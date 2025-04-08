On the move: latest arts sector appointments

WASO appoints new Principal Trumpet

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) has appointed Jenna Smith as Principal Trumpet, the first female musician to hold the position in the organisation’s almost 100-year history.

Principal Conductor Asher Fisch says of Smith’s appointment: “For the past six years, Jenna has been an outstanding and vital part of our brass section, always playing with great artistry and skill. I am delighted that Jenna has been appointed Principal Trumpet and look forward to her continuing to captivate our audiences with her exceptional musicianship.”

Smith, who joined WASO in 2019 as Associate Principal Trumpet, made her WASO soloist debut in 2024 performing Johann Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto. Additionally, she is widely involved in WASO’s Community and Education initiatives, performing regularly in small ensembles for aged care residents, people living with disabilities and school students.

She says: “I feel honoured to be appointed as WASO’s Principal Trumpet. Two of my favourite trumpet players held the position before me and it’s a dream come true to follow in their footsteps. I’ve worked incredibly hard to be in this position; hours of practice, mock auditions, listening to recordings, score study, lessons with other Principal Trumpets from across the world, working with a performance psychologist and visualisation practice.

WASO’s new Principal Trumpet, Jenna Smith. Photo: Ammon Creative.

“I’m really looking forward to implementing my artistic vision for the trumpet section and brass section as a whole. The WASO brass section is my adopted family and it’s a joy to work alongside these fabulous musicians every day,” Smith adds.

The Principal Trumpet in a symphony orchestra holds a crucial role: leading the trumpet section, ensuring cohesion and a unified sound, coordinating with other section leaders and representing the trumpet section in discussions with the concertmaster and conductor. Overall, they play a key role in both the technical and musical leadership of the brass section.

CEO Paul Shannon reflects on Smith’s achievements: ”Jenna is an exceptional musician. Her talent and leadership on stage are matched by her deep commitment to sharing music beyond the main stage. Through WASO’s community engagement and education programs, Jenna has connected with audiences of all ages, bringing the joy of music to schools, regional communities and aspiring young musicians. We look forward to the impact she will continue to make both on and off the stage.”

Smith next appears with WASO in Devotion and Glory on 16 April at Winthrop Hall, The University of Western Australia.

MQFF announces new Program Director

Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) has appointed Ro Bright (they/them) as the organisation’s new Program Director. Bright was born in Hamilton, New Zealand, and studied at Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and the University of Auckland. Their artistic vision, creative passion and festival expertise will guide the next stage of MQFF’s evolution, starting with the program for Festival’s 35th edition later this year.

“It’s an incredible honour to be joining the MQFF team. I’m so grateful to be a part of the film community here in Naarm, especially at a time when investment in queer cinema is growing, making way for new voices, continuing the mosaic of richly nuanced queer stories on our screens,” Bright says.

Bright brings a wealth of festival and film experience to their new role, including as CEO of TILDE (Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival). In planning and producing the southern hemisphere’s only trans and gender-diverse film festival, Bright established an international screening agreement with TRANSlations Film Festival Seattle and built the first network of Australian trans filmmakers. Under Bright’s leadership, TILDE’s audience doubled in 2024.

Since 2013, Bright has been co-Director with Kitan Petkovski of the Bullet Heart Club, a Scotsman Fringe First award-winning theatre company creating fresh, innovative works with the trans community. Bright is also an acclaimed writer and has been a resident artist at the Michael King Writers Centre and the American Lyric Theatre. They wrote the screenplay for Daffodils, a feature film in 2019 that was selected for the Sydney and Melbourne International Film Festivals, Busan International Film Festival and Hawaii International Film Festival.

L-R: Ro Bright, the new Program Director at MQFF, and MQFF CEO David Martin Harris. Photo: Supplied.

MQFF CEO David Martin Harris says Bright’s appointment brings an inspiring, fresh perspective that will only strengthen MQFF’s unique offering to audiences.

“Ro has a brilliant track record of delivering multifaceted festival experiences that provide deep engagement for communities. Ro’s capacity to draw from personal experience as a filmmaker and knowledge of the global arts scene – especially as it relates to queer storytelling and creative agency – is exciting. We’re looking forward to curating an evolving program for the LGBTQIA+ community with Ro on board,” Harris says.

In a joint statement, MQFF Board co-Presidents Anouska Phizacklea and Gail Veal say they are “absolutely delighted to welcome Ro Bright as MQFF’s Program Director. Bright’s expertise within the film industry, coupled with proven leadership within the queer community, makes them uniquely qualified to curate MQFF’s program. We are excited to discover the diversity of queer stories that will unfold at the 35th edition of the MQFF”.

The 2025 Melbourne Queer Film Festival runs from 13-23 November at a range of Melbourne cinemas; program details will be announced in due course.

NICA announces new Board

The National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) has announced the appointment of a new Board, which will help guide NICA’s vision and future growth. Their expertise, leadership and passion for the arts will play a crucial role in shaping the next chapter of circus education and performance in Australia.

