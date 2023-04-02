On the move: latest sector appointments

Ten Days On The Island appoints new Artistic Director

Acclaimed festival director Marnie Karmelita will become the next Artistic Director of Tasmania’s biennial statewide arts festival, Ten Days on the Island.

Chair of Ten Days on the Island, Craig Perkins said that the organisation is thrilled to welcome Karmelita to lead festivals 2025 and 2027.

‘Ten Days on the Island is very fortunate to have someone of Marnie’s calibre join our team. We have a commitment and history of producing, developing and delivering art across lutruwita/Tasmania of the highest international quality. We have no doubt that Marnie will continue this exciting journey with us,’ Perkins said.

Karmelita succeeds Lindy Hume as Artistic Director of the festival. Hume, whose third and final Ten Days program recently concluded, announced her decision to step away from festival programming entirely earlier this year.

Karmelita’s extensive experience of major Australian and international arts festivals, and deep understanding of contemporary performance practices, is an ideal fit with the vision for Tasmania’s original arts festival.

Becoming Creative Director of the New Zealand Festival Trust (since renamed Tāwhiri) in 2018, Karmelita currently co-leads the organisation’s creative vision and strategy across the entire portfolio of festivals and events alongside Director Ngā Toi Māori, Mere Boynton, including the biennial Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, the annual Wellington Jazz Festival and the biennial Lexus Song Quest.

Marnie Karmelita (Artistic Director 2025-2027) and Ten Days on the Island CEO Vernon Guest. Image: Supplied.

Before joining the New Zealand Festival, Karmelita was Programming Director at Brisbane Powerhouse, leading major special projects and festivals, including the inaugural IRL Digital Festival and Wonderland Festival, as well as the established WTF (World Theatre Festival). In the US, she was responsible for developing and leading an annual multi-art form program reflecting contemporary arts practice at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as Director of Programming of Carolina Performing Arts.

While there, Karmelita produced a landmark 2012/13 season commemorating the centennial anniversary of the premiere of The Rite of Spring, which presented 11 commissions including nine world premieres and two US premieres. In Australia, she held roles at Black Swan State Theatre Company, followed by six years at the Perth Festival, where she oversaw four annual festivals as Program Manager.

With a passion for working together with artists to nurture new works and stretch the boundaries of performance, Karmelita believes the arts are transformational and make an inordinate contribution to our society. She particularly strives to bring audiences closer to the artistic process, so we can all tap into our creativity.

Commenting on her appointment, Karmelita said, ‘Ten Days on the Island offers an opportunity and the challenge of one of the most unique festivals in the world: a whole of state remit and a playground of extraordinary locations. I feel privileged to be joining the team of Ten Days, continuing the legacy of storytelling from lutruwita/Tasmania in a communal celebration of transcendence and creativity. I’m excited to get started, to meet and talk to everyone who has a connection to this festival and to work with the artistic community, allowing the unique perspective of this remarkable place to set a global agenda.’

Karmelita will commence as Artistic Director of Ten Days on the Island in June and will relocate to lutruwita/Tasmania from Aotearoa/New Zealand later this year.

Karmelita will continue in the part-time role of Creative Director until March 2024 working alongside the Tāwhiri team to deliver the Wellington Jazz Festival in 2023 and her final Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts in early 2024.

Green Room Awards appoint new President

The Green Room Awards Association, which oversees Melbourne’s peer-presented, performing arts industry awards, has announced the appointment of veteran actor and producer, Anton Berezin, as incoming President.

Berezin is well-known for his roles in major music theatre productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Once, Wicked, Cats and The Producers and as co-founder of Life Like Touring and The Entertainment Store.

