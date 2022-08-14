On the move: Latest sector appointments

New Trustee joins Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences Trust

Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin has announced the appointment of Professor Robynne Quiggin to the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences Trust.

Professor Quiggin will be the first Aboriginal Trustee of the museum in its 143-year history. She will work alongside Trust President Peter Collins AM QC to provide guidance and support to the museum’s First Nations Directorate. Quiggin will help shape Powerhouse policies and plans to ensure a self-determined direction for Aboriginal representation and engagement at the museum.

Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said Quiggin’s extensive experience and diverse skillset will support the growth and renewal of the Powerhouse.

‘Professor Quiggin’s exceptional leadership experience in sectors including law, education and business will be instrumental to the Powerhouse during its renewal,’ said Franklin.

‘This is a historic and timely appointment which reflects the importance of Aboriginal leadership and representation in the NSW arts and cultural sector.’

Museum Trust President Peter Collins welcomed Quiggin to the Trust and referenced the significant contribution she will make to the governance of the institution.

‘Professor Quiggin’s extensive knowledge of Aboriginal cultural rights and financial governance, as well as her prior experience supporting cultural institutions in NSW will be of significant value to the museum,’ said Collins.

Powerhouse Chief Executive, Lisa Havilah, said: ‘One of the foundational aims of the museum’s First Nations Directorate is to advocate international best practice in Indigenous cultural and intellectual property, First Nations cultural protocol and ethical collection management of First Nations cultural belongings. Professor Quiggin’s expertise will be instrumental in achieving that vision and we are thrilled to have her join the Trust.’

Quiggin highlighted her enthusiasm for working with the Trust and Powerhouse team, and the importance of Indigenous leadership in contemporary museum practice.

‘I am looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside the Trust, Chief Executive and the Powerhouse’s First Nations Directorate during this transformative period in the museum’s history,’ said Quiggin.

‘I believe museums have a critical role to play in advocating for Indigenous cultural and intellectual property rights and make an important contribution to the life of our nation.

‘I am confident that together with the Powerhouse team, we can create new ways of thinking about the recognition of First Nations culture, knowledge and artistic expression both in Australia and internationally,’ she concluded.

Professor Quiggin is a member of the Wiradjuri nation of central western New South Wales and an expert in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural rights. She is Chair of the NSW Aboriginal Housing Office Board, Associate Dean (Indigenous Leadership and Engagement) and Professor at the UTS Business School, and Chair of the Human Rights Law Centre Board.

She fills the vacancy left by former Trustee Eddie Woo, who resigned earlier this year.

Copyright Agency appoints new Board Director

The Copyright Agency has announced the appointment of Dr Matthew Ricketson to its Board, filling the casual vacancy for the Author Member.

Ricketson has worked as a journalist with The Age, The Australian, the Sunday Herald and other press publications. He has taught journalism at RMIT, was a Professor of Journalism at the University of Canberra, and is currently Professor of Communication at Deakin University. He has authored, co-authored or edited eight books, as well as authoring many book chapters and journal articles.

Copyright Agency Chair Dr Kate Harrison welcomed Professor Ricketson to the Board as a Director.

‘We are pleased to appoint Matthew to the Board. He brings extensive experience as an author both in the field of journalism and in the higher education sector. The Copyright Agency is looking forward to utilising his expertise and insights,’ Harrison said.

‘The Board will continue to focus on supporting the rights of authors, publishers, and artists by advocating effectively for policy settings that promote and foster the interests of Australian creators.’

Ricketson replaces Adele Ferguson, who served as an elected Author Member on the Board for six years. Dr Harrison again expressed the Board’s thanks to Ferguson for her contribution as a Director of the Copyright Agency.

To fill the vacancy caused by Adele Ferguson’s departure, the Board invited Author Members to submit an expression of interest in the position. Harrison said: ‘We were delighted that 48 author members submitted expressions of interest in the position, and impressed by the expertise, experience and talent each of them had to offer.’

Ricketson will commence his role as Director effective from 15 August.

Senior Research Fellow joins AGWA

The Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) has announced the appointment of Professor Anna Arabindan-Kesson as Senior Research Fellow. This new role will see Arabindan-Kesson contribute to forthcoming exhibitions, publications, programs and research at AGWA, bringing her expertise in examining the impact of colonial histories on the arts, society and the environment.

