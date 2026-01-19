On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Liquid Architecture announces new Co-Directors

Liquid Architecture (LA) has appointed Rohan Rebeiro and Ronen Jafari as its new Co-Directors, commencing in January 2026.

Rohan Rebeiro is a Naarm–based artist, curator, producer and cultural organiser working across experimental music, sound art and hybrid performance. His practice centres on building contexts for risk-taking work and connecting local and international scenes. Across festivals, concerts and publications, Rebeiro centres criticality and care, guided by curiosity and a sustained commitment to experimental practice.

Rebeiro has toured internationally for over 20 years and has a keen focus on global sound practices through first-hand experience and longitudinal relationship building. With over 10 years’ experience as a cultural organizer, and five years with Liquid Architecture, Rebeiro brings an authentic, artist-led connection to the experimental arts scene with a drive to platform and expand the community.

Ronen Jafari is an artist and arts worker based in Naarm. His visual and culinary practice explores the social and political power of food. With over five years of extensive experience in business, finance and governance leadership, he brings stability, dedication and knowledge to his new position. He has been with Liquid Architecture for the past three years whilst maintaining ongoing roles at both West Space and TCB.

Jafari’s passion is in supporting emerging and experimental artists to achieve their creative visions in a practical and sustainable manner. He is currently undertaking a CPA and is looking forward to co-steering the organisation into its next phase.

Danny Butt, Chair of the Liquid Architecture board said: ‘LA’s current strategic direction has been endorsed by audiences and supporters, so it made sense to appoint as Co-Directors two people who know our programme better than anyone and have their ears to the ground in the sector. We went through a rigorous and highly competitive process with an external search consultant and had a number of candidates who were worthy. There was consensus on the Board that Rohan and Ronen are emerging organisational leaders who can both consolidate our current programme and supplement it with exciting new artistic and operational initiatives that befits our role as a leading experimental arts organisation that can walk our talk.’

Rebeca Sacchero, Deputy Chair of the Board added, ‘We are incredibly excited to appoint Ronen and Rohan to these roles, Rohan is an incredible programmer, curator and artist who has been tirelessly presenting visionary programs around experimental music in Naarm for decades. Ronen is a highly-skilled arts manager who brings knowledge of financial systems and compliance, governance and diverse sector relationships. As a team they are a dynamic force: making sound, centring artists, building community and developing LA’s place in the wider sector. We look forward to working with them to continue to deliver on our Strategic Plan and pushing LA’s artistic ambitions into the future.’

Experience Gold Coast welcomes Curatorial Engagement Manager at HOTA

Experience Gold Coast has announced the appointment of Pippa Mott as Curatorial Engagement Manager at HOTA, Home of the Arts. Bringing a wealth of experience in curatorial practice, audience engagement and arts leadership, Mott will play a key role in shaping meaningful connections between HOTA’s artistic program, artists and audiences. In this role, she will lead strategic engagement initiatives that deepen public connection to HOTA’s exhibitions and cultural offerings, reinforcing HOTA’s commitment to accessible, ambitious and inclusive arts experiences.

New Chair and Members appointed to the Board of Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory

Mr Ian Kew OAM has been appointed as the new Chair of the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT), alongside new Board members Dr Anne Walters and Professor Alan Andersen.

Together, the new appointees bring a wealth of experience across business, leadership and science, strengthening MAGNT’s role as the Territory’s premier cultural and scientific institution.

L-R: MAGNT Board members Professor Alan Andersen; Angela Tomazos; Minister for Arts Jinson Charls; Ian Kew OAM; Ray Hall; Dr Anne Walters; Professor Barry Judd; Philip Watkins and Dr Wendy Ludwig. Board members not present in image include Professor Brenda L Croft and Franchesca Cubillo.

The Board of MAGNT is a statutory body established under the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory Act 2014, responsible for the effective management of MAGNT and its seven sites in Darwin and Central Australia.

“I am looking forward to bringing my seasoned business skills to help the Board consider different perspectives and points of view,’ Kew said.

