On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Performing Lines appoints new National Senior Producer

Kath Papas will take up the newly created role of Senior Producer – National at Performing Lines from December.

A brand new position in the Performing Lines team, the role will increase the company’s capacity to support the delivery of projects with national reach, and take a focus on strategic partnerships and market development.

Performing Lines Executive Producer and CEO Simon Wellington said, “We are thrilled to be keeping Kath’s extensive producing experience within the organisation and look towards building new networks and opportunities to support independent artists.”

Papas is a leading independent producer with an extensive history in supporting the creation and touring of contemporary performance work by highly respected Australian and international artists and companies. She is especially known for her work on projects that cross art forms and cultures, and for her focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Papas was most recently acting in an interim role as Performing Lines Senior Producer – Victoria, before which she was employed by ILBIJERRI Theatre Company and APAM (Australian Performing Arts Market) as Senior Producer, mentoring First Nations producers in international engagement.

Over the course of her career in the arts of over 20 years, Papas has produced dozens of seasons of acclaimed original work, international co-productions and tours in Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea and China, along with events, festivals and initiatives.

Papas said of her new role: “I’m honoured to be starting this new phase of my producing career as an ongoing member of the extraordinary team at Performing Lines. It’s exciting to be supporting new performance work and exploring sector connections with a national horizon; I’m looking forward to many new relationships and artistic discoveries.”

New company members announced at Queensland Ballet

After her success at the prestigious Prix de Lausanne, Ruby Day joined Queensland Ballet as a Company Artist in November.

Joining Queensland Ballet on full company contracts in 2025 will be Ethan Mrmacovski, Taron Geyl and Joseph Moss. All three have come from the Company’s talent springboard, the Jette Parker Young Artist program. Alfie Shacklock is also staying on, as is Sean Ferenczi.

The Jette Parker Young Artists for 2025 are: Annie Chen, Levi Miller, Francesca Poi, Declan Daines and Jai Fauchon (all from The Australian Ballet School), Moeki Kojima, Mia Paske, Eli Southurst, Brooke Tarry and Telia Townsend (all from Queensland Ballet Academy) and Georgia Lorange and Seth Marshall (both second year Jette Parker Young Artists).

Company Artist Mali Comlekci is departing Queensland Ballet to explore new styles and repertoire, and will be joining another renowned Australian dance company in the new year, while Jette Parker Young Artist Joshua Douglas has a contract with Royal New Zealand Ballet and will head across the Tasman to take up his new role at the end of the year.

Queensland Ballet is currently in discussions with candidates drawn from the Company’s inner circles for the role of Artistic Director, following the abrupt departure of Leanne Benjamin OBE AM from the role in August. Greg Horsman, the Company’s Assistant Artistic Director since 2023, has been serving as Acting Artistic Director following Benjamin’s shock departure.

Queensland Ballet recently launched its 2025 season.

New Trustees welcomed to Arts Centre Melbourne

The Victorian Arts Centre Trust, which oversees Arts Centre Melbourne, has welcomed two new trustees: Dr Janine Mohamed and Nhung Mason.

The Trust’s core purpose is to enrich the lives of all Victorians culturally, educationally, socially and economically by making a leading contribution to the Victorian creative and visitor economies. Through its collective leadership, the Trust ensures that Arts Centre Melbourne continues to inspire people on and off the stage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr Janine Mohamed and Ms Nhung Mason who recently joined our highly skilled Trust team. Each bring considerable expertise, credentials and perspectives to the table. Both appointments are an important part of us delivering on our commitment to being an equitable and inclusive organisation, and our focus on ensuring our priorities, strategic and operational decision-making reflect the diverse, contemporary community we are here to serve,” said Victorian Arts Centre Trust President, Ian Carson AM.

Mohamed, a Narungga Kaurna woman from South Australia, has been a champion of nursing and health policy for Indigenous communities in Australia for more than two decades. Based on Wurundjeri Country in Melbourne since 2019, Mohammed served for nearly five years as the CEO of the Lowitja Institute – Australia’s National Institute for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Research. Prior to this she was CEO of the Congress of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Nurses and Midwives.

Mohamed initially studied nursing at the University of South Australia where she is now an Adjunct Professor and a celebrated Alumni of the Year. For 25 years, she worked in nursing, health policy and research in the Indigenous community-controlled health sector at state, national and international levels. In 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate in nursing by Edith Cowan University and, in 2024, was named Victoria’s Australian of the Year for her dedication to fighting racism and improving health outcomes for Indigenous communities. Mohamed currently holds the position of Deputy CEO First Nations at the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA).

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed to the Victorian Arts Centre Trust. Art is a powerful cultural determinant that plays a crucial role in the identity of First Nations peoples in Australia and broader Australia. It is through art that we express our stories, our histories and our connection to the land – our culture! This appointment is not just a personal achievement, but a recognition of the importance of celebrating and valuing the rich, talented and diverse cultural heritage of our First Nations communities. I look forward to working with the Trust in the spirit of reconciliation and reciprocity,” Mohamed said.

Mason is Accenture’s Client Group Lead for Australia and New Zealand advocating for women in leadership. Originally a refugee from Vietnam, Mason has worked across consumer industries for almost 20 years. Voted as one of 40 Women to Watch in APAC from Campaign Asia-Pacific in 2018, Mason’s focus has been on working with organisations to deliver customer/consumer-centric and data-driven transformations. She is passionate about diverse teams and believes that it is the combination of different strengths that lead to the strongest teams.