Berezin said, ‘It’s an incredible honour to work with the Green Room Awards, Melbourne’s peak theatrical body and the heart of our community. I’ve been in this wonderful industry for over 30 years, and the Green Room Awards ceremony continues to be the highlight of our theatrical calendar. This fabulous night is Melbourne’s opportunity to recognise, celebrate and promote the tremendous depth of talent our community has to offer. I’m looking forward to working with the Executive Team and Panellists to make the Awards even more relevant, more accessible, more entertaining and more meaningful to artists, producers and our audience. The Green Room Awards have an essential role in play in nurturing and growing our local industry and I’m thrilled to play some small part in the Association’s future.’

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the inaugural Green Room Awards in Melbourne. In addition to a revised format for the Awards Ceremony, and a new audience and stakeholder engagement plan, the Green Room Awards Association has planned a series of events for announcement later this year.

Vice President Dean Drieberg said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Anton Berezin as President to lead the Green Room Awards Association in 2023 and beyond. Through Anton’s tenacity, the Association will continue to evolve as a significant organisation celebrating the arts and artists in the cultural capital. Following our return as a live event last year, we look forward to presenting the awards ceremony in May, which will again be live-streamed so that everyone can attend.’

The 2023 Green Room Awards Ceremony will take place in late May 2023, with further announcements expected soon.

CAN welcomes new CEO

Western Australia’s Community Arts Network (CAN) and its Board of Directors have announced the appointment of Danielle Antaki as the organisation’s new CEO.

CAN’s new CEO Danielle Antaki. Image: Supplied.

Antaki has significant experience working in the arts and cultural industries in a range of capacities, including artistic director, CEO, producer, writer, dramaturg, consultant, performer and educator. For the past decade, she has been the Arts and Education Manager at Constable Care Foundation where she spearheaded arts engagement programs for young people. Prior to that, she was the Artistic Director and CEO of Powerhouse Youth Theatre, Western Sydney’s professional youth theatre company.

‘I relish the opportunity to lead this valuable organisation and I look forward to playing a pivotal role in its continued growth and success. I am enormously inspired by the work CAN produces and I deeply understand the critical role it plays in supporting the creative voices and perspectives of all West Australians through participation in the arts,’ Antaki said.

CAN Chair Pearl Proud said Antaki brings an informed diverse lens to the organisation, having worked with multicultural communities with a focus on celebrating and championing diversity in the arts.

Born in Egypt, Antaki is of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean heritage and brings a strong appreciation of how the diverse languages of the arts can unite communities, building understanding and empathy.

‘The Board was also impressed by Danielle’s deep understanding of CAN’s work and the power of community arts to transform lives,’ Proud said. ‘As a former performing artist, Artistic Director and CEO in the arts, Danielle brings a strong background in program oversight, stakeholder management and income diversification, which will be invaluable in the delivery of CAN’s vision and projects in our five-year strategic cycle.’

Proud thanked Interim CEO Monica Kane for stepping back into the organisation during the CEO transition phase, which has ensured ongoing smooth operational delivery.

‘We wish Monica all the best for her future work as an independent consultant and we are forever grateful for loyal stewardship and the strong foundation she leaves as her legacy,’ Proud said.

The new CEO will be supported by a highly capable senior management team and Board, and underpinned by a strong financial position, ensuring that CAN continues to deliver award-winning, impactful community arts programs.

Danielle Antaki will commence as CAN CEO on 1 May 2023.

Vitalstatistix welcomes new Executive Director/Co-CEO

The board of Yerta Bulti/Port Adelaide-based not-for-profit arts organisation Vitalstatistix has announced the appointment of Cassie Magin to the role of Executive Director/Co-CEO.

From its home in the heritage-listed Waterside Workers Hall, Vitalstatistix plays a significant role in the Australian arts ecology by championing Australian artists who are creating transformative, multidisciplinary art and progressive public dialogue.

As a fundraising, finance and governance leader, Magin joined Vitalstatistix in the role of General Manager in May 2022, and made an immediate and significant impact on the organisation. The new role establishes a dual-leadership model alongside longstanding Artistic Director/Co-CEO Emma Webb OAM. The strategic appointment will support the further development and ongoing operations of the organisation, as it emerges from the pandemic and looks ahead towards celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024.