‘MAGNT makes a vital contribution to enhancing the Territory’s lifestyle by bringing arts and culture into everyday life, creating vibrant gathering places enjoyed by visitors and locals alike, places that all Territorians can be proud of.’

Along with his strong business credentials, Kew also brings experience and commitment to the arts sector, having previously served as Chair on boards including the Darwin Symphony Orchestra and the Darwin Festival.

‘I have great respect for the arts and its essential role in building community and delivering commercial outcomes,’ he said.

MAGNT Director Adam Worrall said he was delighted to welcome Mr Kew, Dr Anne Walters and Professor Alan Andersen to the MAGNT Board.

‘Together, Ian, Anne and Alan bring a broad range of skills across business, leadership and science that will be an asset to MAGNT,’ Worral said.

‘We are looking forward to working with them to develop the Territory’s art and cultural capacity.’

Minister for Arts Jinson Charls congratulated the new Board Chair and members after appointing the roles for three-year terms, acknowledging that these appointments bring together a breadth of knowledge, leadership and experience to the Board.

‘The strong interest in the Board positions reflect MAGNT’s national reputation and passion so many people have for the Territory’s art, history, culture and scientific collections,’ Charls said.

‘I thank outgoing Board members for their valued contributions, and I look forward to seeing MAGNT continue to thrive under the guidance of its new leadership team.’

Australian Festival of Chamber Music welcomes new Philanthropy Manager

The Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) has appointed Suzanne Gibson as Philanthropy Manager, strengthening the organisation’s national fundraising capability as it enters its next chapter in Cairns–Gimuy.

Gibson is a Melbourne-based professional with extensive experience spanning the arts and corporate law, bringing a rare combination of strategic rigour, donor-centric practice, and deep personal engagement with music to the role.

She is currently completing a Graduate Diploma in Music (Trombone) at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music and is an active performer in a range of community ensembles. Her passion for music, opera and dance underpins a strong values-driven approach to arts philanthropy.

In her new role, Gibson will lead AFCM’s Philanthropy Program, delivering the 2026 Philanthropy Campaign, in particular the newly established AFCM Artistic Director’s Circle. She will oversee major gifts strategy, donor acquisition, foundation grant applications, and engagement initiatives, while working closely with the AFCM team to cultivate meaningful, long-term donor relationships. A core focus of her work will be ensuring exceptional donor care, transparency, and stewardship, positioning AFCM as an organisation of choice for philanthropic investment.

Suzanne Gibson joins the Australian Festival of Chamber Music as Philanthropy Manager. Photo: Supplied.

Gibson brings an international outlook shaped by professional experience in Singapore, England, Luxembourg and Australia, and speaks French.

Her appointment reflects AFCM’s continued commitment to excellence, sustainability, and building enduring partnerships that support world-class chamber music and transformative pathways for emerging Australian musicians.

Monkey Baa welcomes new Board member

Monkey Baa Theatre Company has welcomed Tim Kurylowicz to its Board, strengthening the organisation’s national governance and bringing an important regional NSW perspective to the table.

Kurylowicz joins a Board with members based across Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales, reflecting Monkey Baa’s national approach and its commitment to ensuring young people across Australia can access high-quality creative experiences, regardless of where they live. A strong advocate for young people and regional Australia, Kurylowicz brings deep experience working at the intersection of place, culture and community.

New Monkey Baa Board member Tim Kurylowicz. Photo: Supplied.

Kurylowicz is the Manager of the Museum of the Riverina and a member of the NSW Government’s Creative Communities Council. He has worked across local government, the not-for-profit sector and the performing arts, shaping projects that break down barriers and bring people together. As Executive Director of Eastern Riverina Arts, he led the establishment of The Station Creative Workspace in Wagga Wagga and produced the Arbour Festival, a 50-day creative arts festival marking the first anniversary of the Snowy Valleys bushfires.

