On the move: latest sector appointments

DRILL announces new Artistic Director

The Board of DRILL Performance Company, a youth dance company based in Hobart, has announced the appointment of Bec Dundas as its next Artistic Director.

In a statement, the Board said: ‘Bec impressed the national selection panel with her capacity to step into and build the DRILL Artistic Director role. She has a deep understanding of what this role entails and a genuine interest in championing youth voices. Her experience is broad covering choreography, performance, marketing, producing, working with large groups and working with young people in and out of school settings.’

Dundas is currently working as acting Artistic Director for Stompin, and Associate Producer at Tasdance. ‘She is a passionate and accomplished leader who will confidently build relationships in the south of Tasmania while maintaining her strong connections across the state and beyond. We look forward to welcoming Bec and her family when they relocate to nipaluna/Hobart,’ the Board said.

Dundas will begin the role at the start of May following handover time with Isabella Stone in the months prior.

Speaking to her appointment, Dundas said: ‘I am thrilled to be stepping into this role and embarking on a new chapter in nipaluna/Hobart, working with an ensemble of wonderful young people. I am incredibly passionate about youth dance culture and its impact on developing young adults and feel that this is the perfect time in my career to positively contribute to that landscape.

‘This appointment is one that I feel truly privileged to accept and look forward to continuing to provide meaningful dance experiences and creative opportunities at DRILL,’ she concluded.

First Nations leader appointed to Sydney Conservatorium of Music

The Sydney Conservatorium of Music at the University of Sydney has welcomed renowned First Nations soprano, musician, composer and educator Professor Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO as the inaugural Elizabeth Todd Chair of Vocal Studies. She will commence as Professor of Practice (Vocal Studies) in February 2023.

Cheetham Fraillon is a Yorta Yorta/Yuin soprano and composer specialising in chamber, orchestral, choral and operatic settings of First Nations traditional languages and narratives across Australia. She is widely celebrated and a leader on the subject of the importance of cultural authority in the art music space. Cheetham Fraillon has championed the voice and visibility of classically trained First Nations musicians through her achievements as a composer, performer and artistic director of the Short Black Opera and Ensemble Dutala.

As a practising artist, Cheetham Fraillon will be lecturing and mentoring Conservatorium students in vocal and opera studies and composition. She will also conduct research delivered as performance practice.

The position is funded thanks to a bequest from the late Elizabeth Todd OAM. Todd was a graduate of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music before joining as a lecturer in singing in 1948. She continued to teach until 1985, retiring as Senior Lecturer and Head of Vocal Studies. Her well renowned passion for music and love for teaching leaves a lasting legacy for future generations of students.

Professor Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO. Image: Supplied.

Cheetham Fraillon graduated from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music with a Bachelor of Music Education in 1986 and returns this year as the inaugural Elizabeth Todd Chair of Vocal Studies.

‘It is a great honour to return to my alma mater as the Elizabeth Todd Chair of Vocal Studies,’ she said. ‘Ms Todd was a revered singing teacher and I had the great good fortune to sing for her on a number of occasions when I was a student in Sydney.

‘I look forward to this opportunity to contribute to the development of the next generation of musicians at Australia’s most prestigious conservatorium. My aim is to strengthen knowledge and understanding of the true purpose of music as central to our way of being.

‘While the Elizabeth Todd Chair is a new initiative, it is built on the continuation of a long and celebrated tradition of vocal studies at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and I am looking forward to working with esteemed colleagues in the vocal department,’ said Cheetham Fraillon.

Cheetham Fraillon describes herself as a ‘21st century urban woman who is Yorta Yorta by birth, Stolen Generation by government policy, soprano by diligence, composer by necessity and lesbian by practice’.

Much in demand as a composer, having established her credentials in the early 2000s after receiving a commission to write and perform an original work as the Welcome to Country for the Opening Ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, Cheetham Fraillon’s most recent major commissions include works for The Australian Ballet (The Hum, 2023), Sydney Symphony Orchestra (Ghost Light, 2022), the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (Baparripna, 2022) and Victorian Opera (Parrwang Lifts The Sky, 2021).

Professor Anna Reid, Dean of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, said: ‘Deborah Cheetham Fraillon is the single most outstanding Indigenous classical music artist that Australia has produced. This is possibly one of the most important appointments we have made. She is the Artistic Director of Australia’s national Indigenous opera company Short Black Opera, where she plays the role of composer, soprano and educator. This, among her many achievements, demonstrates her ability to transcend musical and cultural boundaries to create music, and education, that inspires our current generation of musical artists.