‘Like all of our colleagues across small to medium arts sector, Vitalstatistix has been under immense pressure over the past few years,’ said Chair, Angela Flynn.

‘While navigating both the economic and emotional tumult of the pandemic, we have found ourselves under increasing pressure to do more with less. By establishing this role and appointing Cassie, we are bolstering our organisational leadership and capacity, and ensuring the continued success and longevity of the organisation. The appointment is a direct and tangible application of the core values of sustainability and care that are driving our strategic vision in 2023 and beyond.’

Webb said Magin’s appointment was an important step for the organisation.

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be working alongside Cassie, as Vitalstatistix soon reaches the milestone of 40 years and moves into our fifth decade of progressive artistic and cultural work, contributing to our community here on Kaurna Country and to the South Australian and national arts sector. I am delighted to welcome her expertise and comradeship to this new dual-leadership role,’ Webb said.

Vitalstatistix’s new Executive Director and Co-CEO Cassie Magin (left) and Artistic Director and Co-CEO Emma Webb. Photo: Tony Kearney.

‘As well as her impressive leadership, fundraising and not-for-profit sector skills, Cass brings such passion, dedication and care to Vitals, the artists we work with, our home the Waterside Workers Hall, and [is] helping create a strong future for our organisation. It’s a wonderful partnership and I’m excited for our future,’ Webb added.

Magin said of her new role: ‘I am delighted to be elevated into the role of Executive Director/Co-CEO for Vitalstatistix, enabling me to bring all of my skills to this incredibly important organisation. I possess an immense passion for the Yerta Bulti/Port Adelaide community and the artists for [whom] we exist. I look forward to focusing heavily on the diversification of revenue streams, showcasing the beauty and versatility of our wonderful Waterside Workers Hall, and being a driving force behind the survival of experimental arts and culture post-pandemic. It is a true honour to work alongside the highly-awarded Emma Webb OAM; together, we anticipate exceptional things for the organisation as we take it into its fifth decade.’

Vitalstatistix was founded in 1984 by Margie Fischer, Ollie Black and Roxxy Bent – a radical and ambitious act by three women determined to make a difference to the opportunities for and workplace experiences of women artists in Australia. This determination to make change still lies at the heart of the organisation. Valuing experimentation and public engagement, Vitalstatistix works across theatre, dance, performance art, sound, social practice and more, offering artists and audiences a vibrant site for important ideas and outstanding arts experiences.

Writing WA appoints Chief Executive Officer

Literary editor, festival director and journalist, Will Yeoman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Writing WA. He commences in the CEO role on Monday 24 April 2023.

Writing WA Deputy Chair Holden Sheppard said Yeoman’s achievements in the arts industry were impressive.

Will Yeoman. Image: Supplied.

Sheppard said, ‘I am absolutely stoked to welcome Will Yeoman to Writing WA as our new CEO. Will’s vision for Writing WA is focused on delivering what all writers – at every stage of our careers – need from our state’s peak body, and ensuring readers are brought along for the journey, too. Speaking for the Writing WA Board, we are united in our confidence that Will’s energy and extensive arts experience make him the perfect candidate to lead us into our next chapter. And speaking personally, as a WA author myself, I am excited about the new opportunities about to unfold for writers in this state. I am looking forward to working with Will and I am confident Writing WA will continue to evolve and thrive under his expert guidance. The future is bright for writers in Western Australia.’

Yeoman said, ‘It’s an honour and a privilege to be invited to take up the role of CEO of Writing WA. Western Australian writing has always possessed a unique voice, and its authors, poets and other artists of the word deserve to be encouraged and supported at every stage of their journey from emerging writer through to late-style master. Moreover, passionate readers of their work deserve the same courtesy, for one cannot exist without the other. I look forward to providing writers and readers alike with a full, exciting year-round program of workshops, mentorships, events and other activities, including multidisciplinary presentations, that will bring the WA community together in a shared celebration of our literary heritage, present and indeed future. In short, I can’t wait to get stuck in!’