Kurylowicz’s experience closely aligns with Monkey Baa’s focus on young people, access and regional communities. His appointment reinforces the company’s belief that national leadership must be informed by strong regional voices.

Professor Judith McLean, Chair of Monkey Baa, said Kurylowicz’s appointment brings vital regional insight to the Board.

‘Tim understands how culture operates in regional communities and why access matters,’ she said.

‘His experience, leadership and commitment to young people will strengthen our work nationally.’

Ausdance Vic announces new leadership model

Om 7 January, Ausdance Vic announced a strategic remodelling of senior roles designed to consolidate organisational resilience, advance sector leadership and further align the organisation’s operations. This planned transition strengthens Ausdance Vic’s long-term capacity to deliver sector-wide development, embed cultural responsiveness, and champion equitable participation across the Victorian dance ecology.

Dr Katy McKeown has been appointed as Ausdance Vic’s new Managing Director. McKeown is an established scholar–practitioner whose career spans more than two decades across Scotland, Australia and international contexts. Her expertise in cultural pedagogy, community-engaged practice and inclusive program design reflects a strong alignment with Ausdance Vic’s commitment to diversity, sector capability-building, and culturally grounded professional learning.

Dr Katy McKeown is Ausdance Vic’s new Managing Director. Photo: Supplied.

McKeown has held significant leadership roles with Creative Scotland, YDance, Scottish Ballet and The Australian Ballet, where she directed Education and Outreach for seven years, driving major initiatives supporting First Nations engagement, community access, and culturally centred dance pedagogies. Her appointment at Ausdance Vic brings research-informed leadership, comprehensive sector knowledge and a proven capacity to translate cultural, educational, and community priorities into sustainable, statewide impact.

Current Managing Director Deborah Prentice has driven a strong 18 months of reform and renewal for the organisation, providing stabilising leadership, strengthening finance, governance and systems and cementing relationships for future collaboration and success.

Her stewardship has ensured that Ausdance Vic is positioned on a secure and strategically focused footing consistent with the organisation’s vision of an “Empowering a thriving and inclusive dance sector”.

Prentice will transition into a new role as the Head of Partnerships and Projects.

Ausdance Vic looks forward to this new phase of leadership and to continuing its work in building a vibrant, inclusive, and future-focused dance sector for all Victorians.

New members join La Mama’s Board

La Mama Theatre’s Board of Management recently welcomed three new members: Siu Chan, Siobhan Kranz and Carissa Lee.

Siu Chan is an arts manager based in Melbourne. Chan has worked over the last 25 years in government, community, health, arts and festival settings. Driven by a vision to make arts an everyday experience for all, she has experience in policy, funding, philanthropy and community engagement.

Siobhan Kranz is an arts leader dedicated to strengthening the creative industries and championing artists through meaningful partnerships and collaboration. She is currently Director of Strategic Partnerships at Arts Centre Melbourne, holds an MBA from RMIT, and brings over a decade of experience across major arts organisations including Mushroom Group and Frontier Touring.

Kranz offers a rare blend of commercial sharpness and a deep commitment to diverse perspectives, bold thinking, and artistic freedom. She excels at building relationships that matter, forging partnerships that elevate artistic work, unlock new opportunities, and create impactful outcomes for organisations and communities alike.

Driven by a belief in the transformative power of the performing arts, Kranz is committed to shaping a future in which artists, audiences, and cultural organisations are supported to flourish – locally and globally.

Dr Carissa Lee is a Noongar creative born on Wemba Wemba Country and based in Naarm. She works as an actor, writer, academic and cultural dramaturg, as well as commissioning editor for IndigenousX. Since graduating from Flinders Drama Centre, Lee has performed with Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre, Melbourne Theatre Company, Malthouse, Ilbijerri Theatre, and State Theatre Company of South Australia. She has performed at La Mama in Nazaree Dickerson’s Noongar family play Ngarngk, and Robert Reid’s reimagining of The Bacchae. Onscreen, Lee has appeared in ABC’s Planet Lulin and Sammy J, miniseries Behind the Seams, and award-winning horror film The Dysphoria.

