On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Artspace farewells Executive Director

The Board of Artspace has announced the impending departure of Executive Director Alexie Glass-Kantor after a highly successful tenure.

Having led the organisation through a major redevelopment and cementing its place as a key arts institution domestically and internationally, Glass-Kantor has advised the Board of her intention to step down from the role in mid-September.

Speaking on behalf of the Artspace Board, Chairman Peter Wilson said: ‘After 10 years in the role, Alexie leaves having overseen a period of extraordinary transformation at Artspace, safe in the knowledge that her visionary cultural leadership and advocacy has guaranteed a strong future for the organisation.

‘The physical transformation of Artspace’s headquarters has been matched by exceptional growth and revitalisation within the organisation, due in no small part to Alexie’s tireless passion and dedication to her role over the past 10 years. This is demonstrated by Artspace recently receiving the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture 2024 Impact Award. Alexie has consistently delivered, whether it be risk-taking exhibitions, ambitious co-commissions, publishing and accessible archives or rent-free artist studios.

‘We wish Alexie every success in her future international and domestic roles and thank her for her custodianship of Artspace. Throughout her tenure, Alexie has effortlessly combined a focused curatorial vision with effective leadership, expanding our networks and supporter base significantly,’ Wilson said.

Glass-Kantor said in a statement: ‘There is never a good time to depart an organisation that you love, but now is the moment for me to explore new opportunities, and to welcome generational change and renewed leadership for Artspace. The role of Executive Director has truly been an honour and a privilege that has been profoundly transformational, both personally and professionally, and I am so proud of the collective achievements of the Artspace team over the past decade.

‘I extend my sincerest thanks to all those who I have had the honour of working with during my tenure and shared in this journey – we did it together. Looking to the future I will always champion the unique and powerful contribution that Artspace makes to the arts and to sharing what happens next. Exciting times ahead!’

Current Deputy Director Michelle Newton will serve as interim Executive Director while a national and international search is undertaken to secure a new Executive Director for the Woolloomooloo-based organisation.

Read: Opera Australia Artistic Director quits over ‘differences of opinion’

Acclaimed Australian musician takes up new role at UQ

One of Australia’s leading musicians and educators will join the University of Queensland (UQ) as the Kinnane Professor of Music early next year.

Celebrated internationally as a clarinettist, composer, teacher and artistic director, Paul Dean will start his new role at UQ School of Music in January 2025.

Dean, who is currently co-Artistic Director of Ensemble Q and Head of Winds at Griffith University’s Queensland Conservatorium of Music, said he was excited to take on a new challenge at UQ.

‘This role will allow me to combine all of the things I truly love about the art form – performing, ensemble work, inspiring young people to create and the journey of exploration through the rich history of music,’ he said.

‘I want to help UQ’s amazing young musicians explore the beauty and brilliance of music, through both performing and creating new works.

‘I also hope to encourage the broader UQ community to consider the valuable role that music and the arts play in communities across the globe,’ Dean said.

Head of UQ’s School of Music, Professor Liam Viney, said Dean was an obvious choice for the role.

‘This is a new position for the School that reflects our commitment to creativity and excellence, with Paul Dean being one of Australia’s most distinguished and awarded musicians,’ Viney said.

‘It was made possible thanks to the extraordinary bequest from the late Paula Kinnane (UQ Bachelor of Arts ’91) and her late husband Tony back in 2016, who established endowment funds that benefit arts and music programs at the University and across the state.

‘Paul has many years of experience in organisations like the Australian National Academy of Music and the Queensland Youth Orchestras, making him an inspiring figure for young Australian musicians.

‘He will enrich the School’s curriculum by teaching clarinet, composition and 20th century music history, while also contributing to the growing wind department at UQ, including as a conductor,’ said Viney.

Dean’s compositions and commissions will further build UQ’s artistic research profile, as well as the School’s connections with industry partners and major performing arts organisations.

Viney explained: ‘These activities tie into UQ Arts more broadly, and we’re looking forward to the collaborative projects Paul will develop with other disciplines within UQ Arts and beyond.’

He added that the Kinnane Bequest also included special reference to supporting music in regional and remote areas, where there is a need for specialist music teachers.

‘The role of wind instruments in Queensland schools across the state has a rich historical legacy, and as one of Australia’s most distinguished clarinettists, Paul is well-positioned to inspire the next generation of wind musicians,’ Viney said.

Dean received the 2023 APRA Award for Work of the Year – Large Ensemble, for his Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra, and was also the winner of the 2022 Paul Lowin Orchestral Prize for Symphony No 1, Black Summer.

Bendigo Pride Festival appoints new Festival Director

Emma Ireland, former director of the ChillOut Festival, has joined Bendigo Pride Festival in the role of Festival Director.

Ireland directed the 2022 and 2023 ChillOut Festivals and looks forward to collaborating with the City of Bendigo’s LGBTQIA+ community on the 2025 edition of Bendigo Pride Festival.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked for ChillOut, CresFest, JOY Media, Revolver Upstairs, Bar Open, the Big Day Out, the Byron Bay Bluesfest and Meredith Music Festival, among other events and organisations. Ireland also spent several years mentoring young talent through youth organisation The Push.

‘I cannot wait to work with the Greater City of Bendigo to increase its visitation and foster other LGBT partnerships across regional Victoria,’ Ireland said.

‘I see Bendigo as being the regional centre of Victoria and the ultimate getaway and recovery destination. It’s time for Bendigo to feel the love and reflect upon its Pride season success. March 2025 sees Pride in the Park, youth pride events, films, fashion parades and a series of panels and events connecting the community. We need to discuss where we go and what we do next to improve our regional and metropolitan pride partnerships,’ she concluded.