Yeoman was Literary Editor at The West Australian before moving into arts and travel; he remains a music critic for Limelight and Gramophone magazines. Yeoman is Artistic Director of York Writers Festival and York Festival. Previously he was Artistic Director of New Norcia Writers Festival and Perth Festival Writers Weekend. A lover of literature (and comics!) from an early age, Yeoman is also a keen classical guitarist who enjoys collaborating on spoken word and music performances with writers and poets including Stephen Scourfield and John Kinsella.

Sydney Symphony announces new Board appointment

First Nations composer and performer William Barton has joined the Board of Directors of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

A peerless yidaki (didgeridoo) performer, Barton is world-renowned as a composer who works across classical and traditional First Nations music, bringing together Western art traditions and his Kalkadunga heritage.

The Sydney Symphony has enjoyed an association with Barton as both performer and composer across almost two decades, with the Orchestra also recording and performing a number of his works on international tours. Most recently (July 2022), the Orchestra presented the world premiere of Barton’s Of the Earth – a work for which it joined forces with Sydney Children’s Choir, Gondwana Indigenous Children’s Choir, soprano Nicole Car and mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung – commissioned to celebrate the reopening of the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

William Barton. Photo: Keith Saunders.

Chair of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Board Geoff Wilson said: ‘We are delighted that William Barton is joining the Sydney Symphony’s Board of Directors. William is a close and valued musical collaborator and one of the nation’s visionary artists. His unique voice will help guide the Sydney Symphony’s artistic growth as we move towards our centenary year. We also look forward to William’s continuing contribution as a musician and community leader with special knowledge of the needs of First Nations people and regional and remote communities. His insights and expertise will be invaluable as the Orchestra seeks to expand its programs to increase the positive impact of our work in these communities.

‘We are especially delighted that William joins the Board at one of the most exciting times in the Orchestra’s history. This year represents the first full year with Simone Young as Chief Conductor in our renewed home at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. As a community and cultural leader, William has made a significant contribution to our nation. We look forward to working with William as we plan for the Orchestra’s future as the nation’s flagship orchestra,’ Wilson said.

Speaking to his appointment, Barton said: ‘I am excited to join the Sydney Symphony Orchestra’s Board of Directors at this moment in the Orchestra’s history. I have a great affection for the musicians of the Orchestra and for the organisation’s commitment to contemporary music and Australian artists. I am honoured to be part of the engine room of change and, in my role, I hope to connect people of all walks of life through open conversation and actioning our intentions through the vibrancy of music and reinforcing the legacy of arts culture and language for the next generations to come.’

Mentored by his uncle, Barton learnt the yidaki and, at the age of 17 gave one of his earliest orchestral performances with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra. The multi-instrumentalist, composer, vocalist and producer has brought Australian music to the forefront through collaborations with ensembles around the globe, including the world-renowned Berlin Philharmonic, London Philharmonic Orchestra and performances at Westminster Abbey and the Beijing Olympics, among other engagements.

He holds honorary doctorate degrees from Griffith University and the University of Sydney and has released five albums of music that capture his unique creations, which bring together western art music and First Nations musical traditions. Among his many public and critical accolades, Barton was recently named Queensland’s State Recipient in the 2023 Australian of the Year awards.

The Queen Victoria Women’s Centre announces new CEO

The Queen Victoria Women’s Trust Chair Jennifer Kanis has announced the appointment of Keryn Negri as CEO of the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre, the Melbourne-based institution that supports women (cis, trans and non-binary inclusive) through creative experiences, community resources and the power of connection.

