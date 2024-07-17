Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2024 Kennedy and Nyland Prize

The Kennedy Foundation is offering two prizes: the $25,000 Kennedy Prize for visual artists and the $5000 Nyland Prize for photography. Both categories are open to visual artists and photographers nationally to submit original entries under the theme of ‘Beauty’. The finalist exhibition will be held in the Royal South Australian Society of the Arts at the State Library of South Australia.

Entries close 2 August; learn more and enter.

Adelaide Fringe 2025 Poster Competition

Adelaide Fringe is on the lookout for a 2025 poster design that encapsulates the theme, ‘One for all and all for one’. The competition is open to all with a $10,000 cash prize attached. The winning design will appear on outdoor signs, public transport, merchandise and more.

Submissions close 12 August; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding

Matched funding for artists and organisations

Creative Australia offers two matched funding streams: MATCH Lab for independent artists and collectives up to $10,000 and Plus1 for small to medium not-for-profit organisations up to $50,000. Creative Australia will match what you raise during fundraising campaigns dollar-for-dollar, up to the maximum amount. For example, an artist who raised $2000 would received an additional $2000 from Creative Australia, bringing the funding amount to $4000.

Applications for both programs close 6 August; learn more about MATCH Lab and Plus1.

The Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund

Round 12 of the Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund is open for applications to support emerging, mid-career and established Australian writers and literary sector workers. Applicants can apply for grants between $2000 and $10,000 for travel-based career development.

Applications close 15 September; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Free Writing Masterclass (Online)

Author and mentor Dr Kathryn Heyman is hosting a free online one-hour masterclass, ‘How to Get Out of Your Own Way’, if you would like to ‘reclaim your writing mojo’. It will touch upon five strategies for when you feel stuck with writing. Presented online on 23 July from 7-7.45pm, followed by a 15-minute Q&A.

Learn more.

Professional development

Varuna Residential Fellowships 2025 (NSW)

In 2025, Varuna will offer 30 Varuna Residential Fellowships, including the Flagship Fellowships that are dedicated to specific genres of writing as well as First Nations writers, writers with disability and unpublished authors under 35. Each two- or three-week fellowship offers successful recipients board and accommodation at Varuna, including a prepared evening meal, writing time in a private studio, the companionship of fellow writers and a one-hour conversation with a Varuna consultant. Varuna welcomes manuscripts from writers working in all creative forms, including fiction, screenplay/drama, poetry, children’s books and narrative non-fiction.

Applications close 31 July; learn more and apply.

NICA Artist Residency (Vic)

The National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) is calling for circus and physical theatre artists to offer space for development and creation. Successful applicants will have free access to one-half of the Sidney Myer space, for two consecutive weeks with multiple residency dates from July to November 2024. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, and residencies will be programmed throughout the year, excluding school holidays and show production periods. Artists would be selected on the basis of the training space’s suitability to their project and intended outcomes, with a focus on those for whom hiring training space is a financial barrier to new work creation.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Bronte Leighton-Dore has been announced as the 28th annual Waverley Art Prize winner for her painting Silent meeting, a blue sky, South Coast, drawn from studies done in the Bermagui State Forrest. The award was presented by Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos, with Leighton-Dore receiving $15,000. The Mayor Prize of $2000 was awarded to Sophie Bray for Alone with a thousand eyes, and Lisa Patroni took home $1500 for the Local Prize. Online voting for the People’s Choice prize is now open. The exhibition is open until 18 August 2024 at Bondi Pavilion NSW.

Melbourne-based WH Chong has taken out the People’s Choice prize in the 2024 Rick Amor Drawing Award at McClelland. Chong’s paste and pencil drawing, Two Painters (2023) was voted the most popular work by the over 5000 visitors to the exhibition, on view until 21 July. McClelland Artistic and Executive Director, Lisa Byrne says the work is ‘an intense expression of human observation’. She continues, ‘The superimposition of two figures in different orientations is captivating and the script running through the image provides an interesting, collaged effect.’ Chong is a book designer, artist, poet and writer, who uses his Instagram account to share his drawings of people from everyday encounters.

