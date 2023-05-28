On the Move: latest sector appointments

HOTA farewells gallery director

Tracy Cooper-Lavery, Director, Gallery and Visual Arts at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on the Gold Coast is moving on after seven years in the role.

Cooper-Lavery is moving to Canberra and joining the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in the newly created position as Head, Sharing the National Collection.

Sharing the National Collection is the first major new initiative of the NGA since 1988 and is seen as a key objective of Arts Minister Burke’s National Cultural policy, Revive.

Over the past seven years with HOTA, Cooper-Lavery has played a pivotal role in the development of the visual arts and supporting artists on the Gold Coast. She has taken the HOTA collection, now valued at over $37 million, from two small, tucked away, gallery spaces to a purpose-built, 8000-square metre building, complete with a collections store and conservation spaces.

Working with the City and HOTA, Cooper-Lavery played a key role in the design, development and opening of Australia’s largest regional gallery: a triple A-rated gallery, which to date has welcomed more than 375,000 visitors.

As the new gallery progressed, Cooper-Lavery assembled a world-class, passionate and committed visual arts team, who are well-placed to build on her legacy. Her personal warmth, her knowledge of and passion for the arts has seen her develop close relationships with many of HOTA’s benefactors, donors, partners and supporters.

Working with her team, Cooper-Lavery has delivered key exhibitions including:

Let There Be Rock! and Signs of the Time, two of the final exhibitions in the former gallery

Solid Gold: Artists From Paradise, the inaugural exhibition in the new gallery featuring Gold Coast artists

Lyrical Landscapes: The Art of William Robinson, featuring The Rainforest, from the HOTA Collection, a work which served as the cornerstone and inspiration for the architectural design of the new gallery, and

Pop Masters: Art from the Mugrabi Collection, New York, HOTA’s first international exhibition, which was conceived, planned and curated by Cooper-Lavery and the gallery team, working across international borders through COVID and delivered to national and international acclaim, paving the way for future international exhibitions at HOTA.

Cooper-Lavery was also instrumental in the commissioning of two major outdoor works to celebrate the launch of the HOTA Gallery in 2021. Double-sided avatar with blue figure by Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran and nerung ballun (Nerang River), freshwater, saltwater, the sculptural garden installation by Waanyi artist Judy Watson in partnership with Elisa Jane Carmichael and Libby Harward.

On Cooper-Lavery’s resignation, City of Gold Coast Mayor, Tom Tate said: ‘Tracy has overseen the birth of a cultural beacon on the Gold Coast. Her passion and love for visual arts has driven HOTA to new heights. The City is sad to see Tracy depart, but thrilled to know we have such a great friend at the National Gallery. Perhaps now we can convince them to lend us Blue Poles! It would look great at the HOTA Gallery.’

Chair of HOTA, Jackie Trad said: ‘Tracy has overseen a massive growth in and appreciation of the visual arts on the Gold Coast. She has taken HOTA’s Gallery from local to international. Through her passion and vision, she has delivered unique exhibitions celebrating the work of emerging and internationally acclaimed local artists. Most recently, through Pop Master: Art from the Mugrabi Collection, New York, she has delivered some of the biggest names in 20th and 21st century art directly to the Gold Coast. I and the HOTA Board wish her well and know that she is leaving the Gallery in a strong position.’

HOTA interim CEO, Mik Auckland added: ‘Tracy has spent seven years building a legacy for the future of visual arts at HOTA and on the Gold Coast. Her passion for the artist is evident in everything she does, and her love of her work has seen her deliver an amazing array of exhibitions across her time with us. I know that HOTA will always hold a special place in Tracy’s heart and she in ours and I hope we have many occasions to welcome her back to HOTA in the coming years.’

HOTA will undertake a recruitment program to find a new Director, Gallery and Visual Arts, with details to be released in the coming weeks. Bradley Vincent, Head of Curatorial and Programs at HOTA, has been appointed as Acting Director, Gallery and Visual Arts and will work to ensure a smooth transition over the coming month.

Cooper-Lavery’s last day at HOTA will be Friday 23 June.

Propel Youth Arts WA welcomes new Chairperson

Propel Youth Arts WA has announced the appointment of Helen Hristofski as the new Chairperson of its Board of Management.