‘I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Keryn Negri as the Centre’s new CEO. Keryn comes to the Centre with extensive leadership experience working in government and public education. Keryn has a passion for social justice and equity for all women and the Trust is looking forward to working with her as we embark on an exciting new chapter for the Centre,’ Kanis said.

‘In announcing this news, I would also like to thank Jo Porter for her dynamic and creative leadership as CEO. During her tenure, Jo’s work helped transform the Centre into the vibrant building we see today. I would also like to thank Angela Bell for her work as Interim CEO over the last five months as we went through the recruitment process. Angela has done a tremendous job leading the Centre and supporting the staff during her time at QVWC. We wish Angela the very best in all that she pursues next,’ said Kanis.

Negri is passionate about progressing social justice and equity outcomes for women and comes to the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre with extensive leadership experience gained from working in government and higher education. She has a passion for driving organisational excellence and reform, underpinned by a shared strategic vision. Empowering workplace cultures and building strong communities is central to the way Negri works.

Negri comes to the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre from the University of Melbourne where she was the Executive Director of the Graduate School of Education. Prior to this Negri worked in the Victorian Public Service where she held a range of senior executive management roles, across several departments and portfolio areas, driving complex legislative reform, implementing new policy initiatives and leading high performing teams.

Before joining the University of Melbourne, Negri was the CEO of the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT). During her time at VCAT, Negri led the development and implementation of two strategic plans, put in place a stakeholder engagement plan, established a range of diversity programs including a Koori Inclusion Action Plan and an Accessibility Action Plan, and drove a major customer service improvement program.

Negri was recognised by IPAA in 2018 as one of the Top 50 Public Sector Women and holds a BA (Media and Communications) from RMIT and an MBA (Change Management) from the UNSW.

New Chair appointed to Old Parliament House Board

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Barrie Cassidy as the new Chair of the Board of Old Parliament House, and also reappointed Gai Brodtmann as a member of the Board, each for three years.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said Cassidy’s appointment as Chair would bring significant experience and knowledge to Old Parliament House.

‘There are very few people who worked in both Old Parliament House and New Parliament House, who served in the press galleries of both buildings and the ministerial wings of both buildings,’ said Burke.

‘Mr Cassidy played an historic role in Old Parliament House. I’m pleased that he’ll now be chairing the Board that manages that building, to tell its stories for generations to come.’

Brodtmann’s reappointment will enable her to continue to make an important contribution.

‘Gai Brodtmann, as a former parliamentarian, was a champion of the collecting institutions, including Old Parliament House – the Museum of Australian Democracy,’ Burke said.

‘Ms Brodtmann was appointed by the previous government to serve on the board and I’m very pleased that she has agreed to continue in this capacity.’

Cassidy is a retired political journalist and current affairs television presenter. He began his career working at regional newspapers before joining the Melbourne Herald as a court reporter, and in 1979, became a federal political correspondent for radio and television. He was also previously the President of the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.

In 1986, Cassidy became the personal press secretary and, later, senior political adviser to Prime Minister Bob Hawke. In 1991, he worked as a correspondent for The Australian newspaper in Washington and subsequently worked for the ABC as a European correspondent based in Brussels. When Cassidy returned to Australia he played a pivotal role in the creation of the ABC’s Insiders television program, which he hosted from 2001 to 2019. He has also hosted ABC News Breakfast, Offsiders and One Plus One.

Brodtmann is a former parliamentarian who served as the Federal Member for Canberra from 2010 to 2019. Prior to entering parliament, she was in private enterprise and before that spent 10 years in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Attorney General’s Department. She sits on a number of corporate boards and is the Co‑Founder and Chair of ‘Fearless Women Incorporated’. This will be Brodtmann’s second term on the Old Parliament House Board.

The Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD), which operates out of Old Parliament House, has welcomed Cassidy’s appointment as Chair.

MoAD’s Director Stephanie Bull said she is looking forward to working with Cassidy over the next three years. ‘The time he spent as a press secretary here in this building and as a journalist for five decades has given him a depth of experience relevant to the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House,’ she said.

