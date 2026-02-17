On the move: latest arts sector appointments

West Australian Ballet appoints new Rehearsal Director

West Australian Ballet has appointed internationally renowned artist Greg Horsman as Rehearsal Director. Horsman brings more than four decades of performance, coaching and artistic leadership experience to the company. With a distinguished career spanning Australia, Europe, Asia and North America, he has worked at the highest levels of the artform as a Principal Artist, Ballet Master, Assistant Artistic Director and Acting Artistic Director, shaping dancers and repertoire across major ballet companies.

‘I’m absolutely delighted that Greg has joined the team at such a pivotal time for our organisation,’ said West Australian Ballet’s Artistic Director Leanne Stojmenov.

‘His depth of experience is an incredible asset, and alongside the strength and expertise of our artistic team, it gives me immense confidence in the future of our artists. I know they will be supported, coached, and guided with care and ambition, enabling them to grow, thrive and reach their fullest potential.’

Horsman began his professional career with The Australian Ballet, rising to the rank of Principal Artist before performing as a guest artist with leading international companies – including Mariinsky Ballet in St Petersburg and Tokyo Ballet, and performing twice at the World Ballet Festival – and working with many of the world’s most influential choreographers. He later transitioned into coaching and leadership roles, including senior positions at English National Ballet, Scottish Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet and Queensland Ballet.

Greg Horsman is the West Australian Ballet’s new Rehearsal Director. Photo: Frances Andrijich.

Alongside his performance and coaching work, Horsman has also created original works for companies in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, including acclaimed productions of The Sleeping Beauty and West Australian Ballet’s own Coppélia.

Horsman said of his appointment: ‘I am so excited to be a part of the amazing artistic team at West Australian Ballet and to be able to help shape the future of this fabulous company.’

ANAM to farewell General Manager/Managing Director

After 17 years as General Manager and Managing Director of the Australian National Academy of Music, Nick Bailey will leave ANAM at the end of March 2026. He also served as ANAM Program Manager for two years.

‘It is difficult to step away from what I am fond of describing as the best job on the planet. ANAM is something precious and unique, and the generous music of our musicians is more necessary than ever in this hard and cacophonous world,’ Bailey said.

‘However, as the organisation approaches its return to the South Melbourne Town Hall and the many opportunities which this transformational moment will unleash, I know that ANAM will benefit from new vision and energies to write the next part of its story, a chapter that I know has the potential to light up the world. I am proud of the role that I have played in ANAM’s adventures over the past 19 years, and I leave knowing that this very special institution is in a safe place and ready for the hands of others to take forward.’

ANAM’s Nick Bailey. Photo: Pia Johnson.

Bailey is not leaving ANAM so much as moving sideways. He will now focus his full-time energies on delivering the refurbishment of SMTH and developing ANAM’s new business to hire out the renovated spaces for performances and events.

He continued: ‘I am grateful to have had the opportunity of meeting many remarkable people over this almost 20 years at ANAM, including board directors, faculty members, musicians, supporters, incredible donors, guest artists and my tireless administration colleagues.

‘In particular, it has been a privilege to have worked alongside our four artistic directors – Brett [Dean, 2006 to 2010], Paul [Dean, 2010 to 2015], Nick [Deutsch, 2016 to 2020] and [current Artistic Director] Paavali Jumppanen – whose cumulative impact on the Australian music scene has made it infinitely richer and stronger.

‘My great sadness is that I will not have the opportunity of working day to day with the wonderful Anna Goldsworthy, who commences in the Artistic Director role in 2027. I look forward to following as Anna shapes ANAM to her vision and hearing the music that emerges.’

ANAM Chair John Daley said: ‘Nick has managed ANAM for over half of its 30-year history. He rescued ANAM from near-death when he took on the role as General Manager in 2009, and as he leaves that role, ANAM is one of the world’s leading classical music performance academies.

‘He has defined ANAM’s uniquely supportive culture and its now crucial place in the Australian musical world. His work has made a difference to generations of Australian musicians and audiences. The board is looking forward to working with Nick to deliver the SMTH project, which is vital to the future of ANAM and the South Melbourne community.’

