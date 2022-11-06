On the move: Latest sector appointments

Liquid Architecture announces new Co-Directors

Melbourne-based organisation Liquid Architecture has announced the appointment of Kristi Monfries and Dr Lucreccia Quintanilla to the role of Co-Directors; the pair will commence in their roles on Monday 14 November 2022.

Kristi Monfries is a Javanese Australian arts producer, researcher and project curator with a deep understanding and committed engagement in contemporary arts practice. In collaboration with colleagues in Indonesia and Australia she runs Volcanic Winds, an arts organisation based in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Over the last decade she has focused on how artists from the region are transforming the traditional musics of Southeast Asia into radical contemporary works for public presentation. Monfries’s passion is for supporting experimental new voices, with a special interest in Asian artists and their geographic relationship to Australia, including work created by diasporic and Asian Australian creatives.

Dr Lucreccia Quintanilla is a researcher, writer, DJ and artist. She is a Salvadoran woman who grew up in both New York and in El Salvador and has lived in Melbourne for the last 20 years. She recently completed her doctoral research project, Whose Myth? The Echo and the Diaspora, at Monash University. Also recently she created sound works for West Space, Kunstraum Niederoesterreich and the Art Gallery of NSW. She has presented her research at the Sound System Outernational Conference held by Goldsmiths (a college of the University of London) in Naples, and has been a resident artist at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. Quintanilla is a sound system operator of General Feelings Sound, which was recently a part of Heavy Congress at RISING. A long-time collaborator with Liquid Architecture, Quintanilla’s work addresses the potential of sound and amplification.

Their appointment comes as Liquid Architecture takes stock of a phase of wide-ranging growth and development under Artistic Director Joel Stern (2013–2022) and Executive Director/CEO Georgia Hutchison (2017–2022).

The LA board was seeking leadership from those whose voices will resonate with emergent communities of practice and solidify the organisation’s burgeoning platforms for diverse voices. Under Monfries and Quintanilla’s directorship, Liquid Architecture will widen its outreach, building upon the institution’s history as the leading Australian organisation for artists working with sound and listening: fine-tuning its platform for experimental practices, sustained and energised through discourse and research, and realised in collaboration with communities in Melbourne and through the region.

Dr Lucreccia Quintanilla and Kristi Monfries. Photo: Josh Pickup.

The pair are deeply engaged in the local experimental sound ecosystem and are recognised and respected in various communities locally and internationally for having a considered and deep approach to supporting and encouraging experimental and transcultural practices, and placing ‘First Peoples first’ as a key pillar of their work. They share a common ethic around positionality, experimentation, relationality, mentorship and genuine collaboration with a particular interest in diaspora and regional Southeast Asia communities.

In a joint statement, Quintanilla and Monfries said: ‘As women who come from global south backgrounds, we couldn’t be more excited to bring our experience and perspectives to this new chapter in Liquid Architecture’s future. We acknowledge that we are taking on an organisation with a very deep and important legacy along with the many people who have collectively built and contributed to this massive body of work. We know that the future of Liquid Architecture will be in the community and collective efforts through fostering trust, opportunities to learn, curating with care and a co-design approach. We look forward to being a strong resource and a creative place for sound artists and communities from diverse backgrounds and emergent voices to make work, and to connect these creative energies to international artistic networks.’

Naretha Williams, Co-Chair of the Liquid Architecture Board, said, ‘We trust Kristi and Lucreccia’s combined and complementary expertise will be an incredible asset to our organisation, bringing strength and agility at a time of great change. Their culturally grounded and collaborative leadership style centres art practice, community engagement and sector sustainability. We are enthusiastic about their vision and excited by what lies ahead for Liquid Architecture.’

Danny Butt, Co-Chair, added: ‘We are thrilled to appoint the dynamic duo of Kristi and Lucreccia as Co-Directors of Liquid Architecture after a highly competitive process. Kristi and Lucreccia stood out with their ability to align a strong conceptual analysis of the state of experimental practice today with a collaborative philosophy and a long track record of program and project delivery with exciting artists.’

Active since 2000, Liquid Architecture is a Naarm (Melbourne)-based organisation supporting experimental, interdisciplinary and critical work addressing sound and listening in context. Liquid Architecture is based on Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country, at the Collingwood Yards art precinct, Victoria.