AGWA Director Colin Walker said, ‘With the recent launch of our curatorial initiative, the Simon Lee Foundation Institute of Contemporary Asian Art, I’m now delighted that we can work on examining our connections with other parts of the world where we have shared histories and contemporary challenges, drawing on Anna’s expertise and networks from Princeton and around the world.

‘AGWA is determined to position WA at the centre of international discourse on society today, challenging what an art museum can be and who it is for, while linking our own experiences to others around the world.’

As Senior Research Fellow, Arabindan-Kesson will work closely with AGWA’s curatorial and learning teams. Over an initial term of three years, she will spend periods at AGWA between continuing professorial responsibilities at Princeton University during the northern hemisphere academic year. Key focuses will be on AGWA’s international research contributions and publication development.

Having lived in Perth previously and graduated with a BA from the University of Western Australia, Arabindan-Kesson said she is looking forward to contributing to Western Australia’s arts sector.

‘I am thrilled to return home as the Senior Research Fellow of The Art Gallery of Western Australia to work with colleagues who are reimagining the role of the art museum. As an academic, my work focuses on the effects of colonial histories on society and the environment. I am, therefore, grateful for the opportunity to learn from curators and artists who are, in meaningful ways, centring community stories and dialogue. I am impressed by AGWA’s commitment to supporting artists and using its collection to foster shared knowledge creation and forms of social change,’ Arabindan-Kesson said.

‘I look forward to collaborating on exhibition projects, publications and programs with my colleagues that emphasise AGWA’s unique cultural and geographical location, while sustaining connections between local and international artistic communities. These initiatives, which will also grow the collection, will continue to support AGWA’s mission to centre the role of artists, and art-making, in the cultural and political life of Western Australia.’

Curator announced for 2024 Adelaide Biennial

The Art Gallery of South Australia has announced José Da Silva as curator of the 2024 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art. Appointed following a national callout, Da Silva brings more than 20 years of curatorial experience in Australian art museums including his current role as Director of UNSW Galleries and former roles at the Australian Cinémathèque and Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art.

Art Gallery of South Australia Director Rhana Devenport ONZM said: ‘As the country’s longest standing survey of contemporary Australian art, the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art has continually broadened audiences, gained national and international attention and provided a dynamic platform for artists during its 30-year history. We welcome José Da Silva to the role of curator of the 2024 Adelaide Biennial, whose wealth of experience and nuanced curatorial practice promises to deliver a captivating exhibition.’

Da Silva said of his appointment: ‘I’m thrilled for this opportunity to share my vision for the Adelaide Biennial and feel energised by all the possibilities ahead, especially the opportunity to learn from Elders, artists, thinkers, and community figures across Australia. Biennials are projects that allow us to create a meaningful interface for culture within a city. I’m eager to work with the AGSA team to develop something extraordinary for the people of South Australia and visitors looking for something that allows them to see culture and society differently.’

Da Silva’s appointment follows the closure in June of the 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Free/State, curated by Sebastian Goldspink. Free/State assembled 25 leading Australian artists with works that revealed alternative ways of viewing the world and explored the challenges of an era of global upheaval.

The Adelaide Biennial has historically been a vehicle through which AGSA grows its holdings of contemporary art and, to date, nine works of art from the 2022 Adelaide Biennial have been acquired for the AGSA collection.

Since 1990, conceived as part of the Adelaide Festival, the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art has created career-defining opportunities for close to 500 artists, and been experienced by more than 1.3 million visitors.

The 2024 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art will be presented from 1 March to 2 June 2024 as part of the 2024 Adelaide Festival.

ACMI appoints new Director and CEO

ACMI Board President Janet Matton AM has announced the appointment of the organisation’s Chief Experience Officer, Seb Chan, to the role of Director and CEO, following a global search for an inspirational leader who will continue to evolve Australia’s national museum of screen culture, after its $40 million renewal and transformation into a multiplatform museum.

ACMI Board President Janet Matton AM said: ‘The ACMI Board has enormous confidence and enthusiasm in appointing Seb Chan to the role of Director and CEO of ACMI. Despite healthy competition for this pivotal leadership position, Seb impressed us with his vision for the museum’s ongoing sustainability and his track record in delivering outstanding creative direction and partnerships during his seven years as ACMI’s Chief Experience Officer and trailblazing work for international museums.’

