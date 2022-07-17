On the Move: Latest sector appointments

New Director for Elder Conservatorium of Music

Professor Anna Goldsworthy, an award-winning pianist, writer, and festival director, has been appointed to lead the University of Adelaide’s Elder Conservatorium of Music.

‘The Elder Conservatorium of Music is a much loved part of the University of Adelaide and helps us maintain a strong connection with the wider community,’ said Professor Peter Høj AC, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Adelaide.

‘I am excited that a musician of Anna’s reputation has been chosen to guide this unique and vibrant community of musicians.’

The University of Adelaide’s Professor John Williams, Executive Dean, Faculty of Arts, Business, Law and Economics is delighted with the appointment.

‘I am thrilled to appoint Professor Goldsworthy as the first female director of the Elder Conservatorium of Music, one of the oldest tertiary music schools in Australia. She will use her wealth of experience and knowledge and a long-standing interest in creative education and practice in her new role as Director,’ Williams said.

The Elder Conservatorium of Music was established in 1883 and is widely respected as one of the country’s leading music institutions.

Goldsworthy is an accomplished classical pianist, who performs extensively throughout Australia and internationally, and can frequently be heard on ABC Classic FM. She is a founding member of Seraphim Trio, whose collaboration with Paul Kelly, Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds, won an ARIA award. Her bestselling memoir, Piano Lessons, has been published throughout Europe, Asia and America, and was awarded Newcomer of the Year at the Australian Book Industry Awards.

Goldsworthy is also Artistic Director of the Coriole Music Festival, and the Hayllar Music and Mountains Festival in Queenstown, New Zealand, and former Artistic Director of the Port Fairy Spring Music Festival.

Goldsworthy said of her appointment: ‘The Elder Conservatorium of Music is a jewel in the University of Adelaide’s crown. It is one of the most venerable music institutions in Australia.

‘It has been a part of my life since childhood, and I am passionately committed to seeing it flourish. I am very excited about stepping into this leadership position as a woman, and hope to be the first of many.

‘In our rapidly changing artistic landscape, the Elder Conservatorium is a critical site of cultural innovation and preservation, and an institution which has launched the careers of many of the leaders in the music world,’ she said.

Read: Classical music, new ideas: growing the fine music audience

Goldsworthy said the Conservatorium plays a key role in the community. ‘We live at a time of exponential change, in which the connectivity and sense of humanity offered by music has never been more important.

‘I look forward to maintaining the Elder Conservatorium’s reputation for excellence, while engaging with all parts of the larger musical ecology: the performers and teachers of the future, community groups, performing arts institutions, and a broadening audience.

‘It is one of the markers of our city’s civic life: a home of music and culture, and a great gift to South Australia and the nation,’ she said.

On top of her current role as Professor at the Elder Conservatorium of Music, Goldsworthy was previously the Director of the J.M. Coetzee Centre for Creative Practice. Goldsworthy begins her role as Director of the University of Adelaide’s Elder Conservatorium of Music on 18 July.

New leaders take the helm of YIRRAMBOI Festival

Melbourne’s First Nations festival YIRRAMBOI has appointed two new creative leads, reinvigorating the biennial festival in the lead up to its 2023 edition.

Sherene Stewart (Taungurung/Filipino) will take on the role of Creative Lead, while J-Maine Beezley (Wakka Wakka) has been appointed the festival’s Lead Creative Producer.

The new co-leads will work closely with YIRRAMBOI’S inaugural First Nations advisory group, embedding the commitment to First Peoples’ self-determination and a collective voice in the festival’s 2023 iteration and beyond.

The advisory group will be made up of nine highly skilled creatives from a range of practises and generations to make informed decisions to best support the First Nations creative industry. Members of the advisory group will be announced in the coming weeks.

‘We have had the upmost privilege to be developed by the greatest First Nations community leaders and creative thinkers of our time. Every person we’ve come across in our five years at YIRRAMBOI has some way shaped and informed our vision. We understand intimately what it means to ‘stand on the shoulders of giants’ when taking on these new roles,’ said Sherene Stewart.