‘The Sydney Conservatorium of Music is simply thrilled to bits to have Professor Cheetham Fraillon join our faculty – an artist of this calibre and experience will profoundly change the learning environment for our students and the manner of our engagement with faculty,’ Reid said.

MTC appoints new Executive Director and Co-CEO

Melbourne Theatre Company’s Chair, Jane Hansen AO, last week confirmed Sally Noonan as the new Executive Director and Co-CEO of Melbourne Theatre Company.

Noonan comes to the company with over 20 years’ experience in leadership roles across the cultural sector, in Australia and the UK. Recently as Walsh Bay Arts Precinct Manager, Noonan established operations and cross-precinct collaboration for the $371 million redevelopment, a harbourside arts precinct for nine of Australia’s performing arts companies, including Bangarra Dance Theatre, Australian Chamber Orchestra and Sydney Theatre Company.

Prior to this, Noonan was Chief Operating Officer at London’s Donmar Warehouse, playing a central role in the development of the theatre’s strategic vision, financial planning and business goals. She was also the Director of Development and Deputy Executive Director for Almeida Theatre, managing organisational change of an incoming Artistic Director and developing the strategic plan for the company’s government funding. In addition, Noonan has held development leadership roles at the National Art School and Sydney Theatre Company.

Incoming MTC Executive Director and Co-CEO Sally Noonan. Photo: Annabel Moeller.

Working in partnership with the Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Anne-Louise Sarks, Noonan will be tasked with strengthening the MTC’s post-COVID recovery and realising its vision and values.

‘2023 marks the 70th anniversary for the Company, and Sally Noonan’s experience in strategy, operations, development and leading cultural organisations through times of change makes her the perfect person to continue shepherding us through COVID recovery and laying the foundation for the next 70 years,’ said Hansen.

‘On behalf of the Board, we welcome Sally and look forward to working with her, in what is an exciting new chapter for the Company.’

Speaking about her appointment, Noonan said, ‘Melbourne Theatre Company plays such a crucial role enriching Australia’s cultural landscape. From its annual season to industry-leading access and education programs, it has always been a powerhouse company. I am genuinely inspired by the new vision. I can’t wait to get back inside a producing theatre company and to work with Anne-Louise and the whole team to help make that vision a reality.’

Sarks said, ‘I am thrilled to begin working with Sally to lead Melbourne Theatre Company into its exciting next phase. For 20 years Sally has dedicated her career to organisations that give artists the licence to make work on their terms. Her experience in connecting audiences and engaging stakeholders with live performance makes her perfectly suited for this role.’

Noonan’s appointment follows the recent announcement of Martina Murray as Executive Producer and Deputy CEO, a newly created role working with the Executive Director and Artistic Director, to ensure the realisation of the vision aligns to a long-term strategy that develops sustainably.

Noonan will commence her role with Melbourne Theatre Company on 3 April 2023.

Musica Viva Australia announces new appointments

Following Anne Frankenberg’s recent appointment as Musica Viva Australia’s CEO (the outcome of a four-year succession plan, with Frankenberg commencing in the role in December) Musica Viva Australia (MVA) has announced two new senior appointments.

Jennifer Lang will join MVA as Director of Emerging Artists, while Viv Rosman has been appointed as Musica Viva Australia’s Director of External Affairs.

Jennifer Lang is a musician, creative producer and arts manager with experience working across Australasia, in South America, the UK and Europe with leading arts entities and venues, including the New Zealand String Quartet, São Polo State Symphony Orchestra, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Southbank Sinfonia and Britten Sinfonia. Most recently, she was Head of Learning and Engagement with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Lang has created and presented work for both mainstage and in schools and communities, and is committed to the discovery, nurture and amplification of diverse emerging talent, contributing to a strong, versatile and consequential future for the arts.

In Australia, Lang is inspired by the oldest continuous culture in the world and has enjoyed the privilege of working with First Nations creatives, musicians, composers and dancers, to tell stories of Country and Culture in music and in Language.

Read: New program and personnel prove a gamechanger for Musica Viva

Rosman’s responsibilities as Director of External Affairs include advocacy and government relations, development and managing national teams.