ANAM Artistic Director Paavali Jumppanen said: ‘Nick is a true force of life, and how lucky are we all that music is his great passion! People who know him know that Nick clearly envisions a boundlessly creative and profoundly impactful Australian music life and spends every day to make it real. It has been a privilege and joy to work alongside him at ANAM.

‘The Town Hall project is a tremendous opportunity for ANAM to be a leader in summoning futureproof musical knowledge and values, and it is fantastic that Nick can now dedicate his full capacity to this enormously important venture.’

Kate Mazoudier, currently ANAM’s Director of Philanthropy, has been appointed as ANAM’s Managing Director through to the end of December 2026. Daley said, ‘The ANAM Board is delighted that Kate is stepping into this role, and we look forward to working with her and Paavali Jumppanen to deliver ANAM’s training program in its 30th anniversary year.’

Bailey added: ‘At times it’s been a wild ride these almost 20 years, but I wouldn’t have missed a moment of it. Collecting friends, memories and experience along the way; the musical highlights of these decades number in the hundreds, all of which have left me changed in some way. Thank you to everyone who has been with me on the journey.’

Children’s Ground announce new Co-Chair

First Nations organisation Children’s Ground – which works on Kulin, Arrernte, Bolmo and Larrakia Countries in Naarm/Melbourne, Central Australia, the Top End of the Northern Territory and Darwin, and includes creative and cultural development and wellbeing programs among its activities – has appointed Arrernte woman Evelyn Schaber as Co-Chair. The appointment recognises the dual and equal roles of men and women in First Nations governance.

Schaber is a senior First Nations leader with extensive experience across governance, education and First Nations organisations. Born and raised in Mparntwe/Alice Springs, she has worked for over five decades in roles supporting Aboriginal self-determination and community led systems.

Her leadership spans the establishment of key First Nations institutions in the Northern Territory, contributions to national reform processes and decades of senior roles in tertiary education. Schaber worked with the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, Aboriginal Legal Aid and the Central Land Council in their early operational periods. She also contributed to the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody through the Underlying Issues Unit and has held roles with the Aboriginal Sacred Sites Authority and the Department of Aboriginal Affairs.

Children’s Ground’s new Co-Chair Evelyn Schaber. Photo: Supplied.

Schaber joins Founding Chair William Tilmouth as Co-Chair, reflecting Children’s Ground’s commitment to shared leadership grounded in First Nations governance. The appointment supports continuity, succession planning and long-term leadership stability as the organisation delivers its 25-year, community-led approach.

The co-chair model reflects cultural governance principles, recognising shared responsibility, gendered leadership roles and collective decision making. Schaber’s appointment will strengthen Children’s Ground’s capacity to engage across communities, systems and institutions at local, territory and national levels.

Schaber said of her new role: ‘Stepping into this role is about continuing the vision of our Elders, especially the old girl, Dr MK Turner OAM, and carrying that vision forward through strong governance and community authority.

‘Shared leadership reflects how our people have always governed through collective responsibility. Having co-chairs strengthens decision making and creates space to comprehensively represent our communities.

‘Working alongside William again is a really positive part of this next chapter. Our long history of working together brings trust and a strong foundation for leadership as we move this work forward,’ she said.

William Tilmouth, Co-Chair of Children’s Ground and recipient of the 2025 Human Rights Medal, said: ‘Evelyn brings a lifetime of leadership, experience and cultural authority to this role. She has been part of building the institutions our communities rely on today and understands what it takes to hold systems to account over the long term.

‘Shared leadership reflects how our people have always governed. Having Evelyn step into this role strengthens continuity, stability and succession as we continue to push for systems that respect community authority and deliver real outcomes,’ he said.

Children’s Ground CEO Jane Vadiveloo added: ‘Evelyn’s appointment is critical to both our cultural and strategic strength. She has a deep knowledge of community, politics, and education. She is part of the generation who were at the forefront of self-determination in the 1970s. Her combination of cultural, political and professional knowledge is incredible and brings depth and strength to Children’s Ground at a critical time.

‘As an organisation working over a 25-year horizon, strong succession planning and leadership continuity matter. Evelyn’s leadership supports that long term vision and strengthens our ability to work with communities and institutions for sustained change.’

