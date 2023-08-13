On the move: latest sector appointments

New Director joins JamFactory Board

Rosemary Kudnarto Wanganeen has been formally appointed to the Board of Directors of JamFactory, the Adelaide-based not-for-profit that champions the social, cultural and economic value of craft and design in daily life.

Wanganeen is a proud and highly respected South Australian Aboriginal woman with ancestral links to Kaurna of the Adelaide Plains and Wirringu from the West Coast. Her appointment by the Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels, makes her the first Aboriginal person appointed to JamFactory’s Board.

In making the appointment, Michaels noted, ‘Ms Wanganeen’s appointment is very timely and very well-aligned to our aspiration for strong Aboriginal representation on Boards and in senior roles across the wider arts and cultural sector.’

Since 1993, Wanganeen has been developing a newfound culturally appropriate framework called Griefology and has been successfully self-employed for nearly 30 years. Over this time she has provided a variety of services as an educator, presenter, facilitator, assessor, cultural adviser, and loss and grief counsellor. She has delivered keynote addresses, training programs and workshops across Australia – working regularly with government agencies and universities. From 2017 to 2020, she was a cultural adviser to the University of Adelaide’s Wirltu Yarlu Indigenous Research and Education Strategy and one of her proudest moments was being accepted into the University’s Master of Philosophy program.

Wanganeen’s time in the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody was a profound experience that contributed to her serving on a number of Boards and Advisory Groups. Her contribution to the community has also been recognised through several awards, including the City of Port Adelaide Enfield Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elder of the Year Award in 2022 and the South Australian of the Year Community Award in 2009.

JamFactory’s Chair, Jane Danvers, said, ‘Rosemary’s wisdom and extraordinary lived experience will bring further valuable breadth and richness to what has been, for many years, a highly effective, governance-focused Board.’

JamFactory is committed to building stronger relationships with Aboriginal artists and audiences and to learning from First Nations perspectives.

Wanganeen said, ‘We acknowledge our Australian history has been fraught with fears of mainstream services and organisations for many Aboriginal people. So, we will work tirelessly together to build bridges between the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the community of the JamFactory by merging the old with the new ways of being and doing creativity.’

New Board Directors at Monkey Baa

Monkey Baa Theatre Company has announced the appointment of two dynamic and inspirational creative leaders to its Board of Directors: Lena Nahlous, CEO of Diversity Arts Australia, and Siobhan McGeown, Marketing Manager Screen at the ABC.

Nahlous is an experienced CEO, producer, curator, artistic director and facilitator with a long-term commitment to racial equity in the arts, screen and creative sectors. She is currently the CEO of Diversity Arts Australia and host of The Colour Cycle podcast. She has over 20 years’ experience in arts, cultural and media organisations where she has developed artist brokerage and training programs focusing on creatives from culturally and racially marginalised backgrounds and young people. In 2020, Nahlous won the Western Sydney Woman Leader of Change Award.

McGeown, a proud Yuin woman, brings a creative and multidisciplinary skillset to the Board. As the Marketing Manager of Screen at the ABC, she has led successful marketing and brand strategies for iconic local brands, including ABC iview, Utopia and War on Waste. McGeown’s expertise in finding new audiences and creating outstanding experiences will be a valuable asset to Monkey Baa’s growth and outreach efforts. Her recent recognition as a winner of B&T’s 30 under 30 award for Marketing showcases her dedication and talent.

Monkey Baa’s mission is ‘to empower young people to navigate and shape their lives through inspirational theatre and creative experiences’. The addition of Nahlous and McGeown to the Board aligns perfectly, as their extensive experience and passion for empowering communities will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the company’s continued success and positive impact on young lives.

Chair of Monkey Baa, Libbie Doherty, expressed her enthusiasm about their appointments, stating, ‘The Board and Monkey Baa team warmly welcome Lena Nahlous and Siobhan McGeown to our Board of Directors. Both bring a depth of knowledge and a deep commitment to empowering young people through the arts. Their vision and expertise will support the company to reach new strategic goals and scaffold the important work we do, making a meaningful difference in the lives of young audiences.’

Metro Arts CEO/AD to step down

Jo Thomas, CEO and Artistic Director of Metro Arts, last week announced her resignation from leading Brisbane contemporary arts organisation, Metro Arts in order to take up a new role at ARTRAGE in Perth.

After eight years at the helm, Thomas has decided to step down from her role, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of artistic excellence, organisational transformation and community engagement.

During her tenure, Thomas led Metro Arts with passion, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the arts and independent artists. Under her visionary leadership, the organisation has thrived, achieving numerous milestones enriching the cultural landscape of Brisbane and the nation.

‘It has been my joy, my privilege and my honour to serve as the CEO and Artistic Director of Metro Arts for the past eight years,’ Thomas said.

‘This journey has been filled with invaluable experiences and encounters with extraordinary people – artists, the team and the Board. I take immense pride in all that we have accomplished together, from major milestones like the 40-year celebration of Metro Arts to the establishment of the new Metro Arts home at West Village, West End and the creation of the Metro Arts Future Fund.’

Metro Arts Board Chair Dr Fiona Hawthorne expressed admiration for Thomas’ unwavering leadership: ‘On behalf of the Board and team I thank Jo for being such a strong advocate for Metro Arts and the arts sector in Queensland. Her work with Metro Arts has been exceptional and encompassed the organisation’s move, strong leadership throughout the pandemic, accepting a Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award and also Queensland Telstra Business Woman of the Year. Jo leaves behind an enormous legacy and exquisite shoes to fill.’