Her expertise spans producing companies, venues, festivals and local government, and includes national and international experience in touring, collaboration and market development. Previous roles include Executive Director at Darlinghurst Theatre Company, Executive Director/co-CEO of Melbourne’s Polyglot Theatre, Manager of Arts and Culture at Waverley Council, and Deputy General Manager of Griffin Theatre Company. Earlier in her career, Rosman worked in a range of producing and programming roles at organisations including Performing Lines, Darwin Festival, Sydney Festival and Sydney Opera House.

Rosman was a Fellow of the International Society of Performing Arts (ISPA) from 2017 – 2020. She was also the recipient of a Weary Dunlop Fellowship to support her participation in the Asialink Leaders Program in 2019.

Rosman is based on Gadigal Country, Sydney and Lang on Wurundjeri, Boonwurrung and Wadawurrung Country, Melbourne.

Curator appointed for Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023

Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has appointed Sanja Simić as Curator of the Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023. Simić is an award-winning, Meanjin/Brisbane-based theatre director and creative producer, with over a decade of experience in the Australian theatre sector. Over the coming months, Simić will work alongside the TNA team, partners and guest speakers/facilitators to deliver the three-day forum.

TNA will present the seventh Australian Performing Arts Forum (formerly ATF) from 13-15 September 2023 in Brisbane, in association with Brisbane Festival and Brisbane Powerhouse. More details will be announced via the APAF website.

APAF 2023 is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, and the Australia Council for the Arts.

State Theatre Company SA appoints Artistic Associate

Shannon Rush has been announced as the new Artistic Associate at State Theatre Company SA (STCSA).

Rush joins the company as part of its resident artist program and will be working on several productions throughout the year. A theatre director, Rush holds an Advanced Diploma in Acting from the Adelaide College of the Arts and a Bachelor of Creative Arts in Directing with First Class Honours from Flinders University. She also trained at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and has directed, performed and facilitated in Australia, Europe and the UK.

Rush made her STCSA directorial debut with Cathedral in 2022, a co-production with Country Arts SA, and previously directed Sophia Simmons’ Limit as part of the 2019 Umbrella program. Later this year Rush will direct the world premiere of Anna Goldsworthy’s Welcome To Your New Life, which opens in the Space Theatre in November.

Australian Youth Orchestra farewells CEO

The Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) has said farewell to CEO Colin Cornish AM after 17 years, who leaves to take up the role of Chief Executive at Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

During Cornish’s time leading the AYO, he fostered strong relationships with the Australian Government, launched Momentum Ensemble and the AYO International Tour Fund, facilitated AYO’s hosting of the National Music Teacher Mentoring Program, and brought an exciting and diverse selection of guest artists into the AYO community.

Read: How to get known as a contemporary composer

‘It is with a sense of sadness but great pride that I conclude my tenure as CEO of the Australian Youth Orchestra after 17 rewarding years,’ said Cornish.

‘As I reflect, I am in awe of the achievements of our musicians, staff and whole organisation. The results of our work together, and those whose efforts we built upon, are embedded in the musical fabric of Australia and will continue to make a difference for generations to come… To the tutors, conductors, soloists, directors and teachers who have made such an impact on thousands of young Australians, my heartfelt thanks and respect.

‘AYO will remain with me as an everlasting inspiration,’ he said.

Screen Canberra CEO resigns

Monica Penders has resigned as Screen Canberra’s CEO and will depart the role in September 2023, after almost 15 years with the organisation.

During that time, Penders developed strong partnerships with the ACT Government, resulting in funding initiatives to attract significant national and international productions to the region, bringing production expenditure to the Canberra economy and creating employment opportunities for the local industry. These initiatives include the $5 million CBR Screen Investment Fund and the pilot CBR Screen Attraction Fund. She was also involved in Trade Missions with the ACT Government to Singapore and New Zealand to further opportunities for local talent and industry.

Penders has been passionate about showcasing Canberra’s screen talent to the wider world and has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for local professionals to work on major projects at home. She has also focused on the development of emerging and upcoming talent during her years with the organisation.

Most recently, she worked closely in partnership with the University of Canberra to offer the first-ever Graduate Certificate in Screen Development.

Monica Penders. Image: Supplied.

Penders said, ‘It has been a true pleasure to be part of this incredible organisation and to have worked alongside many talented people. The local industry has accomplished so much over the past 15 years and will continue to go from strength to strength.

