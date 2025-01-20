On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Board member joins the Australian Children’s Music Foundation

The Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF) has welcomed Beth Appleton to its Board of Directors.

Appleton is a long-time supporter of the ACMF and joins the Board following a career spanning the entertainment and media industries. Appleton is passionate about the difference the ACMF and music make on the lives of children who would otherwise miss out on the many benefits of a music education.

For more than 20 years, the ACMF has been a social change agent, using music to tackle inequity in Australia. Founded in 2002 by Don Spencer OAM, the ACMF delivers long-term sequential music education and instruments to disadvantaged children and youth-at-risk across Australia, as well as music therapy to children in hospital.

Appleton is a seasoned marketing professional with over 25 years’ experience in the entertainment and media industries. Her career includes high-profile roles at Warner Music and EMI, where she worked with globally renowned artists including Coldplay, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Michael Bublé and more. Based in Sydney, Appleton is now Chief Marketing Officer at Fortress, a gaming entertainment network of venues. She has been a judge on the ACMF’s National Songwriting Competition panel for four years and in 2019 walked 150 kilometres, raising close to $20,000 for the ACMF in the process.

Outgoing ADT Chair donates half a million to the company

Professor Ruth Rentschler OAM MAICD has gifted a $500,000 bequest to Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) upon completing her eight-year tenure on the company’s Board.

Appointed as Chair of the Board in 2022, Rentschler currently works as a professor at the University of South Australia’s business school alongside being an advocate for arts organisations across the state and the country. The award-winning academic has brought decades of experience working across the arts, management and non-profit sectors to the Board.

Under Rentschler, ADT has undergone a significant period of evolution, with the appointment of current Artistic Director Daniel Riley, which saw the company transform its repertoire and strategic priorities, placing emphasis on care, collective creativity and the creation of work that seeks to spark social change.

“Serving on the board of Australian Dance Theatre has been an honour,” Rentschler said, “and something I’ve been proud to do. The company is important to Australia’s dance ecology, and I’m thrilled to have played a part in its success.

“I thank my fellow Board members, the company’s community of artists, audiences, donors and friends, as well as government, and the team at ADT for their support of the company and its work. I look forward to supporting the company for many years to come. And to celebrating 60 years of ADT in 2025 and seeing its continued evolution into the future.”

Rentschler’s gift will go towards ensuring the company’s future success as a creator of game-changing dance for decades to come.

ADT’s Executive Director Nick Hays said: “It’s been an immense privilege working alongside Ruth [and] her generosity, passion and rigour have enriched ADT during her time on the Board. It’s rare to find a Chair that has such a deep understanding across all areas of management and governance, alongside such a broad range of experience in the arts. To have her support the company in perpetuity with her bequest is extraordinary and illustrates her commitment to seeing our company, and the arts in this country, flourish.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Ruth’s knowledge and breadth of experience. It’s put us in an amazing position as we head into our 60th anniversary year in 2025.”

A new ADT Chair will be announced in due course.

New appointments to the Australian Film, Television and Radio Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced two new appointments to the Council of the Australian Film and Television School (AFTRS).

Dr Nell Greenwood has been reappointed as Director of the Council until March 2030, and Debra Richards has joined the Council as Member, until 2028.

AFTRS is Australia’s leading specialist education, training and research institution supporting excellence in Australian screen and audio storytelling.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said both candidates had a proven track record of results with the Council.

“Both Nell and Debra bring a unique set of skills acquired through years of experience in the Film and Television industry,” he said.

“Debra has an extensive knowledge of screen content policy and production industry issues. Nell has been a leader in Australian screen education for over a decade.

“Both have a long history of association with AFTRS and I’m glad their valuable work with the Council will continue.”

Greenwood is the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Council. She has over 25 years of experience in screen education and international film and television production. Her career started in content development and she has held several senior industry roles, including Head of Development at the Irish Film Board, Head of Development at Natural Nylon Entertainment and Head of Development at Element Films.

After as a career as a successful screenwriter, Greenwood began teaching and works to increase female representation and diversity within the screen and broadcast industry.

Since 2013, she has held multiple senior roles at AFTRS, including Head of Screenwriting, Course Leader Masters and Head of Programs and, most recently, Director of Curriculum and Student Registrar. She has a PhD from the University of Sydney on Creativity and the Unconscious in the Screen Arts Classroom.

Richards is currently the Deputy Chair of the Council. She has over 30 years communications, media and screen industry experience. Since September 2019 she has been Director of Production Policy at Netflix, covering studio affairs and production, and public policy for the Asia Pacific region. Her previous roles include working as CEO of the Australian Subscription Television and Radio Association (ASTRA), Director with Australia’s broadcasting regulator, the Australian Broadcasting Authority (and Tribunal) and as the immediate past CEO of Ausfilm.

Richards is also Vice President of the Communications and Media Law Association (CAMLA) Board, a Director of the International Institute of Communications, Australia (IICA), a Director of the Northcott Board and a Member of the NSW Film & Television Advisory Committee.

Appointments in brief

Travis Tiddy has been appointed to the Board of Brand Tasmania for a three-year tenure.

Brand Tasmania was the first statutory place-branding authority to be established in Australia. Its purpose is to protect and enhance the value of the Tasmanian brand across all sectors, and promote Tasmania’s unique attributes locally and globally.

Tiddy, who last year stepped down as Artistic Director and CEO of West Coast Tasmania’s The Unconformity after a 15-year tenure, said: “I’ve spent the best part of 15 years (nearly a third of my life!) exploring place and identity through festivals and cultural programming, particularly on the West Coast. I’m looking forward to contributing my experience of regional communities and belief in artists and creative process to the Board and to conversations about our state’s future.”