MQFF Program Director to step down

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival’s (MQFF) program director, Spiro Economopoulos, will be departing the festival following the conclusion of its 32nd festival in November 2022.

Economopoulos joined the festival in 2015 and has programmed eight main festivals and two mini-festivals, each featuring over 100 features, documentaries and shorts celebrating the stories of LGBTIQ+ people.

His work at MQFF has allowed the festival to showcase the work of both renowned and emerging Australian and international filmmakers and has also helped support local talent.

Most importantly, Economopoulos’s work helped entertain and enrich audiences through festivals and regional tours by bringing important stories to the screen for queer communities to enjoy. His work also supported the festival’s shift online during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping keep LGBTIQ+ audiences around Australia entertained throughout lockdowns.

MQFF Co-President David Micallef said: ‘On behalf of the Board, the staff, volunteers, Sweethearts and members, we would like to thank Spiro for his service to MQFF and wish him well wherever his journey next takes him.’

MQFF will seek a sessional program director ahead of its 33rd season, with recruitment starting for the 33rd Melbourne Queer Film Festival in early 2023. An announcement will be made in due course.

The 32nd MQFF runs from Thursday 10 to Monday 21 November.

New Board member joins STCSA

State Theatre Company South Australia (STCSA) has announced the appointment of Jude Henshall as the Company’s newest Board member.

In a statement, STCSA said: ‘Many would know Jude from treading the boards of a different kind, having graced the State Theatre Company South Australia stage many times over the past decade in shows such as After Dinner, The Comedy of Errors and Mr Burns, a Post-Electric Play.

‘Jude comes to the Company with a wealth of arts experience as a founder of theatre company isthisyours?, former Associate Artist at Windmill Theatre Co, Parade Director at Adelaide Fringe and is currently strategic adviser for Global Entrepreneurship Network Australia, founder and CEO of Peak and Senior Producer at Sandpit.

‘We look forward to having Jude’s knowledge and expertise on the Board and know she will be a valuable member of the Company family,’ the statement read.

NFSA appoints Chief Digital Officer

Keir Winesmith will join the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) as Chief Digital Officer to help drive the organisation’s digital transformation strategy.

Reporting to the CEO, Winesmith will lead the delivery of the NFSA’s strategic digital roadmap, with a focus on developing new products and services designed to enhance discoverability and shareability of the national audiovisual collection for all Australians. He will also head up the NFSA’s information and communication technology activity across data management, storage, cyber security, business systems, infrastructure, and connectivity.

Another important priority will be to further develop the institution’s digital preservation capability as it engages with the challenges of collecting complex digital objects, including video games and interactive media.

Winesmith joins the NFSA from the National Gallery of Australia, where he is currently the Tim Fairfax Head of Digital. Prior roles include Chief Technology Officer at Old Ways, New, an Indigenous-owned and managed social enterprise; and Director of Digital Experiences/Head of Web and Digital at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. He has also worked at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney and at SBS Online.

He holds a PhD in New Media and a Science degree in Computer Science and Physics. Winesmith is the co-author of the 2020 book The Digital Future of Museums, co-founded the Sydney Cultural Data Salon and is an inaugural mentor in the Australian Council’s CEO Digital Mentoring program.

Patrick McIntyre, the NFSA’s CEO, said, ‘Keir has unrivalled experience in the intersection of the arts and technology. I’m really excited that he is joining the NFSA at such a critical time as we develop a digital strategy that opens the archive to all Australians, no matter where they are.’

Winesmith added: ‘The NFSA is uniquely positioned to thrive in the digital age. I’m thrilled to be joining the team during this transformational period, to help engage the whole nation through the NFSA’s rich collection.’

Winesmith will join the NFSA in mid-January.

March Dance farewells Program Manager

March Dance, Sydney’s annual showcase of independent dance, has farewelled Program Manager Lauren Vassallo.

In a statement, the organisation said Vassallo ‘did an extraordinary job over the last two years and [we] thank her for incredible dedication and passion for dance and dance artists in NSW’.

Simultaneously, March Dance announced the appointment of new Program Manager Matt Prest in the lead-up to the festival’s 2023 iteration.

