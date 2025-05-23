News

 > News

Michelle de Kretser wins the 2025 Stella Prize

Michelle de Kretser has won this year's Stella prize for her 7th novel, 'Theory & Practice.'
23 May 2025 18:00
Thuy On
Two panels. The larger one features a woman with short grey hair wearing a blue-green top. The smaller panel is the cover of a book, with a red background and a snapshot of a young woman wearing a black top.

Writing and Publishing

Michelle de Kretser. Photo: Joy Lai

Share Icon

Sri Lankan-born Michelle de Kretser, who lives in Warrane/Sydney and is an Honorary Associate of the English Department at the University of Sydney, has taken out Stella Prize’s top honours for her book Theory & Practice.

The yearly prize, established in 2013, is awarded for any Australian book that champions and amplifies the voices and stories of women and non-binary individuals.

De Kretser has won several awards for her previous books. Theory & Practice itself was shortlisted for the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Fiction as well as the BookPeople BookData Adult Fiction Book Of The Year.

Of the winning novel, the 2025 Stella judges note in their report: ‘Michelle de Kretser’s Theory & Practice opens on the image of an Australian geologist hiking in the Swiss Alps, yet soon takes a swerve, interrupted by the writer herself, or a version of the writer herself, as she realises that she no longer wants to “write novels that read like novels. Instead of shapeliness and disguise, I wanted a form that allowed for formlessness and mess. It occurred to me that one way to find that form might be to tell the truth”.

Theory & Practice is such an attempt, and true to form (or perhaps formlessness), de Kretser’s ‘mess’ is no ordinary mess but rather instead a brilliantly auto fictive knot, composed of the shifting intensities and treacheries of young love, of complex inheritances both literary and maternal, of overwhelming jealousies and dark shivers of shame. Set in 1986, in St Kilda, the narrator is a young graduate student researching Virginia Woolf and sorting through the “messy gap” between theory and practice, as the ever-compelling capital-T Theory sinks its teeth into the Melbourne set. In her refusal to write a novel that reads like a novel, de Kretser instead gifts her reader a sharp examination of the complex pleasures and costs of living.’

Read: Stella Prize shortlist 2025

In her review of the book for ArtsHub, Nina Culley says” ‘It’s shambolic, pragmatic, a touch angsty and its fragmented structure, along with the absence of a conventional narrative arc, may frustrate some readers. But for those who appreciate the elasticity of form and the generative tension between what we profess to believe and how we actually behave, this is a book you’ll carry – with you and within you – for a long time.’

In its 13th year of operation, Stella received over 180 entries vying for the annual award worth $60,000; the winning announcement was made on the evening of 23 May at Sydney Writers Festival.

Past winners of the Stella Prize:

2024: Alexis Wright for Praiseworthy 
2023: Sarah Holland-Batt for The Jaguar 
2022: Evelyn Araluen for Dropbear 
2021: Evie Wyld for The Bass Rock 
2020: Jess Hill for See What You Made Me Do
2019: Vicki Laveau-Harvie for The Erratics 
2018: Alexis Wright for Tracker 
2017: Heather Rose for The Museum of Modern Love 
2016: Charlotte Wood for The Natural Way of Things 
2015: Emily Bitto for The Strays 
2014: Clare Wright for The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka 
2013: Carrie Tiffany for Mateship with Birds

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

The State Library of Queensland has rescinded an awarded Fellowship for author Karen Wyld. Image: supplied.
News

State Library of Queensland withdraws $15,000 Fellowship from First Nations writer over Gaza post

Fellowship cancellation by State Library of Queensland raises questions about artistic freedom, political interference and the future of First Nations…

David Burton
The words 'The End' is chalked onto a stone. Smaller stones are around it.
Features

Famous closing lines in books

So, you've tried guessing the opening lines of famous novels, how about the final words?

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is a photo of an Asian woman wearing a white shirt and black pants. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Chinese Parents Don't Say I Love You.'
Reviews

Book review: Chinese Parents Don’t Say I Love You, Candice Chung

Does food as love language bring enough to the table?

Cherry Zheng
A smiling woman with short dark hair against a yellow background.
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Community Engagement and Programming

Loving books is just one prerequisite of this job. You need to be an excellent organiser as well, proficient at…

Thuy On
People gathered around a long table looking at material in books and pamphlets in a dark room.
News

Opportunities and awards

New jewellery prize and songwriter awards, plus winners of humour writing, and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login