Hristofski brings over 20 years’ experience and expertise in the arts sector – as a senior manager, executive producer and advocate for young people’s cultural engagement – to the role. She has previously commissioned and produced a wide range of productions across theatre, puppetry, dance and opera, from major festival presentations to small intimate works. She has also founded and designed some of Australia’s most innovative and prominent creative learning programs, such as School Drama, and conducted research on the impact of the arts on children’s well-being, learning and mental health.

As the new Chairperson at Propel, Hristofski will lead the strategic direction and governance of the organisation, which represents and supports young people through the arts and creative industries. Hristofski has a strong national and international network across the creative sector and has served as a board member, consultant and funding assessor for various state and federal agencies. She is known for her energy and dedication to championing high-quality arts experiences for young people from all walks of life.

‘I am thrilled to join Propel Youth Arts WA as the Chairperson and to work with a brilliant organisation dedicated to supporting the creativity, courageousness and connection of young people through the arts across Western Australia. The arts are an essential part of every young person’s life as they navigate our increasingly complex world. I look forward to working with our incredible team to ensure that Propel continues to deliver its vision of a world where all young people are creatively engaged and have a voice,’ Hristofski said.

Propel Youth Arts WA’s General Manager Jamie McGleave said: ‘We are very excited to welcome Helen as our new Chairperson. For 20 years, Propel has amplified the voices, ideas and ambitions of thousands of young people across WA. With the incredible wealth of experience, knowledge and vision that Helen brings to our organisation, I am certain we will continue to enrich the cultural lives of young people for many years to come.’

As of the organisation’s most recent Annual General Meeting, Propel has welcomed three additional new appointments to its Board of Management – Mayma Awaida, Hamish McAinsh and Matthew Tomich – who bring with them a broad range of experience in advocacy, policy and public relations to the organisation.

Artistic Director departs fortyfivedownstairs after 21 years

Mary Lou Jelbart AM has led Melbourne’s multi-arts space fortyfivedownstairs since co-founding the venue with Julian Burnside AO KC in 2002. As Artistic Director, she has volunteered her time to create a home for independent artists and, in doing so, has nurtured countless careers. In 2016, Jelbart received the Geoffrey Milne Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Independent Theatre and, in 2021, was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for services to the arts and community.

Now, Jelbart is stepping back, though she will maintain her presence on the fortyfivedownstairs Board.

‘I have been extraordinarily fortunate to have come from a career as an arts journalist to this life of working to provide a platform for artists whose work often has an impact out of all proportion to its scale,’ she said.

‘I strongly believe that supporting the artist, whether young and emerging, or mid-career, has benefits that far outweigh the cost. Over the past two decades, I have never worked harder and never been happier than when taking a risk pays off for the artist.’

The fortyfivedownstairs team, L-R: Cameron Lukey, Tessa Spooner, Mary Lou Jelbart, Philippa Jelbart and John Collopy. Photo: Jeff Busby.

Beginning as a single floor gallery and performance space on the lower ground floor of 45 Flinders Lane, fortyfivedownstairs took over the building’s basement in 2009 to create what is now a renowned theatre space. As Artistic Director, Jelbart holds the rare distinction of curating both acclaimed visual arts and performance programs simultaneously.

It’s a tough role to fill, so as part of a handover process overseen by Jelbart, 2023’s theatre and gallery programs have been curated by Cameron Lukey (Theatre Manager) and Tessa Spooner (Gallery Manager), who will jointly manage programming in the future.

Fortyfivedownstairs Chair Paul Casey said: ‘On behalf of the Board, staff, artists and audiences who have shared in the success of fortyfivedownstairs over the years, I thank Mary Lou for co-founding and leading this beloved institution so magnificently. And I congratulate her for what has been an immeasurable contribution to the cultural life of our city.’

New staff join MusicNSW

Five new staff have joined MusicNSW to lead regional music development across the state.

Following a search that began in November 2022, five music professionals now join the MusicNSW team with a remit to deliver development opportunities and work to expand touring circuits across regional NSW.

