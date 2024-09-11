MTC launches 2025 season with revivals, remounts and new Australian work

The return of a 2024 smash hit, a 1971 classic revived, Australian premieres direct from Broadway and the West End, and new Australian plays by the likes of Andrea James (Sunshine Super Girl) and S. Shakthidharan (Counting and Cracking) are featured in Melbourne Theatre Company’s (MTC) 2025 season.

Highlights of the season, which was launched on Wednesday night (11 September) include an encore season of Trawlwoolway playwright Nathan Maynard’s 37, a ‘bold, shocking, important, accessible’ work about racism and football, and a smash hit for the MTC and producing partner Queensland Theatre earlier this year, and Kirsty Marillier’s Destiny, a family story set in apartheid-era South Africa and one of several works in the season commissioned through the MTC’s NEXT STAGE writers’ program.

Also featured in 2025 is a new production of David Williamson’s The Removalists, which originally premiered at Carlton’s La Mama Theatre in 1971. This new production will be directed by MTC Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks.

‘David is prolific, he’s writing a new play every two months… so I wasn’t sure how he’d feel about us going into his back catalogue, but he was just so open and excited,’ Sarks tells ArtsHub.

Alongside Williamson’s The Removalists (‘a study of social conditioning: the way 1970s Australia pushed people into “primitive”, inflexible roles, notably through authoritarianism,’ according to a 2016 essay by James McNamara), the MTC’s 2025 season also features new productions of two more classics: Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing, appearing on the MTC stage for the first time in 30 years and directed by Mark Wilson (Jacky, which is soon to be seen as part of Belvoir’s 2025 season) and and Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca – the latter being a new adaptation by Sarks herself, starring Pamela Rabe (Seventeen), Nikki Shiels (A Streetcar Named Desire) and Bert LaBonté (whose latest MTC role was as director of current production Topdog/Underdog).

MTC Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks and playwright David Williamson; Sarks is directing Williamson’s ‘The Removalists’ in the MTC’s 2025 season. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Describing her approach to the 2025 season, Sarks says: ‘I’m trying always with the programming, and with the artistic team, to be brave – to be very brave about what hasn’t been seen or what stories I think might resonate.

‘Audiences aren’t behaving in the way that they used to, and I think that’s really exciting,’ she continues.

‘There’s a common idea that classic plays are the plays that that will draw the most audiences, but actually, our new Australian work is taking off, and I think that’s really important – to put new Australian work front and centre. So I’m really excited by that, I want to honour that and follow that instinct, so that’s absolutely what we’re doing,’ Sarks says.

New Australian plays for 2025 include The Black Woman of Gippsland by Andrea James, a First Nations story of Victoria’s dark past, based on real events and set on James’ Grandmother’s Country; S. Shakthidharan’s The Wrong Gods, a 90-minute drama featuring returning actors from the epic Counting and Cracking; an adaptation of Cory Taylor’s meditation on terminal illness, Dying: A Memoir by her friend, the writer, screenwriter and man about town Benjamin Law (Torch the Place), and Legends (of the Golden Arches), which draws on the many talents of theatre artists from the Asian-Australian community including co-writers, co-directors and performers Merlynn Tong (Golden Blood) and Joe Paradise Lui (Elbow Room’s Enlightenment).

Continuing the Company’s successful staging of musical theatre productions (including 2022’s co-production with Sydney Theatre Company (STC) Fun Home and 2023’s Bloom), next year’s season features David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s Tony Award-winning Kimberly Akimbo, praised by Variety as ‘the sort of refreshingly unexpected musical that makes an exhilarating case for the vibrancy and potential of the form’.

The MTC season of Kimberly Akimbo is a co-production with State Theatre Company South Australia (STCSA) and will be directed by outgoing STCSA Artistic Director Mitchell Butel, who was recently announced as the new Artistic Director of the Sydney Theatre Company (STC).

Also making their Australian premieres are Never Have I Ever (‘a blazing exploration of political and social tensions … combined with top-notch comedy’) by British-Australian comedian Deborah Francis-White (best known for the podcast The Guilty Feminist) and Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions by US playwright Paula Vogel, which Time Out described as ‘a slice of life, served raw‘.

Subscriptions for the MTC’s 2025 season are on sale now.

Additional reporting by Madeleine Swain.