On the move: latest sector appointments

New Chair for expanded Carriageworks Board

Michael Gonski has been appointed Chair of an expanded Carriageworks board.

Gonski is a partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and also chairs Reach Out Australia, a digital mental health platform. He was founding chair of the Sydney Story Factory and is a past director of Philanthropy Australia and a past young philanthropist of the year.

He stepped into the role of Chair following the departure of Cass O’Connor, who departed in November 2023 after chairing Carriageworks since 2020.

‘Cass has been an outstanding Chair, successfully leading the organisation through the pandemic to build stronger and more secure foundations for the organisation. We will miss her abundant talent, skill and dedication,’ Gonski said.

Carriageworks shaped Sydney for more than a century by supporting the city’s expanding railway network, but today stands as one of Australia’s leading cultural precincts, representing diverse communities with an ambitious, radical and inclusive program.

L-R: Michael Gonski, Laura Berry and Jake Thompson. Photo: Supplied.

‘As we approach the organisation’s 20th anniversary, Carriageworks is preparing for a new chapter supported by an energetic board that will include new directors Laura Berry and Jake Thompson,’ Gonski said.

Berry is the former chief executive of Supply Nation and brings to Carriageworks more than two decades of experience in stakeholder engagement and reputation management as both an executive and board director. She also serves on the board of the Taronga Conservation Society.

Thompson, a Wiradjuri Gibir man, has built a career in community engagement, marketing, philanthropy and corporate partnership. His grandfather worked at Carriageworks in the 1970s, and 35 years later Thompson himself performed in the building at the Platform 1 Hip-Hop Festival in 2009.

Carriageworks is an independent cultural precinct that works closely with and supported by the New South Wales Government.

Dancehouse appoints new Program Manager

Melbourne-based contemporary dance centre Dancehouse has appointed Efren Pamilacan as the organisation’s new Program Manager.

Pamilacan is an independent producer of Filipino ancestry, a settler on the unceded lands of the Kulin nation. His work crosses cultural and social spheres, intersecting between hip-hop culture, underground dance forms and the contemporary arts sector, and aims to create space for new dance communities to thrive.

Efren Pamilacan. Photo: Supplied.

As a dancer and dance maker, Pamilacan is a member of the Jigsaw Sneakers collective and founder of City Sessions street dance battle. Alongside his new role as Program Manager at Dancehouse, Pamilacan supports independent artists and collectives as the Artistic Director of Cypher Culture – a cultural arts organisation empowering street dance and its communities.

‘We’re delighted to have Efren join the Dancehouse team. Ef brings his experiences as an artist, producer, curator and expertise in creative producing events and exciting curatorial programs to Dancehouse. As Dancehouse moves with confidence into 2025 with an uplift in support from Creative Australia, Ef will be building and driving the work Dancehouse already does to support the ambitions, experiments, and projects of a huge spectrum of independent dance artists and communities across dance forms and practices,’ a Dancehouse spokesperson said in a statement.

Back to Back farewells long-serving ensemble member

Actor Mark Deans, a core member of the Back to Back Theatre ensemble, is leaving the company after more than 30 years.

‘It’s been a delight and honour working with [Mark]. He’s really physical and he doesn’t hold back and he can impart his experience on all of the younger actors,’ said a company spokesperson.

‘We want to let you know that Mark is retiring after an illustrious career, and we celebrate Mark’s achievements. We will miss him as he’s been with Back to Back for 34 years and he’s made many wonderful shows. He is a great clown and has a magic with the audience.’

Deans’ departure after such a long involvement with Back to Back comes with many mixed emotions for those at the company.

‘To say we have been privileged to share in Mark’s talents for over 30 years is to understate his profound impact on our company, our works, and all of us as individuals,’ Back to Back’s statement said.

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) announces new Artistic Director

Contemporary visual arts organisation ACE has announced the appointment of its new Artistic Director, the experienced curator and arts leader, Dr Danielle Zuvela.

ACE Chair, Amanda Pepe, said: ‘This role attracted a large field of highly qualified candidates, both local and interstate, but we felt that Danni’s experience and ambitions were a perfect fit with the plans we have for ACE.

‘She will bring a unique perspective and plenty of energy to the role, building on the achievements of ACE in the past few years with a firm eye on what is possible into the future. It is an exciting time for ACE and contemporary and experimental artists.’

Dr Danielle Zuvela. Photo: Thomas McCammon.

Zuvela said of her appointment: “As a researcher with a speciality in Australian art, I’ve been interested in ACE’s unique role in the Australian arts ecology, as a hotbed for experimentation and a lightning rod for experimental practice. That I now have the opportunity to be part of that history, and the organisation’s future is a huge honour, and a privilege.

‘I’m incredibly excited to be working with … South Australia’s leading independent contemporary visual arts organisation. I’m excited about reconnecting with the wonderful artists and leaders of the Kaurna and Barngarla communities, and am looking forward to reconnecting and deepening my ties with the amazing community of talented and passionate local artists I’ve met on earlier visits to South Australia. There is a profound, thrilling depth to the South Australian arts scene which would be fascinating to any curator and I cannot wait to get started.’

Zuvela is the co-director of Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, and co-founded Gold Coast Pride Festival in 2020. Prior to this, she was Artistic Co-Director of Liquid Architecture (2013-2019), Australia’s leading organisation for artists working with sound, and has curated hundreds of programs of experimental art, performance and music. She has worked extensively in the Australian experimental arts sector, presenting academic research, publishing art criticism and contributing expertise as a peer at Creative Australia.

Zuvela has also worked on major projects for the National Gallery of Victoria, Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney Opera House, Institute of Modern Art, North Norwegian Art Centre and the Tate Britain.

Through research, critical writing, residencies, exhibitions, discursive public programs and publications, Zuvela engages with artists and non-artists in the building of relationships and the exchange of knowledge. With a background in experimental music and performance, her practice uses research and ideas to fuel experiences and encounters where the natural world is often a protagonist.

Following on from the research project Why Listen to Animals, co-curated with Joel Stern for Liquid Architecture, in the 2018 research project Why Listen to Plants, Zuvela curated a series of talks, walks, food, music and kayak performances in Berlin, Gold Coast, Daylesford, and exhibitions at DesignHub gallery, Melbourne, and at Nordnorsk Kunstnersenter, Svolvaer.

In 2021, Zuvela curated Water Rites for ACE as part of the Tarnanthi Festival of Contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art, exploring the subjectivity of water as a non-human actor, featuring an exhibition, screen program performances, a seaweed forage and custom ferment.

Zuvela has participated in a number of residencies in Norway, Germany and the Gold Coast. Her ongoing artist research explores conditions of the endangered Southern Swamp Orchid through collaborations with botanists, queer ecologists and orchid growers in installations and sound works.

