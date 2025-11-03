On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Corrugated Iron Youth Arts appoints new General Manager

Darwin’s Corrugated Iron Youth Arts has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of a new General Manager: Haneen Mahmood Martin, a Kuala Lumpur born, Malay-Saudi multi-arts programmer, producer, writer and artist.

Martin has worked extensively nationally and internationally, especially between Naarm/Melbourne, Garramilla/Darwin, and Kaurna Yerta/Adelaide. She works with a focus on best-practice engagement and ethical governance as it pertains to underrepresented migrant and PoC communities and building sustained relationships.

Haneen Mahmood Martin joins Corrugated Iron Youth Arts as General Manager. Photo: Supplied.

‘The creative industries in the Top End have always punched above their weight, and Corrugated Iron is where it starts for so many,’ said Martin. ‘It’s an honour to be a part of Corro’s incredible legacy. Young people everywhere, but especially the regions, deserve opportunities to access the arts, and Corro has been doing this for over 40 years. With so many incredible decades to come, I can’t wait to get stuck into scheming with everyone!’

Martin has worked across the country and across art forms as a producer for the likes of Performing Lines, un Projects, RISING, Biennale of Sydney, MPavilion, Regional Arts Australia and Next Wave. She has also served as a programmer, as the inaugural Artistic Associate at Brown’s Mart, Manager of the National Young Writers Festival and General Manager for Skinnyfish Music.

She co-wrote the Engage! Report and Toolkit published by Contemporary Asian Australian Performance and Arts on Tour, and holds an MFA (Cultural Leadership) from NIDA. Martin also manages a directory for Malay and Malaysian creatives in Australia, is a part of the Asian Producers Platform, and hosts the Sayang-Sayang Supper Club, testing notions of hospitality from her home.

Zoe Scrogings, Executive Producer/CEO, Corrugated Iron, said of Martin’s appointment: ‘Haneen brings a wealth of experience, insight, and generosity to the team. Her expertise in ethical engagement aligns perfectly with Corro’s values. We’re thrilled to welcome her back to the Top End and can’t wait to see the impact of her work with young artists and collaborators here in the NT.’

New CEO joins Perth Festival

Perth Festival has announced the appointment of Marah Braye as CEO of Perth Festival, commencing in January 2026, following an extensive Australian and international search. With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades in the Australian and global arts and culture sector, she brings a wealth of executive leadership and experience to her new role.

Braye’s arrival aligns with the recent announcement of the 2026 Perth Festival program – the second from Artistic Director Anna Reece and running from 6 February to 1 March.

Sydney-raised Braye joins the Festival after ten years as CEO of Harbourfront Centre in Toronto, a leading multidisciplinary centre for contemporary arts and culture, and a recreational hub for more than 6 million annual visitors. During her tenure, the ten-acre waterfront campus was transformed with a focus on cultural engagement, accessibility, sustainability and visitor experience. Her leadership renewed Harbourfront Centre’s international presence and launched multiple new programs, including a multi-arts festival for children, the first Canadian Deaf and disability arts festival, and Torque: international contemporary dance series. She also partnered with the National Ballet of Canada, Canadian Opera Company and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to bring their artists and musicians back to the Centre’s stages.

Prior to relocating to Canada in 2014 to lead Harbourfront Centre, Braye was CEO of the Biennale of Sydney for the 16th to 19th Biennales (2006–14), during which time she doubled attendance to the exhibition and led the transformation of historic Cockatoo Island – a 21-acre former industrial precinct in Sydney Harbour – into a major exhibition venue.

Her extensive background also includes roles as General Manager at Sherman Galleries, one of Australia’s leading commercial galleries, Managing Editor at Fine Arts Press, where she produced publications on contemporary art, and Publishing Manager and Development Editor at HarperCollins Publishers. Braye currently serves on the board of Fall for Dance North Festival, Toronto’s international dance festival.

On being appointed CEO of Perth Festival, Marah Braye said: ‘As it approaches its 73rd year, I am honoured to help shape the future of Perth Festival – a festival that has welcomed artists and companies who defined and defied their times: from Nina Simone and Miles Davis to Björk and William Kentridge; from PJ Harvey and Twyla Tharp to Nederlands Dans Theatre and Komische Oper Berlin.

Marah Braye is Perth Festival’s new General Manager. Photo: Marnie Richardson.

‘I am excited to join Artistic Director Anna Reece, Chair Ben Wyatt, and the Board and talented team as we build on this extraordinary legacy. I am thrilled to arrive in time for what promises to be a momentous and exhilarating Perth Festival 2026. The program offers the Festival’s adventurous and generous audiences the chance to experience WA creations alongside work and performances from around the globe, in inspiring environments across Perth city and surrounds.’