While completing her PhD, Lee worked as a First Nations Public Policy researcher and archivist, and reviewed live performance through the much-missed platform Witness Performance, before going on to be a commissioning editor for The Conversation. Since obtaining her PhD through the University of Melbourne, she now juggles acting and writing with her role as Indigenous Research Fellow at Swinburne University of Technology, where she researches cultural safety practices and cultural dramaturgy. Her most recent dramaturgical work was with comedian Sammy J on his play Fiasco, which premiered at the 2025 Melbourne Fringe Festival.

The Australian Ballet elevates six artists to new ranks

In December, The Australian Ballet announced the promotion of six artists, recognising their artistic excellence, their embodiment of the Company’s values and the joy and inspiration they bring to audiences across Australia and around the world.

The promotions are:

Amy Ronnfeldt has been promoted from corps de ballet to coryphée, following standout performances in Blake Works V (The Barre Project) by William Forsythe and her debut as the Generosity Fairy in David McAllister’s The Sleeping Beauty.

Cameron Holmes moves from soloist to senior artist, following compelling debuts as the Prince in McAllister’s The Sleeping Beauty and as Lescaut in Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon.

Grace Carroll is promoted from coryphée to soloist after striking debuts as Romola in John Neumeier’s Nijinsky and in the title role of MacMillan’s Manon.

Isobelle Dashwood rises from soloist to senior artist, celebrated for her debut as Aurora and her portrayal of the Lilac Fairy in McAllister’s The Sleeping Beauty.

Maxim Zenin rises from soloist to senior artist, after powerful performances as Diaghilev in Neumeier’s Nijinsky and his debut as the Prince in McAllister’s The Sleeping Beauty.

Samara Merrick moves from coryphée to soloist, following her debut as Aurora in McAllister’s The Sleeping Beauty and her acclaimed performance in Stephanie Lake’s world premiere Seven Days.

These promotions recognise dancers who not only shine on stage but also contribute meaningfully to the creative culture of The Australian Ballet. They exemplify the Company’s core values of ambition, boldness, inclusivity, respect, and responsibility.

The Australian Ballet Artistic Director David Hallberg said: ‘What a joy to celebrate these six remarkable artists as they step into their new ranks. Their passion, dedication, and talent have developed each in their own ways, and these promotions recognise their incredible growth on stage and contribution to our Company.’

“These promotions are a wonderful way to close out the season. I’m thrilled to see these artists embrace their new roles, and I can’t wait to watch them bring their energy and creativity to audiences in the years ahead,” added Hallberg.

West Australian Ballet announces four dancer promotions

Promoted from Artists to Leading Artists are Charles Dashwood, Ruben Flynn-Kann, Kassidy Thompson and Beatrice Manser.

The joint announcement of their promotions, made at the end of the Company’s run of Cinderella in December, marked the end of West Australian Ballet’s 2025 season, as the company looks forward to a new year with incoming Artistic Director Leanne Stojmenov and the arrival of five dancers.

Three West Australians – Tahlia Stoker, Isabella Triscari and Declan Daines – will join the Young Artists program in 2026 alongside Lucas McLean, who has performed with West Australian Ballet in ALICE (in wonderland) and Cinderella.

Stoker returns after performing in multiple West Australian Ballet productions while completing her studies at Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, and Triscari and Daines both come from The Australian Ballet School. Sean Ferenczi is also a new addition who comes to West Australian Ballet from Queensland Ballet as an Artist.

Additionally, 2025 Young Artists Lincoln Conroy and Indi Drew will be promoted to Artists.

‘What a remarkable two years it has been with David McAllister guiding us toward our 75th anniversary,’ said Leanne Stojmenov.

‘I am both energised and assured by the exceptional company of Artists who embody West Australian Ballet. As we look ahead, we do so with these outstanding Artists, who have so deservedly been promoted, together with five new Artists who will join us as we embark on this next chapter, one firmly grounded in our heritage and alive with possibility.”

