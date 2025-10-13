On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Heide Museum of Modern Art announces new Board member and next Chair

Philip Crutchfield KC has joined the Board of Melbourne’s Heide Museum of Modern Art and will assume the role of Chair from 1 January 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Board. Crutchfield will succeed Steven Skala AO, who has served as Chair for the past decade. The Heide Board and staff expressed their gratitude to Skala for his outstanding leadership, vision, and dedication during his tenure.

Artistic Director Lesley Harding said: ‘Since joining the Board in 2016, Mr Skala has overseen the development of a new masterplan for the Heide site, the successful restructure of Heide’s management, and the achievement of notable fundraising initiatives, including the Museum’s inaugural Giving Day and the Mirka for Melbourne campaign.

‘His steady stewardship ensured Heide’s resilience during and after the pandemic challenges, while his ambitions for cultural programming saw the realisation of some of the Museum’s most successful exhibitions in its history. Amongst other things, he championed major international exhibitions of the work of Georgia O’Keeffe, Barbara Hepworth and Lee Miller, and more recently, the landmark Molto Bello: Icons of Modern Italian Design and the critically acclaimed Man Ray and Max Dupain.’

Reflecting on his time as Chair, Skala said: ‘It has been a privilege to serve Heide, a place where art, history and community come together so meaningfully. Quality, scholarship and thoughtfulness have always been at the forefront of what I have sought for Heide.

‘I am proud of what we have achieved and confident the museum will continue to thrive under Philip’s capable leadership.’

Crutchfield is a highly respected barrister and King’s Counsel, with a long-standing record of leadership across the arts, education, and legal sectors. He is the current Chair of Bell Shakespeare, and a board member of The University of Melbourne Humanities Foundation, The University of Melbourne Law School Foundation, The Victorian Bar Foundation, as well as various listed and unlisted companies.

Philip Crutchfield KC, the next Chair of Heide Museum of Modern Art. Image supplied.

A Fellow of the Australian Academy of Law and former President of the Commercial Bar Association of Victoria, Crutchfield brings deep expertise and extensive governance experience to Heide. He holds degrees in Commerce and Honours Law from the University of Melbourne, as well as a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

On his appointment, Crutchfield said: ‘Heide is a unique Australian cultural institution and I am honoured to take on this role.

‘I look forward to working with my fellow Board members, the wonderful Heide team, and the whole community to build on its extraordinary legacy.’

The Board warmly welcomes Crutchfield and looks forward to working with him in this new leadership role, and also welcomes Amy Crutchfield to Heide.

Artspace welcomes new Board members

Andrew Martin, Julie Rrap, and Alenka Tindale have been appointed to the Board of Directors of Woolloomooloo’s Artspace from September 2025. With expertise spanning across the arts, corporate and business development sectors, their combined experience will further strengthen Artspace’s organisational sustainability and support the artistic program.

Artspace Chair Lisa Chung said, ‘The appointment of Alenka, Julie, and Andrew to our Board marks the continuation of the renewal process begun last year. We are fortunate to welcome directors who bring such depth of experience, skill, and passion for Artspace’s mission.

‘Their contributions will strengthen our governance and reinforce the purpose that underpins our ambitions.’

New Artspace Board members (L-R): Andrew Martin (Image: Courtesy Andrew Martin), Julie Rrap (Image: Darren McDonald), and Alenka Tindale (Image: Anna Kucera).

Andrew Martin is Managing Director of MA Financial and brings more than 30 years’ experience in global investments as an investment manager and adviser across a range of sectors. A passionate art collector himself, Martin leads MA Financial’s commitment to the arts including as the principal partner of the Sydney Contemporary Art Fair.

Julie Rrap has been a major figure in Australian contemporary art for over forty years. Since the mid-1970s, she has worked across photography, painting, sculpture, performance and video in an ongoing project about representations of the body/ her body.

Rrap has exhibited extensively both nationally and internationally, including in Belgium, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and New Zealand, and has exhibited in four Sydney Biennales as well as major exhibitions at leading Australian institutions.

Alenka Tindale FAICD is Managing Director at Targus and is a business leader and dedicated arts patron with more than 30 years of experience in business and technology. Recognised as a leading female executive in the technology sector, she brings proven expertise in governance, strategic oversight, and stakeholder engagement.

