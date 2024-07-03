News

New one-stop platform to help locate live gigs anytime

Live Music Locator is a free to use platform that aims to tackle discoverability issues for small to medium music venues.
3 Jul 2024
Celina Lei
A geo-locator for live music gigs. Photo: Tnarg, Pexels.

Performing Arts

A geo-locator for live music gigs. Photo: Tnarg, Pexels.

Live Music Locator is a free new service that allows users to find live music gigs playing at venues in their area at any time. The program recently launched a pilot as part of a partnership with the City of Yarra in Melbourne and the Leaps and Bounds Festival (25-28 July).

Founders Nick Thorpe and Martin Paten say the Live Music Locator is designed to help small to medium live music venues in Australia through tackling the issue of low discoverability around what’s on.

Research conducted by the platform has found that, currently, someone interested in attending a live music event in Victoria would need to check 17 different online sources to see all the options available to them.

Paten is a festival producer and arts specialist. He says, ‘When we spoke with musicians, punters and music venues, they were unanimous in their view that it’s harder than ever to find out what is on, where, and when. The absence of an accurate, inclusive and user-friendly digital gig listing is making it so that people just can’t easily discover music performances.’

Paten adds that the shift to social media has done more damage than good, with information platforms becoming more fractured and self-managed, rather than having one dedicated place to find accurate information.

Live Music Locator is a geolocated gig data site providing accurate information seven days a week. Thorpe says, ‘There’s currently no other technology which can do this.’ It creates a digital feed that is generated from verified sources of information, such as Facebook, Instagram, Google Maps, Spotify and TripAdvisor.

The platform is currently a not-for-profit venture, and the founders say government support in the initial years would be crucial to its success and future.

Thorpe continues, ‘Our mission is to get more punters through the door at small and medium venues by making local live music radically more discoverable and accessible. We’ve now built a tool to make this possible.’

Read: Queering the Collection through pride and prejudice

During its three-month pilot in the City of Yarra, Live Music Locator provides gig listings from over 65 live music venues in the area with the who, when and where.

Paten and Thorpe hope that the project will expand across Victoria and Australia, and become a source of data for the national live music industry that is transparent and free to access.

Visit Live Music Locator to find out more.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne and was most recently engaged in consultation for the Emerging Writers’ Festival and ArtsGen. Instagram @lleizy_