MusicNSW’s new regional team. Pictured L-R: Kayne Mills, Ali Buckley, Sam Rees, Dave Burgener, Sophie Jones. Photographer: Georgia Jane Griffiths.

The members of the new regional team are: Dave Burgener, Ali Buckley, Kayne Mills, Sam Rees and Sophie Jones.

The newly-created roles have been made possible thanks to Create NSW following a landmark four-year funding commitment.

New CEO for Montsalvat

Montsalvat, Australia’s oldest continuously active artists’ community, located in outer-suburban Melbourne, has appointed Matt Jones as the organisation’s next CEO.

A highly skilled leader in cultural and community precincts, Jones’ professional background includes strategic planning, management and operational delivery in both the UK and Australia. Career highlights include serving as CEO for Place Leaders Asia Pacific (the region’s pre-eminent placemaking members’ association) and General Manager, Program and Events at Federation Square, where he oversaw delivery of over 2000 events and activations annually for a decade.

Matt Jones is the new CEO of Montsalvat. Photo: Supplied.

Jones has also undertaken numerous high-profile, public sector projects through his consultancy business, including recent work with City of Melbourne (Market Square Development, QVM), City of Stonnington (Prahran Square launch and inaugural program), City of Casey (Bunjil Place program strategy) and Sydney Olympic Park Authority.

Dr Catherine Dale, Montsalvat Board Chair, said: ‘We are delighted to have Matt join our team. He brings an outstanding set of relevant artistic and business skills and expertise. I know that Matt will bring an innovative and dynamic leadership focus to our committed and dedicated team, and also provide great support for the Board. Matt will very competently lead the organisation’s next phase of strategic growth, while also continuing to nurture and manage the day-to-day operations.

‘Montsalvat is a historically significant, complex and multi-stakeholder organisation and Matt will bring a positive cultural framework and constructive stakeholder engagement to all of our partners and supporters: government, artists, community, patron, donors, volunteers in all areas, including cultural, creative and commercial,’ she added.

Reflecting on his new role, Jones said: ‘I am thrilled to have the privilege of leading the next chapter of Montsalvat’s evolution. Montsalvat is a true one-of-a-kind – a place of creation, celebration and commemoration. As the precinct approaches its 90th anniversary in 2024, I look forward to both celebrating its illustrious past, and leading its many exciting contemporary programs.

‘This pioneering community has been cherished by so many generations of artists and visitors, and I intend for its legacy to thrive for generations to come,’ he concluded.

Jones commences in his role on 29 May.

Terrapin farewells company legend

After more than 17 years at Terrapin Puppet Theatre, General Manager turned Finance Officer Kevin O’Loghlin is stepping down from the company.

‘I joined the company as General Manager in January 2006, and in early 2018 decided that it was time to get more balance into the work/life thing and move to part-time, aiming to provide bookkeeping services to arts and other not-for-profit organisations. I was fortunate that Terrapin decided to restructure at that point and I was happily able to keep working for the company as its Finance Officer,’ O’Loghlin said in a detailed statement posted to Terrapin’s website.

‘I moved to Queensland in late 2021 and continued working remotely for Terrapin, but now that balance thing has tipped fully towards the life part and I’m giving up the bills for bridge, bowls and body-boarding.’

O’Loghlin added: ‘On stepping down as General Manager in 2018, over the previous 13 years Terrapin had produced 21 productions, which included two international collaborations, and produced 36 tours, of which 13 were international.

‘But Terrapin still tours its shows into Tasmanian schools – reaching every part of the state, in many places without theatres, where Terrapin’s visit may be the only performing art that a child sees that year. That will always be the company’s bedrock… Will I miss watching creative people fulfiling their genius? Yeah, probably. Will I miss the work? Nah, definitely. But it will always be the best job I ever had.’

Four Winds appoints new Executive Director

The NSW Far South Coast’s Four Winds has announced the appointment of one of the country’s top arts administrators, Leigh Small, as its new Executive Director effective 13 June.

Leigh Small, the new Executive Director of Four Winds. Photo: Supplied.

Four Winds chairman Michael Darling said that he, the Board and the Four Winds team were thrilled to have secured someone of Small’s calibre and experience to lead the festival in its next phase of evolution.

