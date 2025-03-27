News

 > News

Melbourne Writers Festival highlights include Colm Tóibin, Marian Keyes and Booker Prize-winner

MWF's new director Veronica Sullivan unveils the 2025 program.
27 Mar 2025 9:33
Thuy On
Five authors, one is a male, the rest are female.

Writing and Publishing

Clockwise from top R. A C Grayling, Kate Grenville, Marian Keyes, Hannah Kent and Anita Heiss in the centre. Photos: Supplied.

Share Icon

Under the stewardship of new Director, Veronica Sullivan, Melbourne Writers Festival (MWF) will welcome international luminaries such as Marian Keyes, Colm Tóibín, Colum McCann, A C Graying, and the most recent winner of the 2024 Booker Prize winner for Orbital, Samantha Harvey.

From 8-11 May, the annual event sees a host of authors converge for four days of discussion under the guiding theme of ‘Magical Thinking’.

First Nations writers Nardi Simpson and Daniel Browning will also be curating a number of events.

International authors

Alongside Keyes, Tóibín, McCann, Graying and Harvey, other overseas guests at MWF 2025 include Rumaan Alam, who penned The New York Times bestselling novel, Leave the World Behind, here to talk about his latest, Entitlement. Fellow American Torrey Peters is also in the line-up to discuss her sophomore book, Stag Dance, and Irish poet Pádraig Ó Tuama will reflect on the state of poetry for the annual Peter Steele Poetry Conversation.

Fantasy lovers will be well-served with the appearance of US author Meagan Spooner accompanied by local co-writer Amie Kaufman to talk about their YA medieval book, Lady’s Knight, Lev Grossman will discuss his reimagining of the King Arthur legend in The Bright Sword while Neal Shusterman will explore utopias and dystopias.

Other international writers include: Korean novelist and poet Bora Chung, Indonesian poet Norman Erikson Pasaribu, teaching artist and poet Dr Afra Atiq from United Arab Emirates, British Cambodian Kaliane Bradley, Japanese Asako Yuzuki and Yael van der Wouden from the Netherlands.

Local talent

Hannah Kent will debut her first non-fiction, Always Home, Always Homesick, a tribute to Iceland, co-authors Jamila Rizvi and Rosie Waterland will talk about brain health and Kate Grenville is launching Unsettled, a memoir of family legacies. Grenville will later join Anita Heiss to talk about writing frontier stories.

Josephine Rowe returns with her first novel in almost a decade, Little World. She’ll be joined in conversation by Rapture author Emily Maguire. 

Nardi Simpson’s will discuss her second book, The Belburd while younger readers will be pleased to know Jessica Townsend will release her latest book in the Nevermoor series, Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow.

Other home-grown guests include Jimmy Barnes, Thomas Mayo, Osman Faruqi, Marcia Langton and Carrie Tiffany.

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

Watch out for Sita Sargeant’s guide through the city’s laneways and hidden feminist past in Badass Women of Melbourne Walking Tour, with tales of figures like Dame Nellie Melba, Madame Brussels and Chrissy Amphlett, as well as lesser-known names like Val Eastwood and Alma Quon.

Melbourne Writers Festival takes place 8-11 May 2025. For the full program visit MWF.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Two panels. On the left is Steve MinOn. He is wearing a blue suit and is closely shorn. On the right is the cover of his book 'First Name Second Name." It has a beige cover and has a pair of brown shoes at the bottom.
Reviews

Book review: First Name Second Name, Steve MinOn

A family history traced through time, like journey lines on a map, infuses Steve MinOn’s debut novel with a ghostly,…

Richie Black
Two photos collaged side by side. On the left is Vincent Namatjira, a middle-aged First Nations man with dark brown skin, wearing a black and white stripe shirt and standing with his arms folded. On the right is Jarra Karalinar Steel, a young woman with pale skin and brown hair, smiling and standing in front of a colourful tram.
News

Opportunities and awards

Curatorial call-out for craft triennial, plus country music winners and more!

Celina Lei
Two panels: on the left is a book cover of a night sky and a small silhouette figure sitting on a crag looking away to see. The title in yellow is Wild Dark Shore.
Reviews

Book review: Wild Dark Shore, Charlotte McConaghy

A mystery literary fiction seeded in climate change.

David Burton
Two panels. On left is author Diana Reid in a black and white photo. She has fair shoulder hair and wearing a white top under a blazer. On the right is the cover of her book 'Signs of Damage' that has a flower woven in between the title.
Reviews

Book review: Signs of Damage, Diana Reid

Trauma unpacked in shifting perspectives.

Nina Culley
colourful graphic forms in pinks and green creating eye shape. Arts news watch.
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login