Artspace Executive Director Victor Wang said of the new appointments, ‘I couldn’t be happier to welcome Andrew Martin, Julie Rrap, and Alenka Tindale to the Artspace Board. Each brings vision, generosity, and heart, arriving at an exciting moment for Artspace as we grow into a new chapter of experimentation and connection.

‘Together, their experience will further strengthen our capacity to deliver bold, meaningful programs and support artists at every stage of their practice.’

Michael Cassel Group appoints new Head of Strategic Partnerships and Investor Relations

Award-winning international theatrical production house Michael Cassel Group has announced the appointment of Jan Gura as Head of Strategic Partnerships and Investor Relations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to cultivating and supporting its growing global network of investors.

In this newly created role, Gura will lead the end-to-end strategy for cultivating, securing, and managing investor relationships across MCG’s global portfolio. She will serve as the primary liaison for investor engagement, strengthening the company’s commitment to strategic growth and long-term partnerships.

With a slate of major new productions in development, including the recently announced Dracula, The Hello Girls, and Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, alongside existing international touring productions and investments in third-party IP, Gura’s appointment signals a renewed focus on dedicated investor engagement and partnership.

A recognised leader in arts fundraising and strategic partnerships, Gura has built an impressive career spanning not-for-profit organisations, theatrical productions, and screen projects. Since 2012, she has served as Advisor for Leadership Giving at The Public Theater, where she founded the Musical Theater Council and secured major funding for acclaimed productions including Hamilton, Fun Home, Here Lies Love, Girl from the North Country, Suffs and Hell’s Kitchen.

She also played a central role in The Public’s landmark $175 million Forever Public capital campaign to renovate the Delacorte Theater and establish the Fund for Free Theater Endowment.

Beyond her theatre work, Gura has co-produced award-winning documentaries such as Broadway: The American Musical (Emmy Award), Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy (Peabody Award), and Ailey (2021 Sundance premiere). Her extensive client list has included Fisher Center at Bard, The Child Mind Institute, The 52nd Street Project, and The George Street Playhouse, among others.

Michael Cassel, CEO and Producer of Michael Cassel Group, said, ‘Jan is an absolute dynamo. Her passion, her deep understanding of both the creative and commercial sides of our industry, and her ability to connect vision with opportunity make her an extraordinary addition to our team. I’m excited to work alongside Jan, Jane Abramson [Head of Creative Development], and our leadership team as we continue to expand, innovate, and bring world-class productions to audiences around the world.’

Gura said of her appointment: ‘I am thrilled to be joining this incredible team at such an exciting time, and to build new long-term partnerships that will support the company’s ambitious vision for growth. Michael Cassel and his team have a reputation for producing globally successful theatrical events with artistic integrity and commercial success.’

Community Arts Network announces new CEO

The Board of Perth’s Community Arts Network (CAN) has appointed Rick Heath as its new CEO. Heath is known as a passionate advocate for the arts with previous arts leadership roles including Black Swan State Theatre, Perth Festival and PAC Australia; he brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience, and extensive international, national and local connections to the role.

‘We’re thrilled to welcome Rick as CEO. He brings not just expertise in cultural leadership, but a passion for ensuring communities are at the heart of decision-making. This aligns perfectly with CAN’s mission to connect art, story and social change,’ said CAN Chair Lorraine Keane.

Rick Heath, the newly appointed CEO of Community Arts Network (CAN). Photo: Supplied.

Heath steps into the role determined to grow CAN’s influence, visibility and impact, whilst ensuring the organisation continues to be led by community. He joins CAN at a time when the role of the arts in amplifying citizen voices and building inclusive democracy is more vital than ever.

Heath said in a statement: ‘When people are supported to share their stories and identity, they claim their place in the civic conversation. That’s what excites me about leading CAN. It’s an organisation that doesn’t just deliver quality projects — it strengthens communities, citizenry and democracy itself.’

Heath’s recent work with social change arts organisation Big hART reinforced his conviction that community-led arts practices have the capacity to shift narratives and empower communities in ways that create lasting impact.

‘My career has been dedicated to the belief that telling stories through the arts is a powerful tool to achieve transformational change and cultural equity, and to connect communities,’ he said.

More recent appointments

