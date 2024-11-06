Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2025 Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence

The Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence offers a $7000 acquisitive main prize and two Highly Commended Awards, supported by The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA). A $2500 non-acquisitive Gwyn Hanssen Piggot Wood Fired Ceramics Award is also on offer.

Applications close 10 January 2025; learn more and apply.

25th Davitt Awards

Sisters in Crime’s Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books by Australian women are now open. The competition is open to books by all women, whether cisgender, transgender or intersex, who are citizens/residents of Australia. Self-published books are eligible.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Call-outs

9th Betty Amsden Participation Program (Vic)

Asia TOPA is calling for participants for Home Bound, the Betty Amsden Participation Program by artists Daniel Kok and Luke George. Home Bound is calling for donations of ropes and weaving fibres from across Victoria to form part of a one-of-a-kind installation.

Donations accepted at various locations on 9, 16 and 23 November; learn more and get involved.

Creative spaces in Randwick City (NSW)

Randwick City Council’s Space to Create program provides creatives, including writers, designers, filmmakers and artists, the opportunity to work in one of eight studios for six to 12 months, for less than $60 a week. The spaces vary in size, from six to 18 square metres, and are located on the third floor of Lionel Bowen Library.

EOIs close 13 November; learn more and apply.

Touring EOI

The National Gallery of Australia is inviting other galleries to host a piece of the National Collection or a touring exhibition at their venue as part of a new touring model launched this year. Currently, five tours are available: Clarice Beckett: Paintings from the National Collection, Enjoy This Trip: The Art of Music Posters, Single Channel, Of This Earth,and Skywhales Across Australia.

Applications close 15 November; learn more and apply.

Darwin Fringe 2025

Darwin Fringe returns 11-20 July 2025 and applications are now open for the Hub, Performance and General categories. All art forms are welcome.

Hub and Performance applications close 7 January 2025; General Applications close 9 March 2025.

Professional development

Hyphenated Projects 2025 Open Call

Three opportunities are now open for applications. Sprout is a funded artist residency program for local and interstate artists of Asian diasporas, Starter Pack is a new fee-based mentorship and micro residency program, and Liminal x Hyphenated Projects Writing Fellowship is an Asian Australian writing residency.

Applications close 29 November; learn more and apply.

Flinders Quartet 2025 Emerge composer program

This program provides composers with a year-long program of string quartet score study, workshops, development and ongoing industry advocacy, culminating in a six minutes of music performed, studio-recorded and filmed by Flinders Quartet and promoted on FQ Digital.

Applications close 30 November; learn more and apply.

Art and Science of Fundraising 2025

This eight-month fundraising leadership program is for small- to mid-sized arts organisations and offers critical principles and practical skills to give your philanthropic fundraising every chance to succeed.

Applications close 3 December; learn more and apply.

Global Majority Scholarship (International)

The Jameel Arts & Health Lab, in collaboration with the Social Biobehavioral Research Group at University College London and the Center for Arts in Medicine at the University of Florida, is inviting applications to the Global Majority Scholarship for individuals interested in learning more about the evidence base for the arts and health, and deepening skills in research and evaluation as a step towards ensuring better representation of Indigenous, Black, Asian and other Global Majority researchers within the arts and health. The Arts Health Research Intensive will be held on 19-23 May 2025 in Suffolk, UK.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Dave Snook from Sydney has taken out the 2024 Hornsby Art Prize with his painting, Labour Plein Air. The oil on board depicts effects of the sun on human skin. Judge Sebastian Goldspink says it demonstrated “a deft hand, alongside courage and vulnerability”. Snook says, “The blistering sun is a classic iconography of Australia, but a very real experience of the outdoor worker, like that of the sitter of this portrait, who works as a horticulturalist collecting, processing and selling native Australian seeds.” Snook was selected from a pool of 63 finalists and takes home $10,000.

Five projects and one dance scholarship have been awarded by the Sunshine Coast Arts Foundation. The project recipients are emerging filmmaker Aaron Lenden, Creative Director of Parados Productions Hayley Davis, ceramic artist and curator Shannon Garson, sustainable fashion duo ShayeKet (Shaye Hardisty and Ketakii Jewson Brown), and co-directors of regional writer’s festival Outspoken, Steven and Tyyni Lang. Amy Westcott was awarded the dance scholarship, which she will use to travel overseas for the Prix De Lausanne in Switzerland.

Michelle Noordink, President of the Sculptors’ Society Gold Coast, has taken out the John Cooper Award at the society’s annual exhibition. Her piece, Sylphara, is a fairy-pixie sculpture symbolising the magic of the wild. It was selected by guest judge Susi Mudiman, without knowing the identity of the artist. Mudiman says, “I was drawn to this piece early in my visit due to the intricate detail and the elf-like charm of the subject. The leaves adorning the nymph are especially exquisite, and the faraway look in her eyes was both enchanting and captivating. Sylphara truly captures the essence of the wild. I can assure everyone – I had no idea who the artist was until I flipped over the label and discovered it was Michelle. She can confirm my surprise!”