Chan commenced on Thursday 11 August in his new role as Director and CEO. See our stand-alone article for details.

New Chief Executive Officer appointed at Regional Arts WA

Regional Arts WA and its Board of Directors have announced the appointment of Dr Pilar Kasat as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kasat is well-regarded for her work across the arts sector in Western Australia. She was the Managing Director of Community Arts Network (2004 – 2015) before researching the role of the arts in driving social change, leading to her being a regular voice in national and international forums. Most recently, she was Interim Executive Producer at The Last Great Hunt.

Kasat brings a wealth of knowledge earned from non-executive roles such as Chairwoman of Art on the Move, and previously the inaugural Chairwoman of Women of Colour Australia, and deputy Chair of Diversity Arts Australia. She also served as Peer Assessor for the Australia Council and sat on the board of the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA for six years.

‘I am honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of Regional Arts WA. I look forward to working with the Board and the team to fulfil our purpose. Regional Arts WA is a vital organisation connecting communities across diverse geographies, cultures and ways of life through the arts,’ Kasat said.

‘I firmly believe in the immeasurable power of the arts to nurture imagination and hope and to transform people and communities in a rapidly changing and complex world. I take this opportunity to acknowledge outgoing CEO Paul MacPhail, previous CEOs and staff for the legacy which I inherit.’

Regional Arts WA’s Chair Oliver Bazzani said the appointment of Kasat will enable the organisation to build on its strong foundations and lead the exciting next chapter of growth and impact in serving the regional arts sector in WA.

‘Dr Pilar Kasat is a forward-thinking, passionate, and highly experienced arts leader with over 20 years working as an executive, advocate, and academic. We are incredibly excited about her unique combination of experience and insight that will see Regional Arts WA achieve its vision of connected and creative regional communities across Western Australia,’ he said.

‘The outgoing CEO Paul MacPhail has led Regional Arts WA throughout great periods of change and has created the strong foundations we have today. We are grateful for his leadership that sees the organisation positioned ready to scale its impact with the regional arts sector in WA,’ Bazzani added.

Dr Pilar Kasat will commence with Regional Arts WA on 22 August 2022.

Performing Lines announces new Senior Producer NSW

Touring and production body Performing Lines has announced the appointment of its new Senior Producer NSW, Vanessa Wright, who will lead the company’s NSW team and program. Wright comes to Performing Lines after almost five years as the Senior Producer of Darwin Festival.

‘Vanessa joins the team of fine humans that make up Performing Lines and I’m thrilled to be working with her. Her extensive networks and national experience and high aspirations for NSW artists will propel them and the NSW sector to new levels of achievement,’ said Performing Lines Executive Producer Marion Potts.

Wright joins Performing Lines as the organisation seeks to deepen its engagement with the NSW sector and respond to a rapidly evolving, globally connected sector.

Wright said of her appointment: ‘I’m so excited to be coming on board with Performing Lines and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dynamic group of artists. Artists such as Andrea James, whose spectacular Sunshine Super Girl is embarking on a mammoth national tour; Nigel Jamieson, who is always making ambitious and surprising work; the incredible performance artist Emma Maye Gibson (Betty Grumble) who is currently touring Enemies of Grooviness Eat Shit; the iconic Paul Mac; Ghenoa Gela; Raghav Handa and Charmene Yap and Cass Mortimer Eipper. I can’t wait to support the work of these artists, artists who are exploring what is critical and urgent right now, telling important personal and collective stories.’

Read: How focusing on the sector’s vitamin deficiencies makes work stronger

Performing Lines supports independent artists and the independent arts ecology, working across Australia and internationally, providing opportunities and giving support to artists at all stages of their careers in the realisation of their visions. Wright joins the company’s team of Senior Producers including Samantha Butterworth (VIC), Anette Downs (TAS), and Jeremy Smith (WA).

The NSW office oversees a broad array of artists and programs from varied disciplines and backgrounds. For national initiatives the team occasionally collaborates with colleagues in other states, affording strong national and international networks for artists and community.