Performing arts

House of Oz is supporting 12 Australian shows to be presented at Edinburgh Fringe this year, showcasing around 150 Australian performers. The philanthropic organisation will invest in co-production, artists’ travel, accommodation, local technical production, marketing and PR support, and venue costs. House of Oz partnered with Edinburgh’s major presenter Assembly to produce a program of Australian works with a “house without walls” venue model to tailor-fit each show. Works include The State of Grace by Michaela Burger, which will have its world premiere at 2024 Edinburgh Fringe; Ten Thousand Hours by Gravity & Other Myths; Ensemble Theatre’s Summer of Harold by Hilary Bell; and ROFL by The Listies. Five of the 12 works were discovered at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe festival and selected for the House of Oz Purse Prize. Find out more.

Gamillaroi woman Amelia Thompson and Jaadwa man James Howard have been selected as the 2024 David Page Music Fellows, dedicated to supporting Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander composers and musicians with paid opportunities to collaborate with Bangarra Dance Theatre. Thompson and Howard will work under the mentorship of composers Steve Francis and Brendon Boney, from research and cultural consultation through to the collaborative creative process. The fellows will be able to contribute to the creation of new scores for Dance Clan in late 2024. Thompson is a composer, vocalist and electronic artist, and graduate from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Howard is an emerging composer, producer and lecturer who has composed works for Australian Dance Theatre, The Australian Ballet, Melbourne Fringe Festival, RISING Festival and the Australian Centre for Contemporary Arts. He holds a PhD (Indigenous Arts and Culture) from the University of Melbourne on ‘Composing Cultural Reclamation: Reconnecting to an Indigenous Cultural Heritage through a Music Practice’ (2022).

New Zealand soprano Felicity Tomkins has won the 2024 Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship. The Opera Scholarship comes with prize money of $43,000 to undertake overseas study for career advancement. Tomkins completed her Artist Diploma (Opera) at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (US) last year and was a studio artist with NZ Opera in 2021. The Second Scholarship of $18,000 went to soprano Molly Ryan from Lindfield in Sydney.

Shortlisted and finalists

Nine emerging writers have been shortlisted for the 2024 Emerging Writers’ Awards, selected from over 500 entries across two categories: long form and short form. The scripts span plays, pilots, shorts, features, audio and web series for film and television. Fantastical ideas range from a successful early 40s professional reincarnated as a toy elf (Bells by Danny Lee) to a young girl convinced that her elderly neighbour is God (Hallow by Ryan Prestipino). Rob Draper, Evlin DuBose, Allanah Avalon, James McLaren, Cameron Williams, Willy Brown and Harry Sabulis are also shortlisted, with projects now in the Australian Writers’ Guild Pathways Showcase visible to producers. The winning writers in both categories will be announced at an industry event in Melbourne in late July.

Nominees have been announced for the 2024 Australian Production Design Guild Awards, celebrating the work of more than 70 designers and design associates this year across feature film, television, live performance and events. The Multidiscipline Design category received a record number of entries, with designers that specialise in more than one design discipline and who have had multiple design roles on a single production. Nominees include Anna Tregloan APDG for idk, Sabina Myers for Il Tabarro, Morgan Moroney and Myers for Inferno and Nick Schlieper APDG for Scenes From The Climate Era. Moroney also picked up a nomination with Daniel Herten in the Video Design category for Collapsible along with Craig Wilkinson APDG for Frankenstein, Justin Harrison for Is That You Ruthie? and Susie Henderson for Julia. Paul Jackson APDG is a dual nominee in the Lighting Design category for Do Not Go Gentle and Escaped Alone and What If If Only, along with Trent Suidgeest for Night Mass: Exstasia – Dark Mofo 2023 and Ben Hughes APDG for Salamander. Nominees in the emerging categories include Hailley Hunt, Louisa Fitzgerald and James Stibilj. Winners will be announced at the State Library of Queensland, Brisbane on 24 August.

