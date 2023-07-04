Mona brings back triple bill exhibitions

The Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) is living up to its name with three exhibitions opening in conjunction on 30 September.

The Museum will present its first ever exhibition of entirely ‘old art’ with Heavenly Beings: Icons of the Christian Orthodox World. More than 140 devotional objects will be on display, which, in Mona curator Jane Clark’s words, are both ‘a window into heaven’ and a ‘looking glass’.

‘Visitors certainly need not to be religious believers to enjoy the sheer beauty and emotional power of these artworks,’ says Clark. ‘While painting an icon may begin from an act of piety, the resulting object also lives as a work of art far beyond its original purpose. We can look at the icon as a “window into heaven” as believers believe, but also as a looking glass, through which we may glimpse the deeper purposes – deeper than awe and transcendence, than culture or a higher power – that are served by human creativity.’

An iteration of Heavenly Beings was first organised and presented at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, Aotearoa/New Zealand, curated by Senior Curator of International Art, Dr Sophie Matthiesson.

‘Saint George and the Youth of Mytilene’, Greece, 17th century. Private collection, Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

Mona will also present French artist Jean-Luc Moulène’s debut in Australia, with four newly commissioned sculptural objects. Jean-Luc Moulène and Teams examines the relationships between material, form and the creative process, while interrogating the connections between art and industry, artwork and observer.

The works commissioned by Mona have been created with native Tasmanian materials, including timber from primaeval Tasmanian underwater forests, and Triassic sandstone, wax and metal. The works have been developed in collaboration with expert teams of Australian technicians, founders and fabricators as part of the Moulène’s deliberate sharing of authority that is integral to his process.

The exhibition presents Australian audiences with an opportunity to see an array of works by the established French artist, whose conceptual and humorous works have been widely exhibited in Europe, including at documenta 10 in 1997 and in the 2003 Venice Biennale.

The third opening work is Hrafntinna (Obsidian) by Jónsi, Icelandic musician, artist and lead vocalist of the band Sigur Rós. The immersive and sensory installation will take visitors into the cavernous depths of a volcano, accompanied by music, sound and smell in near darkness.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> The Sigur Rós track ‘Hrafntinna’, from the Icelandic band’s 2013 album ‘Kveikur’, recorded live in the Paris catacombs.

The work is inspired by the volcano Fagradalsfjall, which erupted in Iceland in 2021 after lying dormant for nearly 800 years, while the artist himself was stuck in the US during the pandemic. Hrafntinna (Obsidian) speaks of sublime nature, but also of disconnection and yearning for the homeland.

Mona curator Sarah Wallace says: ‘[Jónsi] wanted to recreate the phenomenon and capture the essence of what it might feel like to be deep inside the volcano, despite the obstacles of distance and logistics.’ In Hrafntinna (Obsidian), 200 speakers will emit an array of frequencies and vibrations, accompanied by hymn-like composition inspired by Icelandic choral music.

Love them or hate them? Mona’s second run with three exhibition openings

This is the second time Mona has presented a triple bill opening. Last year, the Museum presented Fiona Hall and AJ King’s Exodust: Crying Country, Robert Andrew’s Within An Utterance and Jeremy Shaw’s Phase Shifting Index, which coincided with Dark Mofo 2022.

Read: From dust to universe: Tomás Saraceno opens at Mona

Mona Owner and Founder David Walsh says, despite logistical difficulties, the Museum was compelled to present yet another array of thought-provoking exhibits.

‘We opened three exhibitions simultaneously last year and, although it was very satisfying to cover so much ground, we learned our lesson, and we assured ourselves we would never do it again,’ says Walsh.

‘[But] we are doing it again. Again, we explore the vast range of the creative impulse that our biology compels. In each domain of endeavour there is that which we can learn about the motives of the artists, and that which we can learn about ourselves. The act of creation is most realised through the audience. That’d be you.’

Jean-Luc Moulène and Teams, Heavenly Being: Icons of the Christian Orthodox World and Hrafntinna (Obsidian) will open on 30 September 2023 and run until 1 April 2024.