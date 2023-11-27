On the move: latest sector appointments

Principal Artist at The Australian Ballet retires from dancing

After 22 years at The Australian Ballet, Principal Artist Amy Harris has taken her final bow.

Harris was surrounded by her colleagues as the final curtain dropped at the Sydney Opera House last Friday night (24 November), after she had played Marguerite in Sir Frederick Ashton’s Marguerite and Armand, a role originally created for Margot Fonteyn.

Harris’ retirement was announced last month, with the milestone decision coinciding with The Australian Ballet’s 60th anniversary.

‘The decision to hang up my shoes was not made lightly; however, taking on this beautiful and iconic role in the romantic tragedy Marguerite and Armand felt like the perfect way to end my dancing career,’ Harris said.

‘I will cherish every memory I have from the past 22 years. I am leaving very happy and fulfilled, and I can look back and be proud of everything I’ve achieved,’ she added.

Amy Harris takes her curtain call at The Australian Ballet’s ‘Marguerite And Armand’. Photo: Lisa Tomasetti.

Born in Ararat, Harris began ballet, jazz and tap classes at her local dance school at the age of three. From the age of 10, she trained in the Cecchetti method with Carole Oliver School of Ballet in Ballarat, and as a Cecchetti scholar won bronze and silver medals.

In 1999, aged 15, Harris successfully auditioned for The Australian Ballet School. She joined The Australian Ballet in 2002 and was promoted to coryphée in 2007, soloist in 2011 and senior artist in 2012. In 2018, she was promoted to principal artist on stage after her performance as Tertulla in the world premiere of Lucas Jervies’ Spartacus.

Harris’ extensive career has encompassed highlights across the classical and contemporary canon. From Wayne McGregor’s Infra and William Forsythe’s In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, to principal roles in David McAllister’s The Sleeping Beauty, Coppélia and The Merry Widow, as well as a performance as the Queen of Hearts in Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in 2017.

Off the stage, Harris is a respected mentor and much loved friend, imparting her knowledge, wisdom and warmth to new dancers joining the company. She is married to the company’s Senior Artist Jarryd Madden and they share two children: Willow, nine, and Phoenix, four.

David Hallberg, Artistic Director of The Australia Ballet said, ‘Amy has had a distinguished ballet career, captivating audiences around the world. Her immaculate technical skill and powerful stage presence makes the role as Marguerite a fitting finale for an artist who will be remembered as one of the country’s finest dancers.

‘While we are sad to see Amy leave the company, I have no doubt that she will continue to be part of The Australian Ballet family for many years to come,’ Hallberg said.

Performing Lines prepares to farewell Executive Producer

The Performing Lines Board last week announced that, after delivering countless productions, supporting the growth of artists and producers and bringing new and important work to stages across Australia, Executive Producer Marion Potts will be stepping down on 30 April 2024, after leading the company for more than six years.

Potts said, ‘It’s been a privilege to be entrusted with one of the most important and exciting performing arts companies in Australia. One of my proudest achievements is to have demonstrated the power of our unique, forward-looking company and built a team of talented, artist-focused humans who will carry it to another level. I am deeply grateful to them and everyone who has made this journey so rich.’

Potts has worked tirelessly to sharpen the curatorial focus and creative ambition of Performing Lines, successfully developing a broad spectrum of projects and partnerships. Under her leadership, Performing Lines has diversified and solidified its revenue base creating greater long-term security.

Marion Potts. Photo: Supplied.

Throughout her time with Performing Lines, the company has employed more than 3000 artists and arts workers, produced more than 200 projects, and delivered more than 50 sector development programs across all states and territories. Potts led the company through the roll-out of successful regional programs designed to build local creative and producing capacity.

Performing Lines Chair Robi Stanton said, ‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank and congratulate Marion Potts for her outstanding leadership over the past six years. Marion leaves a lasting legacy on Performing Lines and we thank her for the contribution and impact she has had on Australia’s creative arts sector. While we are very sad to lose her, Marion will depart Performing Lines next year with our full support and deep gratitude.’

General Manager Megan Roberts added: ‘Marion leaves us with myriad accomplishments and milestones for the organisation to be proud of, and with this strong foundation, a clear vision for the future. She will be greatly missed.’

The Performing Lines Board has appointed Tony Grierson from AEGEUS to conduct the search for a new Executive Producer.

Two new Board members appointed at the Australian Music Centre

The Australian Music Centre (AMC) Board of Directors and management has welcomed the appointment of new Board members Sia Ahmad and Chris O’Neill, two well-respected and experienced music creators and industry leaders.

