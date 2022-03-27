On the move: Latest sector appointments

Regional Arts WA announces new Chair

Western Australia’s peak not-for-profit regional arts and community development organisation, Regional Arts WA, has welcomed Oliver Bazzani to the role of Chair.

Bazzani is an experienced and skilled leader in the not-for-profit, start-up and arts sectors, and is committed to driving social change through innovation and impact in the creative, youth and entrepreneurial spaces.

In a statement, Bazzani said he was excited to take on this new role and looks forward to continuing his work with the organisation to create connected and creative communities across Western Australia.

‘I am very honoured to be appointed Chair of Regional Arts WA. I have seen firsthand the powerful work we undertake for artists and arts workers living and working in regional WA. Over the past three years, I have been proud to be part of the Regional Arts WA’s Board leading the direction of the regional arts sector and as I step into this new role, I look forward to ensuring the regional arts sector continues to thrive at this pivotal time in WA,’ he said.

‘I would like to acknowledge the outgoing Chair Ted Snell for his commitment to Regional Arts WA. We appreciate your passion, commitment and leadership to the regional arts sector over the last couple of years,’ Bazzani added.

The new Chair also welcomes a newly appointed Board Member Jacky Cheng, an artist based in the Kimberley, who has joined the existing Board of Directors:

Barbara Bynder – Ballardong, Whadjuk Nyoongar with connections to Yued and Wagyl Kaip people, Indigenous Consultant based in the Wheatbelt;

Bobbi Lockyer – Ngarluma, Karriyarra (Pilbara) Yawuru, Nyulnyul (Kimberley) woman and Artist;

Grace Crogan – Visual Artist and Community Leader;

Jim Morrison – Goreng Minang Noongar Elder;

Soula Veyradier – Cultural Sector Leader;

Lesley Wilkinson – Local Government Professional, and;

Ken Mills – Community Leader in Goldfields-Esperance.

Ballarat International Foto Biennale appoints new CEO

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale (BIFB) Board has welcomed Vanessa Gerrans to the role of Chief Executive Officer, starting in late April 2022.

Gerrans’ appointment follows an organisational restructure initiated by the BIFB Board in late 2021 in response to the key challenges and opportunities facing the organisation over the next five years. Gerrans will have overall responsibility for leading and managing the organisation during an exciting period, including the 10th Ballarat International Foto Biennale and the opening of the National Centre for Photography in 2023.

‘The National Centre For Photography is such an exciting prospect on the horizon for Ballarat and will not only boost cultural tourism, but also provide so many opportunities for the region. I hope to develop strong connections and more collaborations, so these benefits continue to grow,’ Gerrans said.

Over the past six and a half years, Gerrans has been Director of the Warrnambool Art Gallery. Her stewardship has transformed the Gallery, its programs and events, and significantly boosted audience engagement. During this time, the Warrnambool Art Gallery attained museum accreditation, gained new infrastructure to conserve and store its art collection, developed a digitisation project and created exhibitions, programming and events that brought the community back to the arts precinct in a significant way.

In related news, Managing Director at Mitchell Harris Wines, Alicia Linley, has recently been appointed as Chair for the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, having been an active board member since 2018.

Linley said, ‘It’s an exciting and challenging time for the BIFB Board and the management team as we direct the transformation of Ballarat’s Union Bank building into the National Centre for Photography, whilst still driving forward with our vision to make the Biennale the most significant and prestigious photographic arts festival in Australia.

‘To achieve these twin goals, the BIFB Board has restructured the organisation to create the new Chief Executive Office role, with overall responsibility for leading and managing the BIFB and the National Centre for Photography. We’re thrilled to welcome Vanessa to the organisation, and particularly value her wealth of experience in arts management, most recently as Director of the Warrnambool Art Gallery, and prior to that in a curatorial role at RMIT University,’ Linley said.

Theatre Royal appoints Program Manager

Hobarts’s Theatre Royal has welcomed Steve Mayhew to its team in the role of Program Manager.

‘Mayhew enjoys a huge amount of respect in the Australian performing arts sector, having worked across producing, programming and management with many companies and events across the country. These include Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Adelaide Fringe, arTour, Country Arts SA and Brink Productions, to name just a few,’ a statement from the Theatre Royal said.

‘We’re looking forward to introducing Steve to Hobart and working with him to develop artistic and public engagement programs that will nurture Tasmania’s arts sector and increase access for audiences.’

