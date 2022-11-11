Northern Territory one step closer to new city gallery

Australian construction company Sitzler has won the tender to build the $88 million Northern Territory Art Gallery (NTAG, previously referred to as the State Square Art Gallery), a major architectural centrepiece as part of Darwin’s Civic and State Square Masterplan.

Designed by local architecture practice, Ashford Architects with Clare Design and Hully Liveris, the three-storey gallery will be situated in Darwin’s CBD on Larrakia Country and draw extensively from the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory’s (MAGNT) collection.

Completion of NTAG is slated for 2024, followed by a period of approximately six months to build and install exhibitions before the gallery opens. The gallery will also have an Aboriginal name, to be determined in consultation with local Aboriginal groups prior to its opening.

MAGNT will be developing exhibitions and programs for NTAG’s opening and will operate the gallery on behalf of the Northern Territory Government.

The new gallery comes at a time when MAGNT is also going through a changing of the guard. After seven years as Director, Marcus Schutenko passed the baton to Adam Worrall, who moved from Melbourne to take up the position in July.

In an earlier interview with ArtsHub, Worrall cited the new gallery as one of the most exciting developments for his tenure.

In the press release announcing Sitzler’s appointment, Worrall says, ‘This tender award is a significant step towards realising this monumental cultural landmark, which will provide a rich and all-encompassing cultural experience for all Territorians for generations to come.’

NTAG features four large galleries with high ceilings, a spacious foyer and a space for hands-on workshops to provide interactive experiences for visitors. The gallery is designed to accomodate large-scale artworks, ancient artefacts, contemporary art, and digital experiences to bring forth the diversity and stories of the Northern Territory and beyond.

The gallery’s design also responds to the Territory’s geology, landscape and climate with a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

NTAG is part of the broader $200 million Darwin City Deal, a 10-year agreement between the Australian and Northern Territory Governments and the City of Darwin. Green and cultural spaces lie at the heart of the aim to revitalise the Civic and State Square Precinct for future generations.

In addition to the construction of NTAG, Sitzler will plan and design all remaining elements of the precinct, including a central community space, a tropical tree walk, expansive events lawns and pedestrianised forecourts to Parliament House and Supreme Court.