The AMC is the national service organisation dedicated to the promotion and support of both the art form of music and the creators and performers of contemporary classical, improvised jazz, experimental music and sound art in Australia

Music creator and curator, Sia Ahmad, and APRA AMCOS Director of Creative Programs and Stakeholder Engagement, Chris O’Neill, will join Chair, Marshall McGuire, and Board members William Barton, Brad Cohen, Martel Ollerenshaw and Tracy Morgan.

‘We are thrilled that Sia and Chris are joining the AMC Board,’ said AMC CEO Catherine Haridy. ‘Both individuals bring unique skills, experiences and insights from the art music sector through their work as creators and as champions of the Australian music community and industry. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to place artists at the centre of all that we do.’

Based in Canberra/Ngunnawal Country, Ahmad is an award-winning songwriter, artist, improviser, curator and facilitator. She delivers a unique perspective in the development of creative communities through collaboration, producing eclectic performance outcomes. As a creator, Ahmad has been commissioned by the Australian Art Orchestra, Parramasala and You Are Here to create mixed-media works, and has performed throughout Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the UK and Southeast Asia.

O’Neill oversees APRA AMCOS’s National bespoke programs for members and engages with industry organisations around the country. He also serves as Deputy Chair at Music Victoria. An acclaimed drummer, O’Neill has written and performed with cross-genre artists, made numerous records and performed on stages around the country, including major festivals such as Prima Vera, Splendour in the Grass and Big Day Out.

Alongside the announcement of new Board members, the AMC has also announced the extension of Martel Ollerenshaw’s term on the AMC Board. As a creative producer and international arts broker, Ollerenshaw provides a unique and grounded international perspective for the Australian art music sector and opportunities for cultural export, while championing pioneering and often genre blurring work.

The new appointments follow the recent departure of Alison Wright from the AMC Board.

‘We farewell and thank Alison for her immense contributions to the AMC,’ said Haridy. ‘Since her appointment to the Board in 2021, Alison has been a strong advocate for the art music community, and we wish her well on her new endeavours.’

CircusWA announces inaugural Patron

Greens politician Dr Brad Pettitt MLC, Member for the South Metropolitan Region and former Mayor of Fremantle, has been announced as CircusWA’s inaugural patron, the first in the former WA Circus School’s 31-year history.

Pettitt has long been a supporter of the state’s leading not-for-profit circus academy, regularly attending performances and offering formative support in his previous role as the Mayor of Fremantle, working to establish CircusWA’s home in Walyalup, The Big Top, which is situated in Princess May Park.

‘The arts bring us joy and inspiration, and CircusWA juggles both of those emotions brilliantly. Through their Academy, curated programs for Aboriginal and disabled groups and many workshops, they create a lasting impact on our young people,’ said Pettitt.

‘I’m honoured to be CircusWA’s inaugural patron and look forward to sharing a flipping bright future with our state’s leading circus institution.’

In 2023, CircusWA received the organisation’s first multi-year funding through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries’ Arts Organisations Investment Program, with $400,000 over four years to sustain company operations and continue the mission of unlocking creative potential in all though inclusion.

Jo Smith, Artistic Director of CircusWA, said, ‘Following an amazing symbol of faith from our State Government with multi-year funding, 2023 has got even better. I’m so thankful to welcome Brad Pettitt as our inaugural patron.

‘Brad has been a long-term and significant supporter of our circus programs, and his inclusive and sustainable future visions are in beautiful synergy to what CircusWA works to achieve.’

Government announces appointments to National Cultural Heritage Committee

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointments of Dr Geraldine Mate, Zoe Rimmer and Dr Stephen Gilchrist as members of the National Cultural Heritage Committee, each for three-year terms.

The National Cultural Heritage Committee is responsible for advising the government on important matters regarding Australia’s cultural heritage.

It plays a critical role in the protection of Australian and foreign cultural heritage by ensuring items of cultural significance remain in their rightful homes.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the appointments will lead to better outcomes for Australia’s cultural heritage.

‘Cultural heritage matters. Ensuring items are returned to where they belong – whether they’re Australian items held overseas, or items we have here – is important government work,’ he said.

‘Geraldine, Zoe and Stephen all have impressive expertise that I know will be an asset to the committee.’

Dr Geraldine Mate is the Principal Curator, History, Industry and Technology at the Queensland Museum with a speciality in industrial cultural heritage and archaeology. She has held senior positions with the Museum Queensland Network, James Cook University and the University of Southern Queensland.

Zoe Rimmer is a Pakana woman and an Indigenous Fellow at the School of Humanities in the College of the Arts, Law and Education at the University of Tasmania. An author and documentary filmmaker, Rimmer is currently a member of the Indigenous Reference Group of the National Gallery of Australia and Deputy Chair of the Aboriginal Heritage Council, Tasmania.

