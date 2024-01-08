On the move: Latest arts sector appointments

New trustee joins Hamilton Gallery Trust

On Wednesday 13 December, the Hamilton Gallery Trust held its 61st Annual General meeting, welcoming Mr Allan Myers AC KC as the 12th Trustee of Hamilton Gallery.

Dr Sue Robertson, who has been a Trustee for 22 years, has stepped down from the Trust. Her years of dedicated service have spanned three Directors of Hamilton Gallery, seeing Robertson work with four trustees and acquiring a large number of significant works by such artists as Eugene von Guerard, William Robinson, Thomas Clark, John Wolseley and Rick Amor amongst others.

Gallery Director, Joshua White, said, ‘Dr Robertson will be profoundly missed, she has been a committed and hardworking Trustee, who has made an important impact on the cultural life of the community.’

Myers’ position as a new Trustee was due to a nomination by Robertson, which was seconded by Mr Gordon Dickinson. The many Trust members in attendance unanimously voted to accept, making Myers’ appointment official.

Trustee Mr Gordon Dickinson said, ‘This is a defining moment for Hamilton Gallery Trust; Mr Myers brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge and we very much look forward to working with him.’

Trustee Mrs Jane Macdonald added, ‘The Trust has had many wonderful people as Trustees over the last six decades and now we usher in a new era, and particularly at a time that is important for the future of our Gallery. Mr Myers will be a great addition.’

White said it would be an honour to work with Myers. ‘Mr Myers brings an extraordinary breadth of experience and skill, alongside a deep connection to the Australian art world.’

Founded in 1962, the Hamilton Gallery Trust is one of the oldest and most successful Trusts in Australia. The Trust ensures the growth of the Hamilton Gallery collection by managing members’ contributions and actively purchasing artworks, contributing over 600 works of art to the Gallery’s internationally renowned collection over more than six decades.

Institute of Modern Art welcomes Adjunct Curators

Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Arts (IMA) at the Judith Wright Centre has announced the appointment of a team of Adjunct Curators, who collectively will contribute their diverse experience and acumen to the IMA’s artistic programming in 2024 and 2025.

Stephanie Berlangieri, Shannon Brett, and queer art-history collective Kink (Amelia Barikin, Courtney Coombs, Callum McGrath, Spiros Panigirakis, and Tim Riley Walsh) have been appointed to the roles.

Visit the IMA’s website to learn more about the Adjunct Curators and the Institute’s 2024 program.