Nicole Kelly has received the $50,000 Evelyn Chapman Art Award, presented to an Australian painter, male or female under the age of 45. Kelly has held solo exhibitions since 2012 in Sydney, Melbourne and Hazelhurst Regional Gallery, and been a finalist in multiple prizes. She has undertaken international residencies in France and Spain, and has been included in group exhibitions across Australia, France and Singapore.

Artists have been selected for the third Bankstown Biennale, Same Same/Different. They are: Claudia Nicholson, Dung-Chuan Wen, Edwina Green, Gary Lee, Gillian Kayrooz, Jason Wing, James Tylor, Jamie Eastwood, Jazz Money, Joan Ross, Karla Dickens, Kien Situ, Maddison Gibb, Morgan Hogg, Ruth Ju-Shih Li, Salllvage, Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler. Bankstown Biennale will open on 23 November, led by a First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse curatorium, helmed by Coby Edgar, Jason Wing and Rachael Kiang.

Four NSW photographers have been selected to capture a series of photographs taken across Sydney’s inner city, Western Sydney and Regional NSW as part of a commission by Powerhouse and the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner at the 2024 NEON Forum. Photojournalist Andrew Quilty, Northern Rivers photographic artist Tajette O’Halloran, Illawarra-based photographer Anthony Rigby-Smith and Jade D’Amico, of Argentinian and Italian heritage, will create new pieces that depict the diversity and breadth of contemporary nightlife.

QAGOMA curator Ellie Buttrose was among the winners at the University of Queensland Alumni Awards, presented on 30 October. Receiving a UQ Vice-Chancellor’s Alumni Excellence Award for outstanding contributions to art curatorship, Buttrose has championed Australia’s visual art landscape. As curator of the Golden Lion-winning Australian Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale, Buttrose played a pivotal role in its success. At QAGOMA, she has overseen significant exhibitions and championed artists in the collection.

Persian and Mughal miniature paintings are the inspiration for this year’s Australian Muslim Artists Art Prize, won by Rosalind Noor. A watercolour painting, The Sovereign features Australian flora and fauna interwoven with references to 15th and 16th century Persian and Mughal miniature paintings. The work also takes its cue from Farid ud-Din Attar’s poem The Conference of the Birds, and was created in the aftermath of the 2023 Voice referendum.

Rosalind Noor, ‘The Sovereign’, winner of the Australian Muslim Artists Art Prize. Image: Supplied.

Performing arts

2024 2MBS Young Virtuoso Award has named Noah Oshiro of West Ryde, NSW, as its winner. Oshiro began playing cello at the age of three and is currently completing the final year of his Bachelor of Music in Performance degree at the Sydney Conservatorium under Julian Smiles. Oshiro is now in the Fine Music Network national finals, which will take place on 23 November. He also takes home $3000, and will perform with the North Sydney Symphony Orchestra and receive a feature interview in Limelight magazine.

Writing and publishing

Speech Pathology Australia’s 2024 Book of the Year Awards celebrate Australian children’s literature, with titles such as Our Flag, Our Story: The Torres Strait Islander Flag, Being Jimmy Baxter and Fox Kid taking out wins this year. Find out more.

All

State Library NSW has announced its 2025 Fellows, who together will share $186,000. This year the Fellowship welcomed the largest ever cohort of Fellows across eight categories, including the inaugural creative writing fellowship, a new Summer Fellows program and two artists-in-residence. They include Dr Sheila Ngoc Pham, Dr Zac Roberts, Dr Dominic Kelly, Dr Clara Sitbon, Dr Luciano Cardellicchio, Dr Ruth Pullin, Dr Nicholas Pitt and Dr Shirleene Robinson AM. Their projects span a range of subject areas, including Australian fantasy and science fiction in the late 20th century, and Australia’s first LGBTQIA+ rights groups.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2024 Australian Political Book of the Year Award has unveiled its shortlist: Flawed Hero: Truth, Lies and War Crimes by Chris Masters, Killing for Country: A Family Story by David Marr, Bad Cop: Peter Dutton’s Strongman Politics by Lech Blaine and Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country by Ryan Cropp. Each shortlisted author will receive $1000 in prize money, with the winner to be announced by Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers on 20 November at the National Press Club in Canberra. In determining the shortlist, the judges said: “These four books were all chosen because of their combination of dense and compelling storytelling and powerful writing, which reflect on the challenging times in which we live and the changing nature of the issues and conduct of our national political debates.”

Twelve writers are in the running for five cash prizes and up to three months’ residency as part of the SA Literary Fellowship supporting emerging and mid-career writers. Shortlisted writers include Lyn Dickens, Christy Anne Jones, Hossein Asgari, Jennifer Mills, Samuel Doering and Steve Evans.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.