The Festival’s creative leads have gained more than five years of industry experience with YIRRAMBOI under the guidance of Elders and renowned creative practitioner Jacob Boehme (Narangga/Kaurna) and arts, culture and tourism senior leader, Caroline Martin (Boonwurrung/Wemba Wemba).

‘Our community has given us the greatest gift of opportunity to now be in a position to return it and as Jacob once said, ‘if you have the platform to hold open the window of opportunities, you jam it open and pull as many people through as you can’,’ Stewart said.

‘We are dedicated to continuing Caroline’s commitment in grounding the Festival in Victoria, reaching regional talent across the state to then extend that support across interstate lines and international waters.

‘YIRRAMBOI 2023 will be a feast of creativity, spotlighting the interconnectedness and diversity of our people. Different generations, different mediums, different communities, with one driving force – our commitment to the strength in our ‘TOMORROW’,’ she said.

Stewart and Beezley will mentor the next generation of First Nations creative leaders and work with the advisory group to make informed decisions to best support the First Nations creative industry.

YIRRAMBOI also welcomes back ally Cara Tamandl as Business Manager, who’ll bring her wealth of experience in the events and creative industries.

YIRRAMBOI Festival will return for its fourth iteration from 4 – 14 May 2023.

Design Tasmania welcomes new Artistic Director

Michelle Boyde has been appointed as Artistic Director of the Launceston-based Design Tasmania.

Trained at RMIT, Boyde brings a broad-thinking and cross-disciplinary approach to design, with a unique and transferable skill set that spans fashion, interiors, object and installation. Her part-time appointment furthers the strong connection that Design Tasmania has with its community in Tasmania and the wider global design industry. Boyde has had a strong ongoing relationship with Design Tasmania as a designer and curator over the years.

‘I’m excited to be invited to contribute artistically to Design Tasmania’s next phase, especially the opportunity to help expand Design Tasmania’s role as a platform and advocacy body for our globally significant design sector. I see this as including the full breadth of design and making disciplines practised professionally and culturally on our island – and practitioners of all ages, career stages, genders and cultures, particularly of course the island’s original cultural practitioners for 60,000 years, the Palawa people,’ said Boyde.

‘My work as an independent designer and curator across Australia for the past 20 years has taken me into many divergent fields and communities, and I have seen firsthand how design can help thinking, improve experience, inspire people and have significant social, environmental and political impact.

‘Guided by Design Tasmania’s strategic vision, I’m keen to help create new pathways between Design Tasmania and this expanded field, and to continue the good work of founder Gary Cleveland and past leadership teams, to build a rich and thriving design eco-system within Tasmania, and to enhance our reputation as a global leader in excellent, sustainable design and making,’ she said.

Change of leadership at Festival of Voices

Hobart’s Festival of Voices has bidden farewell to Festival Director Peter Choraziak who leaves the festival after six years in the role.

‘We are so grateful for his contribution, his leadership and vision; we literally wouldn’t be here without you Pete! Thank you for all you have done over the past six years. We’ll all miss your larrikin​ ways, your kind heart (and terrible Dad jokes),’ said a Festival spokesperson.

Simultaneously, the festival welcomes incoming Festival Director Isobel Marmion, a writer, performer, storyteller, and arts professional currently based on Kaurna Country, in Adelaide. She has extensive knowledge and experience within the arts and the festival scene across the world.

Originally from Yorkshire in the UK, Marmion is currently working at Vitalstatistix in Adelaide and was recently Co-Director of the Australian National Young Writers Festival (2020-2021).

‘It is such an honour to be following in Peter’s footsteps, and I am looking forward to continuing the Festival of Voices’ success and popularity as one of Tasmania’s most valuable events. I’m especially passionate about accessible yet expansive arts and culture, and the power it has to bring communities together. This is why I’m so fortunate and excited to be working with Festival of Voices because this sense of connectedness is at the core of the Festival’s purpose,’ Marmion said.