Melbourne Recital Centre CEO steps down

Andrea Hull AO, Chair of Melbourne Recital Centre’s Board, last week announced that Euan Murdoch will step down as CEO and return home to New Zealand in the new year.

Murdoch will depart Melbourne Recital Centre at the end of February 2023, after more than six years leading the Centre.

‘Euan has led Melbourne Recital Centre with distinction, bringing together a cohesive and creative team which presented a diversified program attracting new audiences and enhanced patronage,’ Hull said.

‘His tenure included the unprecedented pandemic which caused major disruptions to our program. Euan’s calm and effective leadership engendered the loyalty of staff, audiences, patrons and musicians. He returns to New Zealand with our deep gratitude.’

During his time as CEO, Murdoch has championed the wellbeing of the Melbourne Recital Centre team, nurtured local artists with new performance opportunities, led the Centre’s 10th birthday celebrations and hosted stars of the highest calibre including Gabrieli Consort and Players, The Sixteen, Jordi Savall and Xavier Diaz-Latorre. He also delivered $2 million in donations since March 2020 for the Centre’s Local Artist Appeal to support the organisation’s work in creating employment and performance opportunities for independent local artists, and leading the recovery of our industry during the pandemic.

Reflecting on his time leading the Centre, Murdoch said: ’After six and a half wonderful years at the helm of my favourite place to experience live music, it is time to return home to Aotearoa to pursue new opportunities. The Centre’s success during this time would not have been possible without the support of our incredible artists, passionate audiences, generous supporters and terrific staff. I am proud of the inspiring artists who have graced our stages – from Academy of St Martin in the Fields to Baker Boy and The Wiggles. I am delighted to have welcomed new audiences of all ages and stages to the Centre and welcomed back familiar faces almost every night of the week.’

Murdoch also expressed his gratitude to the Centre’s donor community and staff, and said he looks forward to the organisation’s future.

’I am grateful to our supporters, who helped us raise $2 million to support local musicians and ensembles during the pandemic. And of course, all of this is thanks to the Melbourne Recital Centre team, who really are the best in the business and dedicated to making the Centre the best we can be. The Centre’s future is very bright indeed, and I look forward to seeing how it evolves in its next chapter.’

Steve Dimopoulos, Minister for Creative Industries, thanked Murdoch for his contribution to Victoria’s music offering and cultural life.

’Euan has led Melbourne Recital Centre with passion and enthusiasm, cementing Melbourne Recital Centre as a stand-out venue to experience live music in Victoria. His commitment to our creative community has been unwavering and I thank him for his contribution,’ Dimopoulos said.

The recruitment process for Melbourne Recital Centre’s new CEO is now underway.

ACMI appoints inaugural Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy

The Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) has appointed Gavin Somers, a proud Butjulla, Gubbi man, to the newly created role of Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy.

In the role, Somers will lead Australia’s national museum of screen culture to champion and challenge teams across the organisation to achieve equity of access for individuals and groups that have traditionally been excluded.

Acting Director and CEO, Graham Jephcott said: ’ACMI recognises the impact of our museum in a changing world. Our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion and championing First Peoples’ voices must be ongoing. In welcoming Gavin to the ACMI Executive team, we take important steps towards continuing this vital work.’

Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy, Somers said: ’I am very honoured to be taking up this exciting opportunity in joining the deadly ACMI crew, and looking forward to growing our wonderful connections to our First Nations and diverse communities.’

With a career spanning both Federal and State government departments, Somers was previously manager of Aboriginal Employment and Cultural Inclusion at the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP). In this role Gavin oversaw the creation and implementation of a range of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural inclusion, cultural safety and employment initiatives for a workforce of over 5,000 staff.

Consolidating his reputation as a highly respected leader within Aboriginal communities across Victoria, Somers collaborated closely with DELWP’s diversity and inclusion teams to ensure consistency with the organisation’s LGBQTI+, disability and culturally and linguistically diverse programs.

Somers also remains a passionate supporter of the creative industries through his long-standing role as Board member of Ilbijerri Theatre Company.

Read: ACMI appoints Seb Chan as new Director and CEO

The Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy role was created by ACMI to align with its Reconciliation Action Plan and its commitment to building positive and reciprocal relationships with First Peoples that place them at the centre of Australian culture. The role will lead and support the museum to embed culturally safe practices for staff, visitors, and communities as it strives to deliver meaningful change and engagement across the organisation.