Cassidy’s appointment commences in May when the term of the current Chair, Nick Minchin AO, expires.

‘Mr Minchin has led the Board superbly through a period of impressive growth in digital engagement and significant heritage building works. During his term he also guided MoAD through significant challenges as we dealt with COVID, the building fire and extended museum closures. I thank him for his strong leadership during his time as Chair,’ said Bull.

Bull also looks forward to Brodtmann continuing her important contribution to MoAD.

‘Ms Brodtmann’s support has been tremendous, and we are very pleased she has agreed to continue to serve on our Board,’ Bull said.

Co-Chair appointed at Agency Projects Limited

Lauren Ganley has been appointed as Co-Chair of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander not-for-profit organisation, Agency Projects Limited. Ganley has been a Director of the Agency Board since September 2020 and will Co-Chair with Richard England before transitioning to become sole Chair later in the year.

Lauren Ganley. Image: Supplied.

Ganley is a descendent of the Kamilaroi people, growing up on Larrakia country in Darwin. She is the head of Telstra’s First Nations Strategy and Engagement where she leads the strategy and ongoing governance of engagement with First Nations people and communities. Ganley previously enjoyed a successful 30-year career with Telstra and, during her five-year hiatus from the corporation, she worked with Desert Knowledge in Alice Springs and PwC’s Indigenous Consulting in Darwin. Ganley is a graduate and Fellow of the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

In 2014, she was recognised as one of Australia’s most influential women, winning a place in The Australian Financial Review and Westpac 100 Women of Influence Awards. Her board memberships include Kakadu Tourism, Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Tertiary Education, Community First Development and Darwin Festival.

Firstdraft announces new General Manager

Sydney contemporary art space Firstdraft has appointed Caity Reynolds as its new General Manager.

Caity Reynolds. Image: Supplied.

Reynolds is an artist, researcher and arts worker who has been living and working on Bundjalung land in northern New South Wales for the past two years. She joins Firstdraft from Grafton Regional Gallery where she was Acting Director and previously Exhibitions and Collections Officer. Reynolds was the co-founder of contemporary art venue, Outer Space in Brisbane, alongside Llewellyn Millhouse. They worked together as co-directors from 2016-2019.

Reynolds brings a sustained commitment and understanding of the small-medium arts sector and extensive experience working directly with artists to realise exhibitions and programs. Prioritising empathy and compassion, Reynolds is committed to equity and the pursuit of sustainable working practices for artists and arts workers.

‘As Firstdraft moves towards our 40th anniversary, we look forward to working with Caity to solidify our position as Australia’s leading space fostering the future of contemporary art. Over the next two years Firstdraft will continue to evolve and transform, with a focus on sustainability and building capacity, while remaining committed to presenting a program that is inclusive, experimental and thought-provoking — with artists at its heart,’ a Firstdraft spokesperson said.

WAYTCo Artistic Director to step down in July

James Berlyn, who has served as Artistic Director of the WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) for six years, is to step down from the role in July 2023.

Berlyn joined WAYTCo in 2017 as Executive Producer and transitioned to Artistic Director in 2019. He has developed WAYTCo’s body of work, including through widely celebrated productions Yourseven (2018), Rest (2019) and Beside (2021). In 2023, Adam Kelly’s Arco Jnr will tour nationally and internationally for the Company, and the highly successful Seven Sisters has just completed its sold-out Perth Festival season. In 2021, Berlyn was a recipient of a prestigious Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award, celebrating excellence in the performing arts.

James Berlyn. Image: Supplied.

‘The Board of WAYTCo extends its deepest thanks to James for his tremendous contributions to the Company over the last six years. Under James’ artistic leadership, WAYTCo has gone from strength to strength, and his passion and vision have been vital in positioning the Company as a leader in the sector, particularly in relation to equity and access, locally-responsive works, mentorship and performance excellence,’ a spokesperson said.

