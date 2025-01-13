On the move: latest arts sector appointments

100 Story Building welcomes new CEO

100 Story Building, the creative literacy hub for young people, has announced the appointment of Lena Cirillo as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Cirillo has a long legacy of championing arts, education and cultural leadership and brings over 20 years of strategic leadership to 100 Story Building. A qualified teacher, artist and advocate for creative empowerment, Cirillo has left an indelible mark as CEO on organisations such as Art Education Victoria, Arts Project Australia and Polyglot Theatre.

Cirillo has a deep passion for empowering children and young people through creative and educational opportunities. Her work spans diverse cultural, socio-economic and linguistic contexts, reflecting her commitment to amplifying diverse voices, fostering connection and nurturing lifelong creativity and self-expression.

Cirillo’s career is a testament to her belief in the transformative power of creativity and storytelling. From spearheading community-led arts initiatives at Westside Circus to fostering cultural celebration as Director of the Lygon Street Festa, she has demonstrated her ability to inspire, connect and create meaningful change.

Her advocacy spans organisational leadership, policy development, and strategic guidance. Cirillo is currently a member of the School of Art Industry Advisory Committee at RMIT University, where she contributes to shaping the future of arts education and industry collaboration. Previously, Cirillo held key positions on several non-profit boards, including Vice-President of Midsumma Festival, Chair of Melbourne Workers Theatre, and as a member of the Cultural Arts Advisory Board for the City of Melbourne.

Sandeep Varma, Chairperson of the 100 Story Building Board, said, “Lena’s heartfelt leadership, tenacity, expertise in strategic development and her dedication to nurturing creativity align perfectly with 100 Story Building’s mission and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Cirillo, who is deeply committed to the transformative power of storytelling and art education, said of her new role: “I’m so excited to be joining 100 Story Building as CEO, and grateful for the amazing work that has already been done by an incredible team. The expression of creativity is essential for developing the critical thinking, resilience, and autonomy of a future generation of creative thinkers and change-makers. I’m proud to be leading an organisation that places these skills at the heart of its mission to further its reach and impact.”

100 Story Building expressed its sincere gratitude to Abhilash Mudaliar for his passion and dedication as Interim CEO since July 2024. Cirillo will commence as the CEO of 100 Story Building on Tuesday 14 January 2025.

Two new appointments to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council

The Albanese Labor Government has today (13 January) announced two appointments to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council.

Amanda Heyworth, who is already serving as a Council member until 19 September 2027, has been appointed as the Deputy Chair.

Joseph Roach has been appointed as a Council member for a period of three years.

The National Archives is Australia’s Federal Government record collecting agency, preserving and managing documents that record important events in Australian history and making them available to the public.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke congratulated Heyworth and Roach on their appointments.

“The Council plays a vital role advising us on how government records are collected and archived,” he said.

“I’m confident these appointees will bring a wealth of expertise to their new roles.”

Amanda Heyworth is a professional company director, with expertise in governance, strategy and innovation. She currently holds Chair positions at UniSA Ventures Pty Ltd and the Centennial Park Cemetery Authority, and is a non‑executive Director at People First Bank and Commissioner of the Essential Services Commission of South Australia.

Heyworth has previously held senior executive positions in the venture capital, technology and finance sectors. Early in her career, she served as an economist with the Federal Treasury and as Adjunct Faculty in the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales.

Joseph Roach is the Principal of Better Public Policy, which conducts research and advocacy across a range of public policy issues, and has previously held senior executive positions within the Department of Defence and the Department of Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) from the University of Tasmania.

Appointments in brief

Kamarra Bell-Wykes, a Jagera/Butchulla woman whose professional practice includes dramaturgy, direction, playwriting and performing, and who also works as a drama education consultant and community arts facilitator, has been appointed to a part-time role as First Nations dramaturge at Queensland Theatre (QT).

Bell-Wykes will be working alongside Associate Artistic Director (First Nations) Isaac Drandic in her new role at QT; she is currently working with Drandic on the upcoming encore season of Nathan Maynard’s 37 at Melbourne Theatre Company as Assistant Director. Described by ArtsHub reviewer Kate Mulqueen as “vitally relevant… [and] perfect theatre,” 37 opens later this month. Thereafter, Bell-Wykes can be seen in the encore season of A Daylight Connection’s A Nightime Travesty (which she co-created and performs in alongside fellow co-creator Carly Sheppard) at Malthouse Theatre in February.

Read: Queensland Theatre appoints local talent Daniel Evans as Artistic Director

In other news, cellist and conductor Umberto Clerici – who is currently the Chief Conductor of Queensland Symphony Orchestra, is now being managed by IMG Artists. Clerici is represented by Global Artist Management Consultant Nicholas Mathias and Senior Vice President Derek Chandruang from the company’s London office.

After more than 20 years as a cello soloist and orchestral musician, Clerici has had rapid acclaim as a conductor. His 2024 conducting engagements included conducting Elgar’s Cello Concerto with Steven Isserlis for the Volksoper Vienna, and debuts with Orchestra del Teatro Massimo in Palermo and Orchestra Regionale Toscana. He also curated a three-week series with the Sydney Symphony for Symphony Hour and returned to the podiums of the Dunedin, Melbourne and West Australian Symphony Orchestras.

In 2025, Clerici will lead a production of Puccini’s La bohème for Opera Queensland, and will also conduct pianist Danil Trifonov playing Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.3 with New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, as well as making a return engagement with Teatro Massimo in Palermo.

Read: QSO’s 2025 Season – something bigger than just our everyday life

“I am honoured to be joining IMG Artists’ high-calibre roster and, more particularly, to be represented by Derek Chandruang and Nicholas Mathias who bring a rare combination of artistic purpose, ambition and experience,” Clerici said.

“I am delighted to have found my artistic home so swiftly and look forward to this next chapter on the global stage. The future feels bright and full of music in this new year, and for many more to come.”

More recent appointments