‘The initiatives we have developed to help creators have a realistic, market-focused approach to content development [and are] one of my most significant accomplishments. Giving individuals the knowledge, tools and opportunities to see their passion or project go the distance is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.

‘Our recent partnership with Bus Stop Films for its Accessible Film Studies Program has seen 30 students in two cohorts this year. This is opening up a world of possibilities for people with intellectual disabilities. Everyone has a story to tell.

‘I am deeply grateful for my time in this role, and I look forward to the future with optimism. There has never been a more exciting time for content creators as the demand for screen content has exploded.

‘I’m excited to see the Screen Canberra team take the local industry further and continue to show off Canberra to the rest of the world,’ she said.

Dr David Court, Chair of Screen Canberra, thanked Penders on behalf of the Board for all of her efforts in putting the Canberra screen capabilities on the map. ‘Monica has made an extraordinary contribution to Screen Canberra and Canberra itself. Her passion for filmmaking and filmmakers has been inspirational. It is fair to say that without her leadership over nearly 15 years, the local industry would not have made the amazing progress it has.’

The Board will be conducting an executive search for Penders’ replacement over the coming months.

New Director appointed at Ipswich Art Gallery

Claire Sourgnes has been appointed as the new Director of the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Community, Culture, Arts and Sport Committee Chairperson Councillor Andrew Fechner said Sourgnes had more than 20 years’ experience across cultural roles in Berlin, Canberra and Brisbane.

‘Following a national recruitment process undertaken by Council, which presented several excellent candidates, Claire’s experience, professionalism and passion stood out,’ Fechner said.

‘Claire was most recently CEO of Artisan, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting contemporary craft and design practice for both makers and their audiences.

‘Claire also holds important advocacy positions as Co-President of Public Galleries Queensland and Co-Chair of the Australian Craft and Design Centres Network,’ he noted.

Sourgnes started as Director of the Ipswich Art Gallery on 2 February and will focus on delivering an innovative and diverse visual arts program to excite and support local artists and the Ipswich community.

‘After six years as CEO of Artisan I am honoured to commence my new role as Director of Ipswich Art Gallery, which is one of the most visited regional art galleries in Australia,’ Sourgnes said.

‘The city already has such a wonderful gallery, and I am excited to be working for council to amplify the role local art and culture plays in being a powerful tool to learn, exchange and evolve.’

Sourgnes has taken over from Hannah Attwood, who had assumed the position in a caretaking capacity upon the departure of the previous Director Michael Beckman.

The Ipswich Art Gallery is a visual arts and social history museum that presents a dynamic program of exhibitions and heritage displays with complementary workshops, performances and an extensive program for children and families.

The gallery has constantly changing exhibitions with local artists on show alongside contemporary and historically significant artists such as Margaret Olley, Ben Quilty and William Robinson. It is renowned for its school holiday programs, children’s exhibitions and performances in The Children’s Gallery, which was Australia’s first permanent interactive gallery space for under-12s.

ARIA announces Board Observership Program participants for 2023

The Australia Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has announced updates to its Board, including the reappointment of Natalie Waller as Chair and the selection of Mitaru McGaughey and Cassandra Paz as the 2023 participants in the ARIA Board Observership Program.

In addition to the selection of the Board Observership Program participants, Chris Maund and David Vodicka return as Directors following the annual election of Member representatives prior to the AGM in late 2022, and President of Universal Music Australia and New Zealand, Sean Warner; CEO and Chair of Sony Music Australia and New Zealand, Vanessa Picken; and Rebecca Sandel of Universal Music Australia have joined the Board.

McGaughey is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Blak Label Music – a First Nations led independent record label that aims to bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices, stories and art to a global stage.

Co-founding Blak Label Music in 2020, McGaughey then formally transitioned into the music industry and is currently a Clients Services Lead at The Annex, providing marketing and audience development services to independent artists and labels.

The ARIA Board Observership Program was established in 2019 in partnership with the Observership Program, which was founded in 2014 to facilitate the involvement of young, talented and energetic individuals in a structured experience on not-for-profit boards.

This year ARIA made two observership opportunities available. One for employees of ARIA Members who identify as female or non-binary, and one for employees of ARIA Members who identify as First Nations.

The Observership Program board placements provide valuable professional development for talented employees within member companies, exposing them to the decision-making processes and corporate governance of boards. ARIA participates in the program to support emerging industry leaders and promote equality, diversity and inclusion on boards across the Australian music industry.