Polyglot welcomes next Executive Director and Co-CEO

Polyglot Theatre has welcomed senior arts leader Ally Harvey as its next Executive Director and Co-CEO. With more than three decades of experience across theatre, dance, music, and large-scale events, Harvey brings a dedication to ambitious new work, ethical and sustainable practice, and a belief in the vital role of play and curiosity in cultural life.

Board Chair Sandra Robertson said, ‘We welcome Ally as Polyglot’s new Executive Director and Co-CEO with Artistic Director Cat Sewell. We are confident her alignment with the company’s values, alongside her strategic acumen and commitment to excellence, are the next step towards Polyglot’s thriving future. With Ally’s passion for creating conditions in which artists, arts workers and communities can meaningfully engage with the arts, as well as her experience across many productions that centre children, we are excited at how she will build on Polyglot’s long legacy of great leaders.’

Ally Harvey joins Polyglot as its next Executive Director and Co-CEO. Photo: Supplied.

Harvey has held senior positions with organisations including Lucy Guerin Inc, RISING and Back to Back Theatre, and recently concluded seven years on the Board of Platform Arts, where she served most of the time as Chair. She is currently completing a Master of Leadership and sits on the Board of Dan Daw Creative Projects. Her career began in technical theatre, working internationally on large-scale productions before moving into major cultural and community events. These formative experiences cemented her belief in the impact of collaborative creative practice and the importance of accessible, community-centred work.

Harvey is thrilled to be joining Polyglot. ‘This is a move that reflects my long-standing commitment to work that places imagination, agency and inclusion at its centre. I’m deeply motivated by the transformative potential of theatre for children – particularly its capacity to empower young people, invite diverse ways of seeing the world, and foster lifelong engagement with creativity. I’m excited for what lies ahead for Polyglot and its extended family of artists, audiences, partners and communities,’ she said.

Harvey will work in close partnership with Cat Sewell, Artistic Director and Co-CEO, who said: ‘I’m very excited to welcome Ally to our team. Her deep commitment to leading with care and clarity will enable Polyglot to continue its joyful work bringing immersive, theatrical play to children across Australia and the world. Ally will be a wonderful person to lead alongside, and I’m looking forward to our shared future.’

Polyglot thanked Mary-Jo Capps of MJ Capps and Associates for leading the comprehensive recruitment process with insight, energy and consideration.

Harvey commences as Polyglot’s Executive Director and Co-CEO in early 2026.

Arts Northern Rivers announces new Executive Director

Arts Northern Rivers has appointed Rosie Dennis as its new Executive Director. Dennis brings more than two decades of leadership experience within Australia’s cultural sector and will commence in early 2026.

Dennis has held creative and executive leadership positions with Placemakers* Gold Coast, Bleach Festival, Performance Space, Urban Theatre Projects, Campbelltown Arts Centre, Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery and most recently the Bank Art Museum Moree. Recognised for her collaborative leadership style, strategic insight, and ability to bring artists, partners and communities together, Dennis has been influential in initiating some of Australia’s most innovative cultural programs.

Rosie Dennis is the new Executive Director of Arts Northern Rivers. Photo: Supplied.

Raised in the Tweed Shire, Dennis is looking forward to returning to the Northern Rivers and reconnecting with artists, partners and communities in the region.

Arts Northern Rivers Chair, Emily Berry said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Rosie Dennis as Executive Director. Her vision and experience will strengthen Arts Northern Rivers’ role in celebrating arts, culture and community across the region.’

The organisation also acknowledged the significant contribution of Jane Fuller, who has led Arts Northern Rivers as Executive Director since 2021. Under Fuller’s leadership the organisation has delivered major projects, strengthened advocacy for the arts, and supported First Nations cultural development across the Northern Rivers.

‘Jane’s dedication and passion have been instrumental in shaping Arts Northern Rivers’ impact. We thank her for her outstanding leadership and wish her every success in the future,’ Berry added.

More recent appointments

