nods each are accomplished screen composers Bryony Marks and Michael Yezerski. The Feature Film Score of the Year category includes dual nominee Cornel Wilczek and co-composer Thomas Rouch, who wrote the music for the Australian jump-scare thriller Talk to Me, while Benjamin Speed is nominated for comedy/fantasy The Portable Door. Clocking up his 18th nomination in the Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas category is Neil Sutherland. The 2023 Screen Music Awards will be presented before an audience of music composers and industry guests at Forum Melbourne/Naarm on 9 November. View the full list of nominees.

Finalists for Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize

This year, judges of the Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize, Jason Smith, Director and CEO, Geelong Art Gallery and Guy family representative Penelope Wise have shortlisted 36 works from a pool of over 900 entries. The finalists are now vetting for the $50,000 major award with the winner to be announced on 24 November. The finalists are: Peter Alwast, Matt Arbuckle, Joel Arthur, Seth Birchall, Mairin Briody, Andrew Browne, Betty Campbell, Jon Campbell, Mark Maurangi Carrol, Magda Cebokli, HuaCun Chen, Emma Coulter, Nellie Ngampa Coulthard, Sam Cranstoun, Rhett D’Costa, Robert Fielding, Juan Ford, Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin, Neil Haddon, David Harley, Katherine Hattam, Nadia Hernandez, Gregory Hodge, Gary (aka Spook) James, Tony Lloyd, Karla Marchesi, Moya McKenna, Jan Murray, Grant Nimmo, Yuria Okamura, Sid Pattni, Matthew Quick, Jacqueline Stojanovic, Jenny Watson, Stefan Wirihana Mau, Philip Wolfhagen. The finalists’ exhibition will be on view at Bendigo Art Gallery from 25 November 2023 to 18 February 2024.

Newcastle Poetry Prize reveals shortlist

The Newcastle Poetry Prize stands out in Australia as it embraces long-form poems, allowing poets to explore their craft across up to 200 lines. The Hunter Writers’ Centre has announced the shortlist for this year, with all entries presented anonymously before the judges. Thirty-one poems made the cut, and will now be competing for a first prize of $15,000. Shortlisted poets include Jo Gardiner, Vuong Pham, Audrey Molloy, Eileen Chong, Mark Tredinnick, Todd Turner and more. The winners will be announced at the Newcastle Poetry Prize ceremony at the University of Newcastle on 18 November.