Perth Festival Chair, Ben Wyatt said: ‘The Board of Perth Festival is incredibly excited that Marah will join our team as CEO. Marah brings extraordinary global leadership experience to the Festival and I have no doubt that the Perth and Australian artistic scene will benefit hugely from Marah’s leadership experience.’

Perth Festival Artistic Director, Anna Reece said: ‘I am very happy to welcome Marah to Perth Festival as our new CEO. Bringing fresh energy, perspective and a genuine love for the arts, Marah’s appointment cements an exciting new chapter for the Festival that we began in 2025. I look forward to the work we will do together in 2026 and beyond as we continue to shape a bold, generous and future-focused cultural landscape for Western Australia.’

Braye replaces Executive Director and CEO Nathan Bennett who recently announced his departure from the Festival after a decade in order to take on a new challenge as CEO of the World Masters Games Perth 2029.

Performing Lines appoints new Development Manager

National producing organisation Performing Lines has announced the appointment of Dr Jonathan ‘Jonni’ Homsey as Development Manager.

In this new role, Homsey will work closely with Executive Producer Simon Wellington and Interim General Manager Suzanne Daley to attract and retain philanthropic allies and supporters who support the values, vision and program of Performing Lines and the independent artists it champions.



Performing Lines Executive Producer and CEO, Simon Wellington said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Jonni back to Performing Lines in this vital new national role. He impressed us with his deep understanding of our work, our diverse portfolio of artists and his innovative ideas for connecting to new avenues of support. Jonni’s enthusiasm for the role is already being felt, and we look forward to introducing him to the wider Performing Lines community around the country.’

Dr Jonathan Homsey joins Performing Lines. Photo: Shannon May Powell.

Homsey comes to the role with extensive experience in Partnerships and Advocacy across organisations including Dancehouse (2018-2022) and Ausdance New South Wales and Victoria (2016-2018). He is also very familiar with Performing Lines, having worked as a producer for specific projects over recent years.

Homsey, who has deep connections to the independent performing arts sector, said of his new role: ‘I am excited to empower independent artists across Australia as part of Performing Lines … [which] is an interlocutor for artists to the world, and I’m humbled to join the team in this new national role.’

Charles Perkins Centre welcomes 2025 Writer-in-Residence

Award-winning author and essayist Luke Carman has been announced as the 2025 Judy Harris Writer-in-Residence Fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre.

Carman, a Western Sydney writer whose extensive body of work explores Australia’s cultural margins, grapples with mental illness and interrogates the intricacies and ironies of the writer’s condition, receives $100,000 to support a year-long residency at the Charles Perkins Centre.

During the residency he will work on a new novel titled A Quiet Desperation, building on his previous writing examining the intersections between mental health, social disconnection, and the search for meaning in contemporary life.

‘I started writing initially unconscious of my motivations, desires or goals, yet each of the three times I’ve applied for the Charles Perkins Centre writer residency have been transformative,’ Carman said.

‘Going through the application process forces me to pause and ask myself: why do I write? What am I trying to accomplish with my writing, and how can I use my writing to benefit others?’

Now in its ninth year, the Judy Harris Writer-in-Residence Fellowship connects leading Australian creative writers with global health researchers to address complex health and social challenges through literature.

‘I’ve always tried to capture a poetics of being outside belonging and living on the margins, disconnected from the social fabric,’ Carman said.

‘Creative writing offers an alternative world where the language is available to make sense of the complexities of life, from the comorbid experiences of social disadvantage to chronic mental illness and self-destructive ways of being.

‘My hope is that through collaboration with the Charles Perkins Centre – by drawing on its immense wealth of critical expertise and knowledge – there will be an opportunity to move beyond representing the poetics of marginalised experience, into a genuine distillation of how the neurological side of this life is experienced,’ he explained.

Professor Stephen Simpson, Chair of the Writer-in-Residence Board at the Charles Perkins Centre, praised Carman’s selection. ‘Luke is a fearless and vital voice in Australian literature, with a body of work that is psychologically acute and essential to our cultural moment,’ Simpson said.

‘The Writer-in-Residence program, generously funded by our donor and patron Judy Harris, continues to attract Australia’s most compelling writers, those who are unafraid to explore the difficult terrain where personal experience meets broader social crisis. This transformative Fellowship enriches both the Charles Perkins Centre and the University of Sydney, and challenges us all to think differently about health, community, and what it means to be human.

‘I am thrilled that Luke is joining us. His willingness to examine mental illness, alienation, and the search for meaning in contemporary life will bring new perspectives to the great health challenges that define our time. I look forward to the conversations and work that will emerge from his residency,’ Simpson said.

This article was amended after publication, most recently at 6:20pm on 3 November, to include details of new appointments at Perth Festival and Corrugated Iron Youth Arts.