Brown’s Mart farewells CEO

Darwin’s Brown’s Mart Theatre has announced the resignation of CEO Sophia Hall, who will step down from her role following the launch of the company’s 2025 program on 21 November 2024.

Hall has made a considerable contribution to the organisation in her time with Brown’s Mart, working alongside the Board to develop the Brown’s Mart’s Strategic Plan 2024-28, establishing the First Nations Advisory Group and First Nations Community Engagement Program, and securing significant Federal Government funding via Creative Australia from 2025-2028.

These achievements have paved the way for the future of Brown’s Mart as the home of Territory performing arts, and sit alongside funding secured from the Northern Territory Government as well as multi-year operational support from philanthropic organisation, the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation.

Hall has led the organisation through a challenging time post-COVID and through a period without Federal funding (Brown’s Mart was one of many organisations not to receive four-year funding from the Australia Council, now Creative Australia, in 2020). Thanks to her leadership, the Brown’s Mart team looks to the future with this funding restored and a full, exciting 2025 program to be launched in November. The Board thanked Hall for her strong commitment, energy and contribution to Brown’s Mart during her tenure and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

The Board will shortly commence a recruitment process for Hall’s replacement.

Sydney Festival welcome three new Board Members

Sydney Festival has announced the appointment of three new non-executive members to its Board of Directors.

Abs Osseiran, Yeesum Lo and Dr Sunil Badami bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will play a vital role in guiding the Festival’s growth and strategic direction, ensuring it continues to be a leading force in the arts both nationally and internationally. Osseiran, Lo and Badami formally took up their new positions on 27 August 2024.

Abs Osseiran is a Corporate Tax Partner and Consumer Sector Lead for Deloitte Tax & Legal in Australia. He has a proven track record with major multinational companies and deep expertise in tax governance. Osseiran holds Board roles with Queer Screen Limited and the Can Too Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation focused on raising money for cancer prevention and research. He has also previously served on the boards of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney World Pride. A qualified lawyer and accountant, Osseiran’s strong governance credentials and commitment to the arts make him a valuable addition to the Sydney Festival team. As well as being a Board Director with the Festival, Osseiran will henceforth chair the Board’s Audit and Risk Committee.

Yeesum Lo brings a unique blend of creative strategy, business acumen and a deep commitment to the arts to the Sydney Festival Board. As Head of Development at Paramount Australia and New Zealand and formerly Director of Digital at Endemol Shine Australia, her expertise spans content commissioning, audience insights, digital rights and corporate strategy. A distinguished global media executive born in Hong Kong and educated in the US, Lo is also a classically trained clarinettist, pianist and chorister. Her experience in content development and audience analytics will significantly support Sydney Festival’s goals of delivering innovative and exciting experiences to diverse audiences across Sydney.

Dr Sunil Badami is a writer, broadcaster, academic, digital educator and journalist. He has over 20 years’ experience in the arts and media sectors and has worked with a variety of organisations such as the ABC, Kaldor Public Art Projects, Diversity Arts Australia and Creative Australia. Badami currently serves on the Board of the Canberra Writers Festival and is a member of the UTS School of Communications Industry Advisory Board. Growing up in Western Sydney and the NSW Central Coast, his passion for diversity and representation aligns with Sydney Festival’s mission to celebrate and reflect the communities and interests that make up the city.

Commenting on the new appointments, Kate Dundas, who took up the position of Chair of Sydney Festival earlier this year, said, ‘I am thrilled to welcome Abs, Yeesum and Sunil to our Board. Each will contribute their vision, technical expertise, lived experience, and professional insights to the growth and future success of Sydney Festival. They join a Board dedicated to supporting the Festival team in its extraordinary task of delivering a rich and inclusive festival in January, where the arts and artists shine brightly across the city.

‘I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our outgoing Board members – former Chair David Kirk, Paddy Carney and Angela Clark – for their exceptional service, knowledge and passion, which contributed to the strong foundation we have to build on,’ she said.

The announcement comes as the Festival begins its journey towards its 50th anniversary edition in 2026. The 2025 Festival will be the last edition curated by the current Festival Director, Olivia Ansell. The search for a new Festival Director is in progress, with an announcement expected later this year.

Federal Government announces new appointment to the Screen Australia Board

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of award-winning producer Darren Dale as a member of the Screen Australia Board for three years.

Screen Australia is the national peak funding body that supports the development, production, promotion and distribution of Australian screen content.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Dale’s significant industry experience and knowledge would be an asset to the Board.

‘Darren’s work will be familiar to many Australians, including his work on the television series Total Control – which I was able to see first-hand with some scenes being shot in the halls of Parliament House,’ Burke said.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing Darren’s strong contribution as a member of the Screen Australia Board, helping to make sure more Australian stories are told on screen and shared with audiences everywhere.’

Dale is an award-winning film and television producer and is the managing director of First Nations-owned production company Blackfella Films. His celebrated works, including First Australians (2008), Total Control (2019-2024), First Contact (2014-2016), Filthy Rich and Homeless (2017-2020) and Redfern Now (2012-2014) have won numerous AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts), Logie and festival awards and span documentary, drama and television programs.

In 2012, Dale was awarded an honorary degree from the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS). He currently serves on the Boards of the Sydney Film Festival, the Sydney Festival and the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), as well as serving on the NSW Government’s Creative Communities Council. He is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