Director of Programming leaves Regional Arts Victoria

Regional Arts Victoria (RAV) has farewelled their Director of Programming, Rosie Dwyer.

Dwyer has worked in a number of roles in RAV’s performing arts touring program over the last decade. During this time, she supported numerous artists to put their work in front of regional audiences in Victoria and across the country. The vision for RAV’s Connecting Places program was brought to life by Dwyer and will be one of the enduring legacies of her time with the organisation.

Dwyer has been a fierce advocate for artists and presenters both within Regional Arts Victoria and to partners outside the organisation; her leadership through the height of the pandemic ensured performances were rescheduled and artist fees were saved, and her extraordinary work in securing funds to create remotely-accessible versions of RAV’s touring programs built on the access gains that were made through COVID.

‘Though Rosie will be great missed at Regional Arts Victoria, we’re really excited for her next adventure as she undertakes a degree in Climate Change Adaption with the aim of gaining skills to support venues, artists and makers reduce their impact on the climate and support sustainable arts practices,’ a RAV spokesperson said.

SALA welcomes new Chair

The South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival has farewelled its longstanding Chair and Board member Nicholas Linke, and welcomes Alexandrea Cannon as the new Chair of the SALA Board.

Linke joined the SALA Board in 2011 as a director and moved to the position of Chair in 2018. He has been an immensely supportive Chair and SALA has thrived under his stewardship. Linke leaves as a great friend of SALA and ‘we are thankful for the benefit of his intelligence, sound governance and never-failing good humour,’ a SALA statement said.

Incoming Chair Alexandrea Cannon joins the Board with extensive governance experience working across the private and not-for-profit sectors and in industries as diverse as finance, health, education and the arts.

Cannon is the current Chair of the South Australian Tertiary Admissions Centre (SATAC), sits on the UniSA MBA Advisory Board and is Director of COTA (Council on the Ageing) SA. In her career as a professional company director and governance trainer, she has chaired boards and board subcommittees in organisations as diverse as Credit Union SA, the Leaders Institute of SA, Winston Churchill Memorial Trust, TAFE, a cardiology practice and an accountancy firm. Her background in arts governance includes directorships with Country Arts SA, the Queensland Country Arts Trust, and an executive role at the Adelaide Festival Centre.

Cannon has long respected SALA’s impact in the South Australian community and admires that visual artists in any stage of their career can share their work in the Festival. This year’s Festival includes over 600 exhibitions across the state with nearly 12,000 participating artists.

‘It is a privilege and a challenge to be associated with Australia’s largest and most inclusive visual arts festival as it presents unique opportunities for South Australian artists,’ Cannon said.

SALA also welcomes incoming Treasurer Gino De Gennaro who joins SALA after completing his role as Chief of Staff to the Treasurer of South Australia in March 2022. De Gennaro has held leadership roles in the Department for Treasury and Finance and the Department of Education and Child Development and is the current Treasurer of the Leaders Institute of South Australia.

SALA thanked outgoing Treasurer Richard Allen for his sharp strategic advice during his tenure.

In 2022 SALA celebrates its 25th anniversary with a significant exhibition and series of workshops and classes at the new SALA Hub in the Queens Theatre, as well as a record number of participating artists. The SALA program is out now.

Creative Producer (Programs) joins Corrugated Iron

The Northern Territory’s leading youth arts company, Corrugated Iron, has welcomed Alyson Evans to the role of Creative Producer (Programs).

Evans is a performing arts all-rounder, with a passion for social change. Originally from Wales, her experience as a performer, creator and producer has taken her around Australia, Cambodia, Nepal and Europe, before finally drawing her back to her ‘Australian home’ on Larrakia Country.

Read: Youth arts summit aims to solve sector’s crisis

She is currently studying a Masters of Cultural Leadership at NIDA and has worked with remote Indigenous communities; people with disabilities; young people and adults within the justice system; and people from refugee backgrounds.

In 2015, Evans received the Australia Council for the Arts Kirk Robson Award, which recognises outstanding leadership from artists working in the Community Arts and Cultural Development sector.

More recent appointments