Melbourne Writers Festival highlights include Colm Tóibin, Marian Keyes and Booker Prize-winner

Under the stewardship of new Director, Veronica Sullivan, Melbourne Writers Festival (MWF) will welcome international luminaries such as Marian Keyes, Colm Tóibín, Colum McCann, A C Graying, and the most recent winner of the 2024 Booker Prize winner for Orbital, Samantha Harvey.

From 8-11 May, the annual event sees a host of authors converge for four days of discussion under the guiding theme of ‘Magical Thinking’.

First Nations writers Nardi Simpson and Daniel Browning will also be curating a number of events.

International authors

Alongside Keyes, Tóibín, McCann, Graying and Harvey, other overseas guests at MWF 2025 include Rumaan Alam, who penned The New York Times bestselling novel, Leave the World Behind, here to talk about his latest, Entitlement. Fellow American Torrey Peters is also in the line-up to discuss her sophomore book, Stag Dance, and Irish poet Pádraig Ó Tuama will reflect on the state of poetry for the annual Peter Steele Poetry Conversation.

Fantasy lovers will be well-served with the appearance of US author Meagan Spooner accompanied by local co-writer Amie Kaufman to talk about their YA medieval book, Lady’s Knight, Lev Grossman will discuss his reimagining of the King Arthur legend in The Bright Sword while Neal Shusterman will explore utopias and dystopias.

Other international writers include: Korean novelist and poet Bora Chung, Indonesian poet Norman Erikson Pasaribu, teaching artist and poet Dr Afra Atiq from United Arab Emirates, British Cambodian Kaliane Bradley, Japanese Asako Yuzuki and Yael van der Wouden from the Netherlands.

Local talent

Hannah Kent will debut her first non-fiction, Always Home, Always Homesick, a tribute to Iceland, co-authors Jamila Rizvi and Rosie Waterland will talk about brain health and Kate Grenville is launching Unsettled, a memoir of family legacies. Grenville will later join Anita Heiss to talk about writing frontier stories.

Josephine Rowe returns with her first novel in almost a decade, Little World. She’ll be joined in conversation by Rapture author Emily Maguire.

Nardi Simpson’s will discuss her second book, The Belburd while younger readers will be pleased to know Jessica Townsend will release her latest book in the Nevermoor series, Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow.

Other home-grown guests include Jimmy Barnes, Thomas Mayo, Osman Faruqi, Marcia Langton and Carrie Tiffany.

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

Watch out for Sita Sargeant’s guide through the city’s laneways and hidden feminist past in Badass Women of Melbourne Walking Tour, with tales of figures like Dame Nellie Melba, Madame Brussels and Chrissy Amphlett, as well as lesser-known names like Val Eastwood and Alma Quon.

Melbourne Writers Festival takes place 8-11 May 2025. For the full program visit MWF.