Liquid Architecture farewells Artistic Director

Joel Stern, Artistic Director of Liquid Architecture, will depart the organisation after nine years, to take up the position of Vice Chancellor’s Research Fellow at RMIT University School of Media and Communication. Stern’s last day with the organisation wa Friday 25 March 2022.

The Board will announce a recruitment campaign for new Artistic Leadership in the near future.

‘Arts organisations are animated and shaped by the spirit, curiosity and imagination of their Artistic Directors, and if LA can lay claim to a culture of experimentation, collaboration and innovation, it does so in large part due to Joel’s work,’ the Board’s statement read.

‘For the past nine years, LA has benefited from Joel’s expertise in, and passion for, sonic culture; first as Curator of the LA Festival, then as Artistic Co-Director (with Danni Zuvela), then as Artistic Director. Joel’s vision for LA has always been ambitious and, during his tenure, he broadened, deepened, and redefined LA’s program; building a sophisticated and multi-dimensional year-round arts program that has taken the company from Melbourne to the far reaches of the world and back.

‘Joel’s capacity to imagine, develop, and then deliver unique artistic experiences, his passion for nurturing vibrant artistic collaborations based on mutual respect and wonder, his finely-tuned critical ear, and his seemingly indefatigable excitement for what might be possible if we bravely leap into new realms of artistic research and practice, are the hallmarks of his (artistic) raison d’etre and modus operandi. LA has been nourished by these traits and will continue to be enriched by Joel’s legacy.

‘While we are sad to see Joel (and his daggy sense of humour) go, we are thrilled he has secured such a great opportunity with RMIT. We also know that, in ways both literal and metaphoric, Joel will never leave LA and that our special relationship will continue. And for that, we are indeed grateful,’ the statement concluded.

Stern himself said: ‘At the end of March I’ll be stepping down as Artistic Director at Liquid Architecture … Saying goodbye is complicated. LA is deeply entangled with my life and self-identity. It has meant many things to me: extended family, artistic community, employer in precarious times, alibi for reaching out to people I admire, social ritual, medium through which to be mentored and to mentor. In short, this role has been a profound personal education – socially, politically and culturally.

‘Nine years is a lot in a small arts organisation (though it’s worth noting that founding Director, Nat Bates, did 13). I want to say that Liquid Architecture was not a stepping-stone for me to another job in the arts. For someone obsessed with experimental music and sonic art, it already was my dream job, the only context where I could imagine myself.

‘I will remain a supporter and a contributor, in an associate capacity, to the program and journal, and look forward to welcoming new artistic director(s) later in the year. I wish them all the freedom, agency and support I have enjoyed since 2013.

‘There are many people to thank and acknowledge – foremostly, the Liquid Architecture team and board, past and present, and all the artists, audiences, partners and supporters who collectively constitute LA. In lieu of naming everyone, you know who you are. Thank you. Thank you,’ he said.

Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres Director steps down

After a decade in the role, Joseph Falsone, CEO of Arts Capital and Director of Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres (A+G), has announced his departure.

Mark Van Veen, Chair of Arts Capital and Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres, said in a statement: ‘Joseph joined a very different organisation to the one he departs. Highlights of the past ten years include renovations at both Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres in 2015, with architects now working on designs for further renovations at both arts centres; governance transition to a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee, Arts Capital; building a talented, high-performing team and increased employment opportunities for arts workers; securing growth in funding; the delivery of a wide range of arts programs, events and projects; increased visitation and use of the arts centres; and growth in the support we offer to artists and organisations. Joseph has led the arts centres through challenging times, including most recently the COVID19 pandemic.

‘I am confident that Arts Capital is in a sound position, with an immensely capable team, a secure financial position, Centenary renovation planning underway, a new website and brand identity nearing completion, and a new strategic plan drafted,’ Van Veen said.

Arts Capital’s Business Manager Adelin Chin will step into the role of Interim CEO from Tuesday 29 March while the Board undertakes a national executive recruitment search.

‘On behalf of the Board and staff of Arts Capital, I would like to thank Joseph for the outstanding contribution he has provided to our organisation and wish him all the best for the future,’ Van Veen added.

QMusic appoints Safety and Diversity Advisory Group

QMusic, Queensland’s music industry development association, has revealed the key members of its newly-formed Safety and Diversity Advisory Group (QSDAG), which aims to steer collective conversation and drive tangible change with strategic advice and accountability measures.