“As a refugee from Vietnam who has grown up surrounded by, inspired by and full of admiration for the arts, the thought that I would be able to contribute to our rich arts culture in my home – Melbourne – is beyond an honour. I am so excited to work alongside our amazingly talented Trustee members and our visionary CEO, Karen Quinlan AM, as we further transform Arts Centre Melbourne to deliver the world’s best experience,” Mason said.

Mohamed and Mason join current Trust members Ian Carson AM (President), Paul Barker, Greta Bradman, Leigh Johns OAM, Paul Bonnici and Caroline Bowditch.

New Chair joins Omega Ensemble

Sydney-based chamber music group Omega Ensemble has announced Norman Gillespie as the incoming Chair of its Board.

Gillespie will join the Omega Ensemble board in December 2024, after serving for 10 years as Chair of Pinchgut Opera.

“For a very long time, I’ve been enthralled by [Artistic Director] David Rowden’s energy and vision, and also the sheer energy of the Ensemble’s performances across a great range of repertoire. I believe that Omega Ensemble is poised for a very vibrant future,” Gillespie said.

“I have a very clear idea of what the Board’s role is. My conviction is that the main purpose of the Board is to realise the vision of the Artistic Director. Yes, of course, there is governance and sustainability. But in the end, it’s all about the music.”

Noting that Omega Ensemble plays a distinct role in the cultural vibrancy of our arts sector, as well as being an ambassador for Australian talent, Gillespie added: “I’ve been so encouraged by the excitement I’ve sensed from Omega Ensemble’s audience and supporters, who see a vibrant future for the company, based on its growing reputation and what it has achieved so far.

“I very much look forward to meeting our audience and supporters over the coming 2025 season – which is going to be a cracker! Together we can celebrate the achievements to date, and what is to come, for Omega Ensemble,” he said.

Gillespie will replace current Chair Rory Jeffes, who was appointed in 2021, and who will remain on the board as a Director while undertaking a number of international orchestral consultancy projects.

Artistic Director and Founder David Rowden said Gillespie’s extensive experience and dedication comes at a time of great opportunity for Omega Ensemble.

“I am thrilled to officially welcome Norman Gillespie as the new Chair of Omega Ensemble. His extensive business leadership and deep commitment to the arts in Australia set him apart as a true leader and advocate for cultural excellence. It is both a privilege and honour for Omega Ensemble to have someone of Norman’s calibre guiding us through our next strategic period. His visionary leadership will undoubtedly shape an exciting future for the organisation, and I look forward to the transformative impact he will bring,” Rowden said.

Gillespie will officially commence his role with Omega Ensemble on 30 November 2024, coinciding with the ensemble’s 2025 Season launch.

The Australian Ballet welcomes three new Corps de Ballet members

The Australian Ballet has announced the addition of three new dancers to the Corps de Ballet – talented artists who have been offered full-time positions with the Company by Artistic Director David Hallberg.

The three dancers who will commence their roles in preparation for the 2025 season are Olivia Harris (NSW) and Matthew Paten (Vic), who join from The Australian Ballet School, while Samuel Akins (US) joins from the Paris Opera Ballet.

Harris began her ballet training at the age of 13 and quickly focused on developing her skills in classical ballet. She joined The Australian Ballet School in 2022, where she trained in the graduate program and performed in several key ballet works. In 2024, she had the opportunity to perform with The Australian Ballet in Études and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. She was awarded the Ballet Society NSW Friends Award, the Graeme Murphy AO Award for Contemporary Dance, and the Excellence Award during her time at the school.

Paten, born in Canberra, began his ballet training at 14 and moved to Melbourne in 2021 to train full-time at The Australian Ballet School. He was named School Captain and awarded a scholarship for his graduate year. He performed with The Australian Ballet in the world premiere of Oscar by Christopher Wheeldon in both Sydney and Melbourne, marking his professional debut.

Akins, originally from Birmingham, Alabama, began his ballet training at a local ballet school before continuing his studies at the American Ballet Theatre and the School of American Ballet in New York City. His career has included performing with prestigious companies around the world, including the Paris Opera Ballet. Akins has also spent time training with The Australian Ballet during previous visits to Melbourne, further deepening his connection with the Company.

Hallberg said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome new dancers to the Company. We are delighted to strengthen our Corps de Ballet with these three exceptional new members ahead of our 2025 season.

“Both Olivia and Matthew are graduates of The Australian Ballet School, which continues to play a vital role in nurturing Australian talent. Samuel brings invaluable international experience, and we are excited to have him join us. I can’t wait to see how their artistry will flourish and inspire in the years ahead,” he added.

All three dancers will officially join the Company in preparation for the 2025 season; their Corps de Ballet debuts will take place during the Melbourne season of Nijinsky at the Regent Theatre from 21 February to 1 March 2025.

News in brief

As previously reported by ArtsHub, Jason Smith has been named as the incoming Director of the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA). Currently the Director of Geelong Gallery (since 2016), Smith was formally Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA, 2014-2016), and brings more than 25 years’ experience in curation and leadership with him to Adelaide. Read more in our stand-alone story.