NFSA appoints new Head of Programs and Place

Chris Mercer will join the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) Executive next week as Head of Programs and Place.

This newly created role focuses on activating and developing NFSA’s headquarters in Canberra through a range of public programs including screenings, events, educational programs and commercial activities. In tandem with place-making, Mercer will also take on leadership of NFSA’s physical infrastructure planning and strategic asset management, including designing the roadmap to net zero.

Mercer joins the NFSA from global design and engineering firm Arup where he led the Australasia arts and culture business, connecting best practice design, engineering, and technology with evolving artistic practice to support the delivery of major arts and culture infrastructure projects.

Prior to that, Mercer worked for a number of major arts and cultural organisations around the world, including as Head of Production for Sydney Theatre Company and Production Manager at the National Theatre in London. He is currently a Board member of Australian Dance Theatre and lectures regularly at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts.

Mercer holds a Bachelor of Creative Arts from the University of Wollongong, has completed an Executive Program in Arts and Cultural Strategy at the University of Pennsylvania, and is currently completing a Master of Environmental Management at the University of New South Wales.

‘Chris has outstanding experience and skills in developing strategic approaches to solve complex operational issues,‘ said NFSA Chief Executive Patrick McIntyre. ‘He is ideally placed to shape this new role and guide the delivery of the NFSA’s new strategic plan.’

This is the final appointment to the NFSA’s refreshed Executive team, following the appointments in late 2022 of Keir Winesmith as Chief Digital Officer and Nicole McPeake as Chief Marketing Officer, joining Jacqui Uhlmann as Head of Collection and Rebecca Coronel as Head of Collection Preservation.

Mercer joins the NFSA on Monday 27 February and will be based at its Acton headquarters in the ACT.

Screen Illawarra announces new Chair and new Board Members

Following an AGM on 13 February, Screen Illawarra has announced the appointment of Nick Bolton as the organisation’s new Chair, replacing Sandra Pires.

Bolton, an experienced film and content producer, actor and business manager, co-founded the content production company Ten Alphas and has served on the board of Screen Illawarra for three years.

Along with Bolton’s appointment, Essi Haukkamaa-Judge has been appointed as Vice Chair, succeeding Anousha Zarkesh. The newly elected leadership group includes Treasurer Gia Frino and Secretary Sarina Crocco, as well as general members Aaron Burton, Sharon Lewis, Brittany Louise Pike, Ann Megalla and Sue Turnbull.

Settling into the role, Nick Bolton said he is ‘energised’ about the potential of this new chapter for Screen Illawarra.

‘I acknowledge the great work of outgoing Chair Sandra Pires and Vice Chair Anousha Zarkesh. Sandra and Anousha founded Screen Illawarra and built it into the vibrant community it is today with over 380 local members across all screen disciplines,’ he said.

Haukkamaa-Judge is a Finnish-Australian film and TV producer who founded Greenlit Productions and is also a Senior Lecturer of Producing at the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS).

‘I am excited to work with Nick and the leadership team, along with current and future members of Screen Illawarra, to make the region an even stronger stakeholder in the Australian screen industry. Screen Illawarra is an exceptional collaborator for any business seeking to produce their content in the region, given the vast industry knowledge and craft skills possessed by our members,’ she said.

Screen Illawarra is a non-profit organsation that works closely with local government, businesses and industry professionals to develop the screen industry in the Illawarra region of NSW. Significant partners include Create NSW, Destination Wollongong, Wollongong City Council and the University of Wollongong, with a mission to build a vibrant, sustainable and diverse screen industry in the region.

Speaking about the strong vision for opportunities to move Screen Illawarra forward into a new era, Bolton said, ‘The Australian Government’s new Revive National Cultural Policy for the arts puts us in an excellent position to grow the local screen sector.

‘Our upcoming feasibility study, researched and developed by Kingston Anderson, sets a benchmark for the region and will aid in developing new initiatives. Also, our familiarisation tour with Destination Wollongong and the four Illawarra councils – Wollongong, Shoalhaven, Shellharbour and Kiama – demonstrates a real collaborative effort in already attracting screen production to our beautiful region.’

Screen Illawarra is running a networking event on 15 March in Wollongong. Members and non-members from all disciplines of the screen community are most welcome to attend. See website and socials for more information.

More recent appointments