The National Biography Award has revealed its 2024 shortlist with biographies of celebrated writers Donald Horne, Frank Moorhouse and Shirley Hazzard, pioneering composer Margaret Sutherland, bohemian rebel Bee Miles and a memoir of a daughter’s quest to free her imprisoned father. The six shortlisted works include five debut works:

Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country by Ryan Cropp (La Trobe University Press/Black Inc) – debut biography

Bee Miles: Australia’s famous bohemian rebel, and the untold story behind the legend by Rose Ellis (Allen & Unwin) – debut biography

Inner Song: A Biography of Margaret Sutherland by Jillian Graham (Melbourne University Publishing) – debut biography

The Shape of Dust: A father wrongly imprisoned. A daughter’s quest to free him by Lamisse Hamouda (Pantera Press) – debut memoir

Frank Moorhouse: A life by Catharine Lumby (Allen & Unwin)

Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas (Virago) – debut biography

The stack of 2024 National Biography Award nominees. Photo: Supplied.

The 2024 Art Music Awards celebrates the national art music community with four nominations selected across each of the 11 award categories, spanning composition, performance, and community engagement and leadership. Those at the forefront of storytelling include Genevieve Lacey, Gemma Horbury and Linda May Han Oh, while The Sonicrats and Ben Carey are acknowledged for applying cutting-edge technology to push new boundaries. After her first Art Music Awards win in 2023, Olivia Davies is back as a finalist in the Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art category with collaborator Callum G’Froerer for Gradient. Mindy Meng Wang earns finalist status once again for the Award for Excellence in Experimental Practice and Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improvised Music for her collaboration with Paul Grabowsky AO. Joe Twist returns as a finalist for Work of the Year: Choral for Winchester Canticles. The Western Australian Symphony Orchestra has two performances that made the nominations: Lachlan Skipworth and Jay Emmanuel’s The Tides of Longing and Andrew Schultz’s Bassoon Concerto. View the full list of finalists.

Young creatives from Mullumbimby to Maclean and places in between have entered this year’s University of New England Schools Acquisitive Art Prize (UNESAP). The Prize is dedicated to students from kindergarten to year 12 with the opportunity to have their works professionally hung in an art museum and seen by the wider public. Sixty finalists have been selected, with this year’s judge, local author, illustrator and graphic designer Trish Donald picking out the standout piece. Finalist artworks will be on display at New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) from 26 July to 11 August.

Young finalist, Freda Schaeffer, in front of her work for UNESAP. Photo: Supplied.

The National Architecture Awards has revealed the most outstanding new architecture in its 2024 shortlist, comprising 63 individual projects from every state and territory, and two international projects. Arts and cultural architecture that made the list include St George’s Performing Arts Centre by Kneeler Design Architects, Acticity Centre for Dance and Movement-based Arts by Gall and Associates, Powerhouse Castle Hill by lahznimmo architects and Geelong Arts Centre (Stage 3) by ARM Architecture. Ravensthorpe Cultural Precinct by Peter Hobbs Architects in WA was shortlisted for Sustainable Architecture. View the full shortlist.

Seventy-four works have made the shortlist for the 2024 Bowness Photography Prize, presented by the Museum of Australian Photography Foundation. The judging panel considered close to 750 entries, and the shortlist selection comprises large-scale installations through to meticulous daguerreotypes. Selected artists include established practitioners such as Jemima Wyman, Rod McNicol, Amanda Williams, James Tylor and William Yang, as well as mid-career and emerging artists demonstrating a mastery of the medium. Ramak Bamzar, Jo Duck, Axel Garay, James Nguyen, Talia Smith and wāni toaishara are also among the shortlisted. Member of the judging panel, Dr Peta Clancy says, ‘The breadth and depth of practice from photographers and artists who entered the prize has truly astounded me. Conceptually, from the personal to the political and all spaces in between, as well as technically from digital to non-silver processes, and from the very intimate to the very large in scale. I have been delightfully reminded that photography is an endlessly fascinating, interesting, evolving and powerful medium and why it has absorbed me for most of my life.’ The winner will be announced on opening night, 12 September at MAPh, Wheelers Hill Victoria.

