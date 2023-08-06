On the move: latest sector appointments

Ausdance VIC farewells General Manager

Robbie Carmellotti is stepping down from his role as General Manager of Ausdance VIC.

Carmellotti has been an integral part of the leadership team since November 2020 and ‘a great colleague. His passion and dedication to advancing dance is clear to all who have worked with him,’ said an Ausdance VIC spokesperson in a statement.

Reflecting on his time at Ausdance VIC, Carmellotti said, ‘It has been an honour and a privilege. I’ve worked with a group of passionate and talented people and together we have achieved incredible results, which will have positive and lasting impacts on the sector for years to come.’

Recent highlights include delivering dance to 9000-plus primary school students across the state, producing the 2022 Australian Youth Dance Festival, extending Ausdance VIC’s RTO scope to deliver a lifelong education pathway of seven accredited training packages, raising over $1.2 million in government funding to support dance, and successfully navigating the organisation and the sector through the extreme difficulties associated with COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ausdance VIC’s staff and Board thanked Carmellotti for three wonderful years and wished him all the best for future endeavours.

MCA Australia appoints Director of Engagement

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) has appointed Lamia Dabboussy as Director of Engagement. Dabboussy will be responsible for the strategic direction and leadership for public engagement at MCA Australia.

Dabboussy is a media and cultural industries leader with over 20 years’ experience across arts, broadcasting, marketing, advertising and digital content strategy. As a strategist and consultant, she has worked with cultural organisations, production companies and government bodies in the UK and Australia, recently including University College London, the Art Gallery of NSW and MCA Australia on strategic and creative projects.

Dabboussy was previously Director of Arts and Executive Editor for BBC Arts, where she commissioned programs and led the broadcaster in digital production and distribution transformation. She was responsible for commissioning, outreach and sector partnerships as part of the BBC’s Culture in Quarantine initiative during COVID-19 lockdown – connecting audiences to arts and culture across the country from their homes. She also led the development of the BBC’s Introducing Arts outreach program, the BBC’s biggest commitment to generating new creative talent in a generation, with 600 commissions for emerging audio- and filmmakers over three years.

Lamia Dabboussy. Photo: Supplied.

Prior to this role, Dabboussy was Head of Audience Planning and Brand Insight at the BBC, focusing on renewal of the corporation’s brand metrics and marketing, and putting audience need at the heart of strategy.

Before moving to the UK from Australia, Dabboussy led the SBS Impacts Project, investigating the history of inclusion and diversity in broadcasting and changing audience behaviour. She is the co-author of The SBS Story: The Challenge of Cultural Diversity (UNSW Press, 2008).

Suzanne Cotter, Director Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Lamia Dabboussy to the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) as Director of Engagement. Lamia is a highly experienced and passionate arts professional and outstanding strategic thinker who will bring vision and energetic commitment to this vital pillar connecting audiences with contemporary art, on-site, online and off-site. We look forward to her joining the dynamic MCA Australia executive team.’

Dabboussy said of her new appointment, ‘I am thrilled to take on the Director of Engagement role at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia). Alongside its world-class exhibitions and collection, the Museum’s ambitious outreach, education and social impact programs are inspiring, driving access and engagement for audiences and communities right across Australia and beyond. I look forward to working with the team, communities, audiences and our partners to deliver MCA Australia’s vision and passion for contemporary art and artists.’

Dabboussy will be relocating back to her hometown of Sydney from London to take up this position. She will commence the new role on 6 November 2023.

Senior Curator joins Latrobe Regional Gallery

David Ashley Kerr recently joined Latrobe Regional Gallery on Gunaikurnai Country in the role of Senior Curator.

Kerr, who grew up on the South Gippsland coast on Brataualung Country, has extensive experience in arts and cultural development across Melbourne and the EU, including in Germany, Finland and Latvia.

His program will phase in by 2024 with exhibitions designed to appeal to a broad range of audiences; together with his colleagues, Kerr is also helping develop regular outreach programs for schools, disability services and community groups.

More recent appointments