Taking on the Governance of NICA are:

Bill Sweeney – Director and Interim Chair

Sam Jacob, Executive Chairman, Collarts – Director

Collette Brennan, Chief Executive Officer, National Trust – Director

Darcy Grant, Artistic Director, Gravity and Other Myths – Director

Jonathan Burke, Official Secretary, Office of the Governor (Victoria) – Director

Jill Smith AM, Australian Government nominee – Director, and

Peter Barnard, Quality and Compliance Manager, Collarts – Secretary.

NICA extends its gratitude to the outgoing Board members for their long-serving guardianship of NICA and their important contribution to NICA’s journey.

In related news, NICA has welcomed a new intake of acrobatic talent for its Bachelor of Circus Arts degree – the only degree of its kind in Australia – attracting applicants from across the nation as well as Aotearoa New Zealand.

The new students hail from circus, dance and gymnastics schools across Australia and New Zealand, and have already benefited from the solid training provided by the likes of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus (NSW), Byron Bay Circus Arts (NSW), Women’s Circus (Vic), Warehouse Circus (ACT), the South Australian Circus Centre (SA), Just Acrobatics (Qld), Jollettes Gymnastics Mandurah (WA), Wellington Youth Circus (NZ) and more.

With her office positioned to offer a bird’s-eye view of the training room floor, NICA CEO Simona Jobbagy says, “It’s inspiring to see NICA buzzing with new talent, full of ambition and potential.”

The new student intake was made possible through last year’s partnership with the Australian College of The Arts (Collarts), as NICA’s new education partner, as previously reported on by ArtsHub in December.

Read: Bachelor of Circus Arts course to restart thanks to new NICA and Collarts partnership

Sam Jacob, Collarts CEO, said recently that this “collaboration strengthens opportunities for emerging circus artists, ensuring they receive world-class training and support”.

“With a dynamic new Board in place, we’re excited to see NICA thrive and continue its legacy of excellence in performance and innovation.”

New member joins AICSA’s Executive Committee

The Arts Industry Council of South Australia (AICSA) has welcomed Dre Ngatokorua to the AICSA Executive Committee as a co-opted member.



Ngatokorua is a broadcaster, DJ and journalist from Port Augusta, South Australia, of Wangkangurru, Adnyamathanha, Kuyani, Luritja, Deiri, Yankunytjatara, Cook Island and Maori heritage. Beginning his career at Umeewarra Media in 2013, he now hosts the Straight Out Show, amplifying youth voices and community issues.



Beyond radio, Ngatokorua is a DJ under the name ‘MoZzi’, performing at major events like the Adelaide Fringe Festival. He also presents Umee NAIDOC TV and plays a key role in community initiatives, including Port Augusta’s first NAIDOC Colour Run.



A recognised leader, Ngatokorua serves on the boards of First Nations Media Australia and the Community Media Training Organisation. In 2023, he joined South Australia’s first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Advisory Panel. His contributions earned him a spot in South Australia’s ‘40 Under 40’ in 2022.



Ngatokorua continues to champion regional storytelling, ensuring Indigenous voices are heard and celebrated.



“We’re delighted that Dre is joining us and look forward to working with him,” an AICSA spokesperson said in a statement.

Nuanu appoints curator for ‘Art and Bali’, New Media Art program

Art and Bali, Bali’s first-of-its-kind international art fair (running from 12-14 September 2025 at Nuanu Creative City) has appointed Indonesian-born, Switzerland-based curator Mona Liem to lead its New Media Art section.

The fair marks a major milestone for Bali’s creative ecosystem, positioning Nuanu as a new hub in the global art calendar and Liem brings a strong curatorial background in digital and media art to the role.

Read: Art for art’s sake – how the creative city of Nuanu lives up to its brief

In 2019, she founded Media Art Globale (MAG) in Jakarta, renowned as the first new media art festival in Southeast Asia. Her curatorial approach blends technology, contemporary discourse and cultural dialogue – most notably showcased during her work with Wave of Tomorrow, Indonesia’s largest art, tech and music festival, under the theme of ’Transformation’, answering today’s art landscape.

“Bali has long stood as a site of cultural convergence,” says Mona Liem, New Media Art Curator of Art and Bali. “I’m particularly drawn to Art and Bali’s theme of ‘Bridging Dichotomies’, a framework that deeply resonates with my ongoing interest in reconciling traditional and new media art. From the beginning of my curatorial journey, I’ve sought to build inclusive spaces where artists can move beyond the constraints of conventional mediums.

With curatorial experience spanning Indonesia, wider Asia and Europe, Liem’s appointment affirms Art and Bali’s position as a platform to connect local and global artists with patrons and collectors with major interest in Southeast Asia and Balinese artworks. Her involvement is expected to draw both regional and international audiences to Art and Bali and Bali’s only creative city, Nuanu.

Art and Bali 2025 aims to ‘reimagine the art fair experience’ according to a media statement, “by transforming Nuanu Creative City into a vibrant destination where exhibitions, immersive installations, public programs and live performances converge. Embracing diverse artistic expressions, including visual, performing and digital arts, the fair will highlight Southeast Asia’s growing influence in the global art conversation while fostering new opportunities for dialogue, discovery, and innovation”.