The role will support ACMI as it delivers on its commitment that its staff, programs, audiences, and collaborations will reflect the diversity of its community by focusing on First Nations, LGBQTI+, disability, gender and identity, people of colour and the culturally and linguistically diverse.

Somers commenced with ACMI on Monday 8 August.

New Chair for Windmill’s Board

Windmill has announced that Bruce Speirs will end his tenure as Chair in October, following nine years on the board, with current director, Richard Harris to step into the role.

Joining the board in 2013, and appointed Chair in 2015, Speirs, who is Chief Operating Officer at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, has played a significant role in the recent success of the renowned South Australian company.

During his time as Chair, Windmill has experienced a period of growth that saw the company produce several new Australian works and expand its national and international touring networks to include China, the UK, Ireland and New Zealand in addition to its continued touring in the United States and Canada.

In 2021, Windmill was invited to join the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework (NPAPF) that saw the company join major performing arts companies across the country and secure its funding through a tripartite agreement between State and Federal governments.

‘Bruce has been an exceptional Chair who has substantially contributed to our company,’ said Executive Director Kaye Weeks.

‘His passion for what we do is palpable and he’s had the perfect balance of entrepreneurial spirit and strong governance to chair the company during this pivotal period of growth.

‘I’ve highly valued having Bruce at the end of the phone to chat through various challenges and successes and I thank him most sincerely for his time, perspective and encouragement,’ Weeks said.

Speirs was also instrumental in the establishment of Windmill Pictures in 2017, a new arm of the company dedicated to the production of film, television and other screen projects that was created in response to the international success of Windmill’s first feature film, Girl Asleep.

Windmill Pictures’ first television series, Beep and Mort, will screen on ABC Kids in October 2022, coinciding with Speirs’ departure from the board.

Read: Windmill Theatre Company launches new screen arm

‘What I’ve always admired about Windmill is the company’s ambition,’ said Speirs. ‘For a small company to have achieved so much is a testament to its creativity, ingenuity and vision. I’ve loved being part of the Windmill story and look forward to watching the company continue to grow in the future.’

Stepping into the role of Chair is Board member Richard Harris. Currently the Executive Producer of Minderoo Pictures, Harris brings decades of experience in the Australian screen and creative industries to the board, including as CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation and Head of Business and Audience Development at Screen Australia.

Harris said: ‘I thank Bruce for his considerable contribution to Windmill during his tenure. I look forward to stepping into the role of Chair and helping this dynamic company continue to thrive and bring more Australian stories to stage and screen.’

In the coming months, Windmill continues the national tour of its critically acclaimed production of Creation with seasons at Arts Centre Melbourne and Perth’s AWESOME Festival. The company will also stage a return season of its beloved production, Grug and the Rainbow at Adelaide Festival Centre.

Artistic Director Rosemary Myers said: ‘We’ve got some exciting projects in the works at Windmill, and it has been incredible to have Bruce as Chair over this important time. We thank him for his skill, generosity and incredible dedication to our company.’

New Director of Galleries appointed in Townsville

Jane Scott has been appointed the new Director of Galleries for Townsville City Council.

Townsville is one of Australia’s major city centres with a population close to 200,000. Culture and lifestyle are championed in the city with both Perc Tucker Regional Gallery and Pinnacles Gallery at the heart of Townsville’s creative life.

Scott brings over 30 years’ experience in the cultural sector having been a director of numerous public galleries. She has held curatorial and lead positions with organisations such as the National Gallery of Victoria, National Gallery of Australia and worked as Australia’s Cultural Attaché in the Australian Embassy in Washington DC.

Most recently she was the Lead Curator for the acclaimed exhibition and public program Flesh after Fifty: changing images of older women in Art.

Scott said deciding to move to North Queensland was easy.

‘Perc Tucker’s reputation is excellent, and I knew that Townsville has a strong and diverse arts community,’ she said.

‘My passion is working within community to get the best engagement and represent diversity while showcasing the best visual arts.

‘My hope is to increase engagement and work towards the development of a new larger facility that can be a major destination for locals and visitors to Townsville,’ Scott concluded.

More recent appointments