WAYTCo is an award-winning, highly regarded performance and training organisation for Western Australian young people aged 13-26. For 40 years, WAYTCo has championed the voices of young artists, boasting an esteemed list of alumni in theatre, television and film, including Tim Minchin, Claire Hooper and Katherine Langford.

Gemma Cooper, Chair of the Board, said: ‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank James for his incredible contribution to WAYTCo and its members. James’ leadership and dedication to the Company has been integral to its growth and impact on those who have had the opportunity to work with him throughout these years. His creativity, his vision and his respect for the young people of WA has provided so many opportunities for our members to explore and refine their passion for theatre. We are and will be forever grateful to James and wish him all the best.’

Berlyn said of his time with WAYTCo: ‘I am incredibly proud of what we have all achieved in six years. It’s been a life-changing privilege and professional high point for me. I can’t wait to see how the Company continues to grow and develop from this point on. WAYTCo services a very curious, deserving and under-represented sector of the arts and broader community. Long may it continue.’

Berlyn will remain in the role until July 2023. More information on recruitment will be announced shortly.

New CEO joins Stella

Stella, the organising body of the annual Stella Prize, has announced the appointment of its new Executive Director and Co-CEO, Fiona Sweet.

Sweet joins Stella’s incumbent CEO and Creative Director Jaclyn Booton in a new joint leadership model, which will expand the organisation’s capacity to deliver meaningful programs that support Australian women’s writing.

Stella’s Creative Director and Co-CEO Jaclyn Booton (left) alongside Executive Director and Co-CEO Fiona Sweet (right). Image: Supplied.

Sweet is the past Artistic Director and CEO of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale – Australia’s leading contemporary photographic event – and the inaugural Director of National Centre for Photography.

She is an influential and in-demand public speaker, industry judge, photographic portfolio reviewer and assessor in Australia and internationally. She was the director and founder of Sweet Creative, and is recognised for her inspiring and intelligent delivery of uniquely crafted festivals and arts events.

Sweet is also a former Board Director of the Australian Graphic Design Association and the Melbourne Fringe, and co-founded Melbourne’s Acland Street Projection Festival. She currently sits on the LCI University Photographic Advisory Committee and the Advisory Committee for the Discipline of Photography at RMIT, and is a Board member of Melbourne Jewish Book Week.

Sweet is the recipient of many prestigious design awards, and in 2016 was identified by her peers as one of the top 25 women to have made a significant contribution to Australian graphic design. She is listed on the afFEMation website, which aims to firmly place and celebrate these women as heroes in their industry.

‘I’m excited by Stella’s mission to champion Australian women’s writing and drive cultural change in Australian literature. While Stella is a relatively small organisation, it punches well above its weight in terms of impact for writers, readers and the literary sector at large. I am really looking forward to working with and for women and non-binary writers, and to help elevate their stories and perspectives in our national culture,’ Sweet said in a statement.

PICA farewells Georgia Malone

Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) is bidding farewell to Georgia Malone, the organisation’s Acting Director (August – December 2022) and General Manager (since July 2021).

Malone first worked at PICA as Communications Manager (2007–10) and, in between interstate projects, worked as a producer for the Hatched: National Graduate Show opening event, marketing consultant and also for a short stint as Acting General Manager in early 2020.

In 2021, Malone returned to PICA during a particularly challenging time for the organisation brought on by COVID-19 pressures. She was key in supporting both PICA and the team through what was a very bumpy period for many arts organisations.

Malone is leaving PICA to take up a senior role in the Arts and Culture team at Minderoo Foundation, which she will commence on 8 May.

‘Georgia is deeply admired by the PICA staff and board, and broader arts community. We know she’ll have a great impact at Minderoo in her dynamic new role and we wish her all the very best,’ said a PICA spokesperson.

Applications for the PICA General manager position close on Monday 3 April.