Thomas’ transformative initiatives, such as DeathFest, the Ian Potter multi-state funded Emerging Producer Xchange, the partnership with Brisbane Festival and the Company-in-Residence model have left a lasting impact on the artistic community, fostering the development and delivery of countless new Australian works across performance and exhibition.

As she embarks on a new chapter in Western Australia, Thomas has full confidence in the future of Metro Arts and its continued dedication to supporting the artistic community.

Metro Arts will continue under the leadership of General Manager, Genevieve Trace, with the appointment of two new Artistic Associate positions to be announced in 2024. The organisation is excited to be extending a commitment to diverse artistic leadership through these new roles.

Thomas will depart Metro Arts on Friday 29 September 2023. She commences her new role at the not-for-profit arts organisation, ARTRAGE in early October.

Ranked as the largest arts organisation in Western Australia for earned revenue, ARTRAGE is the producer of FRINGE WORLD Festival, Rooftop Movies, Girls School, regional tours and other major events that enliven and benefit Western Australia.

ARTRAGE Chairperson Kyle Jeavons said that Thomas was a fantastic appointment to achieve the organisation’s goals of supporting artists and reaching new audiences.

‘We are thrilled to have Ms Thomas at the helm of ARTRAGE as we enter the organisation’s 40th year of operation. ARTRAGE delivers arts experiences unlike anything else on offer in WA, and has proved hugely valuable to the state, delivering a massive $137 million in economic impact, entertaining more than 600,000 attendees and facilitating paid work for more than 2500 artists and creatives in the 2022/23 financial year,’ Jeavons said.

Thomas added: ‘I am looking forward to joining the ARTRAGE team in the wonderful West and working with local artists and organisations. ARTRAGE is a powerhouse of creative activity and we will be rolling out many more fantastic offerings for locals and visitors alike over the next few years. I can’t wait to get started.’

ARTRAGE gave heartfelt thanks to Dr Anthony Robinson, who has served as the Interim CEO since April. The term as Interim CEO caps off Robinson’s considerable contribution to the organisation, having served as a Board Member and Chairperson for more than a decade.

Patch Theatre announces new Board members

Patch Theatre has appointed three new Board members: Reena Costello, Deb Hughes and Dearna Newchurch. Their appointment aligns with the development of a new four-year strategic plan, marking an exciting new chapter for the organisation.

Patch Theatre Chair Liz Hawkins said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Reena, Deb and Dearna to the Patch Board; together they bring a wealth of experience that spans multiple industries. Reena Costello’s international experience across law and her regulatory compliance knowledge, enhances the Board’s understanding of legal complexities, operational management and strategic decision-making. Deb Hughes, based in regional SA, brings a passion for the arts and creative approach to teaching, improving the Board’s understanding of the education landscape. Dearna Newchurch’s expertise in the intersection of art, science and innovation, and support of First Nations led mixed-media art elevates the Board’s ability to drive meaningful cultural and artistic initiatives.’

Costello brings extensive executive leadership experience in law and accounting, practising in commercial litigation in South Australia and New York. Most recently she worked as the Head of Operations and Regulatory Compliance for Premier Health Care, overseeing the Group’s compliance functions, workforce capability and COVID-19 response. Costello also serves as a Board member for the Aged Care Industry Association. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Adelaide, and a Masters of Law from Columbia University.

Hughes is a Whyalla-based primary school arts specialist teacher and multidisciplinary artist and theatre-maker. She was previously Arts and Cultural Facilitator at Whyalla City Council (in partnership with Country Arts SA) and served as Company Manager at D’Faces youth arts organisation. Hughes is passionate about the transformative power of creative engagement and its impact on the lives of young people.

Newchurch, from the Kaurna and Narungga nations in South Australia, has extensive experience in producing and curating programs for cultural organisations including Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute, Adelaide Festival Centre, MOD. at UniSA, Adelaide Fringe, Australian Network for Art and Technology, and Illuminate Adelaide. Currently, she works as a producer at the award-winning design studio Sandpit, merging innovative technology and physical design for ground-breaking storytelling.

Hawkins also thanked long-term departing Board members: Peter Campbell, a Partner at HWL Ebsworth; Anne-Marie Shin, a distinguished University of SA academic; and Jason Dunstone, Managing Director of Square Holes.

‘Peter, Anne-Marie and Jason have collectively contributed 39 years of invaluable knowledge, skill and passion to Patch. Their support throughout periods of change and growth has been greatly appreciated and we thank them enormously for their commitment to Patch Theatre’s success,’ Hawkins said.

The new members have been appointed on a three-year term and join existing Patch Theatre Board members Liz Hawkins, Ben Opie, Chris Drummond, Boram Lee and Amanda Wheeler.

Appointments in brief

Independent producer and arts manager Pieta Farrell has joined the team at Brisbane Powerhouse, in the role of Executive Producer of Melt OPEN, an expanded and reinvigorated version of the already-established LGBTQIA+ festival Melt. Read more in our stand-alone story.

In similar news, Kate Jenkins AO (a former Sex Discrimination Commissioner and author of the ‘Respect@Work’ report into sexual harassment) has been appointed by the Albanese Government as Chair of the new Creative Workplaces Council.

Creative Workplaces will provide advice on issues of safety, welfare and pay in the arts and entertainment sector, refer matters to the relevant authorities, and work with the sector to develop codes of conduct and resources for the sector. Read more here.