Dr Stephen Gilchrist belongs to the Yamatji people. He is a curator and author specialising in Australian Indigenous art, a Senior Lecturer in the School of Indigenous Studies at the University of Western Australia, and has worked with Indigenous Australian art collections in galleries both at home and abroad.

New appointments to National Film and Sound Archive Board

Annette Shun Wah, Kylie Bracknell and Sachin Job have been appointed by the Albanese Labor Government to the Board of the National Film and Sound Archive.

All three bring extensive experience both on and off the screen, as well as a proven record in promoting Australian film.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said their expertise and perspectives would each be an asset to the Board.

‘One of the key pillars of Revive – Australia’s new National Cultural Policy – is recognising the centrality of the artist. Part of this is making sure we have artists with lived experience in leadership positions,’ he said.

‘The National Film and Sound Archive is a treasure trove of Australian history. I know the appointment of Annette, Kylie and Sachin will strengthen this important institution.’

Annette Shun Wah has an extensive career ranging across radio, television, publishing and theatre. As an actor, Shun Wah was nominated for an Australian Film Industry award for her supporting role in the feature film Floating Life, and as a writer she has contributed to anthologies such as Growing up Asian in Australia and Grandma Magic. She is a champion of Asian Australian artists and stories, and has been highly influential in forging professional pathways and bringing Asian Australian stories to festival stages. Shun Wah was an Executive Producer of The Movie Show on SBS Television and until very recently was the Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival Centre’s annual OzAsia Festival.

Kylie Bracknell is an accomplished Noongar writer, director and actor and brings a variety of experience across the theatre, film and television industries. Recent acting credits include Amiya in the award-winning Australian feature film I Met a Girl, and Piper in the television miniseries Irreverent for Peacock TV (US) and Netflix (Aus/NZ). Bracknell is a strong advocate for the preservation and celebration of Indigenous languages and frequently consults on Indigenous arts projects in Australia. She is highly respected for her award-winning stage adaptation, co-translation and direction of Hecate – a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Macbeth in the Noongar language. Bracknell has previously held the position of Program Manager, Indigenous, at the Australian Film, Television and Radio School.

Sachin Job (professional screen/stage name: Sachin Joab) has 20 years of Australian and international professional experience as a film and television actor. His impressive career includes roles in landmark Australian television programs such as Safe Home, Irreverent, Jack Irish and Neighbours as well as films of international acclaim including Lion and the Australian-Indian-US co-production Hotel Mumbai.

City of Fremantle appoints Director of Creative Arts and Community

The City of Fremantle has announced the appointment of Pete Stone to the position of Director Creative Arts and Community.

The role is responsible for Customer Experience and Learning, including Walyalup Civic Centre, the Fremantle Visitor Centre, the Meeting Place and Library; Community Development programs, as well as the Fremantle Community Legal Centre, the Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Fremantle Leisure Centre; and Arts and Culture, including the Fremantle Arts Centre, public art and festivals.

Pete Stone. Photo: Supplied.

Stone has previously worked at the City of Fremantle in the roles of Manager Arts and Culture (2015-18) and General Manager at the Fremantle Arts Centre (2010-15). For the past three years he has been working at the City of Melville as Creative Producer, helping to expand and evolve its arts program and identity as a cultural hub.

Stone is also the Chair of the Fremantle Biennale Board, which presents a site-responsive festival of contemporary art every two years in Fremantle. Previously, he worked at Perth Festival, producing the Highway to Hell event in 2020.

City of Fremantle CEO Glen Dougall said that Stone had acted in the role for the past two months and during that time had demonstrated the leadership and commitment required to enable the creativity and community engagement to flourish in Fremantle.

‘We are delighted that Pete has joined the City of Fremantle permanently. He brings a wealth of experience and passion to the job and has made a positive impact already,’ Dougall said.

‘His leadership during the interim period has been outstanding and we have full confidence in his ability to drive forward our vision of a culturally rich and engaged community.’

Read: Fremantle revealed as WA’s creative capital according to new research

Stone said he was honoured to become a permanent appointment in the role: ‘I am a long-time Freo resident with a professional and personal commitment to this city and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead.

‘In the two months since returning to the City of Fremantle, I’ve enjoyed renewing old acquaintances and making new connections.

‘I am acutely aware of the incredible talent and passion that exist within our city and I am eager to work collaboratively with the Fremantle and wider state community to further enhance the cultural landscape and sense of belonging,’ he said.

Stone will oversee the development and implementation of initiatives that promote the local creative arts scene in Fremantle while fostering a sense of community belonging and collaboration.

He joins Matt Hammond (Director City Business), Graham Tattersall (Director Infrastructure) and Russell Kingdom (Director Planning, Place and Urban Development) in the City of Fremantle’s Executive Leadership Team.

