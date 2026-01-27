On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Monkey Baa Theatre Company appoints new GM

Monkey Baa Theatre Company has welcomed Noel Jordan into the role of General Manager, joining the organisation for a six-month period to support an important phase of work and planning.

The role strengthens leadership capacity across the organisation as Monkey Baa continues significant national work and prepares for the next stage of its development. This also ensures the day-to-day running of the company is well supported.

Jordan will work closely with the executive team, Kevin du Preez (Executive Director) and Eva Di Cesare (Artistic Director), and staff across the organisation, reporting into the Executive Director.

This addition to the leadership team reflects a deliberate investment in Monkey Baa’s future, ensuring continuity and momentum across its creative, touring and social impact work.

Jordan brings more than 30 years of experience across the performing arts, with a strong focus on theatre and dance for children and young people. His career includes directing the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival and senior leadership roles at the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne Theatre Company, Performing Lines and the University of Melbourne, where he also completed a Masters in Education.

New General Manager joins Darwin Symphony Orchestra

Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) has appointed Paul Christ as its new General Manager.

Christ brings more than 20 years of experience working with orchestras and performing arts organisations across Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, Europe and North America. His career spans artistic leadership, operations and executive management, with a strong focus on supporting artists, strengthening organisations and building meaningful connections with communities.

Most recently, Christ served as Artistic Director and Deputy CEO of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, where he contributed to artistic programming and organisational planning across three seasons. During this period, the orchestra experienced steady audience growth while continuing to deliver a diverse range of artistic activity. He also previously held the role of General Manager at Showbiz Christchurch, guiding the organisation through the operational challenges of the Covid‑19 pandemic.

Darwin Symphony Orchestra’s new General Manager, Paul Christ. Photo: Supplied.

Earlier in his career, Christ held senior operational roles with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and worked across Australia and internationally on major productions with organisations including Opera Australia, The Walt Disney Company and leading musical theatre companies. Across these roles, he has overseen complex productions, managed budgets, commissioned new works and collaborated with a wide range of stakeholders.

DSO Chair, Claire Kilgariff, said: ‘The Darwin Symphony Orchestra is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Christ as its new General Manager. Paul is an exceptional arts leader whose depth of management experience, international perspective, and commitment to collaboration make him a wonderful and invaluable fit for the DSO, as it enters an exciting new phase. His appointment strengthens DSO at a pivotal moment, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Northern Territory.

‘Paul’s arrival coincides with the appointment of Richard Mills AO as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director. Together, Paul and Richard form a powerful leadership team – pairing world class artistic vision seasoned organisational stewardship, positioning DSO for a bold and inspiring future, across the NT and Australia,’ she said.

Louise Potzeldt, who served as Acting General Manager over the past several months, reflected on her time with the organisation, saying: ‘I would like to sincerely thank the Darwin Symphony Orchestra staff, Board, musicians and partners for making 2025 such a rewarding and memorable experience for me as Acting General Manager. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and generous group of people. I wish Paul and the entire DSO community every success in 2026, and I look forward to seeing the orchestra continue to thrive in the years ahead.’

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.