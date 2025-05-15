News

 > News

Musical theatre favourite starring Tim Rogers, Brian Nankervis, Mick Thomas and more returns

The Victorian tour of Vandemonian Lags features stories of Tasmania's convict history.
15 May 2025 9:00
Thuy On
A sepia tone image of two women and five men. There are headshots of them: three on the top, four below.

Performing Arts

Photos: Supplied.

Share Icon

A musical journey based on true stories from Tasmania’s convict past is set to tour Melbourne, Bendigo, Ballarat and Frankston for the first time in May. Vandemonian Lags previously featured at the inaugural Dark Mofo festival in Hobart in 2013. It last played at Port Fairy Folk Festival in 2019 and was also the subject of a concert album and feature film.

The return season stars an ensemble of musicians and performers, including Brian Nankervis, Mick Thomas, Tim Rogers, Jeff Lang, Ben Salter, Sal Kimber, Darren Hanlon, Shelley Short, Van Walker and introducing Claire Anne Taylor, backed by an all-star band featuring Weddings Parties Anything’s Jen Anderson, Mark Wallace and Michael Barclay, along with Craig Pilkington.

The slang word ‘Vandemonian’ was used derogatively to describe those who lived and served time on the island colony. This event will showcase a collation of musical stories from the convicts who were transported to Tasmania, with the narrative also covering the exodus from Van Dieman’s Land to the mainland during the booming gold rush in Victoria in 1851.

Read: 20 famous opening lines in books

Vandemonian Lags‘ genesis was a historical project that exploring the tales of some of the 70,000-odd convicts transported to Tasmania from Britain in the 1800s.

Vandemonian Lags will be performed on 22 May at Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, 23 May at Melbourne Recital Centre, 24 May at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat and 25 May at Frankston Arts Centre.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

A man is sitting in a boat with his back to us. A woman is sitting on a chair with her face down.
Reviews

Dance review: Blue, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC

The Australasian Dance Collective celebrates its 40th anniversary with 'Blue', a powerful and beautifully realised trilogy. 

Suzannah Conway
A Black woman is sitting on a bed spread which features a yellow and white design. The light is subdued.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Black Woman of Gippsland, Southbank Theatre, The Sumner

A modern mystery tale about Indigenous identity.

Dorcas Maphakela
Chris Lilley's famed Mr G chracter has made a return after more than a decade. Image: Princess Productions.
Opinions & Analysis

Mr G returns: why artists still cringe and relate

Chris Lilley's satirical version of a drama teacher, Mr G, has resonated with Australians for more than two decades. But…

David Burton
'The Door in Question' is part of Sleepless Footscray Festival. A moody and atmospheric photograph of a person wearing a white VR headset; they are framed by a window, making us feel almost voyeuristic as we look at them. Behind the seated figure are sheets of paper stuck on the wall, including old pages and photographs from a book.
Reviews

Immersive review: The Door in Question, 47 Paisley St, Footscray, Sleepless Footscray Festival 

A heady mix of VR, interactive AI and immersive theatre take over a series of empty rooms and suburban streets…

Kim Hitchcock
Help young people flourish and thrive as artists, while taking your own passion for the performing arts in a new direction as a Stagecoach Performing Arts Australian franchisee.
Sponsored

5 reasons why running your own performing arts school might be your best career move yet

Channel your love for the performing arts in a new direction, and nurture the creative dreams of the next generation…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login