‘Leigh is one of the most experienced arts administrators in the country, having run Sydney Film Festival and Sydney Dance Company, and previously worked in executive roles at the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir St Theatre,’ said Darling.

‘She is a Dignams Creek resident with a great love of the NSW South Coast, and comes brimming with ideas on how to take Four Winds into a new phase.’

Four Winds began as a biennial fine music festival in 1991. It has grown to become a multifaceted organisation, including its signature Festival held annually near Bermagui at Easter. Four Winds also presents a November Youth Music Festival lead by David Hewitt, an emerging Indigenous program lead by Walbunja, Ngarigo woman Cheryl Davison, and performances, workshops, musicians-in-schools and artist-in-residence events throughout the year.

Reflecting on her new role, Small said: ‘William [Zappa, actor] and I bought a property in Dignams Creek 12 years ago, and since COVID we have spent more and more time here. We are proud to be part of one of the many and varied communities in the area.

‘There is so much potential to grow events and audiences in regional Australia. Four Winds has done an incredible job on this score and I look forward to exploring possibilities for embedding Four Winds even more deeply in its local community, enriching its audiences and working with partners new and existing to take it strongly into its next phase,’ she said.

Small has worked at the top of the arts sector for more than 30 years. She was Executive Director of Sydney Dance Company during a 10-year high point during Graeme Murphy’s tenure, and from 2010 to 2022 was CEO of the Sydney Film Festival, during which time the Festival doubled in scale, audience and revenue. She has held executive and board positions across many of Sydney’s leading cultural organisations, including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir St Theatre.

As a freelance producer, Small has worked with Queensland Performing Arts Centre and the English National Ballet, and produced The Iliad – Out Loud for the Sydney and Adelaide Festivals and the 2021 Four Winds Festival. Recently she has worked with Wendy Beckett on developing theatrical productions for the Australian market, and strategic planning for Red Line Productions at the Old Fitz Theatre in Sydney.

Museum of Brisbane welcomes new Director/CEO

Museum of Brisbane (MoB) has appointed Zoe Graham as Director/Chief Executive Officer of the city’s leading history and art museum after an extensive nationwide search.

Graham will officially commence in the position from July 2023 and will lead the team through a period of growth and expansion.

With more than 15 years’ experience in the creative sector, Graham has held leadership positions encompassing artistic programming, fundraising, marketing, and commercial enterprise for Queensland Ballet, Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), Woodford Folk Festival, Horizon Festival and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney.

In her most recent role as Queensland State Manager for Creative Partnerships Australia, as well as previous leadership positions, she has consistently demonstrated her expertise and prowess across stakeholder and corporate relations, fundraising and strategic leadership.

Zoe Graham is the new Director/CEO of the Musuem of Brisbane. Photo: Supplied.

Graham said she was excited to embark on a new challenge and further elevate the Museum as an iconic destination, at the heart of Brisbane’s cultural offering.

‘I am honoured to lead the Museum of Brisbane as we forge new creative and community partnerships. We have a unique opportunity to bring the inimitable personality of Brisbane to light through dynamic cultural programming, in collaboration with artists and creatives,’ she said.

MoB Board Chair Ian Klug AM said Graham’s extensive experience in the Queensland cultural events sector made her the ideal candidate to shine the spotlight on Brisbane’s arts, culture and history.

‘We are delighted to welcome Zoe, who brings her intimate and in-depth knowledge of local and national cultural institutions and multidisciplinary festivals to the CEO role,’ Klug said.

‘The Board looks forward to working with Zoe and seeing her creative vision realised in upcoming programs that continue to highlight Museum of Brisbane as a landmark destination for local, national and international visitors.’

Graham joins MoB at an exciting time as Brisbane embarks on a significant period of strategic growth and investment leading up to the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Museum plays an important role in positioning Brisbane as a modern, welcoming and vibrant international city on a global stage.

‘As we journey on the green-and-gold runway towards the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Brisbane continues to cement its status as Australia’s fastest growing city with a burgeoning economy, innovative creatives, natural appeal and world-class tourism offerings,’ Schrinner said.

‘Local cultural institutions such as Museum of Brisbane will play a pivotal role to showcase our future-forward city to a national and global audience.’