Chaired by ARIA award-winning music photographer and safety advocate Michelle Pitiris, the group met for the first time last week.

QSDAG will support the activities of QMusic and provide insights and advice on how events that are delivered by QMusic can be better, more inclusive and provide absolute safety for women, First Nations and LGBTQIA+ artists and industry, as well as working with venues and key stakeholders to ensure their safety needs.

Other QSDAG members include Cat Clarke, Co-Owner of Brisbane music venue, The Zoo; Cub Sport’s Zoe Davis; Director of the MATE Program and Chair of the Board of Directors at DVConnect, Shaan Ross-Smith; DJ, producer and radio presenter dameeeela; Lead Consultant at the Neuroleadership Institute Bridgette DiFerdinando, and ARIA Award-winning musician Thelma Plum.

Group Chair Michelle Pitiris said her goal is simple: make tangible change. ‘Being a part of QMusic’s Safety and Diversity Group is something I am incredibly proud of, and with the strength of our team, I hope to synthesize some real, lasting difference that ensures any person in the community feels safe, seen and supported,’ she said.

The formation of the QSDAG follows on from a recent roundtable with the Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentiman to discuss different programs that could be aligned to help ensure the safety of women in music and hospitality venues.

QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said taking part in the discussion and sharing ideas between night-time economy leaders was an incredibly valuable process. ‘The roundtable gave us a unique opportunity to share strategic ideas and collaborate on best practices taking place in our sector – and also to share our Concert Care initiative rolled out at the Big Summer Block Party late last year which we intend to expand to other events.’

QMusic also hopes to have further representation from the LGBTQIA+ community for QSDAG, including trans and gay male representation, and is continuing to engage with this community as part of the roll out.

QMusic Safety and Diversity Lead Jacqui Grinzi said there’s still so much work to be done. ‘I’m so proud to have been able to bring this group of people together who are going to provide invaluable insight for QMusic and the wider industry moving forward. There’s always more we can do in this space, the whole crew are committed to be the change in a meaningful way and this is only the beginning.’

Visit QMusic to learn more about the newly appointed members of the Safety and Diversity Advisory Group.

Guildhouse announces Early Career Curator

In partnership with the City of Adelaide, Guildhouse – South Australia’s leading organisation for visual artists, craftspeople and designers – has announced the appointment of Erin O’Donohue as the ART WORKS Early Career Curator for 2022.

O’Donohue’s role will see her facilitate broad cultural engagement and audience development through a program of artist and writers in residence, exhibitions and public programs, supported through embedded professional mentoring with Guildhouse staff.

Over a 12-month period, O’Donohue will curate three exhibitions with a focus on contemporary works by South Australian artists across civic spaces including the Mankurri-api Kuu (Reconciliation Room) and Adelaide Town Hall first floor foyer.

O’Donohue has curated five exhibitions across the state to date, including Neon Revival (2018) supported by the Port Adelaide Artists Forum; 10 years from now… (2020) presented by Flinders University at Victoria Square; and Sing my body electric (2021), an exhibition spotlighting the works of SA artist, Annie Forster.

‘Working with the Guildhouse team and exhibiting in some of the City of Adelaide’s beautiful heritage buildings is an amazing opportunity. I’m certain it will provide me with many experiences that will help shape my developing practice. Having just entered a pivotal point in my early career, I feel that this opportunity offering mentorship and its hands-on nature is the perfect fit for me, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,’ O’Donohue said.

In related news, Guildhouse has selected writer Eleanor Scicchitano and artist Kate Kurucz as Writer and Artist in Residence at the City of Adelaide ArtPOD from March to May 2022.

The focus of their dual residency will be to experiment with and respond to each other’s writing and making processes, culminating in an Artist Book.

The inaugural pairing of a writer and artist in the ArtPOD creates space for collaborative artist dialogue and experimentation across the written word and painted image.

The Right Honourable The Lord Mayor of Adelaide, Sandy Verschoor, said: ‘The City of Adelaide is thrilled to be partnering with Guildhouse to deliver these exciting projects, which will build on Adelaide’s reputation as a creative city and support the creation of extraordinary experiences here in our city.’

Emma Fey, Guildhouse CEO, said: ‘ART WORKS is an exciting, evolving program that literally plugs practicing artists and creative, curious experiences into the fabric of our city and civic spaces. I find it thrilling to continue our strategic partnership with the City of Adelaide to respond to our changing world with this exciting program.’

