On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director announced

Before the 2024 iteration had even finished (it closed last Saturday 22 June), the Festival had announced that its popular Artistic Director Virginia Gay would return to the role for its silver anniversary in 2025. Gay said, ‘ My beautiful friends, I am absurdly honoured to be returning as Artistic Director of Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2025… I am first and foremost a fan of this festival, and of the spirit of adventure and enthusiasm that runs in the veins of our audiences. It’s magic here, and I cannot wait to cook up a little more magic for 2025!’

Theatre Royal Hobart announces new Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pigrum will be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Theatre Royal, following over 25 years of CEO and executive roles in various arts and cultural organisations. Pigrum has been involved in venue programming and artist development, national and international touring, arts sector leadership development, festival direction, philanthropy and government relations, recently as leader of the Cranlana Centre for Ethical Leadership, an independent professional development organisation that seeks to develop ethical leadership skills.

After graduating from the Victorian College of the Arts as a theatre-maker and director, Pigrum established a diverse career as a creative producer and programmer. Her leadership roles with organisations such as Melbourne Fringe, Arts Centre Melbourne, the City of Darebin Creative Culture and Chunky Move have seen her develop ambitious and innovative new public programs, with artistic, cultural, and commercial benefits.

Since 2021, Pigrum has contributed to the Tasmanian cultural sector through her role as Board Director of the Ten Days on the Island Festival and, in 2023, she worked on the national tour of Hide the Dog with Performing Lines TAS.

‘I am thrilled to be joining the Theatre Royal team as the next CEO,’ says Pigrum. ‘The Theatre Royal holds a special place in Australia’s theatrical history and now, with the recent expansion into the

stunning Hedberg building and the commitment to be a vibrant centre of creativity and culture for all Tasmanians, the Theatre Royal also has a compelling contemporary purpose

and focus.’

She adds, ‘I want to thank my predecessor Simon Wellington for his vision and leadership of the

Theatre Royal over the last three years. I’m keen to get started, pick up the baton, and keep

building the momentum for Tasmanian artists and audiences.’

Theatre Royal Chair, Dr Tania Price, says, ‘Vanessa brings extensive experience in cultural sector development and organisational management to the Theatre Royal. Vanessa’s leadership approach is a great fit for the Theatre Royal and the Board and I look forward to working with Vanessa to deliver

the strategic goals of our organisation.’

Pigrum will relocate from Naarm/Melbourne to Nipaluna/Hobart and commence her new role on Monday 29 July 2024.

New Theatre Royal Hobart CEO, Vanessa Pigrum. Photo: Pippa Samaya.

New Director of Drama at the National Drama School

After a nine-month stint as Associate Director of Drama, Dr Jaime Dörner has been promoted to the leadership role of Director of Drama at the St Kilda-based school, following the departure of Dr Jo Loth. The institution’s CEO Sarah Hunt praised the smooth transition, saying, ‘While it’s sad to have a wonderful staff member such as Dr Jo Loth move on to new adventures, her departure has been made somewhat easier due to thoughtful succession planning and a seamless transition between the two inspiring arts leaders.’ A professional actor and director who trained in Chile and New Zealand, Dörner is also an educator who was the Director of a Diploma in Performing Arts at UCOL in NZ for five years teaching acting and movement, alongside teaching roles at Victoria University of Wellington NZ, Massey University NZ and Monash University in Melbourne. He has also participated in several international projects, workshops and conferences in New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Thailand and Italy. Regarding his new role, he says, ‘It’s a privilege to step into this important performing arts leadership role and take the reins of this dynamic learning institution as we approach our 90th anniversary in just a few years.’

New CEO and Creative Director at Geelong Arts Centre

Rhys Holden has been appointed as the incoming Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of Geelong Arts Centre. Holden will join the team in July with an impressive background in the creative sector, having previously held notable roles as General Manager at Mona Foma, producer of commercial productions for Michael Cassel Group and as General Manager and Executive Producer at La Boite Theatre Company and Roundhouse Theatre.

Holden holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA), a Bachelor of Arts and Psychology and is currently a board member of Ausdance Victoria.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Rhys to the Geelong Arts Centre family. Rhys has a remarkable ability to blend creativity, community focus and commercial acumen with strategic insight, which makes him the perfect fit for leading us into the next stage,’ says Geelong Arts Centre Chairperson, Lesley Alway.

Holden adds, ‘I believe strongly in the powerful impact of diverse and bold arts and cultural experiences on communities. Geelong Arts Centre has a long history as a cultural leader. I’m honoured to be working with the Trust and the incredible team at Geelong Arts Centre to deliver on the ambition and potential of the world-class new facilities built on the lands and storytelling traditions of the Wadawurrung People.’

Incoming Geelong Arts Centre CEO, Rhys Holden. Photo: Peter Foster.

Corrugated Iron Youth Arts welcomes new members

The Darwin-based arts organisation Corrugated Iron Youth Arts, which works with young people, early career artists and creative professionals, has announced the addition of two new team members. Benhur Helwend takes on the role of Creative Producer (Programs) while Courtney Green becomes the Marketing and Engagement Coordinator. Helwend is a NIDA graduate and Corrugated Iron alumnus with a diverse performance background in Australian theatre, film, TV and festivals. Notable for his lead role in Bastard Territory, and appearances on Australia’s Got Talent and the ABC’s Les Norton, Helwend is also an Engagement Specialist and Clown Doctor. Green joins the organisation following a NXT Gen Arts residency and brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community vibes. Since 2019, she has been a force in Darwin Basketball and is a graduate of SEDA College NT.

Ames Yavuz appoints Managing Director for Australia

Owen Craven will join the Gallery as Managing Director in July to lead the two exhibition spaces in Sydney and drive the next phase of expansion in Australia.

In his new role at Ames Yavuz, Craven will expand on the dynamic curatorial programming and grow the gallery’s roster of artists. ‘We are excited to have Owen join us to further our vision to facilitate uncensored and uncompromised ways of celebrating local and international art in Australia. Owen is extremely knowledgeable and well-respected in the industry and shares our passion to provide a platform for transformative and compelling artistic voices from around the globe,’ says Can Yavuz, Founding Director.

Reflecting on his new appointment, Craven adds, ‘There has never been a more exciting time for Australian artists on the world stage. I am thrilled to be joining Ames Yavuz at this time of expansion in Australia and in representing our Australian talent internationally. My career has been driven by a passion for creating new opportunities for artists and their art.’

Craven brings more than 15 years of experience in the visual arts sector, most recently serving as Managing Principal and Senior Curator at Urban Arts Projects (UAP). During his nine years at UAP, he led the Curatorial, Design and Business Development teams for Australia and the Middle East. He expanded UAP from its Brisbane headquarters to include studios in Sydney and Melbourne and grew its successful consultancy business. Craven holds a Bachelor of Arts (Art History and Theory) from the University of Sydney.

Carr announces new directors and a departure

The architectural studio has announced the succession of Stephen McGarry, David Brooks and Richard Beel to Directors – a move that represents the next generation of leaders.The Directors have overseen awarded and anticipated residential, commercial and hospitality projects over the past decade, including 835 High Street in Armadale, Como Terraces in South Yarra, The International in Brighton, 116 Rokeby in Collingwood, United Places and Jackalope. The trio will work closely with CEO Nick Carr.



After 13 years with Carr, Managing Director Chris McCue is leaving the practice.



Founding Principal Sue Carr says, ‘We are grateful to Chris for his leadership during a period that has experienced significant growth in architecture particularly, through his